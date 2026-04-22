Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles might be engaged, she’s wearing a huge diamond ring

By most accounts, Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles started seeing each other last year. For Zoe, there may or may not have been some overlap with a possible relationship with Austin Butler, but whatever happened there, it didn’t look like there were hard feelings. Zoe and Harry heated up quickly, and they’ve been seen out together in London, Rome and New York. Well, now there are “engagement rumors.” Zoe was seen with a big diamond-looking ring on her left hand. The Sun claims Harry might have proposed in the Bahamas over New Year’s.
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have fuelled rumours they are engaged – as she flashed an enormous diamond ring while they kissed in public for the first time. The former One Direction star, 32, was seen leaning into Zoe’s Range Rover to kiss the American actress, 37, after visiting her hotel.
An onlooker said: “Harry and Zoe look so in love – and she’s got an enormous diamond on her ring finger. He is such a gent and led her to a waiting car before leaning in and giving her a kiss. When she left Harry waved her off. Zoe had a massive smile on her face. You couldn’t miss the ring on her finger. It is absolutely huge.”
Batman actress Zoe looked chic in a beige trench coat and baseball cap emblazoned with the word Kiss – which is official merch from Harry’s new collection for his No1 album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.
The Sun revealed earlier this week that the pair were sleeping in separate beds during their stay despite being spotted hand-in-hand in North London. Harry was seen dropping Zoe back at her hotel before heading to his Hampstead home alone, then returning the next morning to pick her up again.
The latest sighting comes after months of whispers the couple had already taken the next step in their romance. The pair later spent Christmas together at Harry’s family home in Cheshire before jetting to the Bahamas for New Year, where locals claimed a proposal may have taken place. One insider said: “Harry and Zoe saw in the New Year together in the Bahamas. This one is said to have been extra special and there has been talk amongst locals that a proposal did take place.”
[From The Sun]
I wouldn’t be surprised with an engagement on Zoe’s side. There’s something about her which drives men to want to lock it down with a ring. She’s never the girl waiting around for a guy to get serious about her, you know? That being said, I would be slightly surprised from Harry’s side, just because he seems more like the “why would we even need to get married” kind of guy. Maybe I have the wrong read on him! We’ll see. I’ve been surprised by the seriousness of their relationship already, maybe they’ve both met their match.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY Zoe Kravitz attends Columbia Pictures’ “Caught Stealing” New York Premiere at Regal Union Square in New York City.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles was seen making a low-key exit from Zoe Kravitz’s New York apartment, keeping things effortlessly cool in an oversized black coat layered over a red shirt and wide-leg trousers. Sporting sunglasses and a tousled hairstyle, the singer carried a tan duffel bag while blending laid-back sophistication with his signature eclectic edge.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles is spotted leaving Chez Margaux restaurant in New York after having lunch with Zoe Kravitz.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Young Hollywood couple Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were spotted at Soho House this afternoon in NYC.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Harry Styles arrives at Lattanzi restaurant for the regular Saturday Night Live dinner in New York, sporting a casual navy sweater, jeans and loafers paired with an animal print bag.
Pictured: Harry Styles
BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Zoë Kravitz was spotted leaving her boyfriend Harry Styles behind as she headed out on her own this morning in New York City.
Pictured: Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: ASPN / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
If true I hope they’re happy..this is a gossip sites so I’m going to say something a bit inappropriate, Zoe always looks like a cadaver. Can she act or is it just nepo? She’s never registered. I wonder if nepo really appeals to Harry in some twisted way?
Probably unpopular opinion around here, but I find both of them very unattractive and try hard.
For someone who’s bagged so many hot fellow celebs, she sure always seems so grumpy!
The monetization of celebrity (private life) is so ungodly and boring. Im so sick of this society.
Correct me if I’m wrong, isn’t celebrity the opposite of private life?
Wasn’t that rumoured relationship with Butler one of those studio PR plants to try and sell their movie last year? (that flopped and disappeared so fast I had to look up the name). All I remember is seeing one story in the Daily Fail about it and then literally the next day in the Fail she is seen cozied up with Harry. It was hilarious.
Not that it made me think she has something against Butler, it just made me think that Zoe is 100% the type to go “f**k that I’m not playing this game for the studio suits.”
She was rumoured to have been with Noah Centino at the time. If she was with Austin it was likely a hit it and quit it.
I always thought this relationship wasn’t just a fling. Who knows if they’ll make it down the aisle because she seems like someone who likes the passionate honeymoon phase but then leaves a trail of tears (Penn Badgley, her ex husband, Charming Potato (thank you Michael K that will never get old)) Noah Centino etc…).
George Lewis (Twin Shadow) wrote her a couple of very intense songs after their split up. It seems she loves the passionate relationships. I don’t see this pair getting married and I’m not sure she will ever be into a second marriage after her firts.
I miss D-listed and Michael K!!!!!
I wish them well! I wish the paparazzi would stop hounding celebrities no matter where they are. Why don’t the masses tire of this? And then they blame the celebrities for getting on the front pages of the tabloids….
Hmmm. Neither of them seem like the marrying type. I know Zoe’s been married once and engaged twice, but she’s older now and seems very career-focused.