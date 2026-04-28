Melania Trump threw a tantrum over a joke Jimmy Kimmel made last Friday

Last Friday, Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show aired, as usual. His opening monologue was heavily about the corruption of the Trump administration. He devoted several minutes to summarizing the situation with Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon request and the likelihood that Donald Trump will soon grant Maxwell’s pardon. Kimmel also brought up Melania Trump’s bizarre out-of-nowhere press conference, in which Mel claimed that she barely even knew Jeffrey Epstein. Then Kimmel spoke about the White House Correspondents Dinner, which had not happened at the time of the taping of Kimmel’s show. Again, this JKL episode aired on Friday night, almost 24 hours before the WHCD on Saturday evening. Kimmel decided to do a skit where he pretended that Donald Trump wasn’t a “trembling drama queen” and a “snowflake” who can’t take a joke, and Kimmel acted like he was the comedian at the WHCD. The whole video is worth a watch, but I’ve cued it to the relevant part:

The “joke” causing all of the controversy is this: “And of course, our First Lady Melania is here, so beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” If you watch Kimmel’s whole opening monologue, that wasn’t even the “worst” or most pointed Trump joke. But because Kimmel said that and 24 hours later, someone shot up the WHCD, now both Donald and Melania Trump are throwing tantrums about Jimmy Kimmel. Melania tweeted this:

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

[From Melania’s Twitter]

Baby Fists also posted a message on his Nazi social media, crying about how Kimmel should be fired for making a joke. I find it SAD that these horrible people don’t understand jokes or linear time or freedom of speech. I also find it pathetic that the Trumps get in their little baby fee-fees every time someone makes a joke or pointed criticism. Especially since Trump regularly says despicable things about recently deceased people and murder victims and Paul Pelosi being attacked by a hammer-wielding MAGA psycho. The Trumps are the reason why American civility is dead, so no, I don’t give a sh-t about Mel’s tantrum.

I’m including Kimmel’s response on-air last night, below. He DGAF. I’m glad.

KIMMEL: “You know how sometimes you wake up and the First Lady demands you be fired? We’ve all been there, right? — I agree hateful, violent rhetoric is something we should reject… a great place to start to dial that back would be to talk to your husband.”

[image or embed]

— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) April 28, 2026 at 12:29 AM

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Melania Trump threw a tantrum over a joke Jimmy Kimmel made last Friday”

  1. armoire says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:47 am

    Just watch YT video Why Trump Is Always Caught in Crisis: Rothkopf | The Daily Beast Podcast. All you need.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Melani a does not have to turn on the t.v. and watch him.

    Reply
  3. lady digby says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Trump has also demanded Kimmel be fired. Will ABC bow to such pressure?

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      April 28, 2026 at 9:51 am

      I already emailed ABC and Disney to say don’t you fucking dare cancel Kimmel again – the boycott would be worse than last time! These corporations only care about one thing: their money.

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Trump seems to be delegating some of the public whines and complaints to melania now

    Reply
  5. Bumblebee says:
    April 28, 2026 at 7:59 am

    ‘Do as I say, not as I do!’
    I really don’t care, do u?

    Reply
  6. Who Were These People? says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Just circling back to try and get him fired again, to get another network to fold. They never quit.

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Melanie’s just mad Kimmel clocked how happy she’s gonna be without diaper Don.

    Reply
  8. Donna says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:39 am

    I have no sympathy for a woman whose husband said seriously that he was going to destroy an entire civilization and meant it. I have no problem understanding who’s promoting violence and who’s making a joke.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:39 am

    It’s like that line from The Importance of Being Earnest about the widow Lady Harbury:

    “Her hair has turned quite gold from grief.”

    Reply
  10. Mireille says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Melania needs to take a seat. Her husband, his liqueur cabinet sycophants and the coward corporate-paid-for media have elevated hate rhetoric to an art form. The same ones at that event who are soliciting pity from a public that asked the same from them when gun or ICE violence affected our communities while bombs are being dropped oversees killing families. So, no lady, it’s NOT just your family that has been affected. Jimmy Kimmel needs to keep saying what he’s saying and not back down.

    Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Ah yes the Free Speech absolutists have weighed in and decided that comedy that hurts their feelings must be cancelled.

    It’s laughable to watch these clowns pretend to hold moral high ground. Lady, your husband quite literally celebrated the deaths of Rob Reiner and Bob Mueller.

    Reply
  12. Aimee says:
    April 28, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Just shut up, you Epstein Visa hag.

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    April 28, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Hey, Melania, haul your hypocritical butt back to Eastern Europe, if they’ll have you, and take your anchor baby with you.

    Reply
  14. Up In Toronto says:
    April 28, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Freedom. Of. Speech.

    Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:18 am

    They are the biggest snowflakes in the universe.

    I am so freaking tired of the double standard: Trump and MAGA can say whatever toxic, hateful things they want to say, but progressives are supposed to be unfailingly meek and polite.

    Screw that.

    Reply
  16. FancyPants says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:23 am

    It is impossible to take this seriously for so many reasons, with numbers one through infinity being her own husband’s vile nature. And give me a break with the “family” schtick- I think she *might* give a tiny crap about Barron, but the rest of them are the bugs on the bottom of her ugly Louboutin heels.

    Reply
  17. Don Mendenhall says:
    April 28, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Pot, meet kettle. That’s all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment