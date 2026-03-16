Lauren Sanchez looked tacky in vintage John Galliano at the VF Oscar party

Here are some photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which was pretty well-attended from what I can see. They sort of did a good job of keeping out some of the C-listers, although it appears as some jobless nepo babies were milling about, trying to get attention. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez made an appearance. Whenever you feel bad about yourself, just remember how Jeff Bezos has more money than god and he could never buy class or elegance or a real sense of style. That goes for his bride Lauren Sanchez too – she has all of the money to buy a place at Paris Fashion Week or the Met Gala, but that will never make her truly fashionable. Lauren is wearing vintage John Galliano here. I would actually pay to hear Galliano’s thoughts on these two (you never know though).
Michael B. Jordan changed into a beautifully cut brown suit and some bejeweled brooches and he happily posed with his Oscar. It’s giving Old Hollywood! It’s giving Cary Grant!
Wunmi Mosaku looked deliriously beautiful in this Louis Vuitton. I think she’s due very soon, so I love that she was still like, no, I’m going out to party.
Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior, and she was blinged the f–k out in Tiffany & Co diamonds. The Dior is silly/stupid but hey, it’s just the Oscar parties and whatever, it’s not that serious. The diamonds are crazy though.
Mikey Madison’s Dior might be the worst of the party dresses, second only to Lauren Sanchez, that is.
Nicole Kidman in Chanel – this looks like an afterthought and it probably was.
Top 8 stories about Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’s tacky wedding
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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083420912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083420997, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Laura SĂˇnchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083447692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Laura SĂˇnchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Laura SĂˇnchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083447747, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Laura SĂˇnchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083463366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Nicole Kidman
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Mikey Madison
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Wunmi Mosaku
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 16 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Nicole Kidman looks hella like Meg Ryan in that photo.
Yes, she does. And the way she’s holding her head looks like those people who pop out of the t.v. in horror movies.
TBF They’ve always looked a lot a like, it was just less noticeable when Nicole stuck to her red hair.
I noticed that when Nicole headlined To Die For! I believe Meg Ryan was the first choice for the role, BTW. (Big mistake, Meg. HUGE.)
YES! I love To Die For, and in some ways I think Nicole was the right casting because Meg is more “girl next door,” but Meg also has better comedic timing and would have rocked that role. It’s a great movie either way.
Is Bezos wearing a fake hair spray? It looks like he has white moss on his skull. His wife’s pumps are tacky and terrible.
I don’t like Nicole’s dress. It makes her look like wallpaper.
Mickey needs a better stylist. She is pretty but has been serving unimpressive looks during the awards season.
The rest look good.
Such a tacky-looking woman.
All that money and she can’t fix that botched nose job?
Who even notices the nose with those terrifying breast implants?
*botched nose and lip job. She seriously looks like a Michael Jackson clone.
I wish they had hemmed MBJ’s suit pants better, they fall oddly. Wunmi looks stunning. She has really killed it the entire awards season while being heavily pregnant.
Now I can’t unsee it. Wah! But he looks amazing, otherwise. Our baby has grown up (yes, I’m an Old. I remember when he was starting out.)
Now I can’t unsee it either! I was going to say that he looks impeccable, but you’re right. Ugh. So close!
MBJ can wear the heck out of a suit! Even a brown one! With too long an inseam!
Nicole should have put this dress away for when she is 97 years old.
1000% She never wears colors that flatterer skin tone. I loved the Chanel dress that she wore at the Oscars, but the color of the dress was terrible on her! Including this lace schmatta!
Bezos looks puffy. Face work or prednisone?
I thought so as well, but the hard posing by the wife at least gave me a good chuckle this morning. She is not a model but if she is going to continue to show up at these things, she could ask for a little assistance in how to stand. She has no grace at all and her artificial everything doesn’t help.
She is an endless source of amusement, so just let her be herself *lol*
I feel like Lauren Sanchez-Bezos might as well show up in Frederick’s of Hollywood. That’s the vibe and class she’s giving to all these expensive vintage designer gowns.
Or not show up at all? What does her presence add to any event?
Anya was prettier when she had bucal fat. I hate hate hate this snatched face look. Sometimes it’s just contouring, sometimes not but whatever I think it makes women look like the Joker.
Mrs. Bezos looks downright scary and Jeff is starting to look mighty waxy as well
That statement applies to everyone!!
It’ll also really come back to bit those who have had it done when they get older and start being desperate for anything to plump up their faces.
Sanchez looks tacky from head to toe. The updo is messy, that peplum dress is meh and the stockings and shoes are dreadful. I see her raggedy cheating husband opted for gender affirming jaw — he doesn’t look any better to me. Money really cannot buy class or style.
Mike looks so good in his brown suit and he glowing from his Oscar win. Wunmi is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen and that lilac pops on her gorgeous skin. I’m praying for the safe delivery of her second child.
Everyone else looks…
When doesn’t she look tacky as shit???
