Prince William posted a Mother’s Day photo of Diana, with no message for Kate

Prince William was out and about on Saturday, attending a Six Nations match between Italy and Wales, with Wales defeating Italy. Apparently, it was the first time Wales won a rugby game in three years?? Crazy. I’m including some photos of William wearing a suit and tie at the game. Does he have to dress so formally for rugby? I mean, I could see why he would wear a sportcoat, but the tie is a bit too much.
But the big news over the weekend is that it was Mother’s Day in the UK. This has happened before, where Britain’s Mother’s Day (or “Mothering Sunday”) falls on the Sunday of the Oscars. Notably, this happened in 2024, where the Princess of Wales’s poorly-edited Mother’s Day photo came out on that Sunday morning, and throughout the evening of the Oscars, various international photo agencies – Reuters, Associated Press, Getty and AFP – all issued “kill orders” on the photo. It became an international scandal, and on the Monday after the Oscars, they threw Kate under the bus and made her take the blame for editing the photo and releasing it.
Well, since then, Kensington Palace has been forced to change their photo-habits, mainly by hiring actual professional photographers to take their in-house photos. William and Kate also release their photos exclusively on social media, as opposed to doing “palace handouts” to photo agencies and print outlets. Somewhat hilariously, one of the other changes they made is Kate’s husband never wishes her a happy Mother’s Day publicly (or privately, one would assume). This year, KP only posted a photo of William with his mother, in what looks like the gardens of Highgrove. This was the message: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.” While William obviously misses his mother, he has a strange way of remembering her as a paranoid, fragile, mentally unstable woman. And this seems to be the long-term way KP has handled the 2024 Mother’s Day fiasco – by completely ignoring Kate on Mother’s Day.
Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W pic.twitter.com/7cfthU4uKm
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Getty.
Diana would be disappointed in scooter
He censored her interview and called her paranoid. She would be horrified at his behavior towards Harry and Meghan and their children.
I have actually found out that there are people who genuinely only celebrate or acknowledge ONLY their mothers. As in well your wife,sister,granny,colleague is not your Mother so it makes no sense to them even the mother of your own children. Its bizarre but I have witnessed these arguments first hand.
I know a man, a grow man, who says that he does not get his wife anything for Mother’s Day because she is not his mom. And I was like, she gave birth to YOUR children and is the MOTHER of your children. And I still think he’s an arse for thinking that way.
All of their children are now old enough to treat their mother so it should be them, with some help perhaps and encouragement from dad.
I have seen this too and the mental gymnastics is bananas to me and just one more loop hole men have found to be lazy and do nothing
Didn’t he ignore her birthday in January, too, at least on their social media? And this is coming so soon after he refused to take or pretend to sip her coffee. You think the new crisis manager would intervene.
I think the crisis manager has a hotline to theFail they gushsed over the romantic market visit(???) and now claim Kate let Diana shine by not being mentioned in the/a mothers day post. ???
Well TBF he wasn’t wishing her a Mothering Sunday in 2024, either; she was the one putting together the Frankenphoto and undoubtedly sending it off to someone else for captioning and posting
Let me remind you that William personally sent this photo to press and photography agencies, boasting about it, posing as its author and claiming it was recent, from a week ago.
It didn’t take an expert to see that it was a clumsy montage of several old photos. Of course, when an international scandal erupted and a disgraced William was being razed to the ground by public opinion, he did what a coward always does: he blamed Kate.
Not to mention that neither of them could have even created such a terrible photomontage, because both are terribly inept, but – as a Spanish journalist wrote – Kate was still in a coma at the time, during which she miraculously came to life in an AI-generated video, sitting on a bench announcing that she had cancer. That’s how William saved his life. Equally disgusting is Kate, who is now using this “cancer” for her own pity-seeking purposes and will not stop until some journalist finally writes the truth.
So the woman he called paranoid but not the mother of his children. Nice!
I suppose I can see not wanting to poke the bear giving the catastrophe that was posting a photo of Kate and the kids before, but he could have included her in the well wishes without a photo. And, he didn’t tell her happy birthday this year either correct? At least the Kensington Palace account didn’t right?
I suppose if they don’t wish him a Happy Father’s Day, or Happy Birthday then that’s just their plan not to do that anymore. But if they wish him a Happy Father’s day, and post pictures of him with his kids that’s going to be very glaring. I just don’t understand them. Visibly annoyed with each other, constant passive aggressive moves against each other, won’t separate, won’t divorce.
According to the Fail Kate let Diana shine
Yeah no he’s just not that into you
That’s their excuse? That’s just silly. Diana died almost 30 years ago, and he’s been married to Kate for almost 15 and they have three children. No one would find it odd to prioritize a tribute to her first.
Diana Does, not need keen to let her shine. Rather insulting to Diana to try to bolster keen that way. Major fail. Diana was too good for the Windsor s.
Diana is dead and that excuse is absolutely ridiculous, I think every woman gets the message Peggy was sending by not recognizing the mother of his own children and it had nothing to do with letting a dead woman shine.
