Mark Zuckerberg got booed at a UFC event



Last week we talked about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shelling out $170 million for his fifth forever bunker, and y’all were fantastically blunt in the comments with your opinions on the social media billionaire. It was glorious! I was only sorry ol’ Zuck himself wasn’t able to witness the passion he inspires. Luckily, anti-Zuck sentiment is widespread, and Las Vegas graciously had us covered this weekend. Zuck was in Sin City on Saturday to catch the UFC 326 match between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, when the jumbotron camera landed on Zuck’s recognizable visage. No, Zuck wasn’t caught kissing a married colleague — this is mixed martial arts, not a Coldplay concert! He was merely caught existing, which was enough for the audience to erupt in a chorus of booing. Zuck then clearly turned to the person sitting next to him and said, “I’m booed,” before letting his face drop for a second. [insert sad clown noise here]

People were NOT happy to see Mark Zuckerberg at UFC 326 last night. The billionaire Meta founder and martial arts practitioner was at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena for the event, where fighters Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira had their big face-off — but the crowd made it clear they weren’t thrilled to see him. In a now-viral video, Mark was chatting with someone nearby when the camera suddenly landed on him to announce his presence. Turning toward the camera, Mark nodded and pointed in acknowledgement, as the audience immediately began to boo. Laughing, Mark appeared to say, “I’m booed,” before turning back to the ring. For a brief moment, his face appeared to drop before he forced a smile and seemingly tried to ignore the crowd as the booing continued. The video quickly went viral on Reddit, with many viewers focusing on Mark’s reaction. “You can tell this actually bothered him,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “Oh shit, that crushed his empty little heart. He tried to play it off but that second awkward smile.” “This jabroni 1000%,” someone said. “He’s making that face you make when the homies are messing with you and you’re trying to act like they didn’t just strike a real nerve.” “He looks devastated 👏😂,” another said, while one more added, “You see it gets to him.”

[From BuzzFeed]

This is why you stay IN the bunker, Zuck! Or at least keep to local activities within the gated enclave of Billionaire Bunker island. Only then are you safe from having to face the harsh reality of how the public really feels about you. (Unless of course you do a livestream gaming session from the bunker, iykyk.) Anyway, womp womp, I’m sure Zuck took his bigly hurt feelings and wept rivers into mountains of cash when he got back to one of his eleventy homes/compounds/bunkers. As for us peasants, I simply must believe we still live in a world where good people view that clip of a tech bro being mocked and walk away determined… to make “I’m booed” merch! T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, c’mon! And set up so that most of the proceeds go to support the active lawsuits trying to hold Meta to account for knowingly harming young people’s mental health. Let “I’m booed” do good.