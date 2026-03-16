“Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton but didn’t walk the Oscar red carpet” links

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson didn’t walk the Oscar red carpet, but they turned up towards the end to present Best Director to Paul Thomas Anderson. Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton. Didn’t Rob seem sort of low-energy? Maybe he was nervous. [RCFA]

The symmetry and brotherhood of Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan. [LaineyGossip]

In retrospect, it feels like the crest of the awards season was the SAG/Actor Awards, not the Oscars. But this year’s Oscars were pretty good. [Pajiba]

Nicole Kidman had a blast on Las Culturistas. [OMG Blog]

Harry Styles addressed the “queerbaiting” accusations. [Socialite Life]

Conan O’Brien’s joke about Timothee Chalamet early in the night really set the tone for Marty Supreme losing everything. [Just Jared]

OMG, Kerry Washington’s dress is bonkers. [Go Fug Yourself]

Conan O’Brien’s last pretaped bit really worked. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance bankruptcy. [Starcasm]

The complete Oscar winners list. [Hollywood Life]

Should we “forgive” regretful Donald Trump voters? No. [Buzzfeed]