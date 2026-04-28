Melania Trump threw a tantrum over a joke Jimmy Kimmel made last Friday

Last Friday, Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show aired, as usual. His opening monologue was heavily about the corruption of the Trump administration. He devoted several minutes to summarizing the situation with Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon request and the likelihood that Donald Trump will soon grant Maxwell’s pardon. Kimmel also brought up Melania Trump’s bizarre out-of-nowhere press conference, in which Mel claimed that she barely even knew Jeffrey Epstein. Then Kimmel spoke about the White House Correspondents Dinner, which had not happened at the time of the taping of Kimmel’s show. Again, this JKL episode aired on Friday night, almost 24 hours before the WHCD on Saturday evening. Kimmel decided to do a skit where he pretended that Donald Trump wasn’t a “trembling drama queen” and a “snowflake” who can’t take a joke, and Kimmel acted like he was the comedian at the WHCD. The whole video is worth a watch, but I’ve cued it to the relevant part:

The “joke” causing all of the controversy is this: “And of course, our First Lady Melania is here, so beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” If you watch Kimmel’s whole opening monologue, that wasn’t even the “worst” or most pointed Trump joke. But because Kimmel said that and 24 hours later, someone shot up the WHCD, now both Donald and Melania Trump are throwing tantrums about Jimmy Kimmel. Melania tweeted this:

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

[From Melania’s Twitter]

Baby Fists also posted a message on his Nazi social media, crying about how Kimmel should be fired for making a joke. I find it SAD that these horrible people don’t understand jokes or linear time or freedom of speech. I also find it pathetic that the Trumps get in their little baby fee-fees every time someone makes a joke or pointed criticism. Especially since Trump regularly says despicable things about recently deceased people and murder victims and Paul Pelosi being attacked by a hammer-wielding MAGA psycho. The Trumps are the reason why American civility is dead, so no, I don’t give a sh-t about Mel’s tantrum.

I’m including Kimmel’s response on-air last night, below. He DGAF. I’m glad.

KIMMEL: “You know how sometimes you wake up and the First Lady demands you be fired? We’ve all been there, right? — I agree hateful, violent rhetoric is something we should reject… a great place to start to dial that back would be to talk to your husband.” [image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) April 28, 2026 at 12:29 AM