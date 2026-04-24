Prince William awkwardly cracked some ‘jokes’ about AI replacing racecar drivers

When Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, the deranged commentary quickly centered on “how dare Harry travel to an important Ukrainian security conference on his nephew’s eighth birthday, April 23rd belongs solely to Prince Louis!!” Hours later, those same people said nothing when Louis’s father stepped out solo to watch fast cars go vroom-vroom at Jaguar’s TCS Racing headquarters. Whoopsie! How dare Prince William overshadow his son’s birthday!! Notably, the side-by-side was stark for William – the heir to the throne doing random busywork involving racecars, while his exiled and maligned statesman-brother was meeting military officials and politicians on the frontline of a four-year-plus European war. Well, it gets even worse for the Scooter King Who Wasn’t There. William also thought it would be funny to make awkward AI jokes.

The Prince of Wales has joked about AI taking over jobs in motor racing as he got into the driving seat of Jaguar’s Formula E race car. Prince William, 43, quipped that ‘AI drivers’ might eventually be ‘much quicker’ as he was treated to a full tour of Jaguar TCS Racing’s headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire. The 6ft 3 heir to the throne, who towers over the typical race car driver, sat with his head above ‘the halo’ in Jaguar’s I-TYPE 7 model on Thursday, the day of his youngest son’s birthday. He said during the visit that his three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, who turned eight today, were ‘so excited’ about their father’s tour of Jaguar racing HQ, adding that they ‘love’ the sport. But speaking with graduates and interns working in the Oxfordshire complex, William warned that we ‘are probably not far off’ the moment that drivers could get replaced by technology one day. He said: ‘I was joking with the team that with all the advancements in technology and everything, at what point does the driver become a weak link? Imagine you turn around and just say “let’s just get rid of the driver, we’ll put in an AI person and it’ll do it itself much quicker”. We’re probably not far off that moment are we – not that we should be going down that route obviously. But you guys are fractions of seconds, a tiny little gauge you’re trying to gain and get everything, it’s incredible.’ He added: ‘It is incredible what you’re doing, it really is. It’s really exciting. And I’m so glad the sport’s moved from those few years when it started trying to work out what it’s going to do, to where it is now. It’s a hell of a leap you guys have made and I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do in the next 10 years.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s funny, I was joking with CB about all of the advancements in technology and everything, at what point does the heir to the throne become a weak link? Imagine you turn around and just say “let’s just get rid of the heir, we’ll put in an AI person and it’ll do it itself much quicker.” Sorry, that’s where my mind went – William is looking forward to the day when he too can be replaced by AI. It will free him up even further to do f–k all. This is your heir, and this is what he has to say about one of the most significant issues in tech today – not a measured, thoughtful assessment about the dangers of AI, but a “joke” about replacing human racecar drivers. Incidentally, I believe that William and Kate have already been experimenting with AI for some of their public messages and photos. They’ve barely been called out on it, but people should be concerned.

Also – if William’s kids were so excited about racecars, why not bring them to this event? Louis couldn’t even see the racecars on his birthday??