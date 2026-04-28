Prince William made a surprise visit to an RAF base in Wales today

Prince William has been seething ever since he had a big-boy fast-cars-go-vroom event on the same day that Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine to speak at a security conference. While William cracked awkward jokes about AI to Jaguar’s F1 team, Harry was speaking about warfare, diplomacy and veterans. William was so mad, he had the Daily Mail write a “how dare Harry go to Ukraine, William would have gone but he was ordered not to!!” story. So, someone in William’s office – possibly that “bulletproof sunshine” crisis manager – decided that William needed to wear some fatigues for a photo-op as soon as possible. Behold, photos of William at an RAF base in Wales today. You know who’s going to be pissed about this? King Charles and Camilla, who probably ordered William and Kate to not pull any needy stunts during their US state visit.
Prince William is making a sentimental stop ahead of his 15th anniversary with Kate Middleton.
On Tuesday, April 28, the Prince of Wales visited the RAF (Royal Air Force) Valley airbase as part of its 85th anniversary celebrations. The royal heir, 43, is the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the RAF Valley base, and he spent three years stationed there while serving as a search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013.
Prince William, whose last visit to RAF Valley was in 2024, wore a camouflage uniform and hat for the occasion.
During the visit, William watched and inspected the 85th anniversary parade and presented the Prince of Wales award, which recognizes the best Qualified Flying Instructor. He also met with a group of women serving on the base, as well as the 202 Squadron, who provide mountain, maritime and search and rescue training.
The location holds extra-special significance for Prince William, who celebrates his 15th anniversary with Princess Kate on Wednesday, April 29.
[From People]
Eh. Maybe this was on the schedule long ago, or maybe it was thrown together at the last minute. Considering it’s been two years since work-shy Willy has visited this military patronage, I’ll let you decide if he had ulterior motives here. I noticed something else interesting – someone has worked with William to improve his salute. His old salute was awful, it looked half-assed and like he was embarrassed to do it. Also: he actually got up and got out of the house/lodge/castle before noon today, it’s a f–king miracle. Of course, I’m assuming that he choppered to and from this RAF base.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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28/04/2026. Anglesey, UK. The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Valley. The Prince watched and inspected the 85th Anniversary Parade, before presenting The Prince of Wales Award. The Prince then met with a group of the female RAF team. His Royal Highness also met 202 Squadron. Finally, The Prince had the opportunity to meet trainees from across RAF Valley.,Image: 1094988896, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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28/04/2026. Anglesey, UK. The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Valley. The Prince watched and inspected the 85th Anniversary Parade, before presenting The Prince of Wales Award. The Prince then met with a group of the female RAF team. His Royal Highness also met 202 Squadron. Finally, The Prince had the opportunity to meet trainees from across RAF Valley.,Image: 1094988904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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28/04/2026. Anglesey, UK. The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Valley. The Prince watched and inspected the 85th Anniversary Parade, before presenting The Prince of Wales Award. The Prince then met with a group of the female RAF team. His Royal Highness also met 202 Squadron. Finally, The Prince had the opportunity to meet trainees from across RAF Valley.,Image: 1094988912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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28/04/2026. Anglesey, UK. The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Valley. The Prince watched and inspected the 85th Anniversary Parade, before presenting The Prince of Wales Award. The Prince then met with a group of the female RAF team. His Royal Highness also met 202 Squadron. Finally, The Prince had the opportunity to meet trainees from across RAF Valley.,Image: 1094988919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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28/04/2026. Anglesey, UK. The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore during a visit to RAF Valley. The Prince watched and inspected the 85th Anniversary Parade, before presenting The Prince of Wales Award. The Prince then met with a group of the female RAF team. His Royal Highness also met 202 Squadron. Finally, The Prince had the opportunity to meet trainees from across RAF Valley.,Image: 1094988920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Oh, so now he is aware that England has soldiers? How did he find out?
He was so livid he about Prince Harry’s Ukraine 🇺🇦 visit he had to runout to play soldier also. Isnt he even a little bit embarrassed, because it certainly makes me cringe in second hand embarrassment for him.. yikes😳
That was my immediate thought. “See? I’m a veteran too!”
The Waleses and their posture, my God.
But something something overshadowing the state visit *insert biggest eye roll* We better see articles and posts calling William out. They only cry wolf cause they know the real draw is Meghan and Harry.
