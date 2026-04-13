“Sabrina Carpenter apologized after a big mistake at Coachella” links

Sabrina Carpenter apologizes for her Coachella mix-up. [Socialite Life]
Matt Bomer is so, so beautiful. I hate the aviator shades though. [RCFA]
There’s backlash against Sydney Sweeney for a Euphoria scene. [Just Jared]
How did You, Me & Tuscany do at the box office? [Pajiba]
Anne Hathaway & Meryl Streep promote ‘Prada’ in China. [LaineyGossip]
I love Elle Fanning’s style but not here. [Go Fug Yourself]
This story needs to be adapted into a Bollywood film. [OMG Blog]
AnnaLynne McCord got engaged over Christmas. [Seriously OMG]
60 Days In star passed away. [Starcasm]
Coachella highlights. [Hollywood Life]
There absolutely is a certain shade of “MAGA blonde.” [Buzzfeed]
Sabrina Carpenter está sendo criticada após tirar sarro de fã que fez um 'zaghrouta', som com a boca para simbolizar alegria na cultura árabe e africana, durante show no Coachella.
A fã explicou que era algo da sua cultura, mas mesmo assim foi chamada de estranha pela artista. pic.twitter.com/KttJfiMy34
— POPTime (@poptime) April 11, 2026
my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!
I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026
Very helpful guide.
I’m Irish and Scottish by background. Is it disrespecting my culture if I’m called out for playing bagpipes during the concert? People are there to hear the star, not listen to members of the audience.
It’s the equivalent of a cheer not playing an instrument. Do you object to people cheering at concerts?
I’ve had many a concert ruined by some asshat who wouldn’t just pipe down. So yeah.
Exactly.
Sam Levinson clearly despises what Sydney represents and he’s going all in on mocking her. She’s now a vapid republican housewife (to be) whose plan for having the wedding of her dreams is earning on OF. C’mon. The show literally says “she’s living in a republican suburb” before cutting to her dressed as a dog humping a dog house. I am surprised she agreed to this mockery but it’s friggin on point.
She handled it well. Hopefully people will move on and not catastrophize or exploit the issue for misogynistic purposes, as has been done with female celebrities in the past.
No apologies needed at all. There is a time and place,nothing but attention seeking from the concert goer. And just because its your culture doesnt mean she has to like or accept it.
SC didn’t handle that well at all. She came off snotty and derisive. There was no need for the disdain she projected. Maybe not the time and place for the cheer, but her reaction exposes her as the entitled little tw*t she is.
What SC should have done was simply ignore the “fan” rather than engage with her.
Sorry, if you go to a concert and do something loud and distracting enough for the musicians on stage to stop and go WTF, you are not behaving properly at a concert. IDGAF about your culture.
I hope musicians from this obnoxious person’s culture weigh in. Would they appreciate whoops and yee-haws at one of their performances.
It’s Coachella. Fans were clapping and cheering. It wasn’t in the middle of a song, or of anyone speaking. People make noise at concerts. Sabrina then made a snide remark about this not being “burning man (i.e. low rent)” and told her it was weird.
People act like she was heckling the star. She was cheering like everyone else but instead of saying WOOOOOOOOOOO! She made a trill sound for 2 seconds.