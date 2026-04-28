King Charles & a Dior-clad Camilla arrived in Washington, DC on Monday

King Charles and “Queen” Camilla arrived in Washington in the late afternoon on Monday. They were greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley at Joint Base Andrews. Charles and Camilla were quickly shuffled off somewhere to change, then they traveled to the White House for a photocall and tea with Donald and Melania Trump. The Trumps were excited to see them, and Charles kissed Melania on the cheek, but it doesn’t appear as if he kissed her hand. That’s one of Charles’s go-to moves for important women like Brigitte Macron or Queen Letizia – he’s a hand-kisser. Guess he didn’t want to kiss Mel’s hand, probably because he knows where it’s been.
For the arrival at Andrews, Camilla wore a pale pink Dior coat, which I loathe. It’s mutton dressed as lamb, and the coat is purposefully shapeless so it bulges at certain angles. For the arrival, Camilla also wore a Cartier brooch from the Royal Collection – Britain’s Union Jack alongside the American flag. The brooch was given to QEII in 1957. I don’t have an ID on Camilla’s white ensemble at the White House, but I’m not crazy about that either.
Buckingham Palace continues to do too much to convince everyone that Charles alone can reset the British-American relationship and somehow talk sense to a jibbering, demented, fascist moron. People Magazine had another exclusive, alongside all of the exclusives fed to the British media, about how “high stakes” this visit is from Charles’ perspective. From Trump’s perspective, he’s just thinking about the fakakta ballroom 24-7. I guarantee that the ballroom was the major topic of conversation between heads of state.
And finally, the British royal commentators and royal reporters are attached to Charles and Camilla’s visit as part of their traveling press corps. As you can imagine, all THEY want to talk about is whether Charles should visit his son, Prince Harry, and his ginger grandkids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla are greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain’s frayed ties with Donald Trump, amid extra-tight security following an attack on a gala dinner attended by the US president. Tensions over the Iran war have rocked the so-called “special relationship” ahead of a trip that was meant to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence from the British monarch’s ancestors.,Image: 1094828493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain’s frayed ties with Donald Trump, amid extra-tight security following an attack on a gala dinner attended by the US president. Tensions over the Iran war have rocked the so-called “special relationship” ahead of a trip that was meant to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence from the British monarch’s ancestors.,Image: 1094828547, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Britain’s King Charles after his arrival for an afternoon tea at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094832794, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla on the day of an afternoon tea on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094832799, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla for afternoon tea on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094832813, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla for afternoon tea on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094832823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla for afternoon tea at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Suzanne,Image: 1094834602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1094835468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1094835735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: The United Kingdoms King Charles chats with President Donald Trump on Monday, April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Copyright: xAllisonxRobbertx/,Image: 1094845324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
Is this visit getting any attention in the UK? I feel like people in the US are mostly ignoring it. The royal family’s social media accounts are trying hard to push it but it just feels very flat and boring.
It’s pretty low on the list, the WHCD shooting really dominated the headlines Monday and then the Iran war and related fallout is also getting much more coverage.
Its commented on the news quite a bit at the moment, mixed feelings about whether he should have gone etc…. There is also the drama today about a parlimentary vote on whether our PM needs to be investigated for lying to parliment, which is very very serious.
BBC and Sky news are pushing it bigly like only King can part Red Sea and get Trump to like Uk again. I live in a small village and work in a city : when King’s tour was mentioned during commute and during work day yesterday quite a few said they did not care about him at all when I expressed concern about his safety! Many people have never forgiven them for Diana’s unhappiness and premature death.
They are going to ny next . Where people remember fondly when Diana visited.
@Tessa Diana’s ghost isn’t casting a shadow on this visit. The populations of DC and NYC have changed so much over the last four decades most people probably don’t know about her visits and most likely don’t care if they do.
Not much here. Just the regular blip on national news. Iran and the shooting are dominating the news here. Talking more about Epstein in the news than the king coverage. All why he won’t meet the victims news here. We don’t talk about the royals like you do there. No 24/7 news coverage.
