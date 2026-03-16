Kylie Jenner wore Schiaparelli & McQueen to the Oscars & afterparties

Marty Supreme was completely shut out of the Oscars, after being nominated in nine categories. It was glorious! God, I loathed that movie. While I have to emphasize that I’m not a Timothee Chalamet hater by any stretch of the imagination, I was actively rooting against him in Best Actor and I was so pleased that Michael B. Jordan ended up winning that Oscar. Timothee once again avoided walking the Oscar red carpet with his girlfriend/partner of three years Kylie Jenner. But they must have said “f–k it” for the afterparties, because they happily posed for coupled-up photos at the Vanity Fair party.

Kylie Jenner wore Schiaparelli for the Oscars, a slinky red dress with a “literal” boob-keyhole. She wanted to look like Jessica Rabbit but the actual effect of it was so… downmarket. It was giving “failed game-show hostess.” For the afterparties, Kylie changed into a custom Alexander McQueen dress. Timothee apparently wore Givenchy suits to both the Oscars and the afterparties. Hey, at least they look happy-ish at the VF party, I guess. It’s time for Chalamet’s team to go back to the drawing board and figure out a better way to present him if he ever goes through another awards season. A public apology and/or acknowledgement that he was talking out of his ass about ballet and opera is probably needed here as well.