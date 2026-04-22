Kash Patel furiously lied & claimed ‘I’ve never been intoxicated on the job’

This Kash Patel story has turned into something else entirely. Over the weekend, the Atlantic published a big exclusive about FBI Director Kash Patel, a known wingnut and idiot. FBI sources told the Atlantic that there’s a huge leadership vacuum at the FBI because Kash Patel is a drunk, that he gets wasted constantly, to the point where it affects his job performance. Patel ended up suing the Atlantic for $250 million, in a lawsuit filing strewn with typos. Almost as if Patel’s lawyer was also drunk when he filed it. Well, on Tuesday, Patel had a press conference alongside the acting AG (after Pam Bondi got fired) and Patel was asked about the Atlantic story and the lawsuit. It did not go well.
He claims that the Atlantic story about getting locked out of the FBI system and panicking over getting fired was an “absolute lie.” Yet… his own lawsuit confirmed the substance of the incident. He also claims: “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.” So, to parse his words, he has been blackout drunk in the past fifteen months, he just hasn’t been drunk on the job. But he has consumed alcohol on the job, just not to the point of drunkenness? The saddest part was the reference to Patel’s beer-chugging at the Olympics: “I’m like an everyday American who loves his country, loves the sport of hockey and champions my friends when they raise a gold medal and invite me in to celebrate.” He thinks the US men’s hockey team are his friends. SAD!
Democrats are already making noise about launching probes into Patel’s drinking. Keep going! From what I’ve seen, there’s probably a lot of evidence and eyewitness accounts of his drinking. Keep pursuing this. Drag him!!
A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
His eyes are even constantly bloodshot with dilated pupils. Now sir-
I didn’t even notice that because I couldn’t get past the fact that he’s got eyes are like Bryon Noem’s balloon nipples.
Ahahahahahaha Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha DEAD! DECEASED…SHUFFLED OF THIS MORTAL COIL! like whose nipples??? Stop it! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LOL! Thank you Miranda.
There’s two dozen people who were there source for the Atlantic story. I bet there’s a dozen who could testify about other substance use. I hope the agents who are driving him and his “girlfriend” around on the weekends unload everything they’ve seen.
His eyes are the first things I noted…he looks out of his mind.
To say he’s never been drunk “on the job” (if even true) is meaningless because FBI Director isn’t a job where you clock out at the end of your shift. It’s a critical role where you might get a call in the middle of the night.
@JayGee exactly.
Look I love wine (beer or cocktails – I can take them or leave them, but I love wine.) I don’t drink on the job (obviously) . And I don’t drink every night, every weekend day etc. But like many people, when I do drink, my response rate slows down, my thought process shifts, etc. My inhibitions are lowered.
I could not be like that and be working, and my job is far from crucial.
I’m not saying that an FBI director or POTUS etc can never enjoy a glass of wine or something. But their jobs are different, and the expectations are different. Being blackout drunk, or so hungover you can’t function, really isnt an option. What if there is a terrorist attack, what if there is a military attack, a mass shooting, ANYTHING, that needs your full attention and focus??
no one can or should be on 100% of the time. But again…..some roles are different than others.
The entire speech was in soundbytes … what that means is … I loathe these subhumans with every fiber of my being, but they’re not entirely stupid. Their idiot channels will play those soundbytes on repeat for the uncritical masses.
Sounded high AF tho didn’t he?
He’s not even a functional alcoholic, just an incompetent one. Well his MAGA lawyer has lost most of the major court cases he’s filed in the past so yeah, “bring it” on! These MAGA nuts lie so much that perjury is inevitable. And they won’t be able to disrespect a judge like they’ve disrespected our elected officials during Congressional hearings.
Trump’s Liquor Cabinet knows no bounds.
It’s kind of interesting, because Trump himself is known to be a teetotaler who loathes alcohol and alcoholics (allegedly due to his brother’s death, but the idea of Trump caring about anyone other than himself is hard to swallow).
Although there are people who think that’s why he filed the lawsuit – not because he thinks he can win (he can’t), but to “prove” to Trump it’s not true so he won’t get fired.
Also, love that they’ll get to do discovery .. should be fun.
Trump thinks alcohol is beneath him and is embarrassed by how his brother’s death makes *him* look. That’s it. But he’s been snorting stimulants for decades so…
The sheer number of typos in his lawsuit leads me to agree that he may have been drunk while typing it. Discovery is going to be lit if he pursues this meritless claim.
Ok, but the Senate confirmed this guy. They confirmed every one of these clowns.
Dude has the cross eyed disheveled looks of a person who highly depends on substance consumption. What is he saying now? Lol. What a disgrace for the FBI to have a representative like him.
That’s the catch. You are the Director of the FBI. You are ALWAYS on the clock.
It’s a technicality, Dude is higher than kite. Look at his eyes.
If there was going to be any talk of alcoholism going on for one of Trump’s League of Villains or whatever, I would have picked Hegseth. Go figure.
The story of him panicking when he was locked out of his computer and screaming to a bunch of people that he must have been fired made me LOL.
And also, according to The Atlantic, security had to call for breaching equipment, like that used by tactical teams, because Patel couldn’t be reached behind a locked door.
Only the best people!
He’s likely lying his a** off anytime he’s speaking but his mouth barely moves. His body language gives him away every time!
You know there was some spy agency hoping to blackmail him with this. That’s why anyone else at the FBI would have been fired the first time they showed up drunk.