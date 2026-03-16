Rose Byrne, Priyanka, Mikey & Mia Goth: who got the best Dior at the Oscars?

Dior dressed a surprising number of people for the 2026 Oscars. Back in the olden days, Dior was one of the ateliers which would limit the number of women they dressed, usually topping out at two, maybe three women for the Oscars. Not anymore. Dior dressed Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne. It’s a lovely dress, but a little bit conservative? It feels a bit First Lady-ish to me. But that’s my only complaint here, Rose is beautiful and I think she wanted to do a more “traditional” look for the Oscars, and I think that’s fine.

We literally haven’t seen Mikey Madison AT ALL since she won Best Actress last year. Which is kind of funny – she was like “yeah, I’m hibernating” and she really did it. She turned up at the Oscars and wore this custom Dior which… eh. It’s fine. She’s getting paid by Dior too – she’s the face of Lady Dior.

Mia Goth has been wearing some of Dior’s more “goth” looks throughout the awards season, so it was fun to see her in a lighter, fresher dress for the Oscars. It still has an offbeat vibe and it suits her.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior. I would have been nicer about the dress if Priyanka had not worn those shoes!! OMG. What was her stylist thinking?? Nah, this is bad.

Amy Madigan wore Dior as well! What a night! She looked amazing as she collected her Oscar.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Rose Byrne, Priyanka, Mikey & Mia Goth: who got the best Dior at the Oscars?”

  1. Deedee says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:28 am

    I do not like Mia’s dress at all. Does not suit her. Wish she would have worn something that played off those beautiful dresses she wore in Frankenstein. Youre right about Chopra’s shoes.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Barely noticed priyanka’s dress or shoes due to the necklace!

    Reply
  3. HandforthParish says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:17 am

    LOVE Rose head to toe.

    It’s classic Oscar elegance, and the details are so pretty! The embroidery was so intricate, it had a great vintage Galliano vibe. The fit was perfect, and I love how she paired the dress with an edgy asymmetric necklace. Makeup and hair were on point too.

    For me it really ranks as an Oscar dress I will remember.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:25 am

      SAME. Oh my God, I adore Rose’s dress, with all that 3D embroidery and beading. Keeping the hair and makeup very simple was definitely the right call, too. She looks absolutely exquisite.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:51 am

      I agree, she was perfection.

      Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Priyanka’s shoes made me think of when I’m trying stuff, and want to see how it looks with a heel and grab the first heeled shoe I can reach, throw one on one foot, hobble back to the mirror and turn side to side doing ‘heel’ vs ‘no heel’ poses to see what I think. The whole things not great but the shoes totally sink it.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Rose was stunning and Amy understood the assignment. No notes.

    Reply
  6. seraphina says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Rose Byrne is BEAUTIFUL, would love to see her in something not so boring. And I just cannot warm up to Mia for some reason.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:54 am

      I have the same reaction to Mia Goth. I always LOL at Kaiser calling Laura Dern her arch nemesis, because I never had one, but I think I do now. I absolutely cannot explain it on any level, there’s just something about her that is repellent to me.

      Reply
  7. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Rose’s look was one of my favorite looks of the night and she looked gorgeous. She’s so beautiful and so elegant that she just shines. I loved the embroidery and the asymmetrical choker. Perfection. I didn’t like Mia or Prianka’s dresses.

    Mia’s lace number was just not hitting and I agreed that the shoes Prianka wore with that dress didn’t work at all. I also didn’t like the ruching at the waist. She almost always gets it wrong on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise to me.

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:56 am

    I am so beyond happy to see Amy Madigan finally get her flowers and to dress so comfortably doing it!

    Reply
  9. AB says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:01 am

    I really love Mia’s dress but her styling is blah.

    Priyanka’s posture is terrible when she stands next to Nick, like she doesn’t want to seem taller than he is. She needs to own it and throw those shoulders back! Her hunching over is making her top look unflattering.

    Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Rose looked AMAZING. Easily one of the best looks of the night for me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment