Prince William made a surprise visit to an RAF base in Wales today

Prince William has been seething ever since he had a big-boy fast-cars-go-vroom event on the same day that Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine to speak at a security conference. While William cracked awkward jokes about AI to Jaguar’s F1 team, Harry was speaking about warfare, diplomacy and veterans. William was so mad, he had the Daily Mail write a “how dare Harry go to Ukraine, William would have gone but he was ordered not to!!” story. So, someone in William’s office – possibly that “bulletproof sunshine” crisis manager – decided that William needed to wear some fatigues for a photo-op as soon as possible. Behold, photos of William at an RAF base in Wales today. You know who’s going to be pissed about this? King Charles and Camilla, who probably ordered William and Kate to not pull any needy stunts during their US state visit.

Prince William is making a sentimental stop ahead of his 15th anniversary with Kate Middleton. On Tuesday, April 28, the Prince of Wales visited the RAF (Royal Air Force) Valley airbase as part of its 85th anniversary celebrations. The royal heir, 43, is the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Valley base, and he spent three years stationed there while serving as a search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013. Prince William, whose last visit to RAF Valley was in 2024, wore a camouflage uniform and hat for the occasion. During the visit, William watched and inspected the 85th anniversary parade and presented the Prince of Wales award, which recognizes the best Qualified Flying Instructor. He also met with a group of women serving on the base, as well as the 202 Squadron, who provide mountain, maritime and search and rescue training. The location holds extra-special significance for Prince William, who celebrates his 15th anniversary with Princess Kate on Wednesday, April 29.

[From People]

Eh. Maybe this was on the schedule long ago, or maybe it was thrown together at the last minute. Considering it’s been two years since work-shy Willy has visited this military patronage, I’ll let you decide if he had ulterior motives here. I noticed something else interesting – someone has worked with William to improve his salute. His old salute was awful, it looked half-assed and like he was embarrassed to do it. Also: he actually got up and got out of the house/lodge/castle before noon today, it’s a f–king miracle. Of course, I’m assuming that he choppered to and from this RAF base.