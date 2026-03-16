Lauren Sanchez looked tacky in vintage John Galliano at the VF Oscar party

Here are some photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which was pretty well-attended from what I can see. They sort of did a good job of keeping out some of the C-listers, although it appears as some jobless nepo babies were milling about, trying to get attention. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez made an appearance. Whenever you feel bad about yourself, just remember how Jeff Bezos has more money than god and he could never buy class or elegance or a real sense of style. That goes for his bride Lauren Sanchez too – she has all of the money to buy a place at Paris Fashion Week or the Met Gala, but that will never make her truly fashionable. Lauren is wearing vintage John Galliano here. I would actually pay to hear Galliano’s thoughts on these two (you never know though).

Michael B. Jordan changed into a beautifully cut brown suit and some bejeweled brooches and he happily posed with his Oscar. It’s giving Old Hollywood! It’s giving Cary Grant!

Wunmi Mosaku looked deliriously beautiful in this Louis Vuitton. I think she’s due very soon, so I love that she was still like, no, I’m going out to party.

Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior, and she was blinged the f–k out in Tiffany & Co diamonds. The Dior is silly/stupid but hey, it’s just the Oscar parties and whatever, it’s not that serious. The diamonds are crazy though.

Mikey Madison’s Dior might be the worst of the party dresses, second only to Lauren Sanchez, that is.

Nicole Kidman in Chanel – this looks like an afterthought and it probably was.





