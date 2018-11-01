Cobie Smulders had ovarian cancer at 25 & worried she wouldn’t be able to have kids

When celebrities with medical issues get pharmaceutical endorsements I almost always mention that I have mixed feelings. It’s refreshing in that it comes across like a genuine partnership. It also feels like a company is using a popular face and a compelling story to sell a product (at a high price) for people in medical crisis. The FDA vets medication thoroughly and it’s a difficult, expensive process to get a drug approved. However companies also make small changes to drugs once there’s competition just to get a new patent and charge more.
That’s all preface to this story about actress Cobie Smulders, now 36 with two children, recounting her ovarian cancer experience at just 25. She was worried that her fertility would be affected, that she wouldn’t be able to have kids, and she also was frustrated at the lack of information online. This isn’t the first time Cobie has talked about this, she told Women’s Health about it in 2015. Cobie has been married to Taran Killam of SNL since 2012 and they have daughters Shaelyn, 9, and Joelle, 3. She’s now partnering with a company called Tesaro which has a maintenance drug for ovarian cancer called Zejula. It’s priced at upwards of $10,000 a MONTH. Medicare does cover it, although I read one complaint that it costs $3,500 a month with medicare until you meet the deductible. After that it’s $755 a month. Still not affordable for most. (An insider in the pharmaceutical insider told me the high cost may be due to the small population being treated along with the duration of intended treatment.) Here’s what she told People:
When Cobie Smulders was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she was just 25 years old and without a road map on how to get through it.
“It was a mess,” she tells PEOPLE. “I think it was messy mostly because I had a great fear of not being able to have kids. I’ve always been very maternal, I’ve always loved children and I’ve always wanted one of my own, and so having that not being option, especially at such a young age — kids were very much not on my mind at 25, but I still wanted them one day — it was really hard and it was a really depressing thing to go through.”
“I remember doing mad, crazy Google searches on my disease and trying to understand it better, and obviously I was talking to my doctors, but there wasn’t at the time and it was very bleak,” she says.
Smulders went into control mode, and tried everything under the sun to get her body back to health, from cutting out cheese and carbohydrates to yoga classes, acupuncture, crystal healers and more.
Thankfully, her surgeon was able to save enough of her ovaries — just one-third — for her to have two kids (“it was very small but mighty, apparently,” she says) and she has been in remission for nearly a decade.
Smulders resisted talking about her cancer for years, until she revealed her battle in a 2015 issue of Women’s Health.
“For me at the time, I just wanted to deal with it on my own and with my family,” she says now. “I wasn’t interested in sharing it with anybody. It doesn’t really benefit the world until now, when I can say, ‘this is what I went through and I survived it. These are the things I did and these are the things I learned and these are the things I can show you.’ Before it just felt like something I want to deal with myself.”
“There’s a statistic that 85 percent of women who had advanced ovarian cancer had a recurrence, and when you’re faced against those odds it’s a very terrifying place to be in,” she says. “I think for those women, it’s a great opportunity to have treatment options that weren’t available to me when I was going through my own cancer. It’s kind of a new day of more options and more awareness, and a place and a time where you can get more answers.”
If I had ovarian cancer I would want to be on a drug that had been clinically shown to quadruple the time before recurrence. (If I’m reading the wiki page for it accurately.) However I’m appalled at the cost, which seems so prohibitively high. The healthcare system in the US is just so broken and expensive that so many of us face the scary decision of getting treatment or going bankrupt. That issue looms for so many of us no matter how healthy we are now. A medical crisis for us or a family member could easily cost us our livelihoods.
As for Cobie I understand why she’s working with this company and I don’t think that’s necessarily bad. Medicine is a for-profit business and it’s big business. Even for something we consider so personal.
Also I just learned she’s Canadian. Lucky bitch.
photos credit: WENN
As a non-american this makes my skin crawl. Medicine for profit is morally bankrupt and should be completely socialised in my opinion. Even though it is not fully socialised here, we are not hammered with commercials for medications and I am so thankful that it is, so that there is a chance for physician led choice and advice, not just another marketing campaign. Everything is a commodity these days it is so sad.
Exactly. No country should consider itself free when its citizens have to pay to live.
Excuse my questions: I am German and our health system is not perfect but they would Pay for such medicin. We wouldn’t know the price. What Happens in the us, when someone is not able to Pay it?
They let them die?
Yes, they would die. It happens here every day, even with the improvements under Obamacare.
What a backwards country. Y’all should get your act together.
That’s so bonkers. Health care is a human right, it shouldn’t be reserved for the wealthy! Sorry, I’m Canadian and the whole for-profit healthcare scheme makes my blood boil, especially since conservatives have been wanting to chip away at our universal healthcare for decades
They would die, or (more likely) they would have their ovaries removed, which is probably the treatment that would be covered by insurance. Cobie was lucky to be able to keep hers (being Canadian and also wealthy), but middle class and poor Americans would just have to have them removed and sacrifice the dream of having biological children.
