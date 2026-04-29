Mail: Palace staff refer to Princess Kate as ‘the Steel Marshmallow Mark II’

Today is the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 15th wedding anniversary. Through gritted teeth! There’s been little gossip about a potential anniversary outing for William and Kate, but you never know. They would have been told to stay out of view while King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit is ongoing, but William was out yesterday in military drag, so who knows. Well, the Daily Mail’s Becky English is currently traveling with Charles and Camilla, but the Mail wrote her prepared “anniversary keenery” article today. Most of it is just an interview with Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, William’s former private secretary, but let’s discuss it anyway.
The 15th anniversary. Aides are discussing how to mark the event publicly, given that it lands midway through the King and Queen’s high-profile visit to the US. Privately, however, friends and associates say that William and Catherine have very much ‘found their groove’.
Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton on Will & Kate: He first met the future princess when he joined William at St Andrews for his graduation in the Spring of 2005, describing them as ‘incredibly well-suited. Even on first meeting them, that was obvious…It was, and is, a meeting of minds and equals between the two of them. The idea of him wanting to protect her is a nice image, but it goes both ways. She is very protective of him too. There’s always been a quiet confidence about her.’ There’s no doubt in Lowther-Pinkerton’s mind that, while she is an ‘absolute rock, very intelligent and intuitive and strong.’
The second coming of the Steel Marshmallow: Many within the royal household refer to Catherine as ‘the Steel Marshmallow Mark II’, a play on the late Queen Mother’s nickname: her soft exterior belying an indestructible core.
An equal partnership: In public it is William, 43, who often takes the lead. But it is very much an equal partnership, and William deeply respects his wife’s judgment. ‘They make all the important decisions together and support each other’s work,’ says a friend. ‘You couldn’t find two people closer. The difference is they just don’t feel they need to show it for the cameras. They aren’t performative. One of the things that the princess, in particular, has always been so impressively clear about is that she is allergic to being given advice about how things will come across, or look through a PR lens. That’s the total antithesis of how she operates.’
Prince Harry isn’t mentioned once, you guys: They have come through a tumultuous few years, with the implosion of William’s relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, and Catherine’s cancer diagnosis. ‘From losing his grandmother, to all of the awfulness of the princess’s health, as well as that of his father, it’s been a tough period for William,’ a source says. Notably, Harry isn’t mentioned once. I’m told there is sadness, naturally, at how things have turned out, but William has very much placed the issue of his estranged brother to one side, to ‘focus on the things that matter’.
William didn’t order the banishment of his uncle: His uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is more of an immediate headache, the ramifications of which may last well into William’s own reign. I am told suggestions the heir to the throne was a prime mover in his banishment to Norfolk are untrue. While despairing of his uncle’s behaviour, the future king was deeply concerned about Andrew’s mental health.
William didn’t freeze out his cousins: As for reports he has ‘frozen out’ his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, a friend says firmly: ‘It’s complex, but he’s kinder than that. Easter [when it was claimed that William only agreed to attend if the sisters weren’t there] was absolutely nothing to do with him.’
Moving to Forest Lodge: ‘It’s given them a new lease of life. It’s helping them to put the unhappy memories of the past few years behind them,’ a source explains. ‘The move has given them a renewed sense of purpose and vigour. They are happier, and you can see that visibly. Adelaide Cottage [their former home] coincided with a really unhappy time in their lives and they were ready to start a new chapter.’ Another source says: ‘They have become more comfortable with the increasing state duties they take on but, at the same time, like nothing more than sitting at home and watching Traitors [a recent obsession, apparently] three nights a week.’
Kate might travel for work: The princess hasn’t undertaken a working foreign visit since before her cancer diagnosis, but aides haven’t ruled out her taking up the baton again this year.
Change is on the agenda: ‘When thinking about the future he himself has said change is on the agenda. That is true. But it’s worth noting that both he and Catherine are also very much “conservative with a small c”. They both respect the tradition that comes with their roles,’ says a source close to them. They add: ‘Will he get rid of garden parties and Trooping the Colour? No, of course not. But might those things feel a little different in the reign of King William? Yes. They both want things to feel more relevant and “of today”, whenever that might be.’ Another source says: ‘When you want to make change, you have to make really difficult decisions. He’s prepared to shake a few trees but not to cut down the whole orchard.’
