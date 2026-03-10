Hugh Jackman sang & danced for Rupert Murdoch on his 95th birthday

A piece of heritage gossip: Nicole Kidman reportedly credits Rupert Murdoch for helping her get out of her marriage to Tom Cruise with her career intact. As in, the Murdoch-owned press took Nicole’s side and pushed back against any and all Scientology-related smear campaigns against Kidman. So it is with many Australian celebrities – the Murdoch press has helped them over the years, and they feel they “owe” Rupert Murdoch and his family. Well, Rupert celebrated his 95th birthday in NYC over the weekend. It doesn’t sound like Nicole made it to the party, but Hugh Jackman did. And he danced and performed for the assorted Murdochs. Damn, I wonder how the Murdochs have helped Hugh?
Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman performed Saturday evening at a star-studded celebration for Rupert Murdoch’s birthday.
The conservative media mogul, who is also from Australia, celebrated his 95th birthday at The Grill in Midtown Manhattan in a star-studded affair that included a video message from President Donald Trump. Jackman performed songs from The Greatest Showman and sang renditions of “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York,” before closing with Peter Allen’s “I Still Call Australia Home,” a source in attendance tells PEOPLE.
Ivanka Trump, with whom Jackman maintains a close friendship, “was cheering him on,” the source says.
Jackman, who cannot vote in U.S. elections, told Variety in 2018 that his friendship with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom attended Jackman’s 50th birthday party that year, is not a reflection of his values or political beliefs. “I’ve known those guys for 15 years,” he said, “and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.”
Sutton Foster, Jackman’s girlfriend and former co-star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, did not attend, according to the source.
Rupert arrived at Saturday evening’s birthday party with wife Elena Zhukova, whom he married in 2024, and son Lachlan, who will inherit his father’s vast media empire, including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, upon the elder Murdoch’s death.
Children James and Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod were notably absent, following a lengthy dispute over the family trust that ended in September. The forthcoming Netflix documentary series, Dynasty: The Murdochs, will detail the fight among the four eldest Murdoch siblings for control of their father’s media empire. The agreement reached in September terminates ongoing litigation over the trust and allows Rupert and Lachlan to buy out James, Elisabeth and Prudence, who will each receive a reported $1.1 billion. New trusts will be established for Lachlan as well as Grace and Chloe Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest daughters with third wife, Wendi Deng Murdoch. Jackman and fellow Australian actor Nicole Kidman are the girls’ godparents.
According to Breaker Media, other notable guests at the Murdoch patriarch’s birthday celebration included English playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Also in attendance were some of football’s foremost financial titans, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
I totally forgot about Jackman’s connections to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as well – that was a big controversy in 2018, that Jackman was so cozy with Javanka. Hugh even publicly defended them and said they “have always been so kind and generous.” Yiiiikes. Jackman’s connection to Rupert Murdoch makes sense if you consider the Mudochs’ stranglehold on the Australian media. But there’s no reason for Hugh to be so buddy-buddy with Javanka. Unless all of this is representative of his politics and his worldview. In which case… gross.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
A who’s who of terrible people were at the party. It would be interesting to know what Murdoch did for Jackman and why Sutton didn’t attend?
Hugh and his ex have been in bed with the Trumps forever. Hugh’s not the sharpest tool in the box but Deb was. She knew the perks of being in the New York Trump cadre.
Was she at the party?
Gross. He’s been entangled with that family and the KKKushners for years. It seems that now he feels as though he can openly embrace facsists
Despicable. I don’t care how kind these individual people are in person … their actions are destructive and should be condemned.
Argh! I dislike this man more with every story about him.
Yep, we posted at the same time!
Exactly my thought
My God! In order to be a successful performer from Australia you must fellate Rupert Murdoch? I had not known this. Now I wish I didn’t. Everything is terrible, Part Infinity.
You don’t HAVE to. I don’t see Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce or Margot Robbie hanging out with Murdoch and co. It’s a choice he’s made …
What have I been saying ALL THESE YEARS?!?
With each new revelation about Hugh Jackman, I like him less and less.
😊 I only want to know how Deb is, he did her so wrong with his betrayal.
@beverley and @cjw: 💯💯💯
What more do we need to know? He lies and cheats and betrays. He hangs out with people who lie and cheat and betray. There you go — Hugh Jackman, ladies and gentlemen.
I didn’t have any strong feelings about Hugh Jackman, so I leaned positive. But no. Absolutely not. Sorry not sorry, there is no way you can be friends with those monsters and be a decent person.
He’s been a piece of [X] for a while now and defended his relationships with these people who are anti-Muslim, anti-LGBT+, anti everything and I don’t know why people keep thinking he’s a good guy.
It’s because he’s good looking. Good looking people frequently get a pass.
Hugh and his side piece can kick rocks. Heads up to anyone else sucking up to billionaire fascists undermining democracy: it’s a terrible look, quit doing it.
Every comment above conveys my feelings perfectly.
Same. Hugh is a disgrace
Well, now I know I wasn’t in the grossest room in the USA this weekend. Proud to not be invited.
Man. Hugh Jackman has just continued to disappoint. At least we still have Keanu!!! (Touches wood)
The invitation list is my nightmare blunt rotation TBH.
Just a bunch of terrible people who are gleefully ruining our country. I am really done with Hugh, man. I don’t like to do the build-them-up and tear-them-down thing which is why I never went hard for him. But this is a reminder that a lot of actors are celebrating with the Epstein Class. It’s a whole big party that the rest of us aren’t invited to. Gross.
I’ve been done with him since the Javanka affair came out. He can kick rocks, he’s a rubbish person.
This is not new. He’s been close with him for a while now. For someone so involved in the theater scene, it’s a bummer.
Just a reminder that Hugh used to go to those parties at Brett Ratner’s house (the ones with the underage boys). So yea, no surprise he’s all about Murdoch and his ilk.
Brett Ratner? You mean Bryan Singer….
Oh yes you’re right. Ratner is the one who assaulted all of his girlfriends. It’s hard to keep the creeps straight.
So did Ian mackellan. They were all pretty close during the X Men days.
Sheesh, Murdoch is 95???
This is yet more evidence that people who don’t have any compassion for other people live longer … I mean, if you’re not kept awake at night worrying about immigrants detained in modern-day concentration camps or brutal racism or the starvation of children in Gaza … you must gain extra years of life.
Not a life I’d like to lead, but still.
Also, Jackman can go to hell.
You are the company you keep. So I’m going to go ahead and believe him. Ew.
another disappointing man
F*ck that guy. Actually f*ck both of them.
I hate Hugh Jackman for what he did to his wife and for singing and dancing for Murdoch. What a fucking idiot.
Ick. Literally singing for one’s dinner, in front of the Prince of Darkness. What a sorry scene.