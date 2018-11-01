Hilaria Baldwin is seriously thinking about having her fifth child in six years

I remember reading an interview – or maybe it was her book? – with Tina Fey where she talked about the trend among rich white families in New York. She noted, ever the social anthropologist, that the trend among rich couples was to go for more kids. Whereas most affluent couples in decades past would just aim for two kids, Tina said that most of her daughter’s schoolmates had three or even four siblings. Like, “more than three kids” is the new status symbol for the affluent – you’re telling people that you can afford to have all of those children in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Alec Baldwin seems to have taken this to heart. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin split their time between Long Island and Manhattan. They got married in 2012, and Hilaria gave birth to their FOURTH child in May. Yes, Hilaria gave birth to four children between 2013 to 2018. It’s crazy. What’s even crazier is that she wants a fifth.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s family could be getting larger. Hilaria — who just welcomed the couple’s fourth child, Romeo, in May — said during her Instagram story Q&A that she’s not opposed to having a fifth child.

“I think about it a lot,” the 34-year-old shared. “When I’ll have a day that’s really really hard with the kids, I’m like, ‘No more kids!’ and then I’ll have a day where they’re like really cute like this, and I’m like, ‘I could have another one.’”

“We’ll see,” she added. The couple duo also shares three other children — daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. The “30 Rock” alum, 60, is also dad to 23-year-old model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.

I’ve always disliked the “baby-hoarder” moniker given to some women. Sometimes it’s justified, like when you’re talking about a Duggar. But mostly, I think people should make their own choices about how many kids they want and how many they can afford. I’m very “live and let live” about it all. But… even then, I really hope Hilaria doesn’t get pregnant again. I think she’s a straight-up baby-hoarder. I think Alec and Hilaria have a huge team of nannies, cooks, maids and helpers and Hilaria mostly just sits around and thinks about getting pregnant again. I judge them both. Alec is too old to keep doing this too – the man is 60 years old! He doesn’t need a FIFTH BABY.

Hamptons International Film Festival - Opening Night - Arrivals

Hamptons International Film Festival - Chairman's Reception - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of HOLA.

32 Responses to “Hilaria Baldwin is seriously thinking about having her fifth child in six years”

  1. Swack says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:44 am

    The more babies the longer the hold on Baldwin and his money are.

    Reply
  2. Jen says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I don’t know, or they could really just want a big family? I worked with a girl from a very wealthy family, and she had six siblings. They weren’t one of those religious families either-her parents could afford it and just loved the idea of a huge family and giving their children lots of siblings. I guess if that’s what you want, sure.

    Reply
  3. Sayrah says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I’ve heard that more kids is a status symbol for the rich as well and I’m in the south. But they can certainly afford another and she seems to be in great shape despite having 4 in 5 years. I can’t imagine doing it myself. Alec will be 80 by the time a new one would be in college so I have to say just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

    Reply
  4. tw says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:55 am

    She’s thirsty and this brings her attention and possibly, down the road, a Kardashian-like empire.

    Reply
  5. MaryContrary says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:56 am

    She’s been pretty open about wanting a girl so their oldest has a sister (closer in age than Ireland.) I have four kids myself and I love having a bigger family. I always wanted eight-but Mr. Contrary was thinking 1-2, so we compromised.

    Reply
  6. Earthbound Misfit says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    And that, my friends, is what post-pregnancy hair looks like.

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Eh whatever. They’re on the cover. So yeah, she wants another one. Also, some women know when they can’t have kids anymore, they’ll want another baby. So they stay preggers as long as they can, especially if they’re good at being pregnant. Another Baldwin clan is in our future, yayyyy us.

    Reply
  8. BANANIE says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I don’t think people would honestly have children as some sort of status symbol. They’re human beings, not accessories! And I think the rich are aware of that and to say otherwise is really judgemental.

    But for some context I live in the South where the majority of large families (that I’ve seen, anyway) are religious and/or, a lot of the time, poor. I think it boils down to personal preference.

    Reply
  9. toni says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Those affluent kids are raised by nannies, become insufferable Brett Kavanope or Megyn Kelly

    Reply
  10. Kerfuffle says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I mean, its much more pleasant to have a big family if you have the $$ to have a support staff. Even an involved parent of 4-5 kids needs a lot of help if they want any semblance of sanity.

