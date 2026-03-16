Rose Byrne, Priyanka, Mikey & Mia Goth: who got the best Dior at the Oscars?

Dior dressed a surprising number of people for the 2026 Oscars. Back in the olden days, Dior was one of the ateliers which would limit the number of women they dressed, usually topping out at two, maybe three women for the Oscars. Not anymore. Dior dressed Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne. It’s a lovely dress, but a little bit conservative? It feels a bit First Lady-ish to me. But that’s my only complaint here, Rose is beautiful and I think she wanted to do a more “traditional” look for the Oscars, and I think that’s fine.
We literally haven’t seen Mikey Madison AT ALL since she won Best Actress last year. Which is kind of funny – she was like “yeah, I’m hibernating” and she really did it. She turned up at the Oscars and wore this custom Dior which… eh. It’s fine. She’s getting paid by Dior too – she’s the face of Lady Dior.
Mia Goth has been wearing some of Dior’s more “goth” looks throughout the awards season, so it was fun to see her in a lighter, fresher dress for the Oscars. It still has an offbeat vibe and it suits her.
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. I would have been nicer about the dress if Priyanka had not worn those shoes!! OMG. What was her stylist thinking?? Nah, this is bad.
Amy Madigan wore Dior as well! What a night! She looked amazing as she collected her Oscar.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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Rose Byrne arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083306191, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /A.M.P.A.S./Avalon
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Rose Byrne arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083316419, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
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Mia Goth arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083328360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil McCarten / The Academy/Avalon
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083331804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: LCY/Avalon
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083331830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: LCY/Avalon
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Mikey Madison arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083332626, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
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Jessie Buckley, Michael B. Jordan and Amy Madigan pose backstage with the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083397633, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: LCY/Avalon
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Ed Harris and Amy Madigan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083433284, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
I do not like Mia’s dress at all. Does not suit her. Wish she would have worn something that played off those beautiful dresses she wore in Frankenstein. Youre right about Chopra’s shoes.
Barely noticed priyanka’s dress or shoes due to the necklace!
LOVE Rose head to toe.
It’s classic Oscar elegance, and the details are so pretty! The embroidery was so intricate, it had a great vintage Galliano vibe. The fit was perfect, and I love how she paired the dress with an edgy asymmetric necklace. Makeup and hair were on point too.
For me it really ranks as an Oscar dress I will remember.
SAME. Oh my God, I adore Rose’s dress, with all that 3D embroidery and beading. Keeping the hair and makeup very simple was definitely the right call, too. She looks absolutely exquisite.
I agree, she was perfection.
Priyanka’s shoes made me think of when I’m trying stuff, and want to see how it looks with a heel and grab the first heeled shoe I can reach, throw one on one foot, hobble back to the mirror and turn side to side doing ‘heel’ vs ‘no heel’ poses to see what I think. The whole things not great but the shoes totally sink it.
Rose was stunning and Amy understood the assignment. No notes.
Rose Byrne is BEAUTIFUL, would love to see her in something not so boring. And I just cannot warm up to Mia for some reason.
I have the same reaction to Mia Goth. I always LOL at Kaiser calling Laura Dern her arch nemesis, because I never had one, but I think I do now. I absolutely cannot explain it on any level, there’s just something about her that is repellent to me.
Rose’s look was one of my favorite looks of the night and she looked gorgeous. She’s so beautiful and so elegant that she just shines. I loved the embroidery and the asymmetrical choker. Perfection. I didn’t like Mia or Prianka’s dresses.
Mia’s lace number was just not hitting and I agreed that the shoes Prianka wore with that dress didn’t work at all. I also didn’t like the ruching at the waist. She almost always gets it wrong on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise to me.
I am so beyond happy to see Amy Madigan finally get her flowers and to dress so comfortably doing it!
I really love Mia’s dress but her styling is blah.
Priyanka’s posture is terrible when she stands next to Nick, like she doesn’t want to seem taller than he is. She needs to own it and throw those shoulders back! Her hunching over is making her top look unflattering.
Rose looked AMAZING. Easily one of the best looks of the night for me.