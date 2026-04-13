‘Prim & proper’ Princess Kate never liked ‘wild child’ Princess Eugenie

The Prince and Princess of Wales might be in a constant state of vacationing, but they continue to target Prince William’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. I don’t even know what the point of this is anymore, other than an attempt to exile both princesses. It feels like there are probably easier and more direct ways of going about that other than “uninviting B&E from Ascot” and “ranting about how B&E partied when they were younger.” That’s one of the latest stories – apparently, then-Kate Middleton was wary of Eugenie because Eugenie loved to drink and go to clubs. Keep in mind, Eugenie is eight years younger than Kate. And Eugenie wasn’t doing anything that Kate herself didn’t do at the same age.
They attended the same school, share a keen interest in art and both count Pippa Middleton among their close confidantes. On paper, it would seem as if the Princess of Wales and her husband’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, should have naturally gravitated towards each other.
But the future Queen has always kept the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson at a distance – one that has seemingly only increased after the Epstein scandal. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the prim and proper Kate does not ‘have that much in common’ with the York sisters.
‘Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry’ than the princess’s husband William, he added, but it appears there may be more to Kate’s aversion than the 35-year-old’s warm relationship with the Sussexes.
Both Kate and Eugenie attended Marlborough College, the elite private school in Wiltshire, but they could not have had more different experiences. While Kate excelled at sports and blossomed from a shy 14-year-old into a confident young adult during her time at the boarding school, Eugenie was at the centre of a royally embarrassing incident.
Eugenie was severely reprimanded after she was caught ‘frolicking naked in the ground’ at the end of term after a night of drinking. While Eugenie – alongside the Royal Family – was left red-faced by the news, it wasn’t the only time the princess’s wild ways caused a kerfuffle within the halls of Buckingham Palace. From insisting on ‘pole-dancing’ at a strip club to pursuing ill-advised romances with London society’s most notorious players, Eugenie’s ‘high jinks’ may be a thing of the past – but it appears Kate isn’t ready to forget just yet.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Mail goes on to detail at great length every single time Eugenie got drunk at a nightclub or had stupid fun with friends. The Mail fails to point out that a teenage Kate was known as “Middlebum” because of her long history of flashing boys, or that Kate spent her jobless 20s falling out of nightclubs, drunk as a skunk with Prince William and his posh friends. It’s not that I think flashing people or getting drunk at clubs are high crimes – that’s my point. Both women are “guilty” of the same behavior. Kate just wants people to believe that she’s some prissy church elder who dressed in Victorian coatdresses since she was a kid.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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16941, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Thursday August 09 2007. **UK OUT** Wearing a striking black and white figure hugging dress, Prince William’s on/off girlfriend Kate Middleton arrives home after a night of clubbing with friends in London’s trendy nightclub Bijou. Earlier this week Kate abandoned plans to take part in a cross-channel boat race for security reasons. Photograph:Â©Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com ***FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE*** UK OFFICE: +44 131 225 3333/3322 US OFFICE: 1 310 261 9676,Image: 523204057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
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38090, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Friday 26th February 2010. Princess Eugenie back in London from the piste after celebrating father Prince Andrew’s 50th Birthday skiing in Verbier, Switzerland, last weekend. Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice left the club at 3am closing time. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, left earlier. Photograph: Ringo, PacificCoastNews.com**FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676,Image: 524333745, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ringo/Avalon
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51330, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Thursday February 17, 2011. Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie exit the Public Club in Chelsea after a night out with Pippa Middleton and other Royal chums.** UK OUT** Photograph: PacificCoastNews.comÃ?Â **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676,Image: 524773212, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon
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53483, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday April 12 2011. FILE PICTURE Dated October 4 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Boujis Nightclub in Kensington London. **NORTH AMERICAN, FRENCH, POLISH AND ITALIAN USE ONLY** **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 524880473, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK ONLINE USAGE *** NO UK NEWSPAPERS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Smart Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon/Avalon
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53483, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday April 12 2011. FILE PICTURE Dated October 4 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Boujis Nightclub in Kensington London. **NORTH AMERICAN, FRENCH, POLISH AND ITALIAN USE ONLY** **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 524880580, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK ONLINE USAGE *** NO UK NEWSPAPERS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Smart Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon/Avalon
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Kate Middleton
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Cheltenham Gold Cup Festival 2007 Day 4
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16th March 2007
20185
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Only,Image: 542337412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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September 5, 2007: Kate Middleton seen out and about in London today.