Teamwork makes the dream work: And the princess is by no means a passive participant. ‘When the time comes [for them to step up as King and Queen], they will enter into the roles in the same way they have approached the first 15 years of their marriage. As a team.’
The Steel Marshmallow thing has been mentioned before and it’s bonkers every single time. Absolutely no one thinks Kate is a steel marshmallow, not even the bulletproof-sunshine crisis manager hired by Prince William. No one calls Kate “Steel Marshmallow Mark II.” Please. And if William has “very much placed the issue of his estranged brother to one side, to ‘focus on the things that matter’,” then why is William constantly having rage-attacks and nervous breakdowns over whatever Harry does? Why the huffy counter-briefings to friendly royal reporters, why the copykeening, why is there a constant stream of energy towards the Sussexes?
Speaking of, this part is a fascinating subtweet of how William and Kate are trying to convince themselves and everyone else that they’re the antithesis of Harry and Meghan and that’s a good thing: “The difference is they just don’t feel they need to show it for the cameras. They aren’t performative. One of the things that the princess, in particular, has always been so impressively clear about is that she is allergic to being given advice about how things will come across, or look through a PR lens. That’s the total antithesis of how she operates.” They’re trying to say Harry and Meghan are performative, and that H&M are optics-obsessed. When really, the Sussexes understand public relations and image-making, two vital parts of William and Kate’s job. It’s not a flex for Will and Kate to argue that they don’t care about their image or managing their own public relations.
They released this photo for their anniversary:
Celebrating 15 years of marriage ❤️ pic.twitter.com/egvsuIh6xF
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Ah yes another fractured fairytale by the Fail!
I have seen.pictures online of William roaring into.Kates face on Royal Tours over the years where Kate stands there defeated with her head down like a bold child. It doesn’t matter what William says or does to her, she will.stay put . So tired of these two.
You can find photos of kate doing the same to William. Her forcing unwanted touch on him and him flinching away. Her glaring at him like she wants to kill him
These are two miserable people who hate each other. Neither of them can keep up the pr game in public, the masks always slip.
Years ago a weirdly accurate astrologer said they are a terrible match. They are mutually and self destructive. The only thing they have in common is their fear of everything around them.
This is where the Steel Marshmallow comes in, only its opposite in a way from the Queen Mother (who was soft on the outside, steel inside). With Khate, it’s that she’s a surface level person with a narrow range of interests (social status, appearance). She’s laser focused on one thing only: being queen. She’ll put up with any indignity (and ill treatment from her husband, the aristos, and the firm) to eventually become queen. There’s no substance to her at all (like a marshmallow) but boy she is holding on to that social ladder with steel claws.
The queen mother had a work ethic. Keen is lazy as all get out. I am wondering if there will be stories of the kids cooking a special breakfast for their parents and later reports of a candlelit dinner date.
The queen mother was also a catty, vicious, racist bitch. So maybe they’re on to something.
Yes. Kate is a steel cored racist jealous bitch. She’s not some poor soft little victim. She’s shown us this for years.
Queen mum hated Wallis because she wanted to marry David herself. She settled for a younger brother and ended up queen anyway. Which was what she wanted all along.
Kate being a hateful bitch to Meghan follows that pattern. She wants to be queen but she also wanted Harry single and forced to play third wheel.
@rapunzel – was coming to say the same thing. Credit where credit is due for the Queen Mother’s actions & morale building in WWII but she was an insufferable snob as well as being classist, racist, & petty..
As an aside am I the only one who suspects the party line quote was to be “Mach 2” and the reporter screwed it up?
We guessed right that outfit Louis has on was the same one he wore for his little beach video. So I guess they have done the years photoshoot and immediate future pictures will be from this day.
Keen cant travel to work but can travel to yachts and ski resorts
Why is her hand grazing her teenage son’s inner (and upper) thigh? Why does it seem lately as if she’s determined to touch her children in weird ways? Yes, I’m referencing the awkward hand cupping Charlotte’s bum in their… ahem… duet recital (I’m feeling second hand embarrassment for both of them just remembering it).
And if *this* is the best they can do to play hAPpY fAmiLY, then things are not well. They’ve got their distance formally established, and that is the reason for this newfound, temporary truce.
There will always be another low point just round the curve.