Exactly what happened to a family member. The choice was between crazy expensive drugs or a complete hysterectomy, which was covered by insurance. She went with the hysterectomy because the drugs would have bankrupted her. Either way, I won’t be able to have kids, she said.
Yes, they would die and they do die, as Boppity said. One of my sons has type 1 diabetes and will rely on insulin every day for the rest of his life. Recently a young man died because he had been rationing his insulin because he was having trouble paying for it. That is my biggest fear for my son. He is a pre-existing condition and if the GOP has their way I don’t know how he’ll get coverage. Or be able to afford it if he does.
That is terrifying, I’m so sorry. Your health care System terrifies me and makes me so glad that I am Canadian.
This is so cruel. As a society, you have to help weaker people. Darwin sucks – it’s Not survival of the fittest. It’s humanity.
@Tschic
Darwin doesn’t suck, his theory of evolution was just never supposed to be applied to society. It explains how organisms evolve in their environment, not how people are supposed to care for another.
Thanks all, and I know. The GOP callously says that if people would just take better care of themselves they’d have no need for healthcare. If my son, who has all the resources to have lived a healthy life, still got hit with a lifelong, fatal disease at age 16 (which isn’t lifestyle related, btw), imagine all those with few to no resources are able to survive. So many of them do not. It’s a travesty.
We have politicians that liken socialized medicine to enslaving doctors. Obviously, it is not that way, but our loons are especially crazy. Not that he believes that, he just says it to his base and they lap it up like kittens with milk. Our leaders only care about making rich people and companies richer
As I recall, Rand Paul, himself a physician, was one of the people who said that. He knows better, but why tell the truth when you can sell a line? Gross.
Anything that prolongs life for what was a diagnosis with a poor prognosis for such a long time is a good thing.
Yes. Cancer is scary but ovarian cancer has always seemed extra scary to me in how deadly it seems to be in comparison to other forms of it.
Because it is silent, you can’t see the body part and symptoms often don’t appear until it has metastasized
Good – bringing awareness is a good thing.
I love Cobie and how she is in almost all marvel movies without being in people’s face…
Only those who are over 65 or have been determined to be disabled by the Social Security Administration, which is a difficult standard, are eligible for Medicare. And for that disabled population, Medicare only kicks in 24 months after the disability determination.
Each individual state would determine whether this was part of its formulary for Medicaid.
Exactly. This drug is unlikely to help young working women of childbearing age simply because most would never be able to afford it.
Even though she is Canadian if she doesn’t live her regularly she doesn’t get covered under the health care (has to pay taxes). So she would have paid for everything through the American system. Its so scary.
How can it be seen as acceptable and justifiable that bankruptcy is an acceptable side effect of cancer?
I was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer a few years ago while I was unemployed. I was on Medicaid at the time (I had no choice) and it paid for everything. When open enrollment started with the new Obamacare plans, I immediately signed up for the most expensive option, because I needed additional surgery 4 months after the first, on a different area of my body. The hospital I was about to have the 2nd surgery in told me 2 days before they did not accept “marketplace” plans, aka Obamacare plans. However, they COULD take my credit card and charge the surgery. Yes, you read that right. When I asked how much it would cost to have a full hysterectomy and 1 night’s lodging, they replied “$35,000.” This country’s healthcare system is definitely broken and f***’d up. I was able to enroll in a different health plan which the hospital DID accept, and paid for nothing again, thank GOD but WTF? I lost my breasts, was about to lose all of my reproductive organs, and needed to worry about charging that on my credit card? It is a disgrace.
I’m so sorry you had to go through that fear. I’m glad you ended up not having to pay for it, which is how it should be.
YEARS AGO….I worked in a sub-acute rehab center for stroke victims, which was a Medicare/Medicaid facility…and THEY WERE SO DIRTY…that they would PURPOSELY deny patients access to care if their meds cost too much (less money to put BACK in their filthy pockets)…OH…and if the patients didn’t have top-tier insurance WITH supplemental insurance…(which was SO AGAINST THE LAW BECAUSE THEY WERE A MEDICARE/MEDICAID FACILITY)
Oh…
And if you were Black or Brown….
That’s where I began my necessary, yet HORRIFIC education on how messed up healthcare is in this country….the cost of so many life saving drugs…and what the government ALLOWS big pharma to charge patients needing those drugs just to LIVE!
And it’s only gotten worse…because back in the day…Insulin BARELY cost anything…now the costs are so exorbitant…folks are DYING everyday because they can’t afford their meds
Yes, sigh. Greed and evil truly knows no bounds.
If you think about it, the level of cruelty it requires to be ok with people dying because they can’t afford health care isn’t that much of a stretch to being a supporter of what the orange monster says on a daily basis. A lot of the American mythos is linked to the belief that being rich means you are smart and good and that poor people and dumb and lazy and deserve to not get certain things that other countries view as fundamental for life. This completely ignores the structural inequalities in place from the creation of the country as well as the institutional racism and sexism that is a part of the society.
This is why I roll my eyes at the people who go on about American exceptionalism. The exceptional part is not anything good but in fact quite inhumane.
