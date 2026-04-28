Prince William & Kate ‘had a really tough couple of years’ but are ‘in a better place’

I wonder how many of these “State of Wales Marriage” pieces we’re going to get this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s 15th wedding anniversary falls on th 29th. Over the weekend, the Telegraph and the Sun both had big stories about William and Kate’s marriage and their alleged “new chapter.” These pieces have been commissioned by Kensington Palace, and even worse, both pieces used really similar quotes from “insiders.” We get it, this is the official palace line. While the Telegraph piece took pains to avoid putting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex front and center in a keen anniversary story, the Sun has no such qualms. Funny. Some highlights from the Sun’s piece:
Crystal anniversary: Whatever he has planned for their 15th celebrations (traditionally crystal) on Wednesday remains private. But after a tumultuous couple of years, it’s more than likely that William, 43, and Kate, 44, will spend their anniversary focusing on their most important duty – the daily school run. If the events of the past couple of years have taught them anything, it is that family always comes first.
Rough few years: “They’ve had a really tough couple of years,” says a family friend. “Obviously, there have been some big public moments, like the death of Queen Elizabeth, a new monarch, and health issues [the King’s and Kate’s cancer diagnoses] plus, they’ve also navigated two house moves, the children starting a new school and Kate’s recovery.”
The Sussexes!! Though the friend was too polite to mention it, let’s not forget the royal family drama of Prince Harry and Meghan’s “truth bombs” hurled from across the pond, and the highly damaging Epstein scandal fallout engulfing the family. “It’s taken its toll, as you’d expect,” says the family friend. “But they’re in a much better place now. Both William and Catherine don’t take anything for granted. Her illness has meant living for every day, and their immediate family unit must always come first.”
The damaging “Sussex barbs”: The accusations of neglect and racism from Meghan and Harry, and the toxicity of stripping Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles and Royal Lodge home following tawdry revelations about his private life contained in the Epstein Files, hardly helped matters. It was up to Prince William to deny publicly some of the Sussex barbs. “We are very much not a racist family,” he responded to a reporter’s question in 2021, in a departure from the “never complain, never explain” mantra that had served the royals so well up until then. It was also steely Catherine who pushed courtiers to toughen up the official response of “recollections may vary”, as she realised it was vital to challenge the narrative that was presented by Harry and Meghan, arguing that failing to do so would imply their version of events was completely true.
Betrayal: Currently, the brothers are estranged, with William taking a very dim view of what he believes to be a “complete betrayal” of the family by Harry.
Robert Jobson on what happened in 2024: “William was pole-axed when he found out about [the cancer diagnoses of] his father and then his wife. ‘Crestfallen’ was the word used when he found out about his dad. Suddenly, the enormity of the ‘big job’ was a lot closer than he ever thought. If something happens to the King, their life would change forever. So the total emphasis is on family life while they still have family time.”
Kate says no: “Partly because of her cancer and partly because she’s more comfortable in her role, she now says no. When she started her life as a senior royal, she was much more concerned with how she appeared, not doing or saying anything wrong. Now, whatever she does, has to be right for her, be it a state banquet or a game of tennis.”
George’s secondary school: I don’t think there’s a public school that the Princess hasn’t looked at over the past four years, when thinking where to send her three children. Eton – Prince William’s alma mater and near enough to Forest Lodge, the family’s new home in Windsor Great Park – has long been the front-runner. The Palace is staying tight-lipped until they make an official announcement, but the smart money is on Kate’s own alma mater, Marlborough College. The co-ed boarding school was where she flourished (having reportedly been bullied at her former all-girls’ senior school), and would easily accommodate the different sporting, artistic and academic talents of all three Wales children. Moreover, I’ve been told that the Princess would prefer them all to be at the same school – for logistical reasons in terms of security and parental visits, but also so they can act as a support network for each other.
Something which always amuses me is the head-to-head comparison of how much Will and Kate bitch about the Sussexes versus how much the same sources talk about literally anything else, from cancer, chemo, Prince Andrew’s degeneracy, Will and Kate’s photo manipulations, their clownish communications, their light public schedule, and on and on. What they’re always most upset about is the fact that Harry married Meghan and that the Sussexes left and never came back. That consumes William and Kate, even according to their own PR.
As for the stuff about George’s school… it would be so funny if, after all of the stories Kate has pushed for YEARS, George ended up going to Eton.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
The first paragraph is a riot the school runs come first and family first. Will they have school runs when the kids are all teenagers. And family first is a sad excuse for their laziness and very patronizing comments about parents who work to secure their children s future. Scooters rages and spite caused the trouble. Harry and Meghan had every right to refute the lies told about them
The most pathetic thing is that none of them ever drove their children to school, as evidenced by the parents themselves, who fought against the security cars parked outside the school to pick them up and drop them off, leaving the rest of the children to wait until George and his security guards entered the school.
