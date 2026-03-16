Prince William posted a Mother’s Day photo of Diana, with no message for Kate

Prince William was out and about on Saturday, attending a Six Nations match between Italy and Wales, with Wales defeating Italy. Apparently, it was the first time Wales won a rugby game in three years?? Crazy. I’m including some photos of William wearing a suit and tie at the game. Does he have to dress so formally for rugby? I mean, I could see why he would wear a sportcoat, but the tie is a bit too much.

But the big news over the weekend is that it was Mother’s Day in the UK. This has happened before, where Britain’s Mother’s Day (or “Mothering Sunday”) falls on the Sunday of the Oscars. Notably, this happened in 2024, where the Princess of Wales’s poorly-edited Mother’s Day photo came out on that Sunday morning, and throughout the evening of the Oscars, various international photo agencies – Reuters, Associated Press, Getty and AFP – all issued “kill orders” on the photo. It became an international scandal, and on the Monday after the Oscars, they threw Kate under the bus and made her take the blame for editing the photo and releasing it.

Well, since then, Kensington Palace has been forced to change their photo-habits, mainly by hiring actual professional photographers to take their in-house photos. William and Kate also release their photos exclusively on social media, as opposed to doing “palace handouts” to photo agencies and print outlets. Somewhat hilariously, one of the other changes they made is Kate’s husband never wishes her a happy Mother’s Day publicly (or privately, one would assume). This year, KP only posted a photo of William with his mother, in what looks like the gardens of Highgrove. This was the message: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.” While William obviously misses his mother, he has a strange way of remembering her as a paranoid, fragile, mentally unstable woman. And this seems to be the long-term way KP has handled the 2024 Mother’s Day fiasco – by completely ignoring Kate on Mother’s Day.

Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W pic.twitter.com/7cfthU4uKm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images