Kylie Jenner wore Schiaparelli & McQueen to the Oscars & afterparties

Marty Supreme was completely shut out of the Oscars, after being nominated in nine categories. It was glorious! God, I loathed that movie. While I have to emphasize that I’m not a Timothee Chalamet hater by any stretch of the imagination, I was actively rooting against him in Best Actor and I was so pleased that Michael B. Jordan ended up winning that Oscar. Timothee once again avoided walking the Oscar red carpet with his girlfriend/partner of three years Kylie Jenner. But they must have said “f–k it” for the afterparties, because they happily posed for coupled-up photos at the Vanity Fair party.
Kylie Jenner wore Schiaparelli for the Oscars, a slinky red dress with a “literal” boob-keyhole. She wanted to look like Jessica Rabbit but the actual effect of it was so… downmarket. It was giving “failed game-show hostess.” For the afterparties, Kylie changed into a custom Alexander McQueen dress. Timothee apparently wore Givenchy suits to both the Oscars and the afterparties. Hey, at least they look happy-ish at the VF party, I guess. It’s time for Chalamet’s team to go back to the drawing board and figure out a better way to present him if he ever goes through another awards season. A public apology and/or acknowledgement that he was talking out of his ass about ballet and opera is probably needed here as well.
Photos courtesy of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, B4859/Avalon, Avalon Red.
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Timothée Chalamet arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083326694, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: LCY/Avalon
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Screenshot of Kylie Jenner, latest post on social media, 15th March 2026.
Quote:
“jessica who? @danielroseberry @schiaparelli @lorraineschwartz”,Image: 1083373417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: B4859/Avalon
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Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083403197, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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TimothĂ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083404717, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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TimothĂ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083453783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kylie Jenner and TimothĂ©e Chalamet at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083455244, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kylie Jenner, TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Timmy said he’s attractive but not a good actor. I mean,he’s neither. He’s bland on bland but got the white man pass.
You’re not attractive, Timmy. Trust me. Rat face isn’t attractive. I hope you hear that no matter how attractive you think you are.
Plus you have the plastic surgery silicone queen. We know what kyle or whomever it is and who she used to look like. Let me clue you in. Nothing recognisable. Silicone sacks are delightfully. Y don’t even care what she really looks like. Interesting.
Sadly, this PSA will fall on deaf ears.
I felt better! Lol his team are posting here.
Elle never gets it wrong on the red carpet and though I’m not a fan of the drop waist this Dior is beautiful on her. Kylie always looks a bit like Lauren Sanchez on the red carpet and that keyhole gown was doing nothing. That McQueen gown is the worst I’ve seen from that fashion house and she brought nothing to the look.
Jamie look beautiful but the top looked loose, almost like it was falling forward. She soooo gorgeous though. Li Jun looked spectacular and that red was just perfection on her.
Kylie is giving Lauren Sanchez vibes, good call!
Kylie always wears the same dress shape. It’s kind of ridiculous, but I guess not surprising, that she essentially wore the same dress in different colors. She has no fashion taste other than try and look as cheap possible in very expensive clothes.
From sensitive up and coming artist ingenue to
mocking the arts, dating a rich blowup doll, and losing hard.
The rise and fall of Timothy Chalamet.
Perfectly said!
It was a very accelerated crash and burn. And I thought he had lasting star power, thankfully I did not place any bets on this,
@JEZZ very well explained!!! 100%
Hear, hear! Well said, @Jezz.
I think the ballet controversy was good for the Oscar’s haha. I chose to watch this year because of it.
What is happening to his face? I think at one point he was handsome or at least “cute” in an elfin sort of way, and although it’s wrong to bring class into it, I probably thought he had that Gracie Abram’s rich person look that some NYC people have( maybe Gwyneth and Natalie Portman have this quality as well?) But now he looks quite ordinary — like he’d be part of Kevin Federline’s entourage. Is this the effect of being around the Kardashians? (who are as rich as can be but don’t look NYC-rich like Gracie Abrams?)
Not Kevin Federline’s entourage! I am cackling, thanks for the entirely accurate laugh!
I know exactly what you mean. When I saw Dune, I thought the camera loved him and that he had a kind of “beauty” you couldn’t look away from (not what I would call handsome though). He just looks plain and ratty now, and his haircut and facial hair are awful. LMAO at the accuracy of Kevin Federline’s entourage.
