Which Kardashian-Jenner sister had the best Halloween costume?

For Halloween, all five Kardashian-Jenner women decided to do a group-themed costume look. The theme? Victoria’s Secret Angels. Keep in mind, Kendall Jenner is one of the few big names, at this point, who actually gets hired to do the Victoria’s Secret holiday runway show. So it’s basically Kardashian-Jenner branding on top of VS branding. Ugh. But of course, being lingerie-clad Angels wasn’t enough for several of the sisters. Kylie Jenner also decided to do an individual costume… she was Barbie:
Happy Halloween 🎀💕 #BARBIE pic.twitter.com/AqbFLpBUM6
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 31, 2018
Barbie World 💘 pic.twitter.com/p6suJDFjP2
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 31, 2018
I always say that Kylie looks like a sad doll, so while this costume wasn’t a stretch, she did it well. She really got the dead-eyed Barbie look down pat. The “packaging” was an especially good touch.
Kendall Jenner also dressed up as a Fem-Bot from Austin Powers for a Halloween party over the weekend.
should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF
— Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018
Here’s Saint West and Reign Disick, and North West and Penelope Disick:
Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
Meanwhile, it really seems like Kanye West missed Halloween? Is he still in Uganda? Us Weekly says that Kim Kardashian is ONLY RIGHT NOW worried that Kanye becoming “unhinged.”
Photos courtesy of the Kardashian-Jenners’ social media.
Ummm I can see Khloe’s pubic area. They gross me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly it is so gross and this has become so boring. They always have to go unclad they just cant think outside the box SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously… on Kendall’s tiny white undies how do half her bits not fall out to either side as she moves? Has she glued it down?!?! My ‘area’ is definitely too wide for something like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve become inured to them. And here I am, reading about their costumes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, LOL @ her photoshopped abdomen. Are we supposed to believe that’s what she looks like now? Didn’t she have a baby like, a few months ago? WHY a new mom would want to strut around in lingerie in public is beyond me, frankly, but it’s her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie’s Barbie costumes are actually really good. The one with the crimped hair…I actually remember that Barbie. I had that Barbie. Same dress and everything. It’s this one: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6u87CxVsAEbXR0.jpg:large
I don’t care about the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is plastic, so it’s a perfect match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ditto. with the dress and the hair, brought me right back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me off the official ANTM with Tyra. I have a vague recollection of a Barbie in a box theme.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I definitely remember that barbie and that dress! Child of the 80s.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had that Barbie, too! Was it “Totally Hair Barbie”???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it not enough that they capitalize on black women and black culture everyday? Now they also steal their Halloween Costume Ideas? Beyonce did the whole Barbie thing a few years ago. With the standing in the box.
These people can go to hell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean – Barbie’s been around since 1959. Do you genuinely think Bey was the first one to ever do that for a costume in the nearly 60 years that Barbie has been a thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely right Erinn. I’m 39 and have seen so many Barbie in the boxes. Hardly new or even imaginative. Kylie who has nothing but time and money just gets to have a more glam Barbie. I keep posting but really wish the Kardashian/Jenner threads would disappear. They have to go away eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the pics to this thread and honestly didn’t know if Kylie was in a costume or if this was her current look.Not kidding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, I had the same Barbie! Apparently it was very popular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you mean costume? I though with the fillers, implants, prosthetic chins, liposuctioned stomachs, prosthetic butts, extensions, wigs, botox, juvaderm and mink eyelashes that they were all basically in costume 24/7. Every day is their halloween.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True!!!
No lies told
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hells yeah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Barbie costume is perfect, considering how much she has carved out her body to resemble a plastic doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the children’s costumes. I liked Kylie’s Xtina costume better. It would be amazing if one year one of them said “f*ck it, I’m not doing sexy this year” .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the kids are cute.
I’m trying to understand the point of dressing up for Halloween for the sole intent of posing for pictures (e.g. Kylie as Barbie; all of them as VS Angels). I guess at least Kendall seems like she went to a party in her fembot outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie also dressed up as ‘stormi weather’ Which was super cute, my favourite kardashian / jenner look
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the stormi weather costume and her little bolt of lightning!
That was clever and not shallow, I’m surprised she covered up that much.
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/a24505076/kylie-jenner-stormi-weather-halloween-costume/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people are sick.
That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids looked adorable! They were having so much fun with their costumes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess Kanye will be adding that photo to his collection of his sister in laws.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall Jenner has absolutely no sex appeal. I don’t understand her appeal at all since you know she has nothing personality wise going for her. I don’t get why VS hires her because her fans do not equate views. The shows with the Instagram models are continuously the lowest in ratings.
Also these women post pictures of themselves wearing lingerie all the time. How would these costumes be surprising in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She is very asexual to me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the Royal tour in Australia taking up most of the headlines I’ve not missed seeing these bozos… I guess they felt the lack of love and had to look even more disgusting than usual to garner some attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the pics with the little girls there is a white board behind them that says “neo confederate meetings”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they took that photo at the SNL studio, and that’s a name of the skit. The names of the SNL actors are along the bottom, and the Xs show what role they play on each skit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh thank you for clarifying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because VS wouldn’t be caught dead with those big dumpers on their run way.
Kendall was it and they didn’t even really want her there either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point, the world is their gynecologist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids costumes have me dying! Ye and LIL Pump! That is too cute! And the luxury Coachella water bottle brands? So weird! One thing about the Kardashian-Jenners is I think they, for the most part, have a sense of humor and kind of get their image. Plastic Barbie, fembot, the kids’ costumes mentioned-that sort of implies they get their deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of them claim their bodies are real and they’ve never had plastic surgery so no they don’t get it. Their custom choices are just ironic given that they’re 75% plastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These slags look like this every damn day! Ugh, so lame. That’s why I love Heidi Klum’s costumes. She is always unrecognizable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm, not much different from any given day, so… *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are harmless at this point given the dumpster fire that is America right now, but I still hate what they represent. Just constant shallowness and vapidness. They are like a ant infestation in your house that you can’t get rid of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be more shocked if they decided to keep their private areas private for once. I love the kids costumes, though. Kylie also dressed up as a Fanta girl which was cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see when I look at these images is plastic surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know and it’s so weird that they all chose to give themselves larger thighs/hips. It looks strangest on Kendall and Kylie who had narrow hips and thin legs to begin with. Kourtney is the only sister whose body looks natural and she’s had breast implants!
And Khloe’s stomach is kind of proof that either she didn’t carry her baby, or she had massive amounts of surgery and lipo post delivery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one who dressed up as a Barbie–something seems wrong in her hip area. And her inner thigh area. That’s not normal, is it?
It’s gross that they pay money to have their bodies surgically sculpted to be more sexually appealing to men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all that money and surgery to appeal to and snag some of the biggest losers out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse