Which Kardashian-Jenner sister had the best Halloween costume?

For Halloween, all five Kardashian-Jenner women decided to do a group-themed costume look. The theme? Victoria’s Secret Angels. Keep in mind, Kendall Jenner is one of the few big names, at this point, who actually gets hired to do the Victoria’s Secret holiday runway show. So it’s basically Kardashian-Jenner branding on top of VS branding. Ugh. But of course, being lingerie-clad Angels wasn’t enough for several of the sisters. Kylie Jenner also decided to do an individual costume… she was Barbie:

I always say that Kylie looks like a sad doll, so while this costume wasn’t a stretch, she did it well. She really got the dead-eyed Barbie look down pat. The “packaging” was an especially good touch.

Kendall Jenner also dressed up as a Fem-Bot from Austin Powers for a Halloween party over the weekend.

Here’s Saint West and Reign Disick, and North West and Penelope Disick:

Meanwhile, it really seems like Kanye West missed Halloween? Is he still in Uganda? Us Weekly says that Kim Kardashian is ONLY RIGHT NOW worried that Kanye becoming “unhinged.”

Photos courtesy of the Kardashian-Jenners’ social media.

46 Responses to “Which Kardashian-Jenner sister had the best Halloween costume?”

  1. Uppenyrcraut says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Ummm I can see Khloe’s pubic area. They gross me out.

    Reply
  2. Jessica says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Kylie’s Barbie costumes are actually really good. The one with the crimped hair…I actually remember that Barbie. I had that Barbie. Same dress and everything. It’s this one: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6u87CxVsAEbXR0.jpg:large

    I don’t care about the rest.

    Reply
  3. Bros says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:42 am

    What do you mean costume? I though with the fillers, implants, prosthetic chins, liposuctioned stomachs, prosthetic butts, extensions, wigs, botox, juvaderm and mink eyelashes that they were all basically in costume 24/7. Every day is their halloween.

    Reply
  4. OriginalLala says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:45 am

    The Barbie costume is perfect, considering how much she has carved out her body to resemble a plastic doll.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Love the children’s costumes. I liked Kylie’s Xtina costume better. It would be amazing if one year one of them said “f*ck it, I’m not doing sexy this year” .

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      November 1, 2018 at 8:20 am

      Yes, the kids are cute.

      I’m trying to understand the point of dressing up for Halloween for the sole intent of posing for pictures (e.g. Kylie as Barbie; all of them as VS Angels). I guess at least Kendall seems like she went to a party in her fembot outfit.

      Reply
  6. Caity says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Kylie also dressed up as ‘stormi weather’ Which was super cute, my favourite kardashian / jenner look

    Reply
  7. Snowpea says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    These people are sick.

    That is all.

    Reply
  8. skipper says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    The kids looked adorable! They were having so much fun with their costumes.

    Reply
  9. Lumbina says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I guess Kanye will be adding that photo to his collection of his sister in laws.

    Reply
  10. Lolly says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Kendall Jenner has absolutely no sex appeal. I don’t understand her appeal at all since you know she has nothing personality wise going for her. I don’t get why VS hires her because her fans do not equate views. The shows with the Instagram models are continuously the lowest in ratings.

    Also these women post pictures of themselves wearing lingerie all the time. How would these costumes be surprising in any way.

    Reply
  11. Mellie says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:23 am

    With the Royal tour in Australia taking up most of the headlines I’ve not missed seeing these bozos… I guess they felt the lack of love and had to look even more disgusting than usual to garner some attention.

    Reply
  12. Jadedone says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:29 am

    In the pics with the little girls there is a white board behind them that says “neo confederate meetings”

    Reply
  13. Appalachian says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Because VS wouldn’t be caught dead with those big dumpers on their run way.
    Kendall was it and they didn’t even really want her there either.

    Reply
  14. Penguen says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

    At this point, the world is their gynecologist.

    Reply
  15. Sassbr says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:02 am

    The kids costumes have me dying! Ye and LIL Pump! That is too cute! And the luxury Coachella water bottle brands? So weird! One thing about the Kardashian-Jenners is I think they, for the most part, have a sense of humor and kind of get their image. Plastic Barbie, fembot, the kids’ costumes mentioned-that sort of implies they get their deal.

    Reply
  16. ChillyWilly says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:27 am

    These slags look like this every damn day! Ugh, so lame. That’s why I love Heidi Klum’s costumes. She is always unrecognizable.

    Reply
  17. NotHeidisGirl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Umm, not much different from any given day, so… *shrug*

    Reply
  18. Steff says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:09 am

    They are harmless at this point given the dumpster fire that is America right now, but I still hate what they represent. Just constant shallowness and vapidness. They are like a ant infestation in your house that you can’t get rid of.

    Reply
  19. Dani says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I would be more shocked if they decided to keep their private areas private for once. I love the kids costumes, though. Kylie also dressed up as a Fanta girl which was cute.

    Reply
  20. nikzilla says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:36 am

    All I see when I look at these images is plastic surgery.

    Reply
    • tw says:
      November 1, 2018 at 11:11 am

      I know and it’s so weird that they all chose to give themselves larger thighs/hips. It looks strangest on Kendall and Kylie who had narrow hips and thin legs to begin with. Kourtney is the only sister whose body looks natural and she’s had breast implants!

      And Khloe’s stomach is kind of proof that either she didn’t carry her baby, or she had massive amounts of surgery and lipo post delivery.

      Reply
  21. Anastasia says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:14 am

    The one who dressed up as a Barbie–something seems wrong in her hip area. And her inner thigh area. That’s not normal, is it?

    It’s gross that they pay money to have their bodies surgically sculpted to be more sexually appealing to men.

    Reply

