Rose Byrne, Priyanka, Mikey & Mia Goth: who got the best Dior at the Oscars?

Dior dressed a surprising number of people for the 2026 Oscars. Back in the olden days, Dior was one of the ateliers which would limit the number of women they dressed, usually topping out at two, maybe three women for the Oscars. Not anymore. Dior dressed Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne. It’s a lovely dress, but a little bit conservative? It feels a bit First Lady-ish to me. But that’s my only complaint here, Rose is beautiful and I think she wanted to do a more “traditional” look for the Oscars, and I think that’s fine.

We literally haven’t seen Mikey Madison AT ALL since she won Best Actress last year. Which is kind of funny – she was like “yeah, I’m hibernating” and she really did it. She turned up at the Oscars and wore this custom Dior which… eh. It’s fine. She’s getting paid by Dior too – she’s the face of Lady Dior.

Mia Goth has been wearing some of Dior’s more “goth” looks throughout the awards season, so it was fun to see her in a lighter, fresher dress for the Oscars. It still has an offbeat vibe and it suits her.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior. I would have been nicer about the dress if Priyanka had not worn those shoes!! OMG. What was her stylist thinking?? Nah, this is bad.

Amy Madigan wore Dior as well! What a night! She looked amazing as she collected her Oscar.