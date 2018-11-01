Why is Hugh Jackman still super-friendly with Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner?

While I was at the gym yesterday, I watched a CNN segment about how celebrities were coming out in droves to encourage people to vote in the midterms, and how so many celebrities had endorsed particular candidates, like Beto O’Rourke or Stacey Abrams. CNN framed the story as “do celebrity endorsement hurt more than they help?” And while that’s been the question for decades, in this particular era of politics, can we just stop? The Trumps are utter famewhores, desperate for any kind of celebrity legitimacy or attention. Donald Trump is a C-list wingnut reality star, and his children are craven starf–kers.
So, with that in mind, WTF is Hugh Jackman doing? Ivanka and Jared Kushner were invited to Hugh Jackman’s 50th birthday party in New York a few days ago:
Hugh Jackman celebrated his recent 50th birthday with a starry party at Donna Karan’s West Village space Urban Zen, sources exclusively told Page Six. At the party were guests including Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Some of the liberal Hollywood types were taken aback by the presence of the president’s daughter and son-in-law. But a source said, “There was no snubbing. Everyone was polite.”
Jackman and Ivanka have been known to be close pals. He called her “my lovely friend” in a 2015 tweet. In June, Ivanka was spotted with Jackman and his wife leaving their apartment in the West Village.
Hugh is currently on the promotional trail for The Front Runner, which is about Gary Hart’s presidential run, and so he’s getting questions about American politics anyway. It feels like a lot of different outlets asked him about his friendship with Javanka too. He told Page Six: “I’ve been friends with them for 15 years so I am sure they were happy not to talk politics for a night.” When asked about it by Variety, he said: “I’ve known those guys for 15 years, and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.” Those are very lame answers.
I understand the whole “we’re social friends, I’m not going to get into a screaming match with a Republican a–hole on my birthday” idea. But these people are destroying America. They’re unhinged fascists. Stop normalizing them to the point of “well, we just won’t talk about it while we eat birthday cake.” And what about the guests? If you went to your friend’s birthday party and suddenly Ivanka and Jared turn up, what would you do? I would not just sit quietly and eat cake, I’ll tell you that much. I would probably be That Bitch Who Got Arrested At Hugh Jackman’s Birthday Party.
Because he is white, rich, can get away of America any time he wants and hasn’t learned nothing about the character that made him famous and why X-Men were written.
And that’s why I’m done with him.
This is a guy who pushed a movie that celebrated and whitewashed PT Barum of all people.
Why should we expect anything better from someone who has already proved they lack any real awareness?
I judge him on the company he keeps. These people are tearing the US apart (and literally people are dying) and if he is ok socializing with them and actively wants to be seen as their friends, then Im sorry he is cancelled in my books.
yeah, I hate to outright do it, but I’m with you. if you think Javanka are “OK people”, YOU ARE NOT OK IN MY BOOK.
and look, a couple of Ivanka’s old faces!
Absolutely. His choices in friends and who he’s willing to be seen with tell us plenty. Just as I think far less of him for hanging out with these monstrous grifters, I really respect Natalie Portman for refusing to share a stage with the odious Netanyahu.
Definitely. I had friends going back to school days who I cut off because of their support for trump. If it’s family, I would be more understanding. Friends? Nah.
What do they talk about with each other? That’s the part I don’t get,
I read somewhere that Hugh is a loyal person, but what are their conversations about to maintain that loyalty?
IDK…rich people stuff?
I love Hugh and his wife, but this is not cool. I get that he’s a nice guy, but he’d be better off distancing himself from these toxic aholes. In addition to being terrible people, associating yourself with them is probably career-damaging at this stage. Everyone in this administration should be publicly shunned.
I’m disappointed.
“IDK…rich people stuff?”
That makes sense. I just figure anything Jared and Ivanka are involved with is illegal, so I probably wouldn’t want to know.
Imagine if they have to call Hugh Jackman to testify.
