Prince Harry & Meghan attended a Netflix party at Ted Sarandos’ home, lol

Less than a month ago, Variety’s Matt Donnelly wrote a completely bonkers hit-piece on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, specifically about their relationship with Netflix executives. “Sources” claimed that Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos was so sick of Harry and Meghan that he wanted a lawyer on every call with them. “Sources” said that everyone at Netflix hates them and no one wants to work with them and people are mad that Meghan sometimes turns off the camera when she’s having a Zoom meeting! Even though Ted Sarandos, Meghan and various Netflix executives disputed all of those stories on the record, Donnelly is still crying about how his article was “deeply sourced.” He’s also appearing on royalist podcasts to do on-camera hits on the Sussexes.
Well, all of that is the backstory for what happened this weekend. Harry and Meghan came out for a private party hosted by Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant. It was called the “Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker” event. Meghan and Nicole held hands and greeted each other warmly. Ted made sure to pose with Meghan, and I don’t see any lawyers around?? LMAO. Ted Sarandos: I will only speak to Meghan through my attorney!! Meghan: I’m in your house, playing mahjong with your wife, Ted. I mean, clearly, you can see that Sarandos is quite delighted with the Sussexes.
A deranger got into my mentions and called Meghan an “exhibitionist” for “wearing chartreuse” because “the dress code was black-and-white.” Weird, because various guests wore blue and beige. It just so happened that both Meghan and Carey Mulligan wore a similar shade, and obviously, according to Deranger Logic™, Meghan did it on purpose to steal a white woman’s thunder! Or, you know, it was all just some funny coincidence and no one really cared.
Duchess Meghan and Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos share a laugh at the Netflix's BEEF Season 2 event in Montecito.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/ojuMBYiufT
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 12, 2026
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Nicole Avant. 🥰#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/aRKS8Iu4Dv
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 11, 2026
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Netflix Boss, Ted Sarandos attend Netflix's BEEF season 2 Montecito Tastemaker. 😊#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/UJBql6Zkef
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 11, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty, Netflix.
Squaddies called out the journalist of that article en masse, lol. Glad to see them out & about and I’m looking forward to Australia!
He replied, saying his report was deeply sourced, yeah right!
That just made it worse, what a loser
I saw this story on Vogue online this AM!!!! I love that colour on her. She’s stunning.
Isn’t it amazing how their complaints about Meghan always involve some “offense” to some white woman. Give me a break.
How can you still be doubling down on your sources, after the head of programming said on the record, no that’s nonsense. After, they announced a new show in production, and after they hung out with each other at a party?
At this point why aren’t you upset at your sources rather than the subject of your story? It’s like Camilla Tominey and the crying story. They started their article from the premise, Meghan is horrible and anything that contradicts that they pretend didn’t occur or just ignore.
So someone that didn’t know that Harry and Meghan had attended this party 2 days ago, has enough connections to know about a dress code and the intention behind it? The same people that never know what’s going on before it happens, but always manages to have the inside detail after the fact?
They’ve been writing for weeks and magazines about how chartreuse is a ” color of summer”, like they do every summer for a random color they’ve chosen. And then everyone starts wearing dresses in that color. It happens literally every year, this isn’t exhibitionism, this is being on trend. Which of course like everything else is only bad when Meghan does it.
@dee2- the derangers only care about getting their next fix. they are happy to read/report/comment the same disproven lines over and over because they never have to face how crazy and strung out they really are.
When I saw these photos I cackled! There our girl Meg was living and smiling and being hugged on loved on by Ted and Nicole. And I was so happy to see Meghan in that chanteuse dress, she looked so happy and vibrant. And Harry looked happy and handsome.
Those derangers will never learn and I include Variety’s Donnelly in the deranger category.
Since the lie about Sarandos blew up in their faces, now it is Meghan is “fat.”
I would love to be Meghan’s kind of fat😂😂😂😂
Right? Sign me up.
