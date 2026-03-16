Gwyneth Paltrow got her ass out in Armani for the 2026 Oscars: tacky or fine?

Last week, Gywneth Paltrow made a point of going to the Valentino show and wearing a pretty tragic Valentino ensemble. I thought it was a signal that she would be dressed by Valentino for the Oscars, but no! She pulled a fast one and turned up in this Armani look. From the front, this looks somewhat plain – just a well-done strapless gown in a simple ivory shade. But all of the drama is on the sides – there’s some sort of illusion fabric along the side of the bodice to make it look like the dress is slit all the way up her body. Gwyneth literally had her ass out at the Oscars. Also: Gwyneth did a side-part!!!

Kate Hudson also got to wear Armani – Armani dressed very few women for the Oscars overall, choosing a less-is-more approach, with Gwyneth and Kate getting the biggest looks. I like Kate’s look – it’s fine, the color is pretty, and it doesn’t look too dated (although Kate does tend to look stuck-in-2002). Kate’s Oscar date was her mom Goldie Hawn, and I wouldn’t have even recognized Goldie if she hadn’t been standing next to Kate.

Kerry Condon in Armani – it would not surprise me at all if this was just something pulled at the last minute. Everything about this screams “afterthought.”

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

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17 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow got her ass out in Armani for the 2026 Oscars: tacky or fine?”

  1. Lamb Chop says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:20 am

    Wow the facelift and other surgery are extra for goop. Isn’t she talking about natural shit or something! Not with plastic surgery, obviously

    Reply
    • Qzie says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:35 am

      There is something weird Gwyneth has done to her face–what is it? There is something about her smile that reminds me exactly of the Grinch’s mouth (as in the Grinch Who Stole Christmas!) Yikes, it doesn’t look like her or at least how I remember her looking.

      Reply
  2. Giddy says:
    March 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    That’s not really Goldie, right?

    Reply
    • HandforthParish says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:48 am

      !!!!! She literally has someone else’s face. It’s not even too much surgery, it’s just someone new.
      Scary

      Reply
  3. Kate says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Looks like Gwyneth was trying to bring back this version of her side cut dress:

    https://www.savvymom.ca/savvystories/gwyneth-paltrow-doesnt-shave-down-there/

    Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:15 am

    While watching the red carpet, I wondered aloud: “What is Charo doing at the Oscars?” My husband had to tell me it was actually Goldie Hawn. 😬 That dress really isn’t doing her any favors, either, with the appliques and beading adding bulk at the stomach.

    Kate’s dress was lovely, though, if a bit understated. I’m a sucker for structure and peplums (probably because they don’t work with my own figure).

    The idea of Gwyneth’s dress is better than the execution.

    Reply
    • seraphina says:
      March 16, 2026 at 8:56 am

      I near choked on my coffee with your Caro comment. When I saw the pic I thought to myself, Kate should do an intervention on her mom but then I look at Kate and see she is going down the same path.

      Reply
  5. Tarte Au Citron says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Not wild about the bodice of Kate’s dress, but I think this was a beautiful colour on her.

    Reply
  6. Mightymolly says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Gwenyth LOVES letting us know she’s not wearing undies. This is her thing?

    I loved Kate’s dress from the first red carpet peak. It’s glamorous but fun.

    Reply
  7. Christine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Gwyneth’s hair really does look so much better without the severe center part. I hope she really looked at herself last night, but alas, she’s probably already back to the center part.

    Reply
    • AB says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:07 am

      Sooo much better with the side part! Her hair looked so good just in general, like softer and fuller than usual.

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:27 am

      The color’s much better too. More flattering as no one in their fifties looks good with white/blonde hair IMO.
      Really dislike the dress though! Ugh!
      Also, WTH happened to Goldie’s face- fillers removed? She’d be unrecognizable if she wasn’t standing next to her daughter.

      Reply
    • ABCD says:
      March 16, 2026 at 9:36 am

      I am 100% sure this is a wig

      Reply
  8. seraphina says:
    March 16, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Alas, I too am getting older and would love to try to take some years off my face (and hips). But looking at these ladies with the overdone whatever they are doing to their faces, and it puts me back in check. They look so plastic. I know it’s hell being in the business, having to remain thin when you and then having to remain thin and YOUNG as they age, but the only ones they are fooling is themselves.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Gwyneth looks nice. Side part is soooo much better on her. Her face looks different, though. Something around the mouth, jaw maybe? 🤔

    I feel bad for Goldie. She does not seem happy to be there. Grumpy, in fact… It sucks getting old and having things dilapidate, and she obviously grew up in the era before we knew about sun damage. I know she has already had at least one facelift, maybe more? Needed different dress with something to camoflauge the underarm tacos, etc. Whatever, only emphasized by standing next to Kate, who looks just lovely and younger than Kate’s own age.

    Reply
  10. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Nasolabial fillers/botox maybe for Gwyneth’s face? Yeah it’s like she can’t smile or move her mouth in a natural way.

    Reply

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