I wonder if they’re not ashamed that all the parents, school staff, and friends are reading in the media that the WKs can’t work because they drive their children, and they know it’s a lie.
The WK children are also old enough to read this false nonsense themselves and are probably wondering why…
Kate is too vapid to come up with the quote recollections may vary. Probably it was a courtier and it was allegedly the queen who said it. The keens treated their bi racial sister in law horribly and prince keen has the nerve to say they are not a racist family.
“Recollections may vary,” could mean anything including the late Queen knew that Kate was allowing a lie.
‘focusing on their most important duty – the daily school run.’
HahahahahahahahahahahahahaHA!
That was NOT written with any sincerity whatsoever.
Everyone hates these losers. I love it for them.
Their most important role is driving their kids to school? It is important I won’t deny that, but when you’re going to be literally the king and queen of a country that is an odd thing to say. They aren’t standing in front of the class teaching the kids themselves, why do they have such a focus on those kids being in school everyday as an explanation of why all of their decisions emanate from there?
Also, why do they keep describing William learning about Charles’s cancer diagnosis as shock and paralyzing? They don’t describe it that way in the sense of something bad is happening to my parents, but always in relation to oh my God this job is now mine. Which is odd considering the fact that his dad was in his mid-70s when diagnosed. It’s bizarre to me that William doesn’t wake up every morning expecting to be king to be quite honest given his father’s age. And it’s definitely not something that should still incapacitate him.
The Kate now says no part is probably the most humorous to me. She was already saying no, now she just has an excuse that she figures you all can’t push back too hard on or you will be accused of being cruel. By her own admission she has been in remission for over a year, and stopped treatment coming up on 2 years ago. And I think if you combined all of her engagements from November of 2023 to April of 2026 you would be hard-pressed to hit 100.
Camilla could have bowed out of work after Charles cancer diagnosis and his getting treatments. She was out and about working while scooter who is much younger disappears. He should have stepped up and helped.
William doesn’t appear to have done anything to help his sick elderly father.
Driving kids to school is not important, the kids getting there is. By walking, taking bus etc. I have 5 kids and am a nurse. I’ve never drove them to school, even in random days off. I bought a house within walking distance to elementary, middle and high school. Best decision I have ever made.
The all important school run line had to be a little shady, right??
i do enjoy all the ways the press tries to cover their laziness. Kate says no now!!! she used to work so much and be so busy and now…..oh wait….she never worked. she’s NEVER broken 200 events in a year, even with counting phone calls. She hasn’t gone on an international tour in 4 years (she wasnt diagnosed until 2024 so cant even blame that.) And william isnt much better, if not worse since he’s the actual heir.
Finally – they’re pushing the idea of marlborough so all three kids will be there at the same time. But Louis and George are almost 6 years apart. They won’t overlap.
They truly need to make these two be held accountable and answer some questions hiding behind their hate campaign against the Sussex’s is getting old and truthfully it makes WanK look worse than the Sussex’s.
Looking back, the fact that they keep giving Kate credit for coming up with “recollections may vary” is really telling. She prob did come up with that line bc she was the one that needed to deny the fact that she approached Harry with concerns about a baby’s skin color. And that she had made Megan cry. Anyways, I’m laughing about their anniversary being about ……the school run. Well of course.
I dont think kate thought that up. She had some vacuous comments on her appearances and i dont thonk shes capable of it. It’s not even an original statement. It was out there already before Kate allegedly said it
If she can’t spell “quiet”, “until”, or “practice” that’s a pretty strong indicator that she doesn’t read. If she doesn’t read it’s unlikely that she can come up with “recollections may vary” — that’s fairly sophisticated and nuanced.
i dont think she came up with recollections may vary. She cant spell Australia but recollections came to her mind?
I doubted Kate was part of any decision or statement to do with Harry and Meghan! She has no power or role to say anything like that! That was written by the courtiers and it was about the skin color comment! These tabloid want to make everything about Kate!
I think that recollections comment is always linked to Kate because she was one of the main perpetrators of the racism towards Meghan and I think the skin colour issue was one of the milder incidents. I think Kate has said worse things to and about Meghan.
Yes, jais, I think that line came straight from keen too.
She’s book lazy/stupid, but she is a cunning, manipulative, self centered bitch. Shes the one crafting the narrative about poor kate.
She put that line out there along with rallying her disgusting family to attack Meghan for 10 years.
