QEII told someone that a Sussex divorce is ‘not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when’

While I rarely read or cover Air Mail’s royal coverage, I did chance upon a recent piece by Craig Brown. Usually, Air Mail gets the dregs of the royal rota to write their Sussex-centered and Sussex-bashing royal pieces, but Brown is more of an old-school royal biographer. His piece is called “The Strange Afterlife of Queen Elizabeth II,” and it was published to mark what would have been QEII’s 100th birthday. He also wanted to talk about how quickly everyone moved on, including some fascinating observations about King Charles. But the biggest headline? One of QEII’s courtiers told Brown that she, the queen, believed that Harry and Meghan’s marriage would end in divorce.

Everyone moved on from QEII’s death quickly: After the lying-in-state, with its ten-mile queue, and the funeral, life in Britain returned to normal with an almost indecent haste. A year on, I visited Sandringham, and was surprised by quite how speedily the new King had changed things. The garden next to the house had been replanted for a looser, more relaxed and informal look. Unfortunately the King’s new topiary had failed to catch: half the hedges were looking miserable, and a laborious re-re-planting process was under way.

Everything’s about Charles & Camilla: Indoors, the drink coasters in the sitting room now bore the King’s cipher. With so much else on his mind, Charles had found time to bin his mother’s old coasters and replace them with his own. And the Sandringham gift shop was now full of Charles and Camilla books and memorabilia, with products bearing the image of the late Queen relegated to the lower shelves. The Queen is dead! Long live the King!

Muted 100th birthday celebrations: So unshowy in life, so discreet in death, Elizabeth seemed to have tiptoed out of the collective memory, quietly shutting the door behind her. For some time after her death, when her subjects spoke of “the Queen”, they meant her. But gradually that changed. Nowadays, when they talk of the Queen they mean Camilla. Events held for the 100th anniversary of Elizabeth’s birth on Tuesday seemed curiously muted: a Palace reception for centenarians; a visit by the King to the British Museum to look at the design for her memorial.

QEII spoke about a potential Sussex divorce. Those who respected her privacy when she was alive are now happy to talk of the more interesting and forceful woman they remember. A year or two ago a well-respected figure in public life, a regular at the Palace, told me that during the Megxit period talk around the table had turned to the Harry and Meghan marriage, and if it would end in divorce. “It’s not a matter of if,” the Queen chipped in, “it’s a matter of when.”

QEII thought Donald Trump was rude. As I was writing my book A Voyage Around the Queen, I was told by someone who had sat next to her at lunch that she called President Trump “very rude”. My informant also said the Queen had suggested that Trump must have “some sort of arrangement” with his wife, Melania. Some doubted what I wrote, not least Donald Trump himself, who called me a sleazebag and a phony. “Totally false,” he told reporters. “In fact, I heard always the opposite. I heard I was her favorite president. She would say it to a lot of people, she said it to friends of mine that ‘President Trump was my favorite president’ … We had an unbelievable relationship.” Ahem. But recently, Barack Obama agreed Queen Elizabeth had been no fan of Trump: she was, he said, “baffled” by his rise. “Why is this person so close to running your country?” she asked Obama in 2016.

[From Air Mail]

All of the lies about QEII sort of blend together at this point, because royal biographers continue to insist that QEII was not some dutiful granny, but really a sharp-tongued bigot with dangerously poor judgment. But this feels new, right? We’ve heard endless stories about QEII bitching about Harry & Meghan naming their daughter after her, or something something TIARA, but have we ever heard her prediction that the Sussexes would divorce? Personally, I think this is less about someone quoting QEII and more likely it’s just some well-heeled courtier projecting the belief and desire of everyone within the royal establishment: they all WANTED Harry and Meghan to divorce, and they tried to do anything and everything to make it happen. There are still commentators openly fantasizing about Harry abandoning his wife and children and marrying an “English rose.” What’s crazy is that all of the fussing over the Sussex marriage was likely a distraction for the actual trainwreck in plain view: the Wales marriage.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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31 Responses to “QEII told someone that a Sussex divorce is ‘not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when’”

  1. Irisrose says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Sure sure. They’re just trying to reframe what she actually said about w&k and pretend she said it about Harry and Meghan.

    ‘It will all end in tears’ QEII on william and Kate’s relationship.

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:27 am

    The late Queen did not believe in divorce. It was not her go-to option. Even considering the train wreck that was Charles & Diana’s marriage, she avoided divorce for as long as humanly possible. This is something someone else attributed to her. She had a certain sense of fatalism, but that was more to do with her embrace of free will and personal accountablity. As she told Harry, “Your father does exactly what he wants to do,” in other words, don’t believe a word he says.

    Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Funny how the dead queen keeps saying exactly what these people want to write about the Sussex’s..

    Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Well if she was using her two sons as patterns…….

    Reply
  5. Emma says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:35 am

    For me – and most folk I know – when we say ‘The Queen’, we still mean Liz. Camilla is ‘a’ Queen, not ‘The’ Queen.

    Reply
  6. aquarius64 says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:37 am

    So the rota held another seance with the queen?

    Reply
  7. ana says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I just think about how when meghan and harry brought the kids to meet the queen she was impressed/surprised they were polite? and I assume this is because not only the (insane) assumptions they all make about americans being uncouth, but also because ppl had been talking in her ear for 2 years about how horrible meghan is. But in the beginning, I think they got alone just fine. Meghan truly was happy to do anything for them from sewing the commonwealth countries into her veil.

    Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I think these courtiers are overestimating the ” goodwill” that QEII is going to still be afforded to get out all of their hateful thoughts and opinions about the Sussexes. They seem to think that if they pretend that she’s the one that thought it and said it, the world will just think oh it must be true because that nice old lady thought it.

    The problem is this nice old lady is now being called into question about her ridiculous protection of her criminal child. Especially in comparison to how her hard-working grandson was thrown to the wolves along with his wife and children.

    This isn’t going to get them the reaction they think it will, it just reinforces all of the negative thoughts and opinions that people are now having regarding QEII. Rather than thinking oh well the Sussexes must truly have been terrible, and their marriage is going to crash and burn, people are thinking man what a sh**ty family.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      April 28, 2026 at 10:43 am

      A lot of that goodwill was based on her public silence. Now that she’s dead and chatty if half of what she supposedly said is true she’s lucky she kept her thoughts to herself while she was alive.

      Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      April 28, 2026 at 10:55 am

      I agree with all of this, Dee(2).

      These writers continue to make QEII look terrible with these afterlife revelations. Predicting that the Sussexes would divorce would make her a royal b*tch and a lousy grandmother.

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      April 28, 2026 at 12:18 pm

      Unfortunately that is not the opinion of most DM readers, they think that H and M are awful and the late Queen is still telling the truth, I’m not sure how.

      Reply
  9. Jgerber says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Is the queen is speaking from the dead again? How disrespectful to attribute to the queen smears and criticism of the Sussexes. These journalists now have a new ruse to spew their own hateful comments– I didn’t make it up for money– the queen herself said it, I swear. I think they’ve just found a new cottage industry for the abuse of the Sussexes. What has Prince Philip said about them recently? And does Queen Victoria have any thoughts?

    Reply
  10. Neeve says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Whether they will ever divorced does not and won’t change how poorly they were reated. And divorce for the Royals is so common it shouldnt even matter .

    Reply
  11. SarahCS says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:42 am

    Of course everything was switched over, that’s how monarchy works. The minute her last breath was done he became King and it was all about him. This isn’t that same as hanging onto a dining table because the deceased relative loved it and you have family memories associated with it, Charles was not rushing from room to room switching out the coasters himself.

    The nonsense these people fill the world with never ceases to amaze me.

    Reply
  12. Jais says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:50 am

    I’m more laughing at the way Charles fucked the garden and replaced the coasters.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:10 am

    craig Brown’s biography on Princess Margaret is really good. Actually one of the better royal biographies I’ve ever read. He still comes across as a royalist but he did a good job of presenting Margaret’s strengths and weaknesses, her issues with her role and her marriage, her drinking, etc.

    Anyway, he’s right here. They did move on really fast from QEII. And while yes thats monarchy and its not like Charles is changing the coasters himself – it does feel a little unseemly.

    As for the divorce comment – I absolutely believe that someone told him she said that. But either that person is making it up (maybe wishful thinking) or the queen said that because all of her courtiers and Charles and William were assuring her they would get divorced.

    Either way, its been 6 years since they left and almost 4 years since the queen died, so……

    Reply
  14. Ambel says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I subscribed to Air Mail for a while but when I saw two Sussex-bashing pieces in quick succession, I cancelled.

    Reply
  15. ShazBot says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:33 am

    This is the issue with her quiet, stoic, unreactionary persona, and never complain never explain.
    Nobody actually knows who the Queen really was or what she thought and her whole legacy is being written and sourced by people with their own motivations.
    That’s why they moved on so fast – she was nothing but a literal figurehead with nothing else to hold onto. She didn’t do or say anything of consequence besides live as long as she did in her position.

    Reply
  16. Smices says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:39 am

    Sigh. It’s Dead Woman Talking again.

    Reply
  17. CheChe says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:44 am

    The Queen is writing a libelous bestseller from the grave!

    Reply
  18. Gemini says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:49 am

    So the same Queen who threw a fit about Meghan wearing white at her wedding because she was so repulsed by the concept of divorce, the same Queen who was the only person who overruled all the naysayers in the family and gave her blessing to the Sussex marriage is the same Queen who is playing divorce bingo behind the scenes?

    Reply
  19. Oh come on. says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Whether it’s God, the late Queen, Dr. Martin Luther King, or the Founding Fathers, people put their own thoughts into the mouths of saintly entities that can’t speak for themselves.

    Reply
  20. KC2 says:
    April 28, 2026 at 11:51 am

    I find this…unbelievable. Every photo of Meghan and the Queen together showed a connection and sense of humor. I especially love the one where they are giggling together. I think the Q really liked Meghan and her work ethic. Too bad she didn’t step in when it would have mattered.

    To me this is not a black issue, although for some it is, but a Princess Di remake. Meghan had a work ethic, could articulate, had a passion for the duty the Firm says they want, and they ended up with another non-Royal, an American actress to boot, that put the heir & his inarticulate, lazy wife in the shade. It was bad enough when Diana did it, but too many entitled fuddy duddies to take it.

    Reply
  21. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Seance time again! I thought her Majesty disapproved of divorce. Maybe changed her mind in the after life.

    Reply
  22. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Odd. That in her lifetime, the Queen disapproved of Divorce and even did not like the idea of Margaret marrying a divorced man.

    Reply

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