Amal Clooney wore a Balenciaga minidress for her husband’s Chaplin Award gala

Monday evening, George and Amal Clooney made a rare appearance in America. You have to remember, soon after George Clooney ratf–ked Joe Biden in 2024, George and Amal applied for French citizenship to go with their French estate, which George bought for Amal because she’s apparently not a huge fan of his Italian summer home in Como. Their family’s French citizenship came through last December and they seem fully based out of France now. Nothing quite like ratf–king a sitting Democratic president, sh-t talking the sitting vice president, then escaping the country after enabling the reelection of a fascist madman.
So why did George and Amal deign to fly back to America? George was being honored at the Chaplin Award Gala in NYC. “I’ll only show up for awards shows” is not some bold profile in courage, George. But I guess the real story is that Amal looks fantastic. She wore a vivid purple Balenciaga minidress which is super-flattering. She loves a “leggy” look and she’s a big fan of Balenciaga’s minidresses and mullet dresses.
Recently, in a links post, I mused about whether Amal has had some cosmetic work and/or gotten her lips done. I’m still asking! The move to France might explain things too – French cosmetic surgeons are ELITE. Several well-known celebrities (Gisele, Sharon Stone) go to France when they need some subtle cosmetic work. And that’s what this looks like too – Amal didn’t get some crazy facelift, but she absolutely looks refreshed and “well-rested.” She’s gotten a better hair stylist too.
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New York, NY George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
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New York, NY George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
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New York, NY George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
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New York, NY George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
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New York, NY George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2026
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fuck george clooney and eat the rich
This. The multimillion PR cleanup on her client list (on qaddafi payroll) hasn’t been forgotten by many of us.
She looks fantastic. I love the colour
Setting the grossness of George aside, if I had those legs, I’d be wearing mini skirts on the regular. That Balenciaga really works on her. Does it have an 80s vibe?
She looks amazing, it’s a great colour, she always looks like she loves dressing up, like a little girl who was given the key to a magical closet. But there’s always something about her that’s a bit… high school? In a sweet way. But …high school. Like, she could pass for 16. Which is sweet. Just …high school. Not trying to throw shade. Just. She looked more mature, impressive and compelling, years ago, when she was a barrister (IIRC) doing heavy lifting in human rights law. And it’s kind of like she just prefers being a celebrity with nice clothes? I mean. Nice work if you can get it. But wouldn’t you get a bit bored?
I think it’s too much pressure to be George Clooney’s wife (for me personally — well, if I have be thin all the time to wear those dresses while also managing a high-powered career), but I guess maybe being in the French villa or wherever they are probably makes up for it.
Part of the high school/little girl effect is that pigeon-toed stance that always irritates me, and emphasizes the sugar daddy effect of the two of them. She’s not that young and she’s supposed to be accomplished… stand like a strong woman, not a little girl out with her dad fgs.
But yeah, eff Clooney
Knock kneed. Pigeon toes has the feet pointing out.
And yes, it looks childish and annoying, and eventually it’s going to mess up her knees and feet.
Nice dress. The color is great on her and the proportions look good.
This! I saw her feet and thought why is she acting this way?
Yes I agree. She is stunning but she gives off the unbridled enthusiasm of a golden retriever puppy when showing up to events.
I love that she has fun and all but she doesn’t give off the composed vibe of an accomplished woman. But maybe none of that matters and we’re all just falling into the trap of policing another woman’s behavior/posture.
Anyway, I love the color of the dress and the fabric but I don’t love that style. One of the things that I really appreciate about Amal is her penchant for bold colors. She has the perfect coloring to pull off vibrant colors like fuchsia and orange.
She really is a beautiful woman.
She looks fantastic and much, much younger than the narcissistic traitor clinging to her arm. That’s a great dress.
Awful plastic surgery, awful woman, awful husband. And they’re always up for a photo op.
That’s a gorgeous dress and she looks fabulous.
Must be nice to escape to a villa in france right now.
Right? Must be nice. I just imagined Meghan in that dress. She could work that. And it would be color! But would she? lol.
She looks good, but the pressure to be “hot” if I were George Cooney’s wife would get to me. I sort of feel like she shouldn’t be under that pressure in the same way a movie star is, but if she actually likes this pressure, then my comment is irrelevant.
Her chin and jaw line have had some significant work, and it’s very well done.
George had the audacity to lament last night that “It’s a struggle for the very soul of this republic …” which is a ripoff from Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech in 2022.
Very rich, coming from you, George, since you had no problem sticking a knife in Biden’s back in 2024.
He and Amal can stuff a few croissants where the sun doesn’t shine.
Totally wrong outfit for a black tie event, complete with bad shoes and unkempt hair. She’s definitely had work done.
Amal studied French before changing to Law (Law can be an undergraduate degree in the UK), so I’m not surprised she’s a Francophile.
(Fun fact a friend of mine taught her for a term).
Amal looks……different. Good, but different.