    Reply
  11. Cranberry says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I prefer the status symbol of rich people adopting more children if they want a bigger family. It shows that they not only have the money to provide for many children, but they also have enough compassion and fortitude to be socially conscious, and that they just love children. Better status symbol to be held up and modeled in our society imo.

    Reply
    • LoveBug says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

      @ Cranberry :
      I don’t think I could agree with you more.
      I can understand some people like to have a large family and if they can take care of several kids properly and I don’t mean financially only, please go ahead and adopt.
      There are so many children that need a loving home, too many are in foster care and in orphanages around the world.
      To me, 2 kids are plenty to give birth to and raise them to be kind, respectful, loving, caring and
      decent people. It’s not just about money, but time to be able to raise them right and of course
      I’m also very much concerned about the overpopulation of our PLANET.
      To each his own, but if I wanted more children in my family I would only adopt.

      Reply
  12. StormsMama says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    If I were her age and had her money I absolutely would have more. I have 2 and had miscarriages in bt my first and second and more miscarriages after my second. I’m about to turn 42 and my husband is 11 years older so…we are done. I’m tired. But if I had help and he was on board I would definitely have another! She’s young she can do it. I don’t begrudge her that.
    I will say she’s gonna be in for a surprise when she finally stops having babies. Bc it seems like her parenting style is very much parent while pregnant. As they get older it changes and she may be staving that off but it will come.
    The kids are fortunate. And beautiful. And she’s blessed. Sigh. I really wish I could have more. Good for her.

    Reply
  13. JRenee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:27 am

    She’s only 34? Unless he takes precautions, she will have more.. even with live in help, how much time are you spending with each kid when they are so close in age?

    Reply
  14. KA says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I am not sure you are actively doing it for the status symbol alone, but large families do project either wealth or poverty. For better, or worse, those are the two sectors of the population having large families. On personal anecdotes alone, the only people I personally know that have more than two children are those that can afford to have a stay-at-home parent.

    Reply
  15. leskat says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:40 am

    My husband and I stopped at 2 kids because we both thought that 2 was the most we could comfortably afford as well as give them a better upbringing than we both had. Money was definitely a huge factor in how big our family is.

    Reply
  16. Jess says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I absolutely cannot stand this woman, and I’m not even sure why, she’s not much different than other attention seeking celebrity wives but she just irks the shit out of me. I looked at her Instagram page awhile back and it was mostly her in skimpy lingerie and heels doing pelvic thrusting and calling it motivational workouts for moms and women. It’s just laughable and pathetic.

    Reply
    • meme says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:01 am

      she is so desperate for attention. i guess it’s especially off putting to me because you would assume she’d be busy with her 4 children and husband so it’s extra pathetic she even has time to think about, record and actual post photos of herself in lingerie pelvic thrusting online. Some people completely abuse social media. I believe most elementary schools teach children how to be responsible digital citizens, she should probably take a course herself -i’m sure they are offered at her eldest daughters school. LOL

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:12 am

      She bugs me too. She married a celebrity and thinks she should be famous too, that’s the impression I get. I actually wonder if part of having so many kids is getting the attention? Whatever the case, I’m sure they have tons of help and she’s not cooking and cleaning and changing every diaper.

      Reply
  17. Anastasia says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Lordt, Alec’s genes must be strong–four kids and not a single one got her brown eyes? Huh!

    I think she’s a baby hoarder. If she has a fifth, that’ll be a sixth child for Alec.

    Reply
  18. jj says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:11 am

    “…the couple duo…” wtf? Page Six needs an editor.

    Reply
  19. Arpeggi says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:29 am

    To each their own and people should have the right to choose how many kids they’ll have… BUT! Overpopulation is a thing, consumming waaaayyy more than you need is a thing, global warming is a thing, a new study that came out this week noted that we’ve had underestimated how warmer the oceans were getting by 60%! So I have some issues when rich, affluent people have lots of kids that will consume more than some countries. It’s utterly selfish and dangerous.

    I’d rather they use that money to help provide birth control to those who are forced to have big families because no other option is available. And give them food and fund the kids’ education

    Reply
  20. Lola says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:33 am

    In this age of global warming?? 5 freaking kids, are you serious? I have one baby and I feel guilty even thinking about having a second so he won’t have to mine water alone in our Mad Max future.

    Reply

