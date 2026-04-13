Prince Harry & Meghan attended a Netflix party at Ted Sarandos’ home, lol

Embed from Getty Images

Less than a month ago, Variety’s Matt Donnelly wrote a completely bonkers hit-piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, specifically about their relationship with Netflix executives. “Sources” claimed that Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos was so sick of Harry and Meghan that he wanted a lawyer on every call with them. “Sources” said that everyone at Netflix hates them and no one wants to work with them and people are mad that Meghan sometimes turns off the camera when she’s having a Zoom meeting! Even though Ted Sarandos, Meghan and various Netflix executives disputed all of those stories on the record, Donnelly is still crying about how his article was “deeply sourced.” He’s also appearing on royalist podcasts to do on-camera hits on the Sussexes.

Well, all of that is the backstory for what happened this weekend. Harry and Meghan came out for a private party hosted by Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant. It was called the “Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker” event. Meghan and Nicole held hands and greeted each other warmly. Ted made sure to pose with Meghan, and I don’t see any lawyers around?? LMAO. Ted Sarandos: I will only speak to Meghan through my attorney!! Meghan: I’m in your house, playing mahjong with your wife, Ted. I mean, clearly, you can see that Sarandos is quite delighted with the Sussexes.

A deranger got into my mentions and called Meghan an “exhibitionist” for “wearing chartreuse” because “the dress code was black-and-white.” Weird, because various guests wore blue and beige. It just so happened that both Meghan and Carey Mulligan wore a similar shade, and obviously, according to Deranger Logic™, Meghan did it on purpose to steal a white woman’s thunder! Or, you know, it was all just some funny coincidence and no one really cared.

Duchess Meghan and Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos share a laugh at the Netflix's BEEF Season 2 event in Montecito. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/ojuMBYiufT — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 12, 2026

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Netflix Boss, Ted Sarandos attend Netflix's BEEF season 2 Montecito Tastemaker. 😊#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/UJBql6Zkef — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 11, 2026

Embed from Getty Images