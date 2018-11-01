Which Kardashian-Jenner sister had the best Halloween costume?

For Halloween, all five Kardashian-Jenner women decided to do a group-themed costume look. The theme? Victoria’s Secret Angels. Keep in mind, Kendall Jenner is one of the few big names, at this point, who actually gets hired to do the Victoria’s Secret holiday runway show. So it’s basically Kardashian-Jenner branding on top of VS branding. Ugh. But of course, being lingerie-clad Angels wasn’t enough for several of the sisters. Kylie Jenner also decided to do an individual costume… she was Barbie:

I always say that Kylie looks like a sad doll, so while this costume wasn’t a stretch, she did it well. She really got the dead-eyed Barbie look down pat. The “packaging” was an especially good touch.

Kendall Jenner also dressed up as a Fem-Bot from Austin Powers for a Halloween party over the weekend.

should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018

Here’s Saint West and Reign Disick, and North West and Penelope Disick:

Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

Meanwhile, it really seems like Kanye West missed Halloween? Is he still in Uganda? Us Weekly says that Kim Kardashian is ONLY RIGHT NOW worried that Kanye becoming “unhinged.”