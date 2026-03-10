Hugh Jackman sang & danced for Rupert Murdoch on his 95th birthday

A piece of heritage gossip: Nicole Kidman reportedly credits Rupert Murdoch for helping her get out of her marriage to Tom Cruise with her career intact. As in, the Murdoch-owned press took Nicole’s side and pushed back against any and all Scientology-related smear campaigns against Kidman. So it is with many Australian celebrities – the Murdoch press has helped them over the years, and they feel they “owe” Rupert Murdoch and his family. Well, Rupert celebrated his 95th birthday in NYC over the weekend. It doesn’t sound like Nicole made it to the party, but Hugh Jackman did. And he danced and performed for the assorted Murdochs. Damn, I wonder how the Murdochs have helped Hugh?

Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman performed Saturday evening at a star-studded celebration for Rupert Murdoch’s birthday.

The conservative media mogul, who is also from Australia, celebrated his 95th birthday at The Grill in Midtown Manhattan in a star-studded affair that included a video message from President Donald Trump. Jackman performed songs from The Greatest Showman and sang renditions of “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York,” before closing with Peter Allen’s “I Still Call Australia Home,” a source in attendance tells PEOPLE.

Ivanka Trump, with whom Jackman maintains a close friendship, “was cheering him on,” the source says.

Jackman, who cannot vote in U.S. elections, told Variety in 2018 that his friendship with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom attended Jackman’s 50th birthday party that year, is not a reflection of his values or political beliefs. “I’ve known those guys for 15 years,” he said, “and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.”

Sutton Foster, Jackman’s girlfriend and former co-star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, did not attend, according to the source.

Rupert arrived at Saturday evening’s birthday party with wife Elena Zhukova, whom he married in 2024, and son Lachlan, who will inherit his father’s vast media empire, including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, upon the elder Murdoch’s death.

Children James and Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod were notably absent, following a lengthy dispute over the family trust that ended in September. The forthcoming Netflix documentary series, Dynasty: The Murdochs, will detail the fight among the four eldest Murdoch siblings for control of their father’s media empire. The agreement reached in September terminates ongoing litigation over the trust and allows Rupert and Lachlan to buy out James, Elisabeth and Prudence, who will each receive a reported $1.1 billion. New trusts will be established for Lachlan as well as Grace and Chloe Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest daughters with third wife, Wendi Deng Murdoch. Jackman and fellow Australian actor Nicole Kidman are the girls’ godparents.

According to Breaker Media, other notable guests at the Murdoch patriarch’s birthday celebration included English playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Also in attendance were some of football’s foremost financial titans, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

[From People]

I totally forgot about Jackman’s connections to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as well – that was a big controversy in 2018, that Jackman was so cozy with Javanka. Hugh even publicly defended them and said they “have always been so kind and generous.” Yiiiikes. Jackman’s connection to Rupert Murdoch makes sense if you consider the Mudochs’ stranglehold on the Australian media. But there’s no reason for Hugh to be so buddy-buddy with Javanka. Unless all of this is representative of his politics and his worldview. In which case… gross.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Hugh Jackman sang & danced for Rupert Murdoch on his 95th birthday”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    March 10, 2026 at 10:57 am

    A who’s who of terrible people were at the party. It would be interesting to know what Murdoch did for Jackman and why Sutton didn’t attend?

    Reply
  2. B Overland says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Hugh and his ex have been in bed with the Trumps forever. Hugh’s not the sharpest tool in the box but Deb was. She knew the perks of being in the New York Trump cadre.

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Gross. He’s been entangled with that family and the KKKushners for years. It seems that now he feels as though he can openly embrace facsists

    Reply
  4. Blair Warner says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Despicable. I don’t care how kind these individual people are in person … their actions are destructive and should be condemned.

    Reply
  5. CJW says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Argh! I dislike this man more with every story about him.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:22 am

    My God! In order to be a successful performer from Australia you must fellate Rupert Murdoch? I had not known this. Now I wish I didn’t. Everything is terrible, Part Infinity.

    Reply
  7. Beverley says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:23 am

    With each new revelation about Hugh Jackman, I like him less and less.

    Reply
  8. FYI says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:23 am

    What more do we need to know? He lies and cheats and betrays. He hangs out with people who lie and cheat and betray. There you go — Hugh Jackman, ladies and gentlemen.

    Reply
  9. KC says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:26 am

    I didn’t have any strong feelings about Hugh Jackman, so I leaned positive. But no. Absolutely not. Sorry not sorry, there is no way you can be friends with those monsters and be a decent person.

    Reply
  10. ChillinginDC says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:26 am

    He’s been a piece of [X] for a while now and defended his relationships with these people who are anti-Muslim, anti-LGBT+, anti everything and I don’t know why people keep thinking he’s a good guy.

    Reply
  11. Mslove says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Hugh and his side piece can kick rocks. Heads up to anyone else sucking up to billionaire fascists undermining democracy: it’s a terrible look, quit doing it.

    Reply
  12. Fishface says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Every comment above conveys my feelings perfectly.

    Reply
  13. Emmy Rae says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Well, now I know I wasn’t in the grossest room in the USA this weekend. Proud to not be invited.

    Reply
  14. Erica says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Man. Hugh Jackman has just continued to disappoint. At least we still have Keanu!!! (Touches wood)

    Reply
  15. Kitten says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:37 am

    The invitation list is my nightmare blunt rotation TBH.
    Just a bunch of terrible people who are gleefully ruining our country. I am really done with Hugh, man. I don’t like to do the build-them-up and tear-them-down thing which is why I never went hard for him. But this is a reminder that a lot of actors are celebrating with the Epstein Class. It’s a whole big party that the rest of us aren’t invited to. Gross.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      March 10, 2026 at 11:53 am

      I’ve been done with him since the Javanka affair came out. He can kick rocks, he’s a rubbish person.

      Reply
  16. Jais says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:40 am

    This is not new. He’s been close with him for a while now. For someone so involved in the theater scene, it’s a bummer.

    Reply
  17. M says:
    March 10, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Just a reminder that Hugh used to go to those parties at Brett Ratner’s house (the ones with the underage boys). So yea, no surprise he’s all about Murdoch and his ilk.

    Reply
  18. QuiteContrary says:
    March 10, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Sheesh, Murdoch is 95???

    This is yet more evidence that people who don’t have any compassion for other people live longer … I mean, if you’re not kept awake at night worrying about immigrants detained in modern-day concentration camps or brutal racism or the starvation of children in Gaza … you must gain extra years of life.

    Not a life I’d like to lead, but still.

    Also, Jackman can go to hell.

    Reply
  19. Elaine says:
    March 10, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    You are the company you keep. So I’m going to go ahead and believe him. Ew.

    Reply
  20. lucia says:
    March 10, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    another disappointing man

    Reply
  21. Holly says:
    March 10, 2026 at 4:06 pm

    F*ck that guy. Actually f*ck both of them.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    March 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm

    I hate Hugh Jackman for what he did to his wife and for singing and dancing for Murdoch. What a fucking idiot.

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    March 10, 2026 at 8:16 pm

    Ick. Literally singing for one’s dinner, in front of the Prince of Darkness. What a sorry scene.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment