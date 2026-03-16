Gwyneth Paltrow got her ass out in Armani for the 2026 Oscars: tacky or fine?

Last week, Gywneth Paltrow made a point of going to the Valentino show and wearing a pretty tragic Valentino ensemble. I thought it was a signal that she would be dressed by Valentino for the Oscars, but no! She pulled a fast one and turned up in this Armani look. From the front, this looks somewhat plain – just a well-done strapless gown in a simple ivory shade. But all of the drama is on the sides – there’s some sort of illusion fabric along the side of the bodice to make it look like the dress is slit all the way up her body. Gwyneth literally had her ass out at the Oscars. Also: Gwyneth did a side-part!!!
Kate Hudson also got to wear Armani – Armani dressed very few women for the Oscars overall, choosing a less-is-more approach, with Gwyneth and Kate getting the biggest looks. I like Kate’s look – it’s fine, the color is pretty, and it doesn’t look too dated (although Kate does tend to look stuck-in-2002). Kate’s Oscar date was her mom Goldie Hawn, and I wouldn’t have even recognized Goldie if she hadn’t been standing next to Kate.
Kerry Condon in Armani – it would not surprise me at all if this was just something pulled at the last minute. Everything about this screams “afterthought.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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Kerry Condon arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083318615, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil McCarten / The Academy/Avalon
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Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083332699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SS/Avalon
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Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083348668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maddie Knight / The Academy/Avalon
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Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083348683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maddie Knight / The Academy/Avalon
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Gwyneth Paltrow presents the Oscar for Casting during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083372853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Wally Skalij / The Academy/Avalon
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Red carpet arrivals to the 98th Academy Awards at Dolby Thetre in Los Angeles
Featuring: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Valerie Goodloe/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Red carpet arrivals to the 98th Academy Awards at Dolby Thetre in Los Angeles
Featuring: Kate Hudson
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Wow the facelift and other surgery are extra for goop. Isn’t she talking about natural shit or something! Not with plastic surgery, obviously
There is something weird Gwyneth has done to her face–what is it? There is something about her smile that reminds me exactly of the Grinch’s mouth (as in the Grinch Who Stole Christmas!) Yikes, it doesn’t look like her or at least how I remember her looking.
Came here to say the same thing – she looks like the Grinch!
That’s not really Goldie, right?
!!!!! She literally has someone else’s face. It’s not even too much surgery, it’s just someone new.
Scary
Looks like Gwyneth was trying to bring back this version of her side cut dress:
https://www.savvymom.ca/savvystories/gwyneth-paltrow-doesnt-shave-down-there/
While watching the red carpet, I wondered aloud: “What is Charo doing at the Oscars?” My husband had to tell me it was actually Goldie Hawn. 😬 That dress really isn’t doing her any favors, either, with the appliques and beading adding bulk at the stomach.
Kate’s dress was lovely, though, if a bit understated. I’m a sucker for structure and peplums (probably because they don’t work with my own figure).
The idea of Gwyneth’s dress is better than the execution.
I near choked on my coffee with your Caro comment. When I saw the pic I thought to myself, Kate should do an intervention on her mom but then I look at Kate and see she is going down the same path.
Not wild about the bodice of Kate’s dress, but I think this was a beautiful colour on her.
Gwenyth LOVES letting us know she’s not wearing undies. This is her thing?
I loved Kate’s dress from the first red carpet peak. It’s glamorous but fun.
Gwyneth’s hair really does look so much better without the severe center part. I hope she really looked at herself last night, but alas, she’s probably already back to the center part.
Sooo much better with the side part! Her hair looked so good just in general, like softer and fuller than usual.
The color’s much better too. More flattering as no one in their fifties looks good with white/blonde hair IMO.
Really dislike the dress though! Ugh!
Also, WTH happened to Goldie’s face- fillers removed? She’d be unrecognizable if she wasn’t standing next to her daughter.
I am 100% sure this is a wig
Alas, I too am getting older and would love to try to take some years off my face (and hips). But looking at these ladies with the overdone whatever they are doing to their faces, and it puts me back in check. They look so plastic. I know it’s hell being in the business, having to remain thin when you and then having to remain thin and YOUNG as they age, but the only ones they are fooling is themselves.
Gwyneth looks nice. Side part is soooo much better on her. Her face looks different, though. Something around the mouth, jaw maybe? 🤔
I feel bad for Goldie. She does not seem happy to be there. Grumpy, in fact… It sucks getting old and having things dilapidate, and she obviously grew up in the era before we knew about sun damage. I know she has already had at least one facelift, maybe more? Needed different dress with something to camoflauge the underarm tacos, etc. Whatever, only emphasized by standing next to Kate, who looks just lovely and younger than Kate’s own age.
Nasolabial fillers/botox maybe for Gwyneth’s face? Yeah it’s like she can’t smile or move her mouth in a natural way.