Credit: N/C Ref: kguk-81
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Sep 2007
Credit: N/C
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July 26, 2007: Kate Middleton spotted leaving Mahiki nightclub in London, UK.
Credit: INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-81
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jul 2007
Credit: INFphoto.com
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April 14, 2007: It is being widely reported that Prince William has seperated from long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton.
Pictured here:
3rd June, 2006: The Boodles Boxing Ball at The Royal Lancaster Hotel London. Spoonsored by Boodles and held in Aid of Sparks Sports Aiding Medical Research for Kids. One of the boxers, Hugh “Hunter” van Cutsem, had great royal support. Among those, Prince William’s girlfriend, Kate Middleton.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-42
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2006
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
Keen is so not prim and proper. Even on tours after the wedding there were many wardrobe malfunctions.
Agree 💯. Mean girl was unhappy because she was married and had to hide her drinking but she never was embarrassed by her “wardrobe malfunctions “!!
Proper is the wrong word for party girl…
Eugenie never flashed her ass out the window 100+ times nor was cautioned by teachers.
Eugenie didn’t lie about being bullied to get into eton’s sister school.
Eugenie didn’t sleep her way through William’s friend group to get in the set.
Eugeniie didn’t bully two teenagers nearly a decade younger than herself.
Where oh where is carole getting all the money to pay for these history rewriting hit pieces?
Wait, what’s the tea on Kate flashing her ass and lying about being bullied?! 😲 I apologize for my ignorance, that was before my royal-watching time. The only things I really know about Kate’s younger days are the sheer dress fashion show incident, “crack baby” cocktails, and that she was slavishly devoted to William and scared off every girl who came near him.
She literally used to flash her ass out the window of her dorm room. That’s why she had the nickname Middlebum.
The bullying story has changed and shifted a lot over the years, but its generally used to explain Kate’s shift from Downe house to marlborough. But the real reason was related to William’s friend group.
Miranda Many, many, many articles have been scrubbed from the internet and it is nearly impossible to find some of the stories detailing both Keener and Willy’s bad behavior now. The Celebitchy.com archives are the only easily found written record of summaries that remain of many, many scrubbed articles. Prior to 2016 the rota were not in the Wails pocket and were much more honest in their coverage of the fails and very critical of them both. Keen was nicknamed the mattress by Will-not’s security detail in the early 2000s because she would allegedly @#$% anyone Willy told her to @#$%. She was always a desperate little clinger who did what she was told when she was told and waity Kated to be told. She was infamous for bullying and mooning peers while in boarding school and continues to be a bullying, entitled snob. Many images of Keener intentionally flashing her privates after marrying in have been scrubbed. She flashed her upper thighs (and looked dr#$$ed) during a state visit by the South Koreans a few months before the KeenEr has CaNCer and neither willy/Keen have to do even the bare mininum now melodrama. She has been openly deplorable to the York sisters, Meghan and most women in her orbit. She has never had friends. The sainted rebrand of this woman who used to fall out of nightclubs drunk and never worked a day in her life while earning the mattress nickname has always been headscratching.
Also the bullying story was questionable because the incident described was in the residences and kate was only a day student at Downe.
There were also the images of her getting in cabs not wearing underwear that we also scrubbed from the net. You might get screen grabs if you have the time and patience to look at some of the older royal gossip sites.
