Hilaria Baldwin is seriously thinking about having her fifth child in six years

I remember reading an interview – or maybe it was her book? – with Tina Fey where she talked about the trend among rich white families in New York. She noted, ever the social anthropologist, that the trend among rich couples was to go for more kids. Whereas most affluent couples in decades past would just aim for two kids, Tina said that most of her daughter’s schoolmates had three or even four siblings. Like, “more than three kids” is the new status symbol for the affluent – you’re telling people that you can afford to have all of those children in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
Alec Baldwin seems to have taken this to heart. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin split their time between Long Island and Manhattan. They got married in 2012, and Hilaria gave birth to their FOURTH child in May. Yes, Hilaria gave birth to four children between 2013 to 2018. It’s crazy. What’s even crazier is that she wants a fifth.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s family could be getting larger. Hilaria — who just welcomed the couple’s fourth child, Romeo, in May — said during her Instagram story Q&A that she’s not opposed to having a fifth child.
“I think about it a lot,” the 34-year-old shared. “When I’ll have a day that’s really really hard with the kids, I’m like, ‘No more kids!’ and then I’ll have a day where they’re like really cute like this, and I’m like, ‘I could have another one.’”
“We’ll see,” she added. The couple duo also shares three other children — daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. The “30 Rock” alum, 60, is also dad to 23-year-old model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.
I’ve always disliked the “baby-hoarder” moniker given to some women. Sometimes it’s justified, like when you’re talking about a Duggar. But mostly, I think people should make their own choices about how many kids they want and how many they can afford. I’m very “live and let live” about it all. But… even then, I really hope Hilaria doesn’t get pregnant again. I think she’s a straight-up baby-hoarder. I think Alec and Hilaria have a huge team of nannies, cooks, maids and helpers and Hilaria mostly just sits around and thinks about getting pregnant again. I judge them both. Alec is too old to keep doing this too – the man is 60 years old! He doesn’t need a FIFTH BABY.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of HOLA.
The more babies the longer the hold on Baldwin and his money are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, or they could really just want a big family? I worked with a girl from a very wealthy family, and she had six siblings. They weren’t one of those religious families either-her parents could afford it and just loved the idea of a huge family and giving their children lots of siblings. I guess if that’s what you want, sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have three and always thought that if money were no object I would have had more. Not like… 12… but maybe 5?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? They seem happy. They can provide for them. I say, give’r.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I mean … it’s not like Alec comes from a small family… As long as everyone is healthy and cared for, live and let be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard that more kids is a status symbol for the rich as well and I’m in the south. But they can certainly afford another and she seems to be in great shape despite having 4 in 5 years. I can’t imagine doing it myself. Alec will be 80 by the time a new one would be in college so I have to say just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s thirsty and this brings her attention and possibly, down the road, a Kardashian-like empire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been pretty open about wanting a girl so their oldest has a sister (closer in age than Ireland.) I have four kids myself and I love having a bigger family. I always wanted eight-but Mr. Contrary was thinking 1-2, so we compromised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. She has always been open about wanting a big family. That was one of her choices in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that, my friends, is what post-pregnancy hair looks like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s wrong with her hair? Mine got so thin after both mine. Hers looks fine to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh whatever. They’re on the cover. So yeah, she wants another one. Also, some women know when they can’t have kids anymore, they’ll want another baby. So they stay preggers as long as they can, especially if they’re good at being pregnant. Another Baldwin clan is in our future, yayyyy us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people would honestly have children as some sort of status symbol. They’re human beings, not accessories! And I think the rich are aware of that and to say otherwise is really judgemental.
