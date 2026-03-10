Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles went to lunch at Chez Margaux & then Soho House

Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are likely coming up on their one-year couple-anniversary. This time last year, we actually thought Zoe was probably dating Austin Butler, and hey, that might have even been true, but at some point, Zoe and Harry Styles turned this situationship into a real relationship. Are you surprised that they’re still together? I am. It’s the curse of “two really cool people in a relationship” – at some point, cool people stop putting in the effort because they expect their coolness to just allow them to float through life without effort. It takes effort to maintain a relationship for months, I’m just saying.
Anyway, Harry and Zoe were out on Monday in New York. Harry appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, so it looks like he decided to linger in NYC with his girlfriend, who is New York-based. They hit up Chez Margaux for lunch and then they went to Soho House. Zoe’s baseball cap reads “Kiss,” which is believed to be some promotion for Harry’s new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
We’ve heard before that Zoe thinks Harry is her “soulmate.” I would be curious to know how Harry feels about all of that, but he rarely addresses his romantic life in interviews. This has a vibe of… Harry and Olivia Wilde, actually? We’ll see.
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
New York, NY Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen out and about together this afternoon in New York City.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
New York, NY Harry Styles is spotted leaving Chez Margaux restaurant in New York after having lunch with Zoe Kravitz.
Pictured: Harry Styles
New York, NY Young Hollywood couple Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were spotted at Soho House this afternoon in NYC.
Pictured: Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz
I just want Harry to find a nice girl.
Not sure I could hate her shoes more.
All I’ve got.
If they were Mary Jane’s too I would hate them even more, and thats saying something because I already hate them a lot.
They remind me of the blue hospital shoe covers. Horrid.
🤣🤣🤣 Yes! They really do! But for a swanky private clinic.
Almost all of the shoes designers sent down spring 26 runways look like hooves. They’re genuinely terrible.
I bet those ugly shoes cost a fortune.
There is something insincere about them both. It’s like they try so hard to seem cool.
I also think they both try to be edgy and cool.
Yeah.
I find them both exhausting.
Also yeah.
Not sure what she sees in him.🤷🏾♀️
So Harry’s actually hosting snl this Saturday so he’s in nyc this week specifically for that. He made a cameo on last week’s episode with Ryan gosling. I’m very indifferent to the both of them but I’m old so what do I know.
She has bad taste. Also, WTF is that album title? He’s so over-hyped.
She’s very uniquely pretty but she needs to knock it off with the upper lip filler. Ugh!!
Are we sure it’s her? Those inflated lips could be on anyone. They look like they put a ton of effort into looking effortlessly cool.