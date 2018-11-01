Hilaria Baldwin is seriously thinking about having her fifth child in six years

I remember reading an interview – or maybe it was her book? – with Tina Fey where she talked about the trend among rich white families in New York. She noted, ever the social anthropologist, that the trend among rich couples was to go for more kids. Whereas most affluent couples in decades past would just aim for two kids, Tina said that most of her daughter’s schoolmates had three or even four siblings. Like, “more than three kids” is the new status symbol for the affluent – you’re telling people that you can afford to have all of those children in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Alec Baldwin seems to have taken this to heart. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin split their time between Long Island and Manhattan. They got married in 2012, and Hilaria gave birth to their FOURTH child in May. Yes, Hilaria gave birth to four children between 2013 to 2018. It’s crazy. What’s even crazier is that she wants a fifth.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s family could be getting larger. Hilaria — who just welcomed the couple’s fourth child, Romeo, in May — said during her Instagram story Q&A that she’s not opposed to having a fifth child. “I think about it a lot,” the 34-year-old shared. “When I’ll have a day that’s really really hard with the kids, I’m like, ‘No more kids!’ and then I’ll have a day where they’re like really cute like this, and I’m like, ‘I could have another one.’” “We’ll see,” she added. The couple duo also shares three other children — daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. The “30 Rock” alum, 60, is also dad to 23-year-old model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.

I’ve always disliked the “baby-hoarder” moniker given to some women. Sometimes it’s justified, like when you’re talking about a Duggar. But mostly, I think people should make their own choices about how many kids they want and how many they can afford. I’m very “live and let live” about it all. But… even then, I really hope Hilaria doesn’t get pregnant again. I think she’s a straight-up baby-hoarder. I think Alec and Hilaria have a huge team of nannies, cooks, maids and helpers and Hilaria mostly just sits around and thinks about getting pregnant again. I judge them both. Alec is too old to keep doing this too – the man is 60 years old! He doesn’t need a FIFTH BABY.