Lets never forget the rumour from a few years ago that gave William the ‘peggy’ nickname – after that was put out there her ‘side’ put out a story that she was too proper to do that.
Miranda, get a load of what she wore to the 9-11 memorial site. And to one of the Holocaust concentraion camps.
She would wear flowy dresses without underwear seen, at events and let the wind blow her dress up. Repeatedly. IIRC, QE2 mentioned to her something about hem weights. I might be wrong on that.
This is to reply to @IrisRose, I think Carole is being paid for them.
Sorry did we forget the see through dress Kate wore to get Peggys attention?
Are we forgetting all of her Royal Flashing while on duty? She was in her 30s at the time, not a teenager.
It wasn’t a see-through dress it was much worse. The designer gave her a see through ankle length skirt to be worn with a thick woolly hip-length sweater. Kate made the decision to rip the sweater off moments before she stepped onto the catwalk and hoist the waistband of the skirt to above her boobs, to turn it into a minidress.
Bubbles in all these years I never knew that is what happened. No wonder the outfit looked so ridiculous. I would have been so pissed if I were the designer.
How did Kate get into Marlborough College? Isn’t her family just upper middle class? Even if they could afford it, I’d imagine admissions would be competitive if literal princesses attended.
My guess is that they have spots for arriviste children to prove they’re a “modern” institution.
Wasn’t kate on scholarship?
She went in with a fake story about being bullied at downe because she’s middle class. Idiots at Marlborough fell for it and let her in.
My understanding is that Pippa had the scholarship, not Kate.
I used to think Carole was chipper, harmless & basically an American-style go-getter who began life on a Council estate in Southall & made good, & good for her. Then she went into bunny boiler mode about Meghan. Who has no connection to Carole whatsoever. Then her business went bust owing crazy amounts of money to small businesses. One was run by an Afghan refugee. Someone just putting food on the table. She still swans around like a grande dame. She thinks she’s a righteous babe. She reminds me of what someone observed of that other socially ambitious self-made matriarch, Margaret Thatcher: “She wanted to make a world for people like her father [a famously upright grocer & alderman, a Liberal, no less], and ended up making a world for people like her son [a spiv, to use the word most commonly invoked here].”
Uncle Gary & his seedy money
There seems to be more saint keen stories out now.
These saint kate stories remind me of an old quote. ‘I knew Doris Day before she was a virgin’. As in, obvious PR is obvious.
Great Oscar Levant line. Too bad it’s so close but not an exact fit. Thanks for the reminder.
Come on. Party shmarty.
‘Eugenie, particularly, seems to be closer to Harry’ …
That’s the end of that.
The real crime as far as Kate is concerned
Is she ready to forget all the times we saw her bare ass when she was actually a working Royal and not someone in their teens? Also who knows how true this is because this guy is a known liar, but how childish and petty are you when someone is in their late 30s married with two kids, to hold behavior from 20 years ago against them?
It would track though because they’re still mad about Meghan asking for lip gloss, and not curtseying when meeting them in 2017. The things that they are okay with the media putting out there in their name as their feelings just shows their immaturity. You’re not sending them Christmas presents? You won’t go to ask God if they’re there? You were never close because when someone was 17 they did something stupid?
Are you even posh if you don’t drink yourself senseless and occasionally drop trough in public?
Kate and Eugenie were 8 years apart–did they even have a single year of overlap at Marlborough? They were never going to socialize together with an age gap like that, anyway. Apart from all the evidence, Kate was no saint (and no judgment here), what a ridiculous story.
No they wouldn’t. Kate was gone before Eugenie even started.
Ummm yeah, there’s way too much photographic evidence of Kate drunk at the club and drunkenly going to and from the club in cars for them to be writing all this. If someone followed me around in my 20s and even some of my 30s, I wouldn’t be looking perfect either. But here they are trying to shame Eugenie and prop up Kate for something Kate did too. I’m so over these asinine stories meant to shame one person in order to prop up the FQ. And Kate’s not even some prim and proper church lady either bc she acts like a witchy mean girl to other women almost every time she’s in a church with someone she doesn’t like.
