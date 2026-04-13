‘Prim & proper’ Princess Kate never liked ‘wild child’ Princess Eugenie

The Prince and Princess of Wales might be in a constant state of vacationing, but they continue to target Prince William’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. I don’t even know what the point of this is anymore, other than an attempt to exile both princesses. It feels like there are probably easier and more direct ways of going about that other than “uninviting B&E from Ascot” and “ranting about how B&E partied when they were younger.” That’s one of the latest stories – apparently, then-Kate Middleton was wary of Eugenie because Eugenie loved to drink and go to clubs. Keep in mind, Eugenie is eight years younger than Kate. And Eugenie wasn’t doing anything that Kate herself didn’t do at the same age.

They attended the same school, share a keen interest in art and both count Pippa Middleton among their close confidantes. On paper, it would seem as if the Princess of Wales and her husband’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, should have naturally gravitated towards each other. But the future Queen has always kept the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson at a distance – one that has seemingly only increased after the Epstein scandal. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the prim and proper Kate does not ‘have that much in common’ with the York sisters. ‘Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry’ than the princess’s husband William, he added, but it appears there may be more to Kate’s aversion than the 35-year-old’s warm relationship with the Sussexes. Both Kate and Eugenie attended Marlborough College, the elite private school in Wiltshire, but they could not have had more different experiences. While Kate excelled at sports and blossomed from a shy 14-year-old into a confident young adult during her time at the boarding school, Eugenie was at the centre of a royally embarrassing incident. Eugenie was severely reprimanded after she was caught ‘frolicking naked in the ground’ at the end of term after a night of drinking. While Eugenie – alongside the Royal Family – was left red-faced by the news, it wasn’t the only time the princess’s wild ways caused a kerfuffle within the halls of Buckingham Palace. From insisting on ‘pole-dancing’ at a strip club to pursuing ill-advised romances with London society’s most notorious players, Eugenie’s ‘high jinks’ may be a thing of the past – but it appears Kate isn’t ready to forget just yet.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail goes on to detail at great length every single time Eugenie got drunk at a nightclub or had stupid fun with friends. The Mail fails to point out that a teenage Kate was known as “Middlebum” because of her long history of flashing boys, or that Kate spent her jobless 20s falling out of nightclubs, drunk as a skunk with Prince William and his posh friends. It’s not that I think flashing people or getting drunk at clubs are high crimes – that’s my point. Both women are “guilty” of the same behavior. Kate just wants people to believe that she’s some prissy church elder who dressed in Victorian coatdresses since she was a kid.