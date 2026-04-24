P6: Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are engaged, ‘he is completely smitten’

Earlier this week, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were photographed in London, and Zoe appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. Zoe and Harry have been dating for maybe a little less than a year, so the timing of the “engagement rumors” makes sense, although I do wonder if Harry is ready to settle down. Well, it appears that Harry IS ready. Page Six “exclusively confirms” that they are engaged:

Following internet-breaking images of Zoë Kravitz sporting a ring on that finger, a source tells Page Six the “High Fidelity” actress and pop superstar Harry Styles are engaged. “He is completely smitten,” says the insider. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” Meanwhile, we’re told Kravitz “is on cloud nine.” “No one in their circle is surprised,” the source adds. The pair first sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was photographed kissing Styles, 32, while wearing a sparkling bauble. Page Six has reached out to their reps for comment. Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. That same month, they were spotted making out like teenagers in London. Insiders quickly insisted it was more than a fleeting fling. A month later, a source told Page Six, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”

[From Page Six]

As I said previously, Zoe does inspire men to buy engagement rings and dream about settling down. Did she “land” the ungettable young-Millennial bachelor? It certainly looks like it. I find it interesting that Zoe and Harry’s respective teams haven’t tried to shut down this speculation as well. While that isn’t Harry’s style, to respond to tabloid gossip, I feel like Zoe’s team probably would have said something if Page Six’s reporting was way off-base. So this is happening??

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz fuel engagement rumours as she flashes diamond ring on London date before he kisses her goodbye https://t.co/rJLR5SYceX — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 23, 2026