Keen implying she’s competing with a deceased and iconic woman is absurd.
I understand pictures does not tell the whole story. But, don’t the pictures of willie at the rugby game weird? In one picture, he seem to talk with the lady on his right all are smiling. Then on the second one, she seems to be crying, wille looks mad and the man it between looks stunned. On willie left, the man look angry at him and the woman full of compassion looking at that lady.
It’s early, so maybe I’m having illusion (as I truly dislike the prince). Wonder which was taken first.
Oohhhhh now I want to look
Here, I’ll do it for you. No pics needed, just pull up a calligraphic font. Embellish as desired (“to our wonderful mother, Catherine”).
Happy Mothering Day to Catherine.
– W, G, C, & L
I must admit I like to see people honouring their mother on Mothering Sunday So William remembers Diana and Kate’s children think of Kate. With the spring flowers out, a nice bunch of flowers picked from their garden would be nice.
Out of context, it’s a sweet photo and sweet gesture. Within the context of W’s horrible gaslighting comments about his mother who can’t defend herself, and the ongoing shabby way he treats her, it stands out like a sore thumb. Why not post a photo of Diana from W, and also post a photo of K being honoured by the kids? That would at least seem normal.
Diana would have hated everything about this especially that he ignores his disappearing wife and treats her so horribly.. just like Diana was. He certainly doesn’t honor his mother when he has turned into a very angry and rage filled version of his father.
Did keen send a tribute to her mother
It’s like William walked by the glass case with a photograph of Diana and an axe, with a sticker that says BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, and seized it:
–Bashing the Susexxes all week via Tom Bower and other re-hashed DM stories hasn’t worked to draw attention away from “parasites!” and Andrew
–Having Bulletproof Sunshine (BS) WhatsApp the rota with denials of reality (Kate and William were being so cute about the cappucino! And the passive-aggressive cider remark! IT WAS TRUE LOVE!) hasn’t worked
–Sir Keir might be about to be toppled…will he take the RF with him re: Epstein? Charles is curiously absent these last few weeks…
Bower thinks Scooter was qualified to give advice to Harry about “slowing” down his relationship with Meghan and that is a bad joke since Scoot makes no effort to be civil to Keen in public.. Because Scoot “waited” to settle for Keen does not make the marriage a “success.” Harry and Meghan got approval from the Queen for the wedding. And the marriage is going strong. So what’s the point of Bower praising Scooter? For what? It’s always wrong to try to come between a husband and wife.
Literally every single man except one is wearing a tie in those photos, so I’m confused why William is being singled out here. It would be wildly inappropriate to wear a “sports coat”.
There’s more than enough legit stuff to criticize William for, without acting like it’s somehow weird to wear a tie to a formal event where everyone is wearing ties.
Do these games have a dress code like Wimbledon?
I think he could have done posts one for Kate and one for Diana. But I think the objective was to use Diana for positive feedback. I’ve always got the impression that he hates his mother. I was very noticeable that he was barely in that documentary that he and Harry did for the 20th anniversary of her death. Some derangers were upset that he didn’t acknowledge Kate BTW.
He only ever evokes the belovedDiana’s name when he needs good PR! I guess that time is now! Too bad everyone remembers when he called her paranoid! Sounds like he’s feeling some heat…Finally!
He plays the Diana card when it suits him.
Yes, he could’ve done both, Kate and Diana.
Even in that photograph he posted it looks as though he is either in the middle of a tantrum and turning/pulling away from Diana (like the “Noooooo!” video of him refusing to go to her when she called him until she said “Harry will have all the fun then.”), while she is looking towards the camera with that bashful smile. It’s all performative for William, isn’t it? The WhatsApp group stenographers certainly had their co-ordinated talking points ready, clearly having already seen the “never before seen” photograph.
And yep, it was glorious how many people were commenting on the fact that (a) he called his mother paranoid and gave the UK media ownership of his mother’s story by demanding that her own words be permanently suppressed yet was using her for positive PR and (b) he failed to acknowledge the mother of his children. From some of the comments, it’s clear that they thought that Harry would have posted something as well, so this was more one-sided competition. It will be interesting to see whether KP posts something for the US Mother’s Day.
Where I come from, mothers day is for… mothers. All of them. Bonus mothers, grandmothers, aunts and neighbours who have been like mothers, etc. These latter groups have been particularly touched to be singled out on Mother’s Day. It would be weird for a father NOT to acknowledge the mother of his children. And I’m fairly certain that KP has publicly acknowledged Kate on mother’s day before. I guess we’re witnessing a return to “hot single dad William” vibes this spring and summer.
To be fair, in the UK we celebrate mothers.
So not the mother of your children, but your own.
In a family the kids will give their mother a card/little gift, with dad supervision when they are too little to do it themselves.
In the UK, we tend to celebrate our own mothers on Mother’s Day. I certainly wouldn’t expect my husband to buy me a card or put a post on FB and I don’t give him a card on Father’s Day. It’s nice (?) that William shared a message about Diana but as his children are too young for social media, it wouldn’t have hurt him to post a message to Kate from the children.