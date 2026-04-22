Kash Patel furiously lied & claimed ‘I’ve never been intoxicated on the job’

This Kash Patel story has turned into something else entirely. Over the weekend, the Atlantic published a big exclusive about FBI Director Kash Patel, a known wingnut and idiot. FBI sources told the Atlantic that there’s a huge leadership vacuum at the FBI because Kash Patel is a drunk, that he gets wasted constantly, to the point where it affects his job performance. Patel ended up suing the Atlantic for $250 million, in a lawsuit filing strewn with typos. Almost as if Patel’s lawyer was also drunk when he filed it. Well, on Tuesday, Patel had a press conference alongside the acting AG (after Pam Bondi got fired) and Patel was asked about the Atlantic story and the lawsuit. It did not go well.

He claims that the Atlantic story about getting locked out of the FBI system and panicking over getting fired was an “absolute lie.” Yet… his own lawsuit confirmed the substance of the incident. He also claims: “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.” So, to parse his words, he has been blackout drunk in the past fifteen months, he just hasn’t been drunk on the job. But he has consumed alcohol on the job, just not to the point of drunkenness? The saddest part was the reference to Patel’s beer-chugging at the Olympics: “I’m like an everyday American who loves his country, loves the sport of hockey and champions my friends when they raise a gold medal and invite me in to celebrate.” He thinks the US men’s hockey team are his friends. SAD!

Democrats are already making noise about launching probes into Patel’s drinking. Keep going! From what I’ve seen, there’s probably a lot of evidence and eyewitness accounts of his drinking. Keep pursuing this. Drag him!!

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026