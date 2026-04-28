Patricia Heaton asks a really dumb question of her ‘friends on the left’

My mother watched Everybody Loves Raymond when I was growing up, so I was familiar with the show even if I didn’t follow it as closely as Sabrina the Teenage Witch (which I thought was the epitome of cool as a pre-tween), or later Will & Grace. My broad impression was that the character of Ray’s wife always felt like the wet blanket, which I chalked up to a decision of the writers/producers. Patricia Heaton played the part and, quite frankly, the older I get the more I think she was damn lucky to book that job. Heaton doesn’t seem to be a wet blanket in real life, more like an electric blanket with the wires showing. Heaton is also staunchly Republican, and though she tried to be vague about whether she supported Trump in the first term, on Sunday she posted a tweet in response to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting that pretty much settles the question:
Actress Patricia Heaton shared an impactful message in the aftermath of the shooting at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
“I wasn’t happy when [Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama or [Joe] Biden won, but I didn’t call them fascist/dangerous/threat to democracy,” Heaton, 68, wrote via X on Sunday, April 26, seemingly referring to the critics of President Donald Trump and his second term in office. “I didn’t hope someone would assassinate them.”
She continued, “I went on with my life with gratitude. Friends on the left, please try this. Your life and our country will be better.”
Trump, 79, attended the annual WHCA dinner on Saturday, April 25, for the first time. Shortly after the event, meant to celebrate freedom of the press, began, shots ran out outside the ballroom. The president, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration were subsequently evacuated from the venue. A secret service member was shot during the incident, but his ballistic vest protected him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was subsequently released and reportedly sent home.
No one else was harmed during the shooting.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” Donald wrote via his Truth Social platform later that evening. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”
I wasn’t happy when [Patricia] Heaton barraged a Georgetown student with misogynistic tweets as the young woman was testifying before Congress on the importance of healthcare. I wasn’t happy when [David] Hunt, Patricia’s husband, groped a writer half his age on the sitcom he and his wife both worked on, and instead of agreeing to sexual harassment training, made the job so untenable for the writer that she quit (as did another writer in solidarity). I wasn’t happy when Heaton completely lost the plot and ranted that Disney/Pixar had “castrated!” Buzz Lightyear by hiring Chris Evans instead of her good pal Tim Allen to voice Buzz in a completely separate origin story film, even after it was explained to her that the new movie was about a totally different character. But I didn’t go around calling her woman-hating/talentless/threat to acting. I didn’t say I wished someone would blacklist her and her husband from the industry. I went on with my life with gratitude that I was under no obligation to watch any of her shows or social media rants, but that I was free to read books, pay attention to history and politics, and then form educated opinions about what’s making the world better vs what’s making it an utter sh-tshow. Friends on the right, please try this. My life and our country will be better.
PS — Sorry to include a quote from Dementia Don, but “LET THE SHOW GO ON” did me in. F–king moron couldn’t even get a hundreds-year-old saying right.
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages, Getty Images
She is such a foul pill. I can’t stand her and her hypocrisy.
Foul pill. I’m stealing that. Thanks. Hahaha
She’s dumb as dirt and lowbrow trash; I would expect nothing more from that moron.
We do not need to hear from this homophobic and crazy dummy.
Go someplace.
Maybe I didn’t call them those things because they weren’t.
These people are such hypocrites. This man literally just threatened to end a civilization a month ago, and literally the other night called a reporter despicable simply for reading quotes. He also said I’m glad he’s dead about Robert Mueller less than 3 months ago, and then they had the nerve to get all in their feelings because people pointed out they hoped his family knew what was coming on that day for him.
Add to this, their purported support of “free speech”.
We are losing our civic rights under this administration. Period.
Sit down and STFU Patty. Keep your ignorant thoughts to yourself!!
Isn’t she catholic? She should save her concern for the Pope.
I recommend watching the Everybody Loves Raymond reunion show, the part where Patricia joins everyone. She received a barely civil welcome.
Monica Horan did not acknowledge her except as part of the group.
It is very interesting to see how much Patricia’s words and politics have been received. The frosty reception and divide was subtle, but it was there. Guess everybody does not love Debra after all. Good!
Brad Garrett is an extremely outspoken critic of this administration and he didn’t really acknowledge her either! ELR is one of my ‘falling asleep’ shows at night, I hate knowing what I know about her. What a jerk.
Ray and Phil were civil. Brad and Monica pretty much looked through Patty. I don’t care, do you?
She is ruining ELR for me ugh.
Yeah, Monica and Phil aren’t subtle with how they roll politically. They were at 1st, but you knew where they leaned.
I love Phil so much, he is a real one. I’m thrilled that she’s an outcast, horrible woman.
I really appreciate when celebrities Out themselves like this. Thanks Pat 🤮
She has been outing herself for years
*applause* So well put that I wish I could launch it straight into her brain.
Friends? She doesn’t have any
She didn’t call Clinton or Obama fascists or threats to our democracy because they weren’t. Trump is both of those things. Sit down, has-been.
She has in the past.
Oooh, what a big old liar and hypocrite she is then.
And Patricia, would you call January 6th going “on with my life with gratitude”? Is storming the halls of Congress, threatening sitting members while looting their offices, smearing feces on the walls and stabbing Capitol Police with American flags the kind of civility you’re referring to or…?
Because last I checked NO ONE on the left engaged in that level of political violence simply because the most destructive and unpopular POTUS of our lifetime was elected a SECOND time by a bunch of stupid-ass Americans.
Thank you Kitten! The hypocrisy is astounding.
Patricia is constantly whining that Hollywood discriminates against conservative actors and actresses despite the fact that she has worked consistently for 3 decades
“with gratitude” is pretty f’n easy when you’re wealthy, fairly insulated, and…oh, yeah, not brown, poor, or of a different opinion.
Time to STFU.
F off Anita Bryant 2.0
So why didn’t she come out with this exact post when all of her “MAGA friends” went nuts and were absolutely vile during Biden’s term?
See, Patricia. You lose all credibility. Where were you when all of that was happening from your friends on the right? Oh, I see. That you weren’t concerned with. Hypocrite. You should be very concerned with the presidency we are enduring, very concerned.
Apples and orange, love.
I liked actors so much better when they didn’t have social media.