Wunmi Mosaku looked beautiful. Such a lovely color. And Michael B. Jordan showed the other men how to wear a brown suit. He looked elegant and dapper and I am thrilled that he won.
Wunmi looked amazing all night … first in that emerald green dress and then in this lilac vision. And she somehow managed to look luminous, when no one would have blamed her if she just had turned up in a comfy muumuu.
And Michael B. Jordan’s brooches are fantastic.
I thought she was absolutely gorgeous in that green gown, and now this lilac one! Wowzers!
I wish Wunmi had worn this dress to the ceremony. I didn’t hate the other one, but this is fantastic.
I actually feel this is one of Lauren’s better looks.
This is not a compliment.
I do have to add that I think Ana’s looks ridiculous. Almost like a little girl who got into her mother’s things and is performing in the living room in front of her family.
When Elle goes to the party in Legally Blond and only she is in fancy dress (but also yes to your comment as Elle really pulls it off).
I thought she was selling cigarettes for a minute
I was thinking she was auditioning for a Busby Berkeley biopic. She’s got the look down.
Bezos and Bezos looked like trash. MBJ looked good. And I did not like Ana’s outfit.
The Bezos’ presence cheapens any event. Why is Lauren allergic to clothes that actually fit her? Or maybe there are no pieces that fit her bolt ons.
Anya looks like the dancing twin cats emoji!
I would imagine only bespoke clothing would fit her properly and yet she’s always buying designer, so there you go. No sense whatsoever.
Lauren Sanchez looks…uncanny valley. None of the angles or textures of her face are correct and she’s got that Clayface thing happening. She can barely pull her face into that rictus smile.
Sanchez looks like a cheap hooker. I don’t understand why they were there.
My mom used to say….”if she’s going to dress like a hooker, she should at least dress like an expensive one”.
Love this!
Love the beautiful lavender.
Lauren Sanchez’s face is terrifying. Wunmi Mosaku looks amazing.
Lauren Sanchez always looks like a blow-up sex doll. Plain trash!
That woman never looks real.
Cary Grant would never leave the house wearing pants hemmed the wrong length.
Bezos owns Amazon and STILL went to Temu to get a wife. Cheap bastard.
Best. Comment. Ever.
🤣🤪😁😂
Sanchez looks like another Jocelyn Wildenstein in the making.
Wunmi Mosaku looks gorgeous. Absolute perfection.
Bezos and Sanchez are absolute proof that you cannot buy class. They are tacky, fame hungry and honestly so predictable, it’s pitiful. New money, they used to refer to it as. I just call it icky.
Michael B Jordan knows how to dress, and is a class act. And I think the scene with him and Leo was so admirable. Gee, to be happy for someone else when they win. How refreshing to see that not everyone is a crybaby bad loser. Just my 2 cents.
A heartfelt thank you to all the Celebitches upstream today who have brought me smiles and chuckles during these dark times 💐 😊 🙏🏽
Co-sign
Could Sanchez’ eyes get any narrower? Is she competing with Melania Trump? Why is that a thing? Wunmi’s look is fabulous and I like Michael B. Jordan’s suit. But am I wrong that the trousers should not be drooping over his feet? Maybe that’s the younger generation’s style? I am deliriously happy he won. Best moment of the night!
All Anya Taylor Joy needs is a stool, a whip & a lion!
LOL! So true!
Bezos is such a joke if this is his version of being a cool kid.
Meanwhile, McKenzie Scott has made another large gift to an HBCU. Boy did this dumba$$ ever trade down 😏
Lauren is the kind of woman of whom my granny used to say “She thinks her p*ss is port wine.” Miss you, Grandma!
Mikey looks like a couture straightjacket escaped from an expensive private “spa” and attacked her on the street outside the building.
Overall most of the fashion was decent. Safe with a few weird ones. Most people looked good with some notable exceptions. Sanchez just can’t seem to get it right style wise. She’s had too much work done. Saw an interesting comment that she has built herself for the me gaze, which is not a good fit for high end fashion/couture. She is so intent on trying to project sexiness and show off her assets, how fit she is, that she doesn’t seem to focus on what looks elegant on her. Every thing tight and body con, regardless of design intent or if it works for her. She should have done a better job with the hair, softened the makeup, raised the neckline. She’s too short for the dress, which is why she’s wearing the ridiculous platform shoes. She never looks comfortable or confident in what she’s wearing.
Why is Lauren Sanchez posing like a football player? Lol.
hard, you two.
I’ve seen pics of LS before the plastic surgery and she was so attractive. She didn’t need to do anything to her face why mess with it?
Jesus Christ LS looks like a literal monster😱.
LS looks cross eyed and her mouth looks like it’s getting wider. I guess when you have so much money, the only thing left to do is self mutilation. I concur with the Frederick’s of Hollywood comment. Everything she wears looks cheap so she may as well go FoH. Same impact. And Jeff can get all the work done that he wants but he can’t fix that wonky right eye of his.
Wunmi looks stunning and Michael looks gorgeous too!