LOL, most people here don’t talk about the royals 24/7 either, trust me.
the only NYT headline I’ve seen about this visit is about Charles not visiting Harry lmao.
Lol…Chuck and Cam are never beating the allegations.
Your pithy observations always make my day, Kaiser – as in never a truer word said 😅🤣😂
Bunch of frumpy old farts, Melania included.
Looks like tea at the assisted living facility…
Melania should fire her colourist. Atrocious highlights.
That’s MAGAs preferred hair color at the moment.
Both Trump and Charles did a lot of pointing at things. Same habit. The pink suit does not fit Camilla well. Does she have a tailor
Camilla will look like a frumpy old lady who’s too dumb to give a shit, no matter what she wears. She can’t be elegant, interesting or look intellectually curious to save her life. I know KC is not exactly high intellect, but you know he is well read and interested in science, culture and religion. What he’s ever seen in Camilla is beyond me.
@Smart&Messy She’s a mommy substitute that doesn’t outshine him or interfere with his independence.
They get on because they’re both petty little bishes and hate the same people.
She lets him believe he’s the smartest person in the room while exerting more control over him than anyone else ever has in his life.
Dassit.
@Tessa it was bad enough when Melamine was trying to cosplay former First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy, but now Mari Lwyd is trying it… with a suit that looks disturbingly similar to the one Jackie wore in Dallas when her husband was assassinated, and wearing this right after the alleged WHCD incident. That’s… a choice.
Mari Lwyd is trolling the Drumpfs.
Camilla’s sack dress in no way resembles Jackie’s suit made from Chanel fabric.
I certainly as an American do not care that those two are in America. I just hope Steve Schmitz has a surprise for them. The UK must be ashamed how Charles is humiliating himself.
I live in DC and, like all state visits, the road and sidewalk closures are really annoying. I
Charles didn’t want to kiss Melania’s hand because he knows where it’s been, omg Kaiser you took me out with that one lol. You made my day with your comments!
IKR? I’m snorting I’m laughing so hard, and will ever look at Melania’s hands and not gag! 😝
Thank you Kaiser! All this visit I will be laughing about where Melanoma’s hand has been!
The jeopardy champion whose winning streak ended yesterday got more attention than c and c meeting the trumps.
Oh dear, that pink thing, oh dear. I don’t mind the white outfit so much – it’s got a DC in Spring vibe to it.
This trip is a nothing burger for all involved. Pointless. Stupid. Trying to avoid big mistakes. Meaningless.
Especially since we know it won’t sway Trump to do or not do shit. The only point here is the herds of rota reporters talking this up to their (and KC’s) domestic audience. Same as Peg and Keen when they used to tour. Everything was set up for the domestic audience in the UK. I read a few lines in the BBC live coverage and they couldn’t stop repeating how KC is just like his mother in this grand moment in history. And in a sense, they are right. Just like with QE2, they could have just sent a cardboard cutout of KC and Camilla for the photos. I bet we will not hear them utter a single word other than KC’s speech in Congress, which the foreign office wrote for him.
Even if Trump is swayed, it will only last for a moment. He’ll be all, “Charles is a great big beautiful king” and as soon as Charles lands back in the UK, Trump will be claiming the Falklands again.
It drives me nuts how the media and the world normalizes Trump. Nothing will be accomplished because Trump can’t even remember what he had for lunch, much less any agreements he made with Charles.
Sorry to threadjack, but I still can’t get over the fact the Kate misspelled “Austrailian” on her ANZAC wreath card.
Like, that’s actually insane.
Could you IMAGINE the reaction if Meghan did anything like that?
But with Kate, the articles are just “Kate left an emotional handwritten message, isn’t that lovely, here’s the photo”.
I feel like I’m in cloud cuckoo land. The selective blindness. The extent to which the media have pretend, over and over again, that Will and Kate are even borderline competent at their jobs.
