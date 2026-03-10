Wunmi Mosaku on the American psyche: Terrible things happen & people just go to work

When did Wunmi Mosaku get on your radar? I remember people raving about her in Lovecraft Country, she got attention for her role in Luther, and she won a BAFTA for His House. She’s been around British and American films and TV shows for many years, but Sinners took her to the next level. She’s now Oscar-nominated for Supporting Actress for Sinners, and she’s enjoying the process. Wunmi is Nigerian-born, British-raised, but she moved to America in 2018 when she married her Black American husband. She’s expecting their second child. Wunmi recently spoke to the Times about Sinners, studying at RADA, and what it’s like to live in America these days. Some highlights:

Arriving at RADA at the age of 18: She expected to study Shakespeare. “Instead, they gave us a year’s membership to London Zoo and sent us off to look at the animals so we could pretend to be them. I thought, ‘What am I doing? I cannot be getting into debt for this.’ I’m from a family of academics; I want some hard facts.” She “didn’t really enjoy” drama school. “I found it very difficult. It was my first time away from home, everyone mimicked my Manchester accent, I was the only black girl in my year and I didn’t get any parts. It felt isolating. I spent all my student loan on going home every weekend in my first year.”

On Sinners: “[It’s] not really horror: the messages are so much more powerful than a vampire movie… It’s about love, community, the cost of freedom and cultural appropriation and colonisation. It made me think about our place in history and my ancestors who I didn’t know. It was a beautiful surprise that it’s done so well. I’ve met people who have seen it ten times in the cinema.”

She was asleep during the Oscar nominations announcement: “I got the timing of the announcement wrong. I heard my husband on the phone and asked him why he was up. He said, ‘Baby, you just got nominated for an Oscar.’ I said, ‘No, the announcement’s at 8.30am.’”

It’s a surreal time in America: “I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota and the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy. It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy; truly dystopian — how can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?”

On the American psyche: Her husband “is not as shocked as I am at the news. There’s a very strange American psyche where terrible things happen and people still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal.”

She doesn’t want to bring up her kids in America: It was “never part of my plan” to bring up her children in America. “I anticipate moving but I’m not sure where. I’d love to live closer to nature, I don’t know…” she ponders. “In Tanzania?” Not back home to Manchester, then? “I’m not going to lie, it’s hard to envision coming back when you’ve been spoilt by the weather in LA. You get soft very quickly there.”

Learning more about her Nigerian roots & Yoruba: She started learning Yoruba during the pandemic but didn’t know about hoodooism, a spiritual practice that takes some of its influence from a Yoruba belief system called Ifa, which experts on the set of Sinners taught her more about. “I was scared of Ifa, as was my mum, who is Christian; I’d heard that it was evil, but then I met these priestesses and I was bowled over by their power, wisdom and knowledge from the motherland. Learning about Ifa unlocked something in me and the language stuck in a way it hadn’t before. A lot of the negative connotations come from colonialism and fear of the other.”

It’s easier for Black actors in America: Mosaku moved to the US for love rather than her career, but understands why black British actors including Idris Elba and David Harewood chose to work in America. They have said they moved because they faced a glass ceiling in the UK, limiting them to minor roles, whereas America offered more. “Being in the US opened up a lot of different roles and routes for me. There were more characters to choose from there. Over here it felt like I just played police officers. I’m so tired of playing cops. I understand why David and Idris left, for sure.”