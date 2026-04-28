The Daily Mail has ‘an obsession on an industrial scale’ with Duchess Meghan

All of us here on this blog have watched the British media’s ten-year obsession with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. It will be ten years exactly this coming autumn, that’s when Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship was outed in the press. Since that moment, ALL of Britain’s print outlets have been obsessed with Meghan, obsessed with talking about her race, her clothes, her background, her jewelry and everything else. Their coverage turned blatantly racist, sexist and anti-American immediately and it’s never stopped. She exited that island more than six years ago, and the tabloids especially still treat her like she’s their #1 royal. The most fixated outlet is, without a doubt, the Daily Mail. On average, the Mail publishes at least three critical stories about Meghan every single day, but the number vastly increases if she’s out and about and there are new photos. Well, The New World had some interesting analysis about the Daily Mail’s “dangerous obsession with Meghan.” You can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
Meghan still makes money for the Mail: If you apply Occam’s Razor to the Daily Mail’s enduring obsession with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, the simplest explanation is an economic one. It pumps out so many stories focused on her because its readership keeps clicking on them, with an angry hunger for more. If their interest in her evaporated, so would the Mail’s prodigious output about her. But that won’t happen any time soon. The avalanche of stories creates more interest, which fuels the creation of even more stories.
A constant stream of invective, online and in print. Over the course of one day during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Australia – April 16 – the Daily Mail website pushed out a story on the couple roughly every two hours between 5 am and 3 pm. The following day, it published three stories with a focus on Meghan in 12 minutes: one about the couple attending a rugby match (11.23 am), one about her posing for pictures at a paid event (11.35 am), and one focused on an oversized shirt that she’d worn on the trip (11.37 am). It gives fresh meaning to the phrase up-to-the-minute news.
The Mail’s contradiction: There’s a contradiction at the heart of all of the Mail’s Meghan coverage. It consistently argues that no one is interested in her while expending considerable energy on ensuring that her every move is reported. While its news pages keep up a constant drumbeat of derision, its fashion pages pore over her outfits to tell their readers exactly where to find those specific clothes, as well as more affordable versions of them.
The Sydney retreat: The reporting on her appearance at the Her Best Life retreat in Sydney was a masterclass in the use of slight distortions. In story after story, the Mail implied that the event was created by the Duchess rather than one at which she was simply being paid to appear. It sounded awful enough without the heavy spin applied by the Mail: women being charged £1,700 or more for a weekend of “coaching, yoga, sound healing”, and other expensive forms of empowerment. But those women were not, as the Mail insisted over and over again, paying all that money simply to get a photo with Meghan. This wasn’t a hostage situation. No one made the attendees pay up at gunpoint. They were there willingly and wanted to see the Duchess of Sussex. Let’s take a closer look at how the Mail framed it: “Meghan Markle spent just two hours with female fans who paid up to £1,700 to ask her questions and pose for pictures at a money-spinning ‘ultimate girls’ weekend’ in Sydney, where she bemoaned her ‘very hard’ life. The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly net up to £130,000 for turning up to the women-only Her Best Life retreat on the final day of her Australian tour with Prince Harry.”
The Mail’s attacks prove Meghan’s statements: If she were someone the Mail supports, she would have been praised for spending two hours answering questions and posing for pictures. But as it’s her, it was “just” two hours. That line about her “bemoaning” her existence came second-hand. The Mail’s reports rehashed words from The Sydney Daily Telegraph, which managed to get a reporter into the event. While the Mail’s headline and copy suggested Meghan had complained about her “very hard life”, she was, in fact, talking about how hard life in the public eye can be and saying that she has “endured” constant attacks for a decade. A quick look through the Mail’s online archives shows that’s unquestionably true.
The “Meghan’s glare” fiction: A lack of anything new to say about Meghan doesn’t stop the Mail. Three days after Harry and Meghan toured a hospital in Melbourne, it managed to create a story based on a few seconds of footage from the visit. The paper treated the clip as if it were a section of the Zapruder film capturing the assassination of JFK. The Mail’s story stretches to 564 words, most of them taken from posts lifted from X. It’s nothing but projection, nasty jokes and smears from a social network, all turned into a grotesque parody of analysis. The only thing that separates the Mail from those social media obsessives poring over a clip to create a narrative that has very little relation to reality is the size of its megaphone. It can turn a brief expression in a video into proof of a “tense moment”, a story that will hang around and be referred to as evidence to support even more elaborate theories.
Toxic fascination: You don’t have to like Meghan or find anything she does remotely interesting to recognise the extent of the Mail’s toxic fascination with her. When she suggested on that Australian trip that she might be the “most trolled” woman in the world, those words enraged the Mail’s commentators… Could it be that the paper is so angry about the Duchess talking about her online treatment because it has spent so many years monetising bullying?
Ten years of bad-faith reporting: Over just 19 days in April 2026, the Mail published 70 news stories using Meghan as a hook. That is an obsession on an industrial scale. That’s not to say that she should be beyond criticism; she’s a public figure whose business relies on selling a story about herself, her husband, and her children. But the level of scrutiny applied to her goes way beyond what other comparable figures receive. There is no move she can take, no choice she can make for which the Mail won’t find the most bad-faith explanation possible. If the paper truly believed Meghan was a woman of no interest, it wouldn’t expend so much time and so many resources on observing her every move. It knows there’s money in that malice, so the machine rumbles on.
There was genuinely a moment in 2020 when I hoped that the British media’s collective psychosis around Meghan would break when they realized that she escaped their toxic clutch and she was no longer “theirs” to abuse and defame at will. How naive of me, right? While I think Meghan is in a much better place in general, the Mail – and other British outlets – still exercise what looks like “ownership” of Meghan. They genuinely feel that, despite her escape, she’s still “theirs,” they still “own” her story, they still “own” her life. What’s sick is that no one, not the readers, not the editors, not the advertisers, not the reporters and columnists, none of them ever has a moment of honesty with themselves and acknowledges the insanity and toxicity of their lopsided fixation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m glad that the article shows the length of the obsession from the Fail, yet people still deny she is the most trolled person.
Bit surprised that Kaiser didn’t also include the link the article makes to Harry suing that appalling rag.
I’m glad that the article stresses that there’s MONEY IN THAT MALICE 💰💰💰 LORD ROTHERMORE IS TRYING TO RAISE MONEY TO BUY THE SUN. THAT MALICE IS NOT GOING AWAY 💰💰💰THE DAILY MAIL IS DYING A SLOW DEATH, MEGHAN IS ITS LIFELINE 💰
Yes, an industrial scale, because it’s an industry. The DM is the worst offender, but not the only one that profits from Meghan – I’d say from the RF on down.
It’s like throwing acid in a girl’s face because she rejected you.
When I first read your comment, I wasn’t sure if I could agree.
But you’re right. The Fail are the biggest, meanest, most disgusting offenders. They not only invade Meghan’s personal space, but they also take the most hateful, spiteful, hurtful comments from the Socials and amplify them. They think nothing of printing obvious lies that contradict easily verifiable facts — and they’ve been at it from the start, “Straight outta Compton”.
No wonder Meghan had suicidal ideations while pregnant with Archie.
Just because the white princess is poorly educated and totally inadequate.
Piers Morgan has entered the chat.
Glad to see this. When is a verdict expected in the court case with the Mail?
Meghan named Lord Rothemere for a reason when she won her DM case. Speaking of, I’m curious about Harry’s DM case bc I’ve read reports that there’s not as much evidence this time around and he might lose? Now, whether that’s true or not idk.
We’ll see. But, whatever the outcome, the seven claimants have dragged them into court and had their say. Plus they’re insured if they lose.
This is really interesting writing, and I’m happy to see more journalistic organizations approaching the coverage of Meghan from this standpoint. Because even in the US they approach it from a standpoint of just gossip or family drama and not two influential establishment entities using their influence and control worldwide to create narratives around someone’s reputation in the hopes of controlling them and their sphere of influence.
And it is disheartening after all this time they still feel the need to pursue her worldwide on digital horseback. I do sincerely feel that as time goes on they’re becoming less effective because people are feeling boredom and because Harry and Megan have been able to directly contradict their narratives by their own appearances, interviews, and use of social media but it’s still too much.
Yes, I want to see more articles like this. The line about “money in the malice” really nails it I think.
And it is still too much, definitely. And this article does a good job of pointing out that you dont have to like Meghan, but this level of scrutiny and criticism is out of control. I dont like Kim Kardashian. I’m not reading endless articles about how awful she is. I just dont like her and move on.
We have to face the fact that this hate campaign is not driven by psychosis—it is driven by money. There is a seemingly enormous appetite for racist, misogynistic content about the Duchess of Sussex and the DM is about one thing—keeping Lord Rothermere and his family in the style to which they are accustomed.
Money AND malice. The whole article references Harry’s court case.
We live in a crazy world! Why is this industrial scale bullying allowed to happen. How is this even ok? The BM are disgusting and nothing will ever stop them.