Has anyone called him out for not attending Anzac day? After not attending VJ day? Maybe people should start there before they call him out for interfering with KC’s overhyped trip. But of course you are right about them being hypocrites for not calling him out. The rota is too busy overshadowing KC by talking about Harry non stop while doing coverage of the state visit.
Oh! I was under the impression Willie had been instructed to stay low key while his father was in Washington? No? I guess Harry’s statesmanlike visit to Ukraine got him all riled up.
How did that hot Prince turn into Mr Burns. I know karma did a number on his looks but was he ever charismatic,charming and sexy during the brief ‘hot’period. Its like I remember when he did the walk about before starting Uni that was peak hot Will by the time he graduated he looked so different.
That’s not fair. Mr. Burns actually goes to work at the power plant more than once a week.
His whole presentation took a nosedive some time after H and M left. It has improved a bit recently, but he still projects 0 self confidence and looks constantly embarrassed and awkward. It wasn’t always this bad and I’m one of those who believes it’s the result of a mental breakdown that happened in recent years. It affects how someone feels in their body and self confidence. I’ve seen it first hand. It can improve with time when someone is at a better place mentaly.
Honestly, I think part of it is that he used to look happy. And he doesn’t really anymore. He looks bitter, angry, hostile- even when smiling.
He had everything handed to him on a plate ( although losing his mum so young was just tragic with life long consequences) but still isn’t happy, content or grateful just resentful and imposed on by his public role? Character and upbringing and how two brothers reacted to life events and challenges: Harry is glowing with good health, madly in love with his wife and adores his children. He is generous and kind and gives back by helping others because he wants to. Will looks diminished by resentment and discontent and rejects duty as much as he can. He looks far older than he should and seems to feel shackled to a wife he doesn’t respect. He has three lovely and healthy children. For their sake and his, he needs intensive therapy.
So Harry and Meghan can’t go to Australia 2 weeks before Charles and state visit, but William can do an event the same day? After briefing he wouldn’t be doing anything, until he saw his brother was invited to speak at a security conference and met with Prime Ministers and former Presidents?
This is so transparent that I am embarrassed. He really can’t be motivated by anyone other than Harry. It’s shameful behavior his laziness and petty behavior.
So what this shows is that he truly doesnt fear or respect Charles. He managed to surprisingly stay away during the Aussie trip so he could do the same for his Father. He probably emotionaly guilt trips Charles about everything so the King just lets him.
I’ll be nice and assume he cleared /coordinated this with Chuck’s team. He should be picking up the slack when Charles travels. He looks awkward as usual.
i dont know about this being planned last minute. It seems likely but maybe not? I wonder if he had been invited and just said yes at the last minute.
But to me the point is that EVEN IF this had been planned months ago, which I doubt bc his team cannot plan that far ahead, it looks like both a reaction to Harry in Ukraine and an attempt to take away from Charles’ visit.
Overall not a good look for the future king.
Let’s see if Kate tries to pull attention this week….
Maybe im naive but this stealing ones thunder thing is so pathetic. Are you telling me the fans and general public cant pay attention to two events or news stories at the same time. I understand some important events should be considered so maximum exposure is applied but I honestly dont get why its such a big deal to share news cycles.
@neeve. You’re not naive at all. The only time the stealing thunder nonsense is trotted out is when the headline says so. Generally speaking, the second event has a tenuous connection to the first and would most likely go unnoticed beyond a casual mention. But readers love to make connections where there are none.
Since it’s another one of those “surprise visits” there’s no way of knowing. Let’s say it was planned, which I’m not sure of, but let’s say it was, I wonder of Charles had any knowledge about it. Bc at the end of the day, Charles wouldn’t have like this right?
It’s hilarious that the derangers are anticipating the Sussexes “stealing thunder” from Charles. But it’s scooter who actually does this.
Where’s this guy when Invictus is in town???
Just a big jealous baby playing soldier.
Look at him cosplaying the military in his Walmart cargo pants and fatigues. 🤡
How in the world did he think this was good or useful optics when he skipped out on attending the ANZAC commemorations!!!???
Too true, easy win being respectful and dutiful or was it out of spite for Aussies giving his brother and Meg a warm welcome!
Dress up time. for Scooter.
Hello, What does Bulletproof Sunshine stand for? Thank you.