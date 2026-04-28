King Charles & a Dior-clad Camilla arrived in Washington, DC on Monday

King Charles and “Queen” Camilla arrived in Washington in the late afternoon on Monday. They were greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley at Joint Base Andrews. Charles and Camilla were quickly shuffled off somewhere to change, then they traveled to the White House for a photocall and tea with Donald and Melania Trump. The Trumps were excited to see them, and Charles kissed Melania on the cheek, but it doesn’t appear as if he kissed her hand. That’s one of Charles’s go-to moves for important women like Brigitte Macron or Queen Letizia – he’s a hand-kisser. Guess he didn’t want to kiss Mel’s hand, probably because he knows where it’s been.

For the arrival at Andrews, Camilla wore a pale pink Dior coat, which I loathe. It’s mutton dressed as lamb, and the coat is purposefully shapeless so it bulges at certain angles. For the arrival, Camilla also wore a Cartier brooch from the Royal Collection – Britain’s Union Jack alongside the American flag. The brooch was given to QEII in 1957. I don’t have an ID on Camilla’s white ensemble at the White House, but I’m not crazy about that either.

Buckingham Palace continues to do too much to convince everyone that Charles alone can reset the British-American relationship and somehow talk sense to a jibbering, demented, fascist moron. People Magazine had another exclusive, alongside all of the exclusives fed to the British media, about how “high stakes” this visit is from Charles’ perspective. From Trump’s perspective, he’s just thinking about the fakakta ballroom 24-7. I guarantee that the ballroom was the major topic of conversation between heads of state.

And finally, the British royal commentators and royal reporters are attached to Charles and Camilla’s visit as part of their traveling press corps. As you can imagine, all THEY want to talk about is whether Charles should visit his son, Prince Harry, and his ginger grandkids.

They’re at the White House with a state visit to cover, but let’s push the “Harry and Meghan” narrative that will get the most clicks.😅 At least we got one fact: 4 years without seeing his grandkids… totally a choice. Frogmore Cottage made that clear. pic.twitter.com/xlYMjhjnwa — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) April 27, 2026

LMAO you can see Trump say "ballroom" here as he chats with King Charles dude is OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/lO6nFhT9a7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2026

The British and Australian flags line 17th Street for the arrival of King Charles. pic.twitter.com/hj4Y0IlCfd — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 24, 2026