Personally I’d rather see a woman in her 40s who has had two children look a healthy body weight and not worrying about not having a washboard stomach. It shows she’s happy and healthy and not afraid to eat delicious food when she wants to!
But just last year they said she was too skinny. Anything to have a go at Meghan.
Compared to waity even a stick is fat, and I’ve seen photos of derangers and the rota and they are the last people who should be criticizing anyone’s looks.. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the BRF and took the only beauty and sparkle that family had, Meghan could gain 50 pounds and that isn’t going to change her beauty or sparkle.. she looks absolutely beautiful in chartreuse, it’s a great color on so many people, and her weight looks perfectly healthy.
Will those gutter rats ever learn? Yu cannot lie and expect it not to be challenged with facts😂😂😂😂
I love it when these so called “journalists” end up with egg in their faces. I hope the eggs were right off the farm and the color of the yolk was a deep orange yellow!!
Everybody looks quite good in those pictures.
And what is the point of doubling down? I get not wanting to go “well my sources were wrong” in public because you don’t want to admit you’re wrong/lose access but at least not double down? Just stay quiet, accept you got it wrong and move on.
Donnelly very much comes across as someone with a personal axe to grind with H&M who happens to be a reporter rather than a reporter simply repeating what his sources say.
I’m waiting on the Meghan crashed the party stories.
The deranger who began the lie about M ignoring the dress code so she could be the centre of attention instead of wearing “black and white like everyone else” (despite loads of photos of people in all colours, even red) began by saying that she had crashed the party 🙂 . Of course, no mention of H – it’s as though they collectively decided to pretend that he was there.
LMAO this is the best response, just Harry and Meghan living their best lives…..with Ted Sarandos, who clearly does not hate them, haha.
Meghan is wearing a bright color. I repeat. Meghan is wearing a bright color😂.
Wow, Meghan looks amazing in chartreuse. It can be a tricky colour to pull off.
I feel like Ted Sarandos knows exactly what he’s doing – he made sure there were photos of him and Meghan, in addition to her hugging his wife. Not an attorney in sight! He was like “This one goes out to all of the derangers in salty isle that say Hollywood is “done” with Meghan!”
Also, I hope Meghan used her networking skills to get Charles Melton on a future WLM episode please and thank you!
What’s funny is seeing the derangers complain that Meghan wore colour instead of the black, white or cream that they usually complain about her wearing. Now they’re saying she broke the dress code. Anyway I love seeing Meghan and Harry out and about. I’d like to think that Nicole Avant is one of Meghan’s mentors.
They shot the new season of Beef at The Montecito Country club. Maybe Meghan has a cameo in the show.
Hey Kaiser, if you look closely can’t you see the attorneys hiding behind the shrubs, just waiting to pounce if Meghan dared to pull a what?? Making a face at Ted. LMAO.
I love that color on her!
Apparently she crashed, and security just … let her stay … and the hosts took photos with her. But also, she got an invite that said no green allowed only Carrie will wear green, so she wore green. Also she forced the ceo of one of the biggest companies to invite her to his house, he hates her but she’s so powerful but also irrelevant.
Ha! I love this! 😀
That color is AMAZING on her! Not many can pull it off. If there WAS a dress code, I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan was deliberately not told. The Hollywood set are probably quite bitchy and I wouldn’t put it past them to play a mean trick.
Right?! I would look atrocious in that colour but as usual she looks divine
I am beginning to think that stupid is the only way that these so call journalists identify. I love the color on Meghan and anyday I see her and Harry is a good day. Haters will hate . F um .
Well done Ted. This is how you clap back to haters. A gathering at his house for a show called Beef? Haha perfection. I’m sure they’ve guessed by now who spoke to Variety and have dealt with them. Meghan looks great in that color, satin can look quite unforgiving under certain lighting.
That color is incredible on her! I wish we could see a view of the full dress and what shoes she is wearing, too.