Dear Will and Kate
Stop mentioning the school run. Two reasons:
1) Most working parents view it as little more than one more thing to be fit in amongst all of the other things they have to do in a jampacked day without nannies, cooks, butlers maids. It is not some luxurious jaunt for anybody else, but you (and maybe some of your ultra wealthy toff buddies, but that doesn’t exactly make you relatable)
2) Even more importantly, nobody believes for a second that either of you are out there every day sitting amongst the idling cars dropping off the rug rats.
So just stop.
Sincerely,
Everyone
I think the school run is so important for them because it’s the only thing they have control of albeit they have a police car following them on those runs. As Harry said William feels trapped and I think Kate does too. A lot of their anger towards Harry and Meghan is because they got away from royal life.
Kate grifted for this for decades. She is where she wants to be. Spending millions per year and doing nearly nothing in return.
William feels trapped by the idea of working, which he basically never does. Otherwise, he wants the position, the power, and the money. He’s where he wants to be too, although he longs for a divorce.
Yeah they seem to use the daily school run as an excuse for a lot of things.
Plus the school run doesn’t take all day. You have HOURS in between drop-off and pickup (read the school is only 10 mins from FL), during which you could take your helicopter-taxi to, you know, an engagement.
Weird how I just completed my own school run and yet still have to go to work, and then do the laundry, clean the house, do the dishes, pay the bills, do the lawncare, schedule all the family medical visits, and then do the pick up school run and then do it all over again 5 days per week…..
How do I manage it??? When clearly it would seem, that the only thing the future King and Queen of England can do for 15 years is the fricking school run every day??? the rest of us must be MAGICAL! How can we fit in more than 15 minutes of work per day???
F all these grifters. The bar is in hell and it is shameful and embarrassing.
Well, as all of us who have done the school run for years know, it’s absolutely exhausting! After dropping off my little darlings each day I had to go home and take to my bed until time to pick them up. After a few weeks of this is it any wonder that I had to go on vacation for a month?
Ah yes the MOST IMPORTANT SCHOOL RUN!! I have my reasons for Peg being “pole axed and it has more to do with Peg wanting out more than anything.
Why would she want her son to go to her Alma mater when it’s clearly done a poor job in educating her and her siblings?
“Whatever he has planned for their 15th celebrations-” Yeah, I’m gonna stop you right there. William is not doing a single thing to celebrate the anniversary. I doubt that they’ll even be in the same part of the country!
Love how two house moves and school changes are listed in the things they’ve had to “endure” as if it was not completely sought out by themselves.
That was weird.
At least they did not include what a hasse it is to travel between their many homes
Like they were evicted or something. Truly gross. Moving is stressful but I can’t think of two people for whom it would be less stressful.
I notice that “truth bombs” comes before Andrew, so telling the truth is worse than abusing minors. As for “We are very much not a racist family,” well he would say that anyway, I always suspected Kate, she is too insecure, especially with someone like Meghan who is beautiful, talented and confident, I believe that Kate needed to put Meghan down and skin colour was what she went for.
Absolutely none of this is any different than, let’s be honest, what’s been said for 15 years. They just add events that have happened to them each year as “updates”.
“They prioritise the family!” “Sussex bad!” “Kate will only work when she wants to!” “They’re so happy and in love this year!” “School run!”
I love the part about the friend being too polite to mention the Sussexes – like, since when? And The Sun is so obliging – “You’ve forgotten about H&M? No worries, we’ll bring them up for you.”
And a whole lot of beach!!
Kate has learned how to say no? She’s always done that!
Also even taking the sacred school run into account they can atill work the rest of the day
THey don’t go to classes with the kids. They have hours to work. But they don’t want to.
There’s absolutely no reflection from William and Kate. They don’t realise that their bullying and ill-treatment of Harry and Meghan is one of the main reasons why they decided to leave. Anyway, I think George goes to Eton. Charlotte and Louis will go to Marlborough. Plus it’s interesting to see Kate being praised for saying no while Meghan was bashed for it.
There’s a hilarious and brilliant book called Watching the English by Kate Fox, it’s an expat legend, and it has a case-by-case comparison of English vs American women and their attitudes to compliments. Fox describes the way that her fellow Englishwomen respond to flattery, with self-effacing, even self-erasing mortification, even masochism. Whereas Americans just say, “thanks,” and move on briskly, as it’s weird to us to dwell on another person’s personal attributes. And Fox poses this question to an English woman, “how would you react if, in response to a compliment, another woman just said, ‘thank you’.” And her subjects huffs and snorts and simply says, “Well, you’d just know she wasn’t English, that’s all.” Like, they’re overthinking it. By orders of magnitude. But that species of deflection is a really a culturally coded kind of false modesty. That’s why, when someone doesn’t reciprocate, in kind, it sets them off. You’re supposed to be insecure, and if you’re not, at least, you’re supposed to pretend to be. Why? Who knows. It’s a weird bonding ritual. Fox does make the point that men do the opposite, they puff themselves up, and then the routine is to bring each other down a peg. No pun.