During cutaway shots to Timmy, Boobs Jenner looked either bored or confused. I don’t think Conan’s jokes were landing with her. Man these two must just have scintillating conversations.
I used to think he was some deep artsy guy but I think he is just a vapid bro himself. The jig is up for him.
I truly feel a break up is on the cards. Im sure the kardashian curse will be blamed but I think he never expected such swift backlash and needs something to point the finger at,but the truth is he has been arrogant for far too long and he is no Leo Dicaprio who dates vapid models but at least he has raw talent.
Gossip! Timothee’s sister was shown on camera approaching him. Kylie got up to greet her.
According to a lip reader, Timothee apparently told his sister ‘go easy on her, will you’
If this is true, I feel sorry for Kylie. Ever since she’s an underage teenager she’s dated completely inappropriate men. Now she’s stuck with him. Run, Kylie
Maybe they both need to disappear for a while! He really screwed himself with his attitude and she is she really an asset to him?
Timmy looks awful. Sure, he isn’t the twink he once was, but styling could fix this. He looks so skeevy, and the white shoes…good god. Kylie is pretty but both of these dresses look cheap and tacky
Is it me or is he starting to look a little like a pale Scott Disick?
He looks like he’s going to his junior prom.
LMAO 100%
I suspect the family has to advertise their surgeon’s work but can they occasionally put the boobs away?
Timmy didn’t look appropriately pleased enough for MBJ’s win for my liking. His facial expression was more: “yeah, right”. He needs to take lessons from Ethan Hawke on how to lose graciously. He is owed nothing.
Seriously. Give Tits McGee the night off.
Timothee went from being such a cute guy to being unattractive. And I’m just talking about externally right now. LOL His rubbery little face needs a better hairstyle, or maybe he just peaked a few years ago. Timothee can’t pull short hair and those bangs off. He really needs a lot of forehead showing and his old thicker hair to balance out his tiny face more.
IMO Kylie’s red look-at-me-and-my-big-boobs gown was all wrong for a reality star girlfriend on the arm of an Oscar-nominated actor for the evening. A little more understated gown for the occasion would have been a better look while there supporting her boyfriend on his big night. But these two tacky people are perfect for each other. I’m so glad he lost.
Agree! His arrogance seemed to radiate off of him, and her “tits-out” display screams insecurity and desperation. They could benefit from time away methinks.
Well, personally I’ve never found him to be particularly good looking but the guy had some interesting roles and showed potential. He reminded me of Milles Teller in his early acting days. Nowadays he has fully embraced the celebrity lifestyle and is showing his true colours for so much distaste of his colleagues.
If he wants to redeem what is left of his career he should go for some years to Europe and make some cinema over there, show he really has the skills but I’m afraid he’s too engulfed in the Californian lavish rich celebrity lifestyle. So RIP Timmy the actor, we might see you rocking seasons 50-60 of the Kardashian reality shows and reminiscing the good old days in Hollywood.
They are a very odd looking couple. She looks insecure and wants to portray a false naïvetee and he looks either high or drunk and arrogant with some weird looking cosmetic job in the jaw.
Making Schiaparelli and McQueen look like something you got for 50% off at Yandy is an interesting talent that all the Kardashians/Jenners seem to have. And I think Kylie really went overboard with the fake tits. They’re like, borderline cartoonish.
Wasn’t she supposed to have dissolved her lip filler? I thought I saw some photos of her with smaller lips. She must’ve…reconsidered.
Success went to Timmy’s little head – he’s no Leo (in ANY sense) and is not aging well. He still looks 12 and not in a good way. He has talent but the hype around him isn’t warranted and perhaps this might make him go away for a while. Am not looking forward to Dune 3 – as i feel he’s aged out of the role of Paul and I struggled to take his Paul seriously in Dune 2 (like his facial hair he’s like a little boy trying to play at being a soldier).
As for her – the black McQueen dress would have been a better Oscar dress. And yeah I agree they will break up soon enough.
He still hasn’t issued an apology yet? Yikes. His face in the VF party pic says it all. I have a feeling he got a lot of cold shoulders last night.
Timothee and Kylie are the personified version of a white pillowcase that someone got their self-tanner and crusty mascara all over.