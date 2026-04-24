P6: Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are engaged, ‘he is completely smitten’

Earlier this week, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were photographed in London, and Zoe appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. Zoe and Harry have been dating for maybe a little less than a year, so the timing of the “engagement rumors” makes sense, although I do wonder if Harry is ready to settle down. Well, it appears that Harry IS ready. Page Six “exclusively confirms” that they are engaged:

Following internet-breaking images of Zoë Kravitz sporting a ring on that finger, a source tells Page Six the “High Fidelity” actress and pop superstar Harry Styles are engaged.

“He is completely smitten,” says the insider. “He would jump off a cliff for her.”

Meanwhile, we’re told Kravitz “is on cloud nine.”

“No one in their circle is surprised,” the source adds.

The pair first sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was photographed kissing Styles, 32, while wearing a sparkling bauble.

Page Six has reached out to their reps for comment.

Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. That same month, they were spotted making out like teenagers in London. Insiders quickly insisted it was more than a fleeting fling. A month later, a source told Page Six, “I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60.”

[From Page Six]

As I said previously, Zoe does inspire men to buy engagement rings and dream about settling down. Did she “land” the ungettable young-Millennial bachelor? It certainly looks like it. I find it interesting that Zoe and Harry’s respective teams haven’t tried to shut down this speculation as well. While that isn’t Harry’s style, to respond to tabloid gossip, I feel like Zoe’s team probably would have said something if Page Six’s reporting was way off-base. So this is happening??

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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12 Responses to “P6: Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are engaged, ‘he is completely smitten’”

  1. NoHope says:
    April 24, 2026 at 7:27 am

    Emotional edgelords in love.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 24, 2026 at 7:29 am

    Homegirl is collecting engagement rings like infinity stones. It’s funny because I like her parents but she’s just not it to me. And they both seem so affected.

    Anyway Mazel!

    Reply
  3. Lamb Chop says:
    April 24, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Hasn’t everyone who apparently knows Harry’s manager’s manager’s manager’s cleaner said she’s been wearing rings for months? Anyway. How many engagements? This woman has game

    Reply
  4. NotMika says:
    April 24, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Small rant: it bums me out when people say “made out like teenagers”. Adults fall in love too! Let grown people have big feelings!!!!

    Reply
    • Irving says:
      April 24, 2026 at 10:02 am

      What I think when that “making out like teenagers” phrase comes up is that teenagers are more likely to make out in public than adults because they don’t necessarily have a private place at home to do so (for a myriad of reasons). But adults generally do have unfettered access to a home or an apartment or a hotel room*, and that’s why you don’t see them getting hot and heavy out in public.

      *I do acknowledge that not all adults have a place to live, or if they do, that they feel safe and comfortable in it. But it is certainly true of people famous enough to be in gossip columns.

      Reply
  5. Denise says:
    April 24, 2026 at 8:35 am

    I like Zoe’s relationship style. She doesn’t seem eager to settle down, to get that ring. She dated very hot and successful guys, got close to being married a decided to tap out. That’s game. I think that’s what makes her irresistible. Aside from being beautiful (Hollywood is filled with beautiful people) she’s playing it very cool. So the guy like Styles, who’s used to being perpetually chased, feels safe with her. Because he knows that she’s capable of dropping him easily. Like she dropped Tatum. I find her very refreshing in that sense.

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    April 24, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Zoe is one of those celebs who is more famous for her dating life than her career.

    Reply
  7. Christina says:
    April 24, 2026 at 10:01 am

    Roxie Roker’s genes are strong. She has so much of her grandmother in her face. Watching Roxie regularly on TV in the 1970s forces my eyes to see it.

    Reply

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