Apparently she misspelled memory as well And she supposably graduated StAndrews. She and her husband are not a good advert for that university Can’t/wont read, prepare, speak publicly and once again can’t spell
What throws me off there is the incompetence of the staff. Yes Kate should know how to spell Australia, obviously. But did no one double check? did no one proofread it? Sure it’d be nice to not have to proofread a card like that but this was an important event, they had to know the card was going to be scrutinized.
Is she dumb or lazy or both? Same question for any staff involved. Dumb or lazy?
They don’t even have to proofread, just turn on the spell checker. The wavy red line under the word means something.
Would you want to be the one who loses your job because you had the temerity to suggest that Kitty was anything less than perfect? Or to suggest that a handwritten message be typed first in order to use a spellchecker? Even if you already had another job lined up she could still botch it.
She sent a thank-you card to Wimbledon before their marriage that contained two errors in it — “quite” instead of “quiet” and added an extra l in “until” — “untill”. She also spelled “practice” as “practise” in a note to The Irish Guards.
Like many words, “practise” with an “s” is the normal British spelling of the word. So that, I would hope, was intentional.
@Myself, I am from a formally British colonized country and our curriculum is based on the British one, and I have NEVER seen practice spelled with an “s”. And yes, I lived and studied in the UK for 3 years and this “with an s” is the first time I heard of this. And I am 65 years old so that tells you I have been exposed for quite a bit.
If there’s anymore proof that the Dior story about Meghan was planted by Camilla, here it is. That Dior outfit looked terrible. Her other dress was by Anne Valentine.
It had a planted story feel to it, you usually just have to wait a bit for the source to reveal itself when it comes to BRFCo shenanigans.
Golly, here’s betting that the Dior people weren’t exactly depending on increased business after Cam wears their design.
Who’s the woman in the burgundy dress in that gb news clip next to Cameron Walker? Is she actually from gb news bc she was spitting facts. Charles is the king so of course he figure out a way to see his son and grandkids if he wanted to.
I’m in DC and there is at best, a lukewarm response to Charles and Camilla’s visit. Much of it is due to the king and queen being uninteresting and unphotogenic and Trump being Trump.
Some also may remember Diana going to Washington.
Diana’s visit was over forty years ago. There’s too much unrest in the world for Americans to care about relics of the monarchy.
The regime has been stripped of all institutional knowledge. They don’t know the difference between the Union Jack and the Australian flag. Yesterday, they had all Aussie flags lining Pennsylvania Avenue before someone told them and they quickly replaced them. This is so stupid. All of it. And Trump keeps talking about the effing ballroom, but that’s not what he wants. He wants the fortress-bunker beneath it. He’s not planning on leaving, folks.
It was the DC government that was responsible for the flags. Don’t even get me started there.
He’ll probably give an excellent speech today. When he spoke to Parliament here in Canada, he did a great job. I realIy can’t imagine William matching that when he’s King.
Does Charles really want to talk about the ballroom? Doesn’t that inevitably bring the picture of Diana dancing with John Travola to everyone’s mind? It was my first thought.
I mean, I despise DV hypocrite and home-wrecker Camilla as much as the next person, but she’s in her late 70s, so I’m willing to cut her a break on the dress front. My mom would have looked even worse in Dior.
And the first thing I clocked about her–yes, baggy–dress was that the lines and belt were still slightly more interesting than anything Kate’s worn recently. Kate is always, always, about extending her legs with very long skirts, high heels, and high belts going all the way around her waist, but Camilla didn’t feel a need to pretend that way.
I really like the female reporter in the purple dress who called out Charles by reminding everyone that he’s the King and saying that he’s too busy to visit his son, DIL and grandkids is just an excuse!! Just like evicting them from Frogmore Cottage, Charles has made his choices time and again so it’s pretty clear where he stands and it’s on the wrong side.
LOL at the idea of Trump actually drinking tea. Surprised they didn’t put Diet Coke in that teapot and cut-up McDonald’s burgers on the tea tray.
He and Melania are so crass. Camilla fits right in.
Tea burgers! lol
As a Canadian, I am disgusted that the King and Queen are making this official visit. I now question my support of the monarchy. I love Great Brittan and feel that most of the people in Brittan are not supportive of this visit either!