Why was Sydney Sweeney’s cameo cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2?



The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out on May 1, and their big New York City premiere was held on Monday night. Members of the OG cast were there along with new cast members like Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, and Kenneth Branagh. Lady Gaga, who has a cameo in the movie, was also there. The film also features cameos from Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi Klum.

After Sydney Sweeney was spotted on set last August, it was speculated that she’d have a “secret role” in the movie. It was never clear whether it was a cameo or bigger part and she was just one of many celebrities spotted on set. Sydney doesn’t appear in DWP2’s final cut. Her on-set appearance probably would have been shrugged off or forgotten about, but on Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly published an exclusive about Sydney’s absence. According to a source, she filmed a scene early in the movie, but it was cut. Here’s some more information about that:

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney’s cameo has been cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2’s cinematic catwalk, Entertainment Weekly has exclusively learned. After the actress was photographed in mid-2025 while heading to the set of the highly anticipated sequel starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, speculation began that the star would make an appearance in the project. Now, EW can reveal that the actress filmed a scene that would’ve appeared near the beginning of the film, though a source explains that it was a “creative decision” to nix the bit altogether. Trailers for the film tease a plot point in which now-established journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) reunites with her form of er Runway colleagues, Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Tucci), to save the fashion magazine from imploding amid a scandal and a volatile media landscape. While seeking funds to keep the brand running, they enlist the help of former Runway assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), who now works as the head of Dior’s United States operation. As it appears in the film, the trio arrives at the Dior offices to seek Emily’s help. Initially, however, Sweeney appeared in a scene that expanded upon Emily’s introduction, and saw her at work dressing a celebrity client, with Sweeney playing herself in the reported three-minute scene. EW has learned that the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence, and that the team working on the movie was grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one. Representatives for Disney and Sweeney did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. While Sweeney doesn’t appear in the final cut of the film, she recently returned to the project that launched her to superstardom, as she appeared in the first two episodes of Euphoria’s third season, which debuted earlier in April on HBO. Of the cameos that do occur in Devil Wears Prada 2, EW previously learned that Lady Gaga makes an appearance in the film, while the pop star also recorded a Doechii-assisted soundtrack song, “Runway,” for the movie’s soundtrack.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

To add a little bit more context, Screenrant published an interview with DWP2 screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna over the weekend. When asked about the pictures of Sydney on set, McKenna denied that she was in the film but refused to elaborate. Follow-up questions pressed her about whether a role had been written for Sydney, and she said, ”Well, you saw the movie. She’s not in the movie.”

To me, the exchange reads as tense. It would have been pretty easy to just say, “Hey, we wanted her, but it didn’t work out.” That’s what happened when director David Frankel was asked about Anna Wintour’s cut cameo. He told a podcast that she got ahead of her take which caused the shot to get out of focus, and he couldn’t ask her to do a second take.

That said, I don’t think Sydney’s cameo was cut because of her recent controversies. It was filmed after that went down. I also don’t think her appearance was a box office make-or-break. I doubt there is anyone who was persuaded to see DWP2 just because of a three-minute Sydney Sweeney cameo. I wonder if “sources” would have spoken to EW if McKenna hadn’t had that weird exchange with Screenrant. I suspect this leak came from her people because the marketing for DWP2 is insane. I flew through JFK airport over the weekend and in Terminal 8, the walkway from TSA to the gates has been converted into a red carpet with promo video airing along both walls. DWP2 is a highly-anticipated sequel to a beloved movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. It didn’t need this type of publicity. Its target audience (Millennials) doesn’t care if Syd is in it or not. We want Anne, Meryl, Stanley, Emily and Gaga.

Sydney Sweeney was spotted on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," sparking rumors that she joined the cast Click ⬇️https://t.co/RkmNu2Qn38 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 8, 2025