Yeah that’s the thing, I don’t judge Kate for getting drunk and heading to the clubs in her early twenties in London, I did the same thing in the city I live in. I do judge her for being almost 45 years old barely working, and when she does work being comically unprepared and unsuited for a “job” that she has had for 15 years.
Maybe if Kate has some actual achievements other than giving birth, she wouldn’t feel the need to constantly nitpick and freeze out other women.
LOL, ok rota rats.
I’ve been here since the biscuit flashing days. I know better.
Random question but is that actress Fiona Shaw holding on to Eugenie from that photo? It really looks like her profile, she’s pretty distinctive looking.
I remember that story about Eugenie streaking with her friends. My sister did the same at one point in college. I didn’t really know who Eugenie was at the time so I didn’t think much of it lol.
Given that Eugenie is not a working royal, Kate and William can’t bully her the same way they did with Meghan. They can’t have staff complain about Eugenie because she’s never worked for the BRF. So they have to resort to stupid stories about her youth to make her look like what… a person who used to party when they were young? Kate and William partied just as much and it’s well documented from the tabloid pics. It’s also not a crime that Kate and Eugenie aren’t close. They are 8 years apart, they were probably never going to be close growing up. Nothing in this article makes Eugenie look bad. If anything, it just makes Kate look like she is a stick in the mud.
The Keens should not be bullying anybody, but they do. And the trouble is the Sussexes showed up the Keens in the work department which bothered the keens, especially Scooter.. I think the Keens are just phony and hypocritical.
I guess it’s Eugenie’s turn in the hot seat…
Special K and her pimp momma have a lot of nerve getting their press buddies to detail all of Eugenie’s school age shenanigans while blatantly ignoring Special K’s history of showing her ass, literally and figuratively.
I really hope the York princesses are getting legal advice.
Naked frolicking at night!?! Go Eugenie!!!
Pippa Middleton is one of Eugenie’s closest confidantes? Is that right?
Social media aka Twitter isn’t buying it. There’s a photo of Kate lying on the ground at a party. I don’t know if she was passed out, but it wasn’t a good look.
I didn’t know Eugenie liked to party. I’m shookith! What is that ridiculous expression on KKKate’s face. Somewhere I saw a pic of KKKeen lying on the floor in hot pants, roller skates and panty hose. Panty hose under shorts?! Ewww!
Skin tight satin hot pants with legs akimbo yet. Forever classy! LOL
Off-topic, I guess, but whenever I see these older photos of Kate, I’m taken aback by her appearance. She was really quite pretty (albeit in a rather bland way), she actually had a figure to speak of and her weight and complexion looked healthy, her hair was a flattering color and length, and her smile looked natural and, well, sane. I mean, I get that this was like, 2 decades ago, but the difference between then and now isn’t just that she’s gotten older. Her present-day appearance shows what happens when you’re a bitter, entitled, bigoted piece of work who has locked herself into marriage with a man who actively dislikes her.
Also, I just have to point out that Eugenie’s multi-colored neon tiger print dress is one of the most hideous things I’ve ever seen her in, and given her questionable taste, that’s saying something.
Unlike today, back then her smile reached her eyes.
@Miranda I agree. She looks really pretty in some of these older photos. It seems like a completely different person. She looked genuinely happy, and I don’t think she’s looked like that in years.
Eugenie is a female and she and Harry are good friends. That’s all mean Kate needs to want to destroy her.
I also question the bit about her previous romances. Eugenie started dating Jack when she was 18. I don’t remember her ever dating anyone else.
I hope that if this continues the York sisters start sharing their WanK dirt , because im sure it’s plenty and they know at least of some of it.
Meanwhile squaddies ar3 still being sent to twitter jail for posting the pictures of Kate on official tours wherem like clockwork, she would show the world she wasnt wearing weighted hems, slips or visible underwear.
