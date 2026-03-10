Margot Robbie debuted bangs & a new bob at the Chanel show this week

Here are some photos from Monday’s Chanel Fall/Winter show at the Grand Palais in Paris. The show was well-attended, but the attendee-style was pretty meh. Matthieu Blazy took over as Chanel’s creative director in late 2024, and I think Blazy is acting more as a caretaker to the brand, not a revolutionary. In this post, I’m including photos of Oprah (who is super-skinny these days), Teyana Taylor, Eileen Gu (fresh from the Olympics) and Margot Robbie. Teyana is actually showcasing the few changes Blazy has made: more bold prints, and he’s made Chanel much more welcoming to Black celebrities. I wonder if Teyana’s presence at this show means that she’s going to wear Chanel at the Oscars.
But I really wanted to talk about Margot and her hair-change. This is horrible, right? I’m not anti-bob, but the bob combined with “wet-look hair” and those horrific bangs… my god. The bangs remind me of when she played Tonya Harding!!! She was great in I, Tonya but that’s the style, right?
Incidentally, Margot’s riding high professionally at the moment – a victory lap of sorts because her big Wuthering Heights gamble paid off, and WH has now made $213,635,877 worldwide, on what was reportedly a $80 million budget. So, Emerald Fennell’s terrible adaptation made money and there you go. Margot not only starred in it, but she produced it through her amazing production company, LuckyChap. Wuthering Heights made more internationally this past weekend than The Bride, and WH has been out for four weeks.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The cut is fine. It’s the bangs that I don’t love. And I’m not an anti-bang person. But oh well. Teyana looks interesting. I want to see what’s underneath what appears to be a raincoat?
My theory is that Margot Robbie debuted the hair to hide a refreshing of the face. She looks more like Anya Taylor-Joy than herself.