The reporting on Forest Lodge and how much happier they are sends me, like the simply couldn’t make a very normal size house work and expect to be happy. Can’t we all understand that? Doesn’t everyone leave their free accommodations over bad memories? I truly can’t believe this is what they’ve done with. The reporting on Palace nicknames is always absurd. They have been pushing the Queen Mother comparison since minute 1. And there is no one more image conscious and obsessed with their image than Kate.
I sort of wonder if forest lodge was a negotiation tactic for William, not Kate. like if someone mentioned “hey people notice the helicopter at KP every night, you really need to spend more time at AC” and he was like “I need my own bedroom then. Preferably my own wing.” And that’s how Forest Lodge became an option.
Its clear he’s still at KP (see helicopter video from a month or so ago) but I wonder if this keeps him at Windsor during the week at least.
if kate wasn’t so image conscious she would probably come across better honestly. At least more authentic.
So many houses in the area were emptied out and stolen by this move. One was for Carole. Maybe another was for William?
I could see them trading time in the main house. When william has his time living in the house with the kids, kate is in carole’s new house plotting. When kate is in the main house, William is in his own smaller house or back at adelaide. Like him being at wood farm not anmer for lockdown.
That is the most awkwardly posed family photo I think I’ve seen.
I thought so.
They look like they’ve been dropped from an airplane. A pile of Wales.
It looks like that’s one of Kate’s wigs behind William’s head.
Will the derangers comment on the placement of kate’s hand on Georgie boy? Considering the uproar when Archie was clutching Meg’s leg, an harrumph at least should be warranted by them. Bet not. One person’s innocence is another’s monster.
Lol at ” The princess hasn’t undertaken a working foreign visit since before her cancer diagnosis” yeah we know. That’s the problem. All the time and good health in the world to downhill ski, none to visit any countries to work.
Also, they aren’t performative? Please. Then why the obsession with playing grabass with your husband all of 2023? And hugging random strangers now? I think they genuinely don’t realize how much they say without saying it. Showing affection to your spouse, working hard, being interested in what other people are saying and doing and showing empathy, is performative?
ETA- something is very off about that photo. Not sure if it’s the placement of the kids or obvious separation of the parents in a photo for their wedding anniversary, but this seems more like a photo to celebrate Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, not your wedding anniversary. It’s okay to just celebrate the two of you on that day and not your kids.
Right? They had a whole photo shoot. Their annual shoot that will be used for their Christmas card and for every birthday and, you’d think, for the anniversary coming right up.
And they couldn’t get a photo of just the happy couple?
Correct. They are very very performative. There is far too much evidence to even pretend otherwise. Those big frozen smiles and huge laughs when the cameras are around aren’t for nothing. Please.
@dee Apparently you and I are the only ones to notice the obvious separation for an anniversary post. But if enough people notice this..i think their PR will post another picture later today..
It’s definitely weird but i’m saving my comments for the other post lol.
My favorite Kate factoid is a Getty clip that was on Twitter. It was her, Will and Harry at the Tour De France, standing in a crowd. The clip is a camera that just stays rolling on the crowd. Everyone is looking behind them, and she sees the bikes with everyone and immediately turns to face the cameras and freezes in a pose. Her hand is up near her face like she is worried about the race, her mouth is open. The bikes come around the hair pin turn and everyone else turns and is now also facing the same direction. It remains one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen someone do.
“It was, and is, a meeting of minds and equals between the two of them.”
And that’s what we call “damning with faint praise”.
Lol – Two minds with but a single thought…if that.
You just want to play Wales Bingo when you read this tripe. Aligned and supporting each other on private even though you never see it in public, check. Cancer, check. Moving on from Harry, check. That froideur between them is just them not wanting to be performative, check. Willy is kindhearted not the incandescent monster we’ve been telling you for the past three years, check. Forest Lodge is an absolutely necessary emotional support home, check.
The anniversary picture was cute, although you’d think they could find one of the happy pair together instead of separated by a whole George.
SHOCKING!!
She’s holding her hand in George’s crotch…??!! Is she crazy? I know she’s obsessed with groping and exposing herself, but this is her teenage son, damn it.
There’s no one there to smack them over the head and make them realize that not only is this inappropriate, but it’s definitely not fit for publication!
If they “don’t feel the need to show it for the cameras”, then why did they put out that weird television commercial where they were rolling around on the sand and groping each other while William gritted his teeth throughout, to convince the world that they were “still madly in love”?
Is this why there has been no public birthday greetings for Kate from her “beloved” husband, or why she keeps having to buy herself gifts and leak to the media that William bought them? Is this why KP had been running a “hot single dad” series about William while she was missing in action?
Okay. Break it down into subtitles as if you were translating slant for straight angles. The think it’s beneath them to be called upon to “perform” for the public. I mean. Meghan did say she’s over the “prove it” phase. And I’m guessing this is just another way in which Kate has opted to copy Meghan. They don’t want to perform to other people’s expectations, however, significantly, they *do* expect to reap the accolades, effortlessly, that accrue to people who do engage with the public with some solicitude, interest, and respect. It’s not a flex to refuse to “fake it” if, by “faking it,” what you actually mean is putting in the effort. Most people have to work at something, to get it right, even if it’s something they enjoy and for which they have some natural aptitude. Simply to refuse, to take others’ expectations into account, full stop? We have a word for that: entitlement.
I don’t understand what they are lying on but it looks so bizarre and uncomfortable to be lying there. Odd choice.
Harry and Meghan are reaching for each other’s hand wether cameras are there or not it isn’t performative when it is your habitual routine in your relationship and obviously holding hand or even affectionate touches are not a part of WanK’s habits or routine.
As for the photo if you are going to stage a photo just do a portrait don’t try to convince us you are laying on the ground with the family 🙄 on the weekends.. obviously I’m not liking this photo at all lol
This. Harry and Meghan holding hands or touching isn’t performative; it’s natural. That’s how they instinctually act around one another. For them, it would be performative to try and stay formal and hands-off.
I notice they are all barefoot. wasn’t Mrs Keen scandalized when Meghan was barefoot.
William adopting an ‘I’m about to give birth’ pose
Gosh the anniversary post feels so cold. It’s not even then together alone..pair this with no Mother’s Day or bday acknowledgement it’s feel like a “here let’s post this picture with a heart.”
Weird
Talking about them not being performative and then presenting us with yet another photo of them lying on the ground is kind of funny. Also being a future king and queen is all about putting on a performance or a show for the people so they don’t notice you taking their money so maybe someone needs to tell them they need to perform some work. As I said before these are not serious people.
Looks like a lovely family photo. I think the composition of the photo is interesting. There’s the heir and the heir’s heir, looking at each. William has one arm around the dog, and the other on his own knee. George has one arm on his own knee and the other through the crook of Kate’s arm. Kate’s arm is slung over George’s thigh, and she’s holding Louis’ hand- her last baby. Charlotte at the end isn’t holding hands with anyone. She and Louis are laughing together. Kate is looking at Louis and Charlotte.
No one is looking at Kate. William and George seem a pair, and Kate and the other children are a separate trio. It doesn’t strike me visually as a unified family. There isn’t even a physical connection between William and George, who seems already separate- the one who will be king.
At least Louis and Charlotte can support each other.
And Charlotte is again the odd person out with no one touching her.
A jumper from Veronica beard and white jeans…
“she is allergic to being given advice about how things will come across, or look through a PR lens” why? Why are all of the people who speak for them so bad at this? “Allergic to …how things will come across” yeah we know. That was more than obvious during the Caribbean tour in 22, (oh gosh where do I begin? The recoiling from holding hands with a black woman or wearing the opposition colours when meeting the prime minister, or the cherry on top, the colonialist image on the Land Rover?), whenever W refuses to read his briefing points, all the times Kate has been copying Meghan’s image and hee fashion to silence and erase her impact, all the countless incandescent articles and screaming crying and throwing to the press, the dumb “recollections may vary”, photoshopgate, Tatler,…
I can’t even remember but I’m sure there’s so many instances…
That is probably the name they share publicly. Pretty sure more original names are used to describe her work ethic and pure lack of accomp,ishments
‘absolute rock, very intelligent and intuitive and strong.’
She’s not an “absolute rock” — she’s dumb as a rock.
The “steel marshmallow” who can’t smile properly due to too much botox? Gotcha.
Ah jamie l-p resurfaced. Google pics of him and kate from years ago. There’s no one she won’t flirt with to get what she wants.
At this point William and Kate are cosplaying Harry and Meghan in words and deeds. They may not hold hands in public but they do everything else that Harry and Meghan do on engagements. Everytime Kate touches Wiliam back the royalists and stan swoon when before they attacked Harry and Meghan for doing the same.
If she was such a steel marshmallow she would have worked during her “cancer treatments.”