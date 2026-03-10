Zoe Kravitz & Harry Styles went to lunch at Chez Margaux & then Soho House

Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz are likely coming up on their one-year couple-anniversary. This time last year, we actually thought Zoe was probably dating Austin Butler, and hey, that might have even been true, but at some point, Zoe and Harry Styles turned this situationship into a real relationship. Are you surprised that they’re still together? I am. It’s the curse of “two really cool people in a relationship” – at some point, cool people stop putting in the effort because they expect their coolness to just allow them to float through life without effort. It takes effort to maintain a relationship for months, I’m just saying.

Anyway, Harry and Zoe were out on Monday in New York. Harry appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, so it looks like he decided to linger in NYC with his girlfriend, who is New York-based. They hit up Chez Margaux for lunch and then they went to Soho House. Zoe’s baseball cap reads “Kiss,” which is believed to be some promotion for Harry’s new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

We’ve heard before that Zoe thinks Harry is her “soulmate.” I would be curious to know how Harry feels about all of that, but he rarely addresses his romantic life in interviews. This has a vibe of… Harry and Olivia Wilde, actually? We’ll see.