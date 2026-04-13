“Sabrina Carpenter apologized after a big mistake at Coachella” links

Sabrina Carpenter apologizes for her Coachella mix-up. [Socialite Life]

Matt Bomer is so, so beautiful. I hate the aviator shades though. [RCFA]

There’s backlash against Sydney Sweeney for a Euphoria scene. [Just Jared]

How did You, Me & Tuscany do at the box office? [Pajiba]

Anne Hathaway & Meryl Streep promote ‘Prada’ in China. [LaineyGossip]

I love Elle Fanning’s style but not here. [Go Fug Yourself]

This story needs to be adapted into a Bollywood film. [OMG Blog]

AnnaLynne McCord got engaged over Christmas. [Seriously OMG]

60 Days In star passed away. [Starcasm]

Coachella highlights. [Hollywood Life]

There absolutely is a certain shade of “MAGA blonde.” [Buzzfeed]

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH

— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026