Taylor Swift wore a Staud sundress & carried a $9,750 Dior bag in NYC

It’s been a minute since Taylor Swift stepped out in New York and didn’t care about being pap’d. That’s what happened yesterday – Taylor was out and about in New York with her dad and then, later in the day on Monday, she was out with friends too. There have been so many conspiracies about Taylor’s recent undercover era too, with many fans suggesting that Taylor is deep into wedding planning and she’s trying to keep her movements quiet so her wedding doesn’t turn into a circus. I sort of believe that too, and I believe that Taylor and Travis Kelce will have their wedding before his football preseason starts in August. Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the where and when of it all, but I suspect “Rhode Island in June or July.”

As for these photos, Taylor spent the afternoon and evening at The Jane Hotel (for dinner) and then San Vicente West Village with Jerrod Carmichael, Jack Antonoff and Ashley Avignone. Her outfit is… fine. I actually like her sundress and the Dior purse, but I’m not sold on the shoes. I have a theory about this too – I think Taylor is still sort of stuck in her Sex and the City fantasy and she thinks she can just throw together slightly random-yet-high-end looks and that makes her the New Carrie Bradshaw. Is she right?? The bag is the mini Lady Dior, which retails for $9,750 (insane). Her dress is from Staud, and it retails for $325. Her shoes are $1,195 Christian Louboutin. (Note by CB: Shutz’s Olga leather sandals are a more affordable alternative at $198 and Old Navy has a Fit and Flare sleeveless midi dress that’s similar to Taylor’s for just $25!)

The other Taylor news this week is that she’s filed trademarks on her voice and likeness, likely to protect herself and her music from all of this AI bullsh-t. Considering that Donald Trump has literally posted and amplified AI-generated images of Taylor Swift, I don’t blame her.