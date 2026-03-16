Gwyneth Paltrow got her ass out in Armani for the 2026 Oscars: tacky or fine?

Last week, Gywneth Paltrow made a point of going to the Valentino show and wearing a pretty tragic Valentino ensemble. I thought it was a signal that she would be dressed by Valentino for the Oscars, but no! She pulled a fast one and turned up in this Armani look. From the front, this looks somewhat plain – just a well-done strapless gown in a simple ivory shade. But all of the drama is on the sides – there’s some sort of illusion fabric along the side of the bodice to make it look like the dress is slit all the way up her body. Gwyneth literally had her ass out at the Oscars. Also: Gwyneth did a side-part!!!

Kate Hudson also got to wear Armani – Armani dressed very few women for the Oscars overall, choosing a less-is-more approach, with Gwyneth and Kate getting the biggest looks. I like Kate’s look – it’s fine, the color is pretty, and it doesn’t look too dated (although Kate does tend to look stuck-in-2002). Kate’s Oscar date was her mom Goldie Hawn, and I wouldn’t have even recognized Goldie if she hadn’t been standing next to Kate.

Kerry Condon in Armani – it would not surprise me at all if this was just something pulled at the last minute. Everything about this screams “afterthought.”