If I were I one of the party-goers, maybe I’d try to get a few drinks into Jared and get him to reveal all his secrets to me which I would hand over to the FBI.
you better get mad at everyone in Hollywood then they knew about trump and welcomed their family in with open arms.
I’m really disappointed too! I understand wanting to be loyal to his friends but at a certain point didn’t it dawn on him that Javanka are not good people? I mean, you can tell a lot about someone by the company they keep, and sadly I’ve lost a lot of respect for him now.
@reesesmith89, lots of people denounced Trump in Hollywood once he became political. Even before that, he only got C-listers to his Celebrity Apprentice. Even Omarosa was at celebrity apprentice simply because she became known in an earlier apprentice series. If he had been so welcome, more famous people would have shown up.
@ ReeseSmith89
Numerous filmmakers have talked about shooting on his properties and he would make getting a cameo in the movie a stipulation of the contract. He had to force people to be around him and any time he went anywhere, like an award show or the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, he was the butt of jokes. We’re stuck with 45 because Hollywood *didn’t* welcome him. If Hollywood had been more welcoming, maybe he wouldn’t have run for president. If only he had won one Emmy…
Wow, that really makes me question a lot about he and his wife that those…“people”…are close friends? I mean, not just acquaintances or other parents at their kids’ school; but close friends? Yikes.
I agree. This isn’t even being close friends with his supporters-this is being close friends with Jared and Ivanka. These are people actively involved with and complicit in what Trump is doing to our country. That’s very hard to wrap my mind around.
I am sure Jared is such an interesting, witty and funny guy that enriches every party… Come on, even if you are a hardcore republican you wouldnt want that guy at your party.
Jackman is canceled. What a stupid answer. Of course he doesnt have to talk about politics on his birthday party but why on earth does he wants to celebrate with kidnapping facists?
He is acting like its two couples who have different opinions on term limits for presidents. Thats something you can just ignore and still be friends.
I always say: Be careful of every celeb. Its always just lipservice when they say something about social justice.
QueenB, totaly true! That’s what i also always say, be careful what you believe, it is mostly lipservice. celebrities are usually totally full of themselves, narcissistic and using charity etc. For their image. Even the C-listers. Every Talent Agent advices them to do so. Most of them don’t really care even if they were poor themselves before they got famous. They become quickly very rich, but they also forget very quickly how it was before the money came. Seen it myself with a friend. Just because someone was „poor“ (or middle class) doesn’t mean they care for others when they become rich. That’s a naive thought to be honest.
Just the fact that he is friends with people like Ivanka and jared is to me totally frustrating because i really liked him. Now hes cancelled.
Yeah, pretty much all of this.
Celebrities from all professions get where they are by being charming and putting on a show. ESPECIALLY actors. It’s literally their job to pull people in and put on an act.
And his party was held at Donna Karan’s house. Let’s flash back a year ago when she defended Harvey Weinstein and blamed the victims (on camera, no less!). Now add Jared and Ivanka, and this is who Hugh Jackmans’s friends are. Says a lot about him and how rich, entitled, out of touch and gross he is. Later, Hugh.
definite, definite side-eye.
*cringe* Not his best look.
I get that they go back years, and I realize this isn’t his country, but like…celebrities need to understand this administration is going to force us to pick sides at some point. The entire point is division. Your long friendship doesn’t seem quite as significant to those of us who have had to cut off family members over this.
yeah, makes me think much less of Hugh and his Deborra. Quite frankly, by his statements and all the posed smiling pictures, in a time when racism and fascism is killing people at an alarming rate…he’s endorsing two of the biggest White House/Trump representatives. You can be friends (perhaps) but you could also make public statements against their policy and political power. Maybe Hugh’s one of those secret GOP supporters as he’s also he’s best friends with Rupert Murdoch too and has always been happy to defend that garbage racist Murdoch media outlets.
Woooo, people are really showing their true colours nowadays 😩
Agreed. So disappointing. True colors definitely showing.
He’s close with various Murdoch’s too.
Which also easily explains how he knows Jared & Ivanka.
Hugh was introduced to Rupert (and became close friends) by Nicole Kidman, who was very tight with Wendi Deng.
Wendi is also extremely close to Jared & Ivanka.
Wendi and Rupert may have divorced, but they made a lot of social connections as a couple (and she’s still far more socially connected than Rupert & Jerry Hall).
Aren’t Donna Karan and Barbara Streisand super tight? Something tells me Karan wasn’t informed those two would be haunting her house…
Donna will need some major sage to rid the bad juju….
I dunno. Donna Karan had ugly things to say about the Harvey Weinstein accusers, IIRC. I don’t think she’s that fussy about the company she keeps.
How disappointing. I thought he was one of the few good ones.
For the same reason he’s still BFFs with Ruper Murdoch and godfather to his children – because Hugh is a rich white male who can afford to just “not discuss politics” with Javanka because none of it effects him in any way.
This is beyond disappointing. I’m not even particularly a fan of his but he is known for being a kind, decent person, right? So I’m baffled how he can justify continuing to be friends with such awful people. I find it hard to believe that he supports Trump’s policies so maybe he’s just deep in denial about his “lovely friend”. Either way, he’s cancelled.
@Polly deeply disappointing. You said it well. I’m deeply sad to have to cancel Mr. Jackman, but no longer will any of my desperately hard earned pennies go towards supporting any film he is in, so yes, I am self-inflicting a wound to live by my principles and values…again. Doing the right thing has been costly in my life; my entertainment dollars may be few, but they are hugely valuable to me. Mr Jackman and anyone who works with someone who attempts to normalize GOPs behaviour in any shape or form is OUT. GONE. ‘BYE
Hugh is famous for being an incredibly nice guy, but he’s never been the deepest thinker. This is a guy who made a movie about PT Barnum as some sort of hero.
This but also more. You don’t need to be clever to realise that Barum was a bad guy, all you need is basic empathy.
Did he even Google the man? I don’t get how someone can be as deliberately obtuse on the subject as Hugh is.
Oh, Hugh….I get you’ve known them for years, before they started destroying this country from within and for their own personal gain, but the fact that you’re *still* friends with them is beyond problematic. I definitely think less of you now, which is so disappointing because I was such a big fan.
Never been a fan of Jackman and now it’s got cement shoes just like the mobsters use to sink someone. Jackman’s a sham, just like jarvanka.
I was waiting for this site to cover this. I’ve been a big Hugh fan forever and he’s cancelled. I too would be that Bitch that Got Arrested, Kaiser.
Gross. Done.
On another note, I had to give Hugh a huge side eye for performing at a major MLM convention. MLMs are SO predatory, it’s really icky. He was likely paid a boatload of money to do it too.
like a men’s rights convention? holy crap! he is so cancelled – so much for his nice guy persona.
If you google MLM the first thing that comes up is Multi Level Marketing.
MLM? men’s lives matter?
Ugh, we’ve found Jackman’s Achilles Heel.
Multi Level Marketing (pyramid schemes).
He performed at one of the big essential oil pyramid scheme conventions, and promoted their oils. It was gross.
That’s correct. Multi Level Marketing schemes are all over the place (chances are, your FB feed is filled with stuff like essential oils, shakes, skincare, jewelry, makeup, supplements,clothing) that purport to be someone’s amazing business. But they’re scams. The “consultant” pays $$ to the company, and then tries to sell the vastly overpriced product, but makes the real $$ by getting OTHER people to sell for them (called the downline) because they get a commission on whatever those people sell. And it goes down – someone who has a team that expands into a whole line of downlines (as in, each of those people form a team of their own, who then form a team) – essentially you make your money by getting other people to sign up and sell for you. The consultants themselves are the biggest customers of the products. It’s a total and complete scam packaged as “wellness”, “independence”, “supporting local businesses”.
MLMs are also infamously predatory. They rely hugely on Stay At Home moms and military spouses, who often can’t afford to sign up without going into debt. But statistically, 99% of constants don’t make more than a few hundred dollars a year.
