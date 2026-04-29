Laura Dern cast as Helena Bonham Carter’s replacement in ‘The White Lotus’

I watched the first season of The White Lotus a bit later than everyone else. I probably caught a marathon and got into it that way. But I was locked and loaded for the second and third seasons, and I’m surprisingly invested in the series at this point. I followed the S4 preproduction casting news with interest, and I was pleased to see that so many French actors were “buying into” the premise, with S4 being set in Paris and the Côte d’Azur. That being said, obviously S4’s cast is mostly American, with some Brits sprinkled in. We heard that Chris Messina, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Sandra Bernhard and Vincent Cassel are among the bold-faced names for the new cast.

Well, Helena Bonham Carter was cast a few months ago, and she was apparently on set and filming scenes already when Mike White pulled the plug on her character completely. Helena left the production a few days ago under super-mysterious circumstances, and all we know is that White was committed to recasting and rewriting the role on the fly. Well, White recast the role in a hurry: my nemesis Laura Dern has now been cast. I’m OUT!!

The White Lotus has filled its unexpected vacancy, and series creator Mike White did not look far to do it. Oscar winner Laura Dern, a longtime collaborator and friend of White’s, has joined Season 4 of his HBO series set in France. She replaces Helena Bonham Carter who left late last week. Dern will play a new character, which is being developed and written for her by White. HBO said at the time of Carter’s exit that after filming had gotten underway on the new season the previous week, “it had become apparent” that the character created by White for Carter “did not align once on set.” With the role believed to be central to the Season 4 story, a decision was made to rework and recast it, with Dern quickly emerging as a top choice. This will mark the latest collaboration between Dern and White, who worked together on the 2007 film Year of the Dog, written and directed by White and starring Dern, and the HBO’s 2011-13 series Enlightened, which the two co-created and Dern starred in. Dern is not a complete stranger to The White Lotus. She did an uncredited voice cameo in Season 2 of the murder mystery as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli).

[From Deadline]

And just like that, I’m no longer invested in the series. It would have taken a brilliant casting masterstroke to make me believe that White could salvage this season after he fired (??) Helena mid-production, and this is not a brilliant masterstroke. I mean, this is coming from a certified Dern Hater, but it’s so funny to me that she was available at the last minute like this. Of course she was – all she does is widen her eyes and give the worst, most overwrought line readings known to man. Of course she was jobless and available for this. So, no, not even the presence of Kumail, Messina and Cassel can salvage a show being written around LAURA DERN!!