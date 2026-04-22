Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles might be engaged, she’s wearing a huge diamond ring

By most accounts, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles started seeing each other last year. For Zoe, there may or may not have been some overlap with a possible relationship with Austin Butler, but whatever happened there, it didn’t look like there were hard feelings. Zoe and Harry heated up quickly, and they’ve been seen out together in London, Rome and New York. Well, now there are “engagement rumors.” Zoe was seen with a big diamond-looking ring on her left hand. The Sun claims Harry might have proposed in the Bahamas over New Year’s.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have fuelled rumours they are engaged – as she flashed an enormous diamond ring while they kissed in public for the first time. The former One Direction star, 32, was seen leaning into Zoe’s Range Rover to kiss the American actress, 37, after visiting her hotel.

An onlooker said: “Harry and Zoe look so in love – and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger. He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face. You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”

Batman actress Zoe looked chic in a beige trench coat and baseball cap emblazoned with the word Kiss – which is official merch from Harry’s new collection for his No1 album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that the pair were sleeping in separate beds during their stay despite being spotted hand-in-hand in North London. Harry was seen dropping Zoe back at her hotel before heading to his Hampstead home alone, then returning the next morning to pick her up again.

The latest sighting comes after months of whispers the couple had already taken the next step in their romance. The pair later spent Christmas together at Harry’s family home in Cheshire before jetting to the Bahamas for New Year, where locals claimed a proposal may have taken place. One insider said: “Harry and Zoe saw in the New Year together in the Bahamas. This one is said to have been extra special and there has been talk amongst locals that a proposal did take place.”