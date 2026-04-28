They’re *still* complaining about the Sussexes’ Oz tour during the king’s state visit

Two things. First, I totally called it when I pointed out that royalists were still going to be screaming, crying and throwing up over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Australian “tour” weeks after the fact. I KNEW that King Charles and Camilla would be standing on American soil and royalists would still be bitching about Harry and Meghan. The second thing, which I did not predict: that Buckingham Palace would lean into the Sussex obsession and try to twist a comparison in Chuck and Cam’s favor. As in, “Charles and Camilla are showing why their way of royal-touring is far superior than the Sussexes’ way!” The fact that a whole-ass royal establishment is clout-chasing Harry and Meghan… well, it speaks volumes. Speaking of, that bonkers “commentator” Lee Cohen has written a (likely palace-commissioned) screed in the Spectator about the Sussexes versus the king. An excerpt:
King Charles III’s state visit to Washington this week is the monarchy executing its core diplomatic function with precision and dignity. In Donald Trump’s Washington, an invitation to an event with the British monarch remains the most sought-after in the city. By stark contrast, the King’s son and daughter-in-law careen around the globe representing no one but themselves. They dress up as royals in a sustained exercise in self-promotion and profiteering that repels observers and belittles the very institution that gave them their platform. One upholds the Crown’s purpose, while the other commodifies it.
The King and Queen travel as invited guests of the US government. President Trump will receive them at the White House. A state dinner follows. The King will address a joint session of Congress – the first British monarch to do so since his mother in 1991. There will be a military review and engagements marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Every element has been arranged through official channels. Buckingham Palace has published the itinerary. The Foreign Office has underwritten the diplomatic framework. The visit projects British soft power and will act as a balm to a relationship strained by politics. This is the modus operandi of the King and Queen and the working royals, who discharge their obligations with no expectation of personal reward.
Harry and Meghan prefer pantomime. Their recent tour of Australia replicated the pattern set in Nigeria and Colombia last year: private invitations, curated panels, hospital visits and cultural events staged to mimic royal tours. No state banquet. No parliamentary address. No military honors extended as sovereign courtesy. They retain the titles and parade about as if still in service to something other than themselves. The choreography flatters their hosts and sustains their brand. It achieves nothing for Britain.
The timing could scarcely be more provocative. As the King prepares for this delicate state visit to Washington, Harry chooses this moment – during a drop-in visit to Ukraine – to lecture President Trump on the need for America to “step up” and to urge Vladimir Putin to “choose a different course.” Harry holds no office, no mandate and no accountability to any government or public. His assumption of authority on war and peace is not leadership; it is an exercise in self-promotion that crowds out serious diplomacy. One cannot renounce royal obligations, cling to the titles for commercial advantage and then adopt the pose of global statesman whenever it suits. This is the very definition of a grift. It cheapens the Crown’s reputation and insults the public’s intelligence. The present arrangement of privilege without responsibility has grown intolerable.
Um… Harry and Meghan were invited to Nigeria and Colombia by those respective governments. Nigeria’s defense department invited Harry and Meghan to visit to highlight their military and veterans programs. Meghan was honored by local tribes and they gave her royal honors. The Sussexes also visited Colombia at the invitation of government officials, and much like the Nigerian visit, the Sussexes’ agenda was mostly set by and through the government. Granted, the Sussexes’ Australian visit was not organized through the government, nor were they invited by the prime minister. That didn’t need to happen – Harry and Meghan are free to travel and free to represent themselves and their interests wherever they want. You can’t argue that Harry and Meghan have no place in the monarchy while simultaneously arguing that Harry and Meghan must conduct themselves as full-time working royals at all times.
I wanted to cover this because I’ve seen these same talking points being mimicked across royalist media. Versions of “Take that, Harry and Meghan, you could never have the authority and power as a king and his side-chick queen!” Like… you’re the ones making a whole-ass state visit into a referendum on a private tour which happened two weeks ago. The palace is inviting this comparison, right? They actually think this is a “talking point” which works in Charles’ favor??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I am only looking at twitter, but unless I am missing something big, there is very little engagement with what seem to be minimal stories about Charles’s trip.
Seriously. And as with the example here, a lot of shit out there is leading with *something something Sussexes* just to get eyeballs on the tweet. The Spectator is one of the worst offenders.
And a lot of the comments are making note of the Sussex obsession in all these Charles stories.
Honestly, I am surprised how little I am seeing about Charles & Trump. Just me?
I’m not seeing much on twitter either, except in relation to Epstein. Getting typical Trump news but maybe just the algorithm. They did some silly visit to beehives and people were calling out that Michelle Obama was the one who set that up. I don’t care so they can complain about the Sussexes all they want, and still don’t care about this farce of a trip to do what exactly, I’m not sure.
The problems with these type of articles is that they always begin from a fallacious point. Harry and Meghan aren’t positioning themselves as representatives of a Royal court, or members of any government committee, or representative of either the US or UK government. Their trips have been framed primarily around their philanthropic or humanitarian efforts, whether that is through Invictus, Archewell, or both.
The problem is they approach everything as Harry and Meghan were once working royals, and therefore anything they do for the rest of their life must be judged and measured against these expectations, regardless. Which is silly, there’s no other job that after leaving it you are still expected to adhere to company policies and your actions or choices are deemed as a reflection or direct competition with that company ( and should be apologetic about that fact) for the remainder of your life.
Executive leadership, and middle management jump in between companies in the same sector all the time, and no one expects someone that worked at Reebok to now have to run everything by their former bosses ,and make sure they aren’t outshining them ,since they now work at Nike.
Good grief – pig ignorant, or what? The Sussexes do NOT use their HRHs commercially and go where they’re invited. QEII said they could do charity work AND earn a living as the Duke & Duchess of Sussex.
And Harry was invited to give a keynote by the international Kyiv Security Forum (well-received). He was in Ukraine as patron of Invictus and the Halo Trust – third visit in 12 months.
It’s almost as if this numpty and his ilk think the monarchy is terribly threatened by the Sussexes doing all they do without public money 🤔
My local mom’s listserve has a few rabid royalists and one foaming-at-the-mouth racist Meghan hater, and not even these people have started a thread about Charles’ visit. Well, the day’s not over yet.
The whole Trump of it all just makes this whole thing gross. So I can’t take anyone who’s talking up this visit seriously. It’s just gross. Harry and Meghan have never prostrated themselves at the altar of Trump so they’re winning in my book.
“The King and Queen … discharge their obligations with no expectation of personal reward”
Then he won’t be needing Balmoral, Sandringham, Windsor Palace, the duchy money, the crown jewels, the head position at the Anglican Church, or a servant to put toothpaste on his toothbrush.
GMAFB
These royalists are a joke and big hypocrites. Are they expecting Harry and Meghan to work for free? How are they expected to pay for their bills and also feed themselves and their kids?
EXACTLY. Charles was the one who petitioned George Osborne when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer to raise the revenue share of the Crown Estate payable to the royals, on a personal basis. They now receive 25%. This is detailed in Norman Baker’s brilliant books. The 25% of the Crown estate revenue share has now supplanted the prior funding mechanism, which was the Civil List. The Civil List was a more transparent mechanism, as it listed precise amounts for stipends awarded to each “working” royal, in a transparent fashion, whereas the arrangement now simply funnels a lump sum to the monarch, who disburses money at will to his (or her) family members, according to personal preference. It’s much less accountable and more susceptible to pique, pettifogging, and personal grievance. But it’s also notable that the total sum funnelled to the royals through this new arrangement dwarfs the amounts they used to receive. And this is *in addition* to the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, which generate income for the monarch and the heir that is not subject to corporation tax. Plus, none of the monarch’s assets are subject to inheritance tax, provided they pass to his (or her) heir directly. I mean. It’s bonkers. But, sure, they do this with no expectation of reward. My god. How do these people write this crap with a straight face?????
Yep. The royal family has MANY commercial enterprises. Shops – profits not all to external charities, including to offset running costs of their vast private estates. And the Duchies admit to being commercially-run and also make money from charities, the military and the NHS, etc, for Charles’ and William’s personal use (£50m annually in total). No corporation tax or capital gains tax and unclear re: income tax paid. That’s on top of the Sovereign Grant and security, btw.
‘Republic’ estimates that the monarchy costs the UK over £500m per annum taking everything into account.
“The present arrangement of privilege without responsibility has grown intolerable.”
Hear that, William and Kate? Maybe time to skip the next vacay and the school runs… Let’s remember that H&M receive no privilege (funding, housing, etc. etc.) and therefore have NO responsibility to the crown or the people of GB. W&K cannot say the same.
Yet look who’s out there on the regular. Go figure.
See Harry and Meghan you could have been orange diaper kissers just like king Chuck and his mistress turned wife.. I’m sorry but the best thing the Sussex’s did was leave that circus 🎪.
DC workers are funny, they used the Australian flag instead of the Union Jack, and had to come back take them down. Up to yesterday day a government building still had up an Australian flag.
There is NOTHING dignified about a state visit that involves Donald Trump. Charles will inevitably be pulled down into the muck with Trump — Trump does this to everyone with whom he interacts.
“There will be a military review and engagements marking the 250th anniversary of American independence”………. why would the king of the country that you broke free from…..review you troops?
This guy and Patricia Heaton should rent a ballroom and dance their folie à deuce. Kid Rock can do the music.
That man is an idiot GB news contributer. When he speaks you can tell he has little intelligence and even lesser relevance. Hes one of those losers who has made his name out of hating on the Sussexes