“Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton but didn’t walk the Oscar red carpet” links

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson didn’t walk the Oscar red carpet, but they turned up towards the end to present Best Director to Paul Thomas Anderson. Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton. Didn’t Rob seem sort of low-energy? Maybe he was nervous. [RCFA]
The symmetry and brotherhood of Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan. [LaineyGossip]
In retrospect, it feels like the crest of the awards season was the SAG/Actor Awards, not the Oscars. But this year’s Oscars were pretty good. [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman had a blast on Las Culturistas. [OMG Blog]
Harry Styles addressed the “queerbaiting” accusations. [Socialite Life]
Conan O’Brien’s joke about Timothee Chalamet early in the night really set the tone for Marty Supreme losing everything. [Just Jared]
OMG, Kerry Washington’s dress is bonkers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Conan O’Brien’s last pretaped bit really worked. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance bankruptcy. [Starcasm]
The complete Oscar winners list. [Hollywood Life]
Should we “forgive” regretful Donald Trump voters? No. [Buzzfeed]
Not loving the dress but she still looks like a goddess. And that hair looks great on her. But she is one of the stars, that for me, can do no wrong.
Beautiful dress, beautiful styling, of course. I just wish the dress wasn’t brown. I hate brown. Just me?
I feel the same way. The dress and style are beautiful on her, but that shade of brown isn’t her color. If she was a blonde or redhead maybe. I could be biased, though, as a WOC who avoids brown.
Definitely not just you 😅
I don’t love brown, but she’s one of those people that just makes everything look good. But my thought was that she was keeping it less showy because she’s not a nominee. (I think she’s not a nominee? I don’t really follow movies.)
This woman could wear a potato sack and still look good.
If Rob was sitting in the auditorium for the entire ceremony, he probably was low energy. That is a LONG time to have to sit and listen to speeches.
I don’t hate Kerry Washington’s dress, but her face is a bit too refreshed.
Zendaya has the best stylist in the country, Law Roach, and he always does right by her. But I too didn’t love the brown color. It didn’t look fancy enough for the occasion, like she wants to be low-key and maybe she does.
That’s what I thought too, that it looks like a “this night is not about me” dress — but it went a bit too far.
She is always lovely, but in that color, the dress crosses over from demure and lands firmly on dull.
I like the dress but agree it looked a tad too casual. She could have been a little dressier and still subdued.
I have not been in a mood to forgive the people who set the leopards free to eat everyone else’s face, and are now turning because inflation is eating their faces. BUT as a lifelong activist wisely pointed out to me, we need them to help turn this ship around. We don’t have to forgive, but we can swallow the “I told you so”s at least for now. Embrace them and bring them into the fold. The midterms are minutes away and we need them to go well. (Sorry for posting this on Oscar analysis day, but it was one of the links above and in fairness the topic of Oscar winner OBAA).
I agree with you. This is a hold your nose situation. I am never going to forget, and I will not trust, but just screaming “FAFO!” in their faces, as much as it is my gut instinct, is not going to get us anywhere.
Re: Pajiba’s Scarpetta review. The reviewer finds Kidman’s performance stiff, and that’s the problem I’ve had with her for a while. She can cherry-pick her roles because she Exec-produces a lot of shows. But, why not give other actresses a stab at these roles? It would be refreshing for audiences. I haven’t been a fan of her acting for a long time, one reason being that I’m so distracted by her extensive face work.
I have a relative that voted for Trump. He’s close family so I will forgive him. I know that he has a REALLY narrow world view. He doesn’t really see life outside his immediate vicinity. Likes living in a small pond mindset. He’s not a cruel sociopath by any means, but if he doesn’t realize by now he made a horrible mistake, my view might change.
Let’s see how they behave during the mid-terms and when his orange a$$ doesn’t want to leave the WH in 2028 (if he lasts that long). Talk of forgiving magats is way premature.
I love Zendaya’s dress, I think the color pops her gorgeous skin IMHO. The cut is impeccable. It gives old Hollywood movie star to me.
I do wonder if she and Law chose to go more demure. There was a lot of hubbub about her and Tom getting married. Maybe she just wanted to be simple so she wouldn’t draw too much attention. Just my tin hat theory.
I like the bob it’s cute it’s chic and this is what Margot Robbie should have done if she wanted a bob/lob.
I am with you, I gasped when her photos started showing up on social media last night. Zendaya is serene and absolutely stunning in this dress, and I love the brown! It deflects attention from the dress, which is beautiful, and draws the eye up to her flawless hair and makeup. Her FACE! It couldn’t belong to a more deserving human, I just love her.
Yup, Bev. I think the orange menace is going to try to suppress the vote of Democrats in the midterms and make it as difficult for them to vote as possible (and try to disqualify their votes for “reasons”–maybe even bring back the poll tax and send his army of mutant, masked ICE devils to cause havoc at and around the polls. I also think he will last till 2028 and refuse to leave. I bet when he destroyed a wing of the White House to build a “ballroom,” there’s probably a bunker below with supplies, weapons, phones, whatever. My friend keeps insisting he won’t last that long, but the evil ones seem to hang on forever, especially this one.