Pippa Middleton’s neighbors are calling her ‘arrogant, cruel & nouveau-riche’

About four years ago, Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews decamped from London and moved full-time to the country estate they purchased. The estate is called Barton Court, and it includes 145 acres and a 32-room mansion. Pippa and TMW James have not ingratiated themselves to their community/village whatsoever. Soon after moving in, they shut down a popular walking path which may or may not be part of their private property. They’ve also thrown loud parties which disturb their neighbors. But the footpath issue has become the biggest problem for the village, with Pippa and TMW James posting tons of “no trespassing” signs and even building huge, gauche gates across what had been a public-use path for decades. Next month, Pippa & James’s lawyers will argue that they have every right to keep people off their land. But the ramblers’ associations have lawyers too. This issue has become THE simmering issue of Kintbury, and even the Telegraph felt the need to interview Pippa and TMW James’s neighbors about it.

The object of dispute? A 400m track – private driveway or public footpath, depending on who’s speaking – and a firmly locked gate. Matthews and Middleton believe the track – which leads from their Grade II-listed manor to the busy main Station Road running from the village, en route interconnecting with a public footpath – is their driveway. They installed locked gates at its entrance in September 2022 after they moved in, which appalled ramblers and villagers. They argue that the path, used by the public for over two decades, is an official form of public right of way. In 2024, they even got West Berkshire District Council’s agreement that the path should be recorded on the Definitive Map and Statement of Public Rights of Way, subject to any objection or representation – only for Matthews and Middleton to appeal.

The public versus private standoff will come to a head at a public local inquiry before the Planning Inspectorate next month, when residents will give evidence alongside the Matthewses’ heavyweight legal team.

Beneath the gentle lap of the River Kennet, which passes through these rolling fields, hostile currents lurk. “These two have come in and tried to shut the village out completely,” says financial consultant, Nick Edwards, 65, walking his dog, Bentley. He has lived here for 36 years. “It doesn’t look like they want to integrate at all with the village – they just want to keep everybody out of their property,” he adds. “I think arrogant is probably [the word]… they’re not that important, they’re not royalty. The fact that Pippa is Kate’s sister is neither here nor there…it all comes across as a bit nouveau riche.”

Marcy Preston, 55, a swimming instructor from Newbury, walks her dogs here weekly. She claims there were more prohibitive warning signs up last year, which appear to have come down, perhaps in recognition of rising tensions. “They used to have signs [like] ‘private property’, ‘prosecution’ and all that malarky. There were lots,” she says. “It’s a beautiful little village, it’s a shame that they ruffled a few feathers. Maybe [there has been] too much change too soon.”

She is sympathetic to the Matthewses’ security needs. While she sees how Mill Lane was useful for ramblers and parents with young children avoiding the main road, she empathises: “I just think these people are another level of celebrity and they have to protect themselves. You do have crazy people out there, especially if you have family who are members of the Royal family.” However, the fencing, she believes, is too much. “They didn’t need to close the river off here. They could have taken the bottom wire off so some of the dogs could get through to the water. We have had two major heatwaves two years in a row,” she says.

She also recounts meeting a birder along the path who claimed they had a nasty run-in with security last summer when a party was being held at Barton Court. “He really got followed and told off. ‘Give us your camera, let’s look at your photos,’” she claims.

But more voices are disgruntled. Rita and John Rackham, 69 and 71, say the lane closure seems unjust. “We have been here 45 years, and it’s always been there. To all of a sudden close it seems a bit cruel,” says Rita. “They’re not thinking of [residents’ needs]. They’re just shutting things up for their own gain.” They fear a David and Goliath battle at the inquiry. “With our villagers, you never know, they might do a protest!” they grin. But they predict a Matthews victory. “I think it’ll probably go their way.”

It is striking how few want their name attached to their comments. One business owner finds us later to nervously retract their words, while another anonymous resident sums up the feeling. “If you want to be coming into a village, live the way the villagers do,” he says, angrily. Then he shrugs. “But he’s a billionaire, he can do what he wants. I’m pretty sure he’s got enough money to see the ramblers off.”