Why is Hugh Jackman still super-friendly with Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner?

Embed from Getty Images

While I was at the gym yesterday, I watched a CNN segment about how celebrities were coming out in droves to encourage people to vote in the midterms, and how so many celebrities had endorsed particular candidates, like Beto O’Rourke or Stacey Abrams. CNN framed the story as “do celebrity endorsement hurt more than they help?” And while that’s been the question for decades, in this particular era of politics, can we just stop? The Trumps are utter famewhores, desperate for any kind of celebrity legitimacy or attention. Donald Trump is a C-list wingnut reality star, and his children are craven starf–kers.

So, with that in mind, WTF is Hugh Jackman doing? Ivanka and Jared Kushner were invited to Hugh Jackman’s 50th birthday party in New York a few days ago:

Hugh Jackman celebrated his recent 50th birthday with a starry party at Donna Karan’s West Village space Urban Zen, sources exclusively told Page Six. At the party were guests including Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Some of the liberal Hollywood types were taken aback by the presence of the president’s daughter and son-in-law. But a source said, “There was no snubbing. Everyone was polite.” Jackman and Ivanka have been known to be close pals. He called her “my lovely friend” in a 2015 tweet. In June, Ivanka was spotted with Jackman and his wife leaving their apartment in the West Village.

[From Page Six]

Hugh is currently on the promotional trail for The Front Runner, which is about Gary Hart’s presidential run, and so he’s getting questions about American politics anyway. It feels like a lot of different outlets asked him about his friendship with Javanka too. He told Page Six: “I’ve been friends with them for 15 years so I am sure they were happy not to talk politics for a night.” When asked about it by Variety, he said: “I’ve known those guys for 15 years, and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties.” Those are very lame answers.

I understand the whole “we’re social friends, I’m not going to get into a screaming match with a Republican a–hole on my birthday” idea. But these people are destroying America. They’re unhinged fascists. Stop normalizing them to the point of “well, we just won’t talk about it while we eat birthday cake.” And what about the guests? If you went to your friend’s birthday party and suddenly Ivanka and Jared turn up, what would you do? I would not just sit quietly and eat cake, I’ll tell you that much. I would probably be That Bitch Who Got Arrested At Hugh Jackman’s Birthday Party.

Embed from Getty Images