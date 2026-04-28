Amal Clooney wore a Balenciaga minidress for her husband’s Chaplin Award gala

Monday evening, George and Amal Clooney made a rare appearance in America. You have to remember, soon after George Clooney ratf–ked Joe Biden in 2024, George and Amal applied for French citizenship to go with their French estate, which George bought for Amal because she’s apparently not a huge fan of his Italian summer home in Como. Their family’s French citizenship came through last December and they seem fully based out of France now. Nothing quite like ratf–king a sitting Democratic president, sh-t talking the sitting vice president, then escaping the country after enabling the reelection of a fascist madman.

So why did George and Amal deign to fly back to America? George was being honored at the Chaplin Award Gala in NYC. “I’ll only show up for awards shows” is not some bold profile in courage, George. But I guess the real story is that Amal looks fantastic. She wore a vivid purple Balenciaga minidress which is super-flattering. She loves a “leggy” look and she’s a big fan of Balenciaga’s minidresses and mullet dresses.

Recently, in a links post, I mused about whether Amal has had some cosmetic work and/or gotten her lips done. I’m still asking! The move to France might explain things too – French cosmetic surgeons are ELITE. Several well-known celebrities (Gisele, Sharon Stone) go to France when they need some subtle cosmetic work. And that’s what this looks like too – Amal didn’t get some crazy facelift, but she absolutely looks refreshed and “well-rested.” She’s gotten a better hair stylist too.