This is so funny to me. I do think some American woman will say “aw shucks, no!” when complimented, but they won’t go on about it. They just say it and move on, as they really are embarrassed by flattery.
A couple of weeks ago I re-watched the Emma Thompson version of “Howard’s End” with Helena Bonham Carter and Anthony Hopkins. There’s a scene where Vanessa Redgrave’s character tells Thompson’s she is “so clever and so good” and Thompson says “oh I assure you I am neither!”
I didn’t remember that part from watching the movie years ago but I noted it this time. It seemed like part of an elaborate unspoken ritual between two women forming a bond, which turns out to be a pretty close one.
Anyway, great flick. And now I want to get the book.
I’m not understanding the importance that rich people put on school runs. Is that the only time they see their children? They don’t see the kids after school? Don’t have dinner with them? Don’t go to their activities. Is the 15 minutes before and after school it? Also in this situation what do William and Catherine do for the 7-8 hours when the kids are usually in school?
William visits his mistresses, plots with Jason, and whines.
Kate works on her Meghan moodboard.
Maybe the Wales’ could get over the sting of Harry and Meghan if they didn’t have to read it about it in the papers on a daily basis. For 5 years.
Yes, I imagine that bullying your brother and SIL out of the country is exhausting! Plus all the bad energy you’ve accrued by having racist “concerns”, setting up lying and leaking smear campaigns, it’s a wonder that you’ve managed to make it through! I do wonder how you will explain this to your kids once they reach adulthood and are able to see a different side to the stories you’ve spun? Who will be surprised when one day, this very same thing is happening between George, Charlotte and Louis, I mean you’ve both set such excellent examples of backstabbing and DARVO?
I take my kid to and from school every school day. It does not occupy my entire day, nor is it the main focus of my day to day life. How lazy and useless are these people?
These pieces read like editors are saying, “Yeah, someone has to write a 15-year retrospective, who drew the short straw this time? Just make sure you tick all the boxes–school run, cancer, betrayal by the couple who dared tell the truth. Okay, done.”
There’s zero passion to these pieces; they’re rote, predictable, and boring. Even if you suspect there’s drama or scandal underneath. Just like the Waleses.
Charles really did get the heir he deserves. Charles gets cancer and Will’s reaction is, “Oh, no, this is going to affect MEEEEEEE.”
And Kate is the Duchess of No. She’s been noping out of work for years.
Good name for Kate. She’s gone from Duchess Dolittle to Duchess No.
Good name for Kate. She’s gone from Duchess Dolittle to Duchess No.
The more times I see the photo of Kate with the HANDS, I’m starting to think that she looks like a corpse- clearly rigorous mortis comes to mind if you keep coming across it.
One would think that doing school runs means that you can’t work. I find that funny because in the real world people work to afford school things . Like books and school supplies and lunches and transportation to and from school but I guess when you don’t pay for your own privilege life then it’s alright to make school runs your only job of the day . These two had no f-ing clue how people in the real world survive. The fact that British media is willing to publish this tells me they either really hate these two and want the rest of the country to see how out of touch they really are or that the British media have enabled these two for so long that they are no longer able to read the room in regards to them
What is Nanny Maria doing if the kids are in school all day and Kate & Bill Middleton are doing the school runs? She’s still there, right?
After reading this latest puff piece I tried to remember the last time Harry and/or Meghan last spoke about the Wales’. Then I realised apart from Spare neither Meghan or Harry have said anything about them. We hear/read about their charities and business ventures but they never mention the Wales’ in any of their interviews. Yet every day we hear about how much William hates his brother or how Kate insists walking with Meghan is the hardest thing she’s ever done. IMHO this article really hasn’t done Incandescent or Sicknote any favours whatsoever as once again it highlights that instead of reporting on an appearance, event or visit, the only “news” coming from Kensington Palace is a rehash of old grievances.
As for the school run tosh it’s been said many times on this forum that there are plenty of parents who manage the school run while doing a full-time job. H&M have children younger than the Wales youngest and yet they manage to fit in tours, make appearance and run businesses AND do the school run. They also manage to do all that without the need to mention how awful William and Kate were to them when they lived in England. If William and Kate were really as busy as they would have us all believe they wouldn’t have the time to keep opening old wounds as they would be far too involved in projects, hobbies and friends.