Nice to see an article by Mic Wright featured here! He’s a great writer and his Substack (“Conquest of the Useless”) features some excellent long reads, including a four-part series of articles (“Harried”) analysing the media coverage of “Spare”. If you enjoyed this check it out!
It’s by Mic Wright? I didn’t realize. He’s been a real one for a long time. Not just with Meghan but in covering the messiness of the BM. Deep dives into journalists like Allison Pearson who has been horrible for many many years.
The path Princess Meghan and Prince Harry have chosen was never going to be a simple or even an easy one.
It takes courage, perseverance, and smarts to break away from an institution as powerful and all-encompassing as the UK monarchy, especially when it’s conflated with family and family tragedy.
But the stress that “family” as well as parts of hers, plus the press, have put them and their loved ones under for a decade is unimaginable to me, and utterly unconscionable.
At what point does freedom of the press become legalized harassment? At what point does a person have a right to stand up and say “You’re making money every day by whipping up hate against me, and endangering not only my life but the lives of those I love, work with, walk down the street near?
I believe unshakeably in the freedom of the press. But at some point, there has to be a rational line drawn, doesn’t there?
How much of the Fail clicks and comments these days are bots, though? You can see bots clearly in the infamous 10:1 ratio of upvotes to downvotes, and in the way the top comments (which sometimes look like AI slop or bots themselves) get thousands of upvotes, while the remaining comments are lucky to break 100 comments. Or look at the articles that don’t get bot engagement–just a few hundred comments, if that. Bots don’t even have to subscribe to the Fail to comment and vote (I would never subscribe, and I try not to click, but when I do I can still see the bot presence). We know the Waleses use bots (that 2020 NY Times article), and probably other haters do, too.
Advertisers don’t like bots because bots don’t buy their products. But advertisers can’t tell how much of the engagement is bots. Can the Fail itself even tell, or does it care enough to investigate?
So will the day come when advertisers say: We’re taking our ad money elsewhere? Your bots aren’t buying our products.
Whether advertisers pull their financial support as a result of bot activity is up for debate, tech companies have spent billions on AI and it has yet to turn a profit; the sunk cost fallacy is a hell of thing.
A toxic, coercive controlling partner or ex-partner (or any individual for that matter) can be charged with harassment via electronic device for bombarding a person with texts, emails, social media posts etc. I’ve often wondered why the same criminal responsibility can be directed at companies, particularly where it’s racist or misogynistic etc harassment.
It’s not just the DM, it is ; The Sun, The Mirror, The Express The Telegraph, The Times and Sunday Times, occasionally, The Independent and The Guardian. There are others like The Daily Beast, The various TV stations, but I am too exhausted to name them all . I really don’t know how Meghan has been able to survive all this cruelty to date!
As I said yesterday about Harry, if Meghan was truly irrelevant the British press wouldn’t be talking about her at all. They would not be send journalists to Montecito to report on her and Harry. I’m just waiting for the DM to publish photos of Meghan and/ or Harry going about their business during the UK state visit this week.
Ba ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha good one!
“The paper treated the clip as if it were a section of the Zapruder film capturing the assassination of JFK. “
Jaqueline Onassis took one photographer to court for stalking her and her children and successfully obtained a restraining order. He countersued, claiming she was damaging his livelihood and as a public figure she had effectively no right to privacy when outside her own home. He lost his case and the judge ruled that even public figures, when not engaged in public business or official functions, when acting as private citizens (taking their kids to the park, shopping for furniture, etc.) have the right to be left alone. I mean. It seems obvious, but to have to spell it out is a bit like explaining a joke. If you don’t get it…. You never will. The weird thing about the U.K. is that — superficially — it’s a nation of live-and-let-live, mind your own business, stay in your lane, etc….. and then you realise it’s just a pretence. Underneath that brittle veneer is a hysterical, frenzied mob, seething with rage, ready to hurl rocks. I mean. This has nothing to do with Meghan. It’s just a mob.
Ain’t that the trut 👍
Except that this has everything to do with Meghan, because she’s partly Black and they can’t stand that she married the white prince.
The Daily Express is the worst paper. They pump out an average of 10-20 stories a day, every day. I am convinced they have a department of Meghan Markle stories. Like the Mail the Express can go into overdrive when Meghan appears somewhere. You cannot overlook the contributions of all the royal experts, authors, commentators and anyone who would like to comment on Meghan, a story can be generated. The Sydney retreat was Meghan’s retreat from day one and she was pocketing the money, don’t let the truth get in the way. The bashing will never stop.
Surely there has to be some law governing this type of harassment. How is this different from sending threatening letters to a person?