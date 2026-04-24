Kylie Kelce doesn’t let her kids go on sleepovers, says she has trust issues



Girlmom Kylie Kelce has some thoughts about sleepovers. Kylie’s daughters are now ages six (Wyatt), five (Elliotte), three (Bennett) and 13-months (Finnley). On this week’s Not Gonna Lie, a listener asked Kylie for her thoughts on letting her girls attend sleepovers with friends. In typical Kylie fashion, she did not hesitate to respond with a simple, ”No.” She then explained that while she had no problem with them attending the evening and following morning activities, she preferred to have her girls sleep in their own beds.

During the “Ask Me Some Things” segment on the latest episode of Not Gonna Lie, the podcaster, 34, shared her feelings about sleepovers, revealing whether she’d let her and husband Jason Kelce’s four daughters — Finnley, 12 months, Bennett, 3, Elliotte, 5, and Wyatt, 6 — stay the night somewhere else. “No,” she said immediately after reading a viewer’s question. “Oh, guys. We live in a different world than when we were growing up. And to be fair, I didn’t even really have sleepovers when I was growing up. I think I can, off the top of my head, remember maybe two or three sleepovers that I had.” “No, my kids are not going for sleepovers,” she added. She went on to explain that she’ll let her kids still participate in the event even though they’ll be going to sleep in their own beds. “I will let them stay for all of the activities, and then I’ll pick you up to go to bed,” she explained. “If you want me to take you back in the morning because people are doing, like, breakfast and an activity in the morning, I’ll take you back.” “You’re sleeping in your house,” she continued. “I have trust issues. Okay?”

[From People]

I totally get why Kylie would have trust issues and not want to let the girls participate in a sleepover. Her daughters are still so young! I wouldn’t let a six year old have a sleepover at a friend’s house either. I wonder how she’ll feel when they’re older and have cell phones so she can text or FaceTime with them to check in. I’m an Elder Millennial born in the mid-1980s. One of our rites of passages was The Sleepover. My first sleepover was a birthday party in fifth grade. We stayed up way too late, watched TGIF, and played “Truth or Dare” and “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board.” Good times. That said, even knowing how innocent my own experiences were, she’s right that we do live in a different world, and you can never be too careful. I have two boys and thankfully, neither of them have expressed any interest in having a sleepover with friends yet. I am not prepared for how to answer that question.

Kylie also answered a fan question during the episode about whether Jason’s recent attire at a wedding was tempting her to go for baby #5. Kylie hilariously told the listener to “take a chill pill” because her uterus may be listening. She’s too funny. I love how Kylie always manages to answer questions and give opinions with unabashed confidence and humor. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did have one more.