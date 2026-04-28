Melania Trump threw a tantrum over a joke Jimmy Kimmel made last Friday

Last Friday, Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show aired, as usual. His opening monologue was heavily about the corruption of the Trump administration. He devoted several minutes to summarizing the situation with Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon request and the likelihood that Donald Trump will soon grant Maxwell’s pardon. Kimmel also brought up Melania Trump’s bizarre out-of-nowhere press conference, in which Mel claimed that she barely even knew Jeffrey Epstein. Then Kimmel spoke about the White House Correspondents Dinner, which had not happened at the time of the taping of Kimmel’s show. Again, this JKL episode aired on Friday night, almost 24 hours before the WHCD on Saturday evening. Kimmel decided to do a skit where he pretended that Donald Trump wasn’t a “trembling drama queen” and a “snowflake” who can’t take a joke, and Kimmel acted like he was the comedian at the WHCD. The whole video is worth a watch, but I’ve cued it to the relevant part:
The “joke” causing all of the controversy is this: “And of course, our First Lady Melania is here, so beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” If you watch Kimmel’s whole opening monologue, that wasn’t even the “worst” or most pointed Trump joke. But because Kimmel said that and 24 hours later, someone shot up the WHCD, now both Donald and Melania Trump are throwing tantrums about Jimmy Kimmel. Melania tweeted this:
Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.
People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.
A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.
Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.
Baby Fists also posted a message on his Nazi social media, crying about how Kimmel should be fired for making a joke. I find it SAD that these horrible people don’t understand jokes or linear time or freedom of speech. I also find it pathetic that the Trumps get in their little baby fee-fees every time someone makes a joke or pointed criticism. Especially since Trump regularly says despicable things about recently deceased people and murder victims and Paul Pelosi being attacked by a hammer-wielding MAGA psycho. The Trumps are the reason why American civility is dead, so no, I don’t give a sh-t about Mel’s tantrum.
I’m including Kimmel’s response on-air last night, below. He DGAF. I’m glad.
KIMMEL: “You know how sometimes you wake up and the First Lady demands you be fired? We’ve all been there, right? — I agree hateful, violent rhetoric is something we should reject… a great place to start to dial that back would be to talk to your husband.”
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Host Jimmy Kimmel on stage during the live ABC telecast of the 95th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 12, 2023.,Image: 762344491, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Blaine Ohigashi / Avalon
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Jimmy Kimmel at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083501008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jimmy Kimmel, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
Pictured: Donald Trump
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Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
Pictured: Donald Trump, Melania Trump
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The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner event in Washington Saturday following a security incident at the venue
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Yuri Gripas/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner event in Washington Saturday following a security incident at the venue
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Yuri Gripas/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner event in Washington Saturday following a security incident at the venue
Featuring: Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Yuri Gripas/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Just watch YT video Why Trump Is Always Caught in Crisis: Rothkopf | The Daily Beast Podcast. All you need.
Melani a does not have to turn on the t.v. and watch him.
Trump has also demanded Kimmel be fired. Will ABC bow to such pressure?
I already emailed ABC and Disney to say don’t you fucking dare cancel Kimmel again – the boycott would be worse than last time! These corporations only care about one thing: their money.
Trump seems to be delegating some of the public whines and complaints to melania now
‘Do as I say, not as I do!’
I really don’t care, do u?
Just circling back to try and get him fired again, to get another network to fold. They never quit.
Melanie’s just mad Kimmel clocked how happy she’s gonna be without diaper Don.
I have no sympathy for a woman whose husband said seriously that he was going to destroy an entire civilization and meant it. I have no problem understanding who’s promoting violence and who’s making a joke.
It’s like that line from The Importance of Being Earnest about the widow Lady Harbury:
“Her hair has turned quite gold from grief.”
Melania needs to take a seat. Her husband, his liqueur cabinet sycophants and the coward corporate-paid-for media have elevated hate rhetoric to an art form. The same ones at that event who are soliciting pity from a public that asked the same from them when gun or ICE violence affected our communities while bombs are being dropped oversees killing families. So, no lady, it’s NOT just your family that has been affected. Jimmy Kimmel needs to keep saying what he’s saying and not back down.
Ah yes the Free Speech absolutists have weighed in and decided that comedy that hurts their feelings must be cancelled.
It’s laughable to watch these clowns pretend to hold moral high ground. Lady, your husband quite literally celebrated the deaths of Rob Reiner and Bob Mueller.
Just shut up, you Epstein Visa hag.
Hey, Melania, haul your hypocritical butt back to Eastern Europe, if they’ll have you, and take your anchor baby with you.
Four out of five of his kids are anchor babies. Let’s see their citizenships revoked.
Freedom. Of. Speech.
They are the biggest snowflakes in the universe.
I am so freaking tired of the double standard: Trump and MAGA can say whatever toxic, hateful things they want to say, but progressives are supposed to be unfailingly meek and polite.
Screw that.
It is impossible to take this seriously for so many reasons, with numbers one through infinity being her own husband’s vile nature. And give me a break with the “family” schtick- I think she *might* give a tiny crap about Barron, but the rest of them are the bugs on the bottom of her ugly Louboutin heels.
Pot, meet kettle. That’s all.