But for some context I live in the South where the majority of large families (that I’ve seen, anyway) are religious and/or, a lot of the time, poor. I think it boils down to personal preference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those affluent kids are raised by nannies, become insufferable Brett Kavanope or Megyn Kelly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, its much more pleasant to have a big family if you have the $$ to have a support staff. Even an involved parent of 4-5 kids needs a lot of help if they want any semblance of sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I prefer the status symbol of rich people adopting more children if they want a bigger family. It shows that they not only have the money to provide for many children, but they also have enough compassion and fortitude to be socially conscious, and that they just love children. Better status symbol to be held up and modeled in our society imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Cranberry :
I don’t think I could agree with you more.
I can understand some people like to have a large family and if they can take care of several kids properly and I don’t mean financially only, please go ahead and adopt.
There are so many children that need a loving home, too many are in foster care and in orphanages around the world.
To me, 2 kids are plenty to give birth to and raise them to be kind, respectful, loving, caring and
decent people. It’s not just about money, but time to be able to raise them right and of course
I’m also very much concerned about the overpopulation of our PLANET.
To each his own, but if I wanted more children in my family I would only adopt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were her age and had her money I absolutely would have more. I have 2 and had miscarriages in bt my first and second and more miscarriages after my second. I’m about to turn 42 and my husband is 11 years older so…we are done. I’m tired. But if I had help and he was on board I would definitely have another! She’s young she can do it. I don’t begrudge her that.
I will say she’s gonna be in for a surprise when she finally stops having babies. Bc it seems like her parenting style is very much parent while pregnant. As they get older it changes and she may be staving that off but it will come.
The kids are fortunate. And beautiful. And she’s blessed. Sigh. I really wish I could have more. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not adoption?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s only 34? Unless he takes precautions, she will have more.. even with live in help, how much time are you spending with each kid when they are so close in age?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, maybe he’s open to having more too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure you are actively doing it for the status symbol alone, but large families do project either wealth or poverty. For better, or worse, those are the two sectors of the population having large families. On personal anecdotes alone, the only people I personally know that have more than two children are those that can afford to have a stay-at-home parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I stopped at 2 kids because we both thought that 2 was the most we could comfortably afford as well as give them a better upbringing than we both had. Money was definitely a huge factor in how big our family is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely cannot stand this woman, and I’m not even sure why, she’s not much different than other attention seeking celebrity wives but she just irks the shit out of me. I looked at her Instagram page awhile back and it was mostly her in skimpy lingerie and heels doing pelvic thrusting and calling it motivational workouts for moms and women. It’s just laughable and pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is so desperate for attention. i guess it’s especially off putting to me because you would assume she’d be busy with her 4 children and husband so it’s extra pathetic she even has time to think about, record and actual post photos of herself in lingerie pelvic thrusting online. Some people completely abuse social media. I believe most elementary schools teach children how to be responsible digital citizens, she should probably take a course herself -i’m sure they are offered at her eldest daughters school. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She bugs me too. She married a celebrity and thinks she should be famous too, that’s the impression I get. I actually wonder if part of having so many kids is getting the attention? Whatever the case, I’m sure they have tons of help and she’s not cooking and cleaning and changing every diaper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the same thing…I believe the pregnancies are an attenion supply for her. She is clearly has narcissistic tendencies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lordt, Alec’s genes must be strong–four kids and not a single one got her brown eyes? Huh!
I think she’s a baby hoarder. If she has a fifth, that’ll be a sixth child for Alec.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…the couple duo…” wtf? Page Six needs an editor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each their own and people should have the right to choose how many kids they’ll have… BUT! Overpopulation is a thing, consumming waaaayyy more than you need is a thing, global warming is a thing, a new study that came out this week noted that we’ve had underestimated how warmer the oceans were getting by 60%! So I have some issues when rich, affluent people have lots of kids that will consume more than some countries. It’s utterly selfish and dangerous.
I’d rather they use that money to help provide birth control to those who are forced to have big families because no other option is available. And give them food and fund the kids’ education
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this age of global warming?? 5 freaking kids, are you serious? I have one baby and I feel guilty even thinking about having a second so he won’t have to mine water alone in our Mad Max future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse