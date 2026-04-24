P6: Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are engaged, ‘he is completely smitten’

Earlier this week, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were photographed in London, and Zoe appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. Zoe and Harry have been dating for maybe a little less than a year, so the timing of the “engagement rumors” makes sense, although I do wonder if Harry is ready to settle down. Well, it appears that Harry IS ready. Page Six “exclusively confirms” that they are engaged:
Following internet-breaking images of Zoë Kravitz sporting a ring on that finger, a source tells Page Six the “High Fidelity” actress and pop superstar Harry Styles are engaged.
“He is completely smitten,” says the insider. “He would jump off a cliff for her.”
Meanwhile, we’re told Kravitz “is on cloud nine.”
“No one in their circle is surprised,” the source adds.
The pair first sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was photographed kissing Styles, 32, while wearing a sparkling bauble.
Page Six has reached out to their reps for comment.
Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. That same month, they were spotted making out like teenagers in London. Insiders quickly insisted it was more than a fleeting fling. A month later, a source told Page Six, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”
[From Page Six]
As I said previously, Zoe does inspire men to buy engagement rings and dream about settling down. Did she “land” the ungettable young-Millennial bachelor? It certainly looks like it. I find it interesting that Zoe and Harry’s respective teams haven’t tried to shut down this speculation as well. While that isn’t Harry’s style, to respond to tabloid gossip, I feel like Zoe’s team probably would have said something if Page Six’s reporting was way off-base. So this is happening??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 19: Zoe Kravitz attends the CAUGHT STEALING UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday 19 August 2025. The film will be released only in cinemas from 29 August 2025 on August 19, 2025 in London, England.,Image: 1030299756, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: lounis tiar/Avalon
-
-
Zoë Kravitz attending the Caught Stealing UK Gala Screening at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1030397907, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
-
-
Studio City, CA – Harry Styles gets a little camera shy as he hides his face while leaving the gym in Studio City. His ex, actress Olivia Wilde, was also pictured exiting the Tracy Anderson Studio this morning just a few minutes before the British singer.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles was seen making a low-key exit from Zoe Kravitz’s New York apartment, keeping things effortlessly cool in an oversized black coat layered over a red shirt and wide-leg trousers. Sporting sunglasses and a tousled hairstyle, the singer carried a tan duffel bag while blending laid-back sophistication with his signature eclectic edge.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Young Hollywood couple Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were spotted at Soho House this afternoon in NYC.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles arrives at Lattanzi restaurant for the regular Saturday Night Live dinner in New York, sporting a casual navy sweater, jeans and loafers paired with an animal print bag.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Zoë Kravitz was spotted leaving her boyfriend Harry Styles behind as she headed out on her own this morning in New York City.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: ASPN / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emotional edgelords in love.
Homegirl is collecting engagement rings like infinity stones. It’s funny because I like her parents but she’s just not it to me. And they both seem so affected.
Anyway Mazel!
@THATGIRLTHERE, Your comment re: Infinity Stones really cracked me up! 🎯😂
Her mom has always seemed so cool and has dated some SMOKING HOT dudes. Maybe it runs in the family.
Hasn’t everyone who apparently knows Harry’s manager’s manager’s manager’s cleaner said she’s been wearing rings for months? Anyway. How many engagements? This woman has game
Small rant: it bums me out when people say “made out like teenagers”. Adults fall in love too! Let grown people have big feelings!!!!
What I think when that “making out like teenagers” phrase comes up is that teenagers are more likely to make out in public than adults because they don’t necessarily have a private place at home to do so (for a myriad of reasons). But adults generally do have unfettered access to a home or an apartment or a hotel room*, and that’s why you don’t see them getting hot and heavy out in public.
*I do acknowledge that not all adults have a place to live, or if they do, that they feel safe and comfortable in it. But it is certainly true of people famous enough to be in gossip columns.
I like Zoe’s relationship style. She doesn’t seem eager to settle down, to get that ring. She dated very hot and successful guys, got close to being married a decided to tap out. That’s game. I think that’s what makes her irresistible. Aside from being beautiful (Hollywood is filled with beautiful people) she’s playing it very cool. So the guy like Styles, who’s used to being perpetually chased, feels safe with her. Because he knows that she’s capable of dropping him easily. Like she dropped Tatum. I find her very refreshing in that sense.
She did settle down once and got married.
And then dumped her husband for someone else less than a year later lol.
Zoe is one of those celebs who is more famous for her dating life than her career.
Roxie Roker’s genes are strong. She has so much of her grandmother in her face. Watching Roxie regularly on TV in the 1970s forces my eyes to see it.