So I give Hugh a huge side eye for supporting a fancied up scam. But the guy is very much a “it’s not a big deal if it doesn’t actually affect me”. By all accounts the guy is SUPER nice and a good dude, but even the article above is a great example.
They are criminals aside from their involvement with the Trump administration. How can people around them not acknowledge that and distance themselves? His response reminds me of Tom Brady when he was repeatedly asked about Trump. Completely brainless.
Much like we side eye Karlie Kushner with the other Kushners, and Duchess Megan with the Mulroneys, so too goes Jackman with the Kushners.
This is the bubble of the elite. This is Kaitlin Jenner. It only matters when it affects me kind of b.s. It means lack of empathy for every other member of society.
Basically, Jackman is pretty damn well close to being cancelled now too.
I always remember, “You either die a hero or live long enough to be a villain.”
The worst thing is I believe one of his kids is black. So he’s normalising a racist admin while raising people of color.
White people who raise black kids should be forced to take classes in the history of black America. It’s not good enough to be “ color blind” you have to be an ally. Imo.
He and Nicole Kidman both have racialized kids, so they are both deserving of side eye for hanging out with Rupert Murdoch.
Also, I like Zendaya and she seems pretty woke so then why aren’t we giving her grief for her, and Michelle Williams for that matter, grief for also participating in that greatest show on Earth schlock??? (This isn’t directed towards you, it’s just a question I have.)
Nazis should be shunned! You don’t get to say, “Well they’ve always been nice to me, so…” I’m very disappointed in Deb and Hugh. I have mutual friends who were at the party, and to them I said this isn’t a time to be polite, it’s a time to stand up for what is right!!
Rich, white privilege. None of this hurts him or his bottom line, so he doesn’t care.
“Oh so sorry, your invite must have gotten lost in the mail!”
See how easy that could have been, Hugh?
Or he could go a step further and actually make it productive by saying “you know, we’ve been friends for a while but I’m really disappointed/disgusted/horrified by everything with your family right now, and I don’t particularly want you at my birthday party.”
WTF Hugh?!?!
Gross. I was never a huge fan, but yeah he’s canceled. So how do they explain to their black kid that mommy and daddy are friends with racist? But sweetie, they’re nice racists and we’ve been friends for so long.
I was already side-eyeing him because of his friendship with the Murdochs, who have done more to destroy political discourse and usher in the era of 21st century fascists, and also his hard on for PT Barnum.
I’m sad to say he’s cancelled. Eddie the Eagle is one of my favorite movies; I loved him.
Yea…the Kushner’s BILKED their real estate empire off of exploiting, denigrating, humiliating and dehumanizing the majority of Black people that had the unfortunate opportunity to live in their shoddily kept slums…while they paid off government officials to look the other way….I’m not even going to get into the Tramp dynasty of crud that has ALWAYS lowered society as a whole…
Hugh Jackson is so cancelled for me…it’s as if he was NEVA here! I’m so SICK OF RICH WHITE FOLKS ACTING AS IF THE MAJORITY OF THE WORLD DOES NOT MATTER!
Donna Karan. Mr and Mrs Kushners. Might add pals of Murdoch to the list.
I liked him for the longest time and always thought he was incredible nice and sweet. Then I started to notice how he only used his Twitter to promote his movie (esp. The Greatest Showman) and I side-eyed him for that. So many celebrities use their Twitter to support what they believe in and to speak out against this Administration… Hugh was all “Greatest Showman” here… “Greatest Showman” there… Sorry, at some point you have to stand for something. Hugh hasn’t done this or maybe he has and it is a stand I don’t like. For now, Hugh Jackman can kiss my butt.
And by the way… I would have given him my two cents about inviting Javanka before I would have left the party and blocked his number.
He just seems so thirsty and spreads himself all over New York. Can he even vote here?
Is he american citizen ? He is australian si probably he doesn’t vote on USA.