One time a soldier had to try & protect her modesty because she did not bother.
The same Kate who was addicted to flashing her bum & when she worked on the yacht was told not to stand near a hatch because the shorts she chose to wear were too revealing to anyone below deck!
There was a lovely interview with the captain of said yacht, who tried to say something nice about Kate. Though he tried, it sounds like she was simply a slut.
https://www.reddit.com/r/KateMiddletonMissing/comments/1dnzxe9/this_is_the_original_daily_mail_article_that/
What a riot: Boozing, smoking, flashing, mooning, partying Kate was “prim and proper?” Talk about laughing out loud …
Every time there’s a nasty story about how much Kate and William despise Bea or Eugenie for some dumb reason it only makes me feel more sorry for the York girls.
This is just mean-spirited and sad.
SAME
Kate not liking her husband’s cousin but she’s also a peacemaker healing family breaches isn’t very convincing, is it? Has she no female friends or does she see them all as rivals and threats?
1) No it’s not, 2) no she doesn’t, and 3) yes she does.
But it also might be fake news as the royal reporters scrape the bottom of the barrel looking for nothing to write about other than William’s laziness and rage.
The reason is Kaiser because Kitty and her doors to manual social climbing mother only want two princess to be in that family, Kate and charlotte. They don’t want lily or Beatrice or Eugenie to be know as princess because Kate has never truly belong and those aristocratic don’t let her forget it . Anne doesn’t count because she is old and something tells me that Anne is not the one or the two to be f with
Everyone knows how Kate got the nickname Middlebum in college. She used to flash her heinie through a window. And that was the prim and proper Katie.
I remember in the past when Kate was newly in the family and Eugenie was coming out of church and going down the stairs, and she brushed past Kate without acknowledgment. It was an obvious snub. I’ve always wanted to know what that was about. But yes to all the above. If wishes came true, I would want to see these articles complaining about Eugenie and sanctifying Kate under one of Kate’s bum flashing pictures. There are several to choose from. I may need to look up that Spanish rag that prints gossip.
It looks like a snub because Kate made a face so that the photographers would notice her.
The video could be seen as Eugenie in a crowd of people leaving the chapel moving to exit the space while Kate was just standing there for the paps and in her way.
Eugenie was moving to her usual position next to qeii. From the time they were little, it was the york girls special job to help granny collect bouquets at church.
Kate planted her feet and refused to move out of the way. Eugenie brushed past to get to qeii – who was waiting for her.
Lol. She certainly didn’t catch William’s eye by being “prim and proper.”
I haven’t seen Eugenie’s bum so maybe they have this backwards?
These people all seem to have forgotten how she “caught William’s eye” to begin with. Ridiculous revisionist history.
That bish been flashing her entire arse for the world to see. A total exhibitionist and creepy mean girl.
Sorry, but Kate is not going to win British hearts and minds by being the most prim, stuffy, and stuck-up she can possibly be. This story, if it’s sourced from the Wales, seems like a real misread of the public mood to say the least. Partying, being rowdy at school, even being drunk as a teen – I would be very surprised if that didn’t make Brits like Eugenie more, not less.
Plus, Kate did plenty of falling out of nightclubs in her day, so it certainly feels hypocritical to put on airs now as though the York girls are the only ones who’ve ever partied hard. Also, Kate is nearly a decade older than Eugenie, so it’s not like they would have crossed paths at school together. I don’t know about all of you, but I don’t spend a whole lot of my day grousing about what a freshman at my former school did or didn’t do 20+ years ago. Maybe that’s just me! I don’t have time to complain about these things, I’ve got the school run to attend to.
I guess the press is reverting to what they did prior to Meghan joining the family which was pitting the York sisters against Kate.
Google “Kate the Yacht Girl,” or “Kate with Richard Branson.” She was not spending her early days in church!
I’ve seen “Catherine’s” ass more times than Eugenie’s and I can say that with 100% certainty!