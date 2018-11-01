Natalie Portman finds it very upsetting to be part of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope

I wanted to enjoy Vanity Fair’s new editorship/stewardship, but honestly, terrible covers and cover subjects keep getting the greenlight. Natalie Portman covers the December issue of VF, and while the profile is a decent read, the actual cover is horrendous. Are the editors choosing their covers with their eyes closed? Everything looks so cheap now. Anyway, you can read Natalie’s profile here – she’s promoting Vox Lux, but even more than that, she’s talking a lot about how the #MeToo movement changed the way she sees her place in the industry, and how it reaffirmed her commitment to making things better for all women. Some highlights:
On #MeToo: “All the stuff that’s going on, it’s this weird thing of having been in all of those environments. Like the set of Beautiful Girls—every woman in that movie has come forward…. I was able somehow not to have an experience like that, so it’s definitely a weird, privileged place to hold. Learning what so many women have been through and were going through right next to me. Ashley Judd [Portman’s co-star in both Where the Heart Is and Heat], Mira Sorvino, Uma Thurman; these were women that I admired so much and felt lucky to work with. They were super-kind to me and super-supportive, amazing role models. It was completely shocking to know that they were going through that.”
On Harvey Weinstein: While Portman had “heard the rumors about Harvey throughout the years, and took them as truth,” consequently keeping her distance, she didn’t know specifically “who it had happened to.” She learned to whom and to what degree “when everyone else did. . . . We’re in a culture where it is regular for men to behave badly and for women to be hurt,” she says, adding that men can be victims, too. “But it is a complete shift because all of us were like, ‘Oh, God, he’s a bad dude,’ and now it’s ‘No, this is abusive behavior—not just a bad dude.’ ”
Whether she’ll try to mentor younger girls coming up: “There’s a lot I feel I get from the way this upcoming generation is viewing the world, like identity definition and self-presentation to the world—all of that stuff is so different. But we’d like to give them the stuff that we have.”
Her relationship to Israel: It’s “very complicated, like family—you love it more than anything else in the world and you also are more critical of it than anything else in the world.” Last spring, there was an uproar when she declined to accept the 2018 Genesis Prize in person. “I’d like to clarify I have no issue traveling to the country. They may have issues with it now, but I don’t. I was choosing not to attend an event where I was supposed to be onstage with Prime Minister Netanyahu, sitting next to him, which felt like an endorsement. So there is a distinction.”
On stereotyping: “I was very lucky that what I was cast in wasn’t anything deliberate—serious adult fare and not child-appropriate things. But I feel like I totally ended up in female tropes, like Lolita. And clearly I was part of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl coining. I find it very upsetting to be part of that.”
I think what she says about Israel and Netanyahu is really interesting – you can love Israel and defend its right to exist and the right of Israelis to live and thrive in peace, AND you can still believe that Netanyahu is a warmongering jackass who aligns himself too closely with the most fascistic elements of the American right.
As for what she says about the Manic Pixie Dream Girl label… I mean… she said yes to those scripts. She didn’t have a problem with the scripts or the roles, she has a problem with being called out for playing the trope. That being said, I’ve never found the Manic Pixie Dream Girl to be AS offensive as Random Plot Device With Boobs, you know?
Actually, I find the cover to be striking. I like Natalie and I like what she says here.
I love her distinction between visting her home country and endorsing a monster.
I’m not especially troubled by the MPDG trope. Is that weird? Of all the sexist BS in Hollywood, this one is kinda, eh.
The cynic in me says she regrets manic pixie dream girl trope because she is too old to be offered those roles.
I love the way she describes her relationship with Israel. I have a lot of Jewish friends and when Netanyahu comes up it can feel that any criticism is somehow anti Israel, I’ll be using this analogy.
Meh, I don’t think she was ever a Manic Pixie Dream Girl, but that’s just me.
She was MPDG in Garden State, definitely, but Closer was a good counter to that and came out the same year so I’m not seeing how she ever got seriously caught in that role. I bet most people are struggling to remember Garden State even happened. Not even Black Swan or My Blueberry Nights can get stuck in the MPDG category.
To be honest she’s had a very lucky career because her people tried to avoid her being typecast as anything and always pushed the smart, mature girl button whenever it started to happen and got her roles as something different. And she only did Garden State because her career stalled briefly after Star Wars.
I’m legit starting to think she’s on this feminist kick because she wants everyone to forget that she was defending and working with Polanski before all this went down. But then, her PR people are good and are pros at protecting her image, and have done for decades.
Am I alone in thinking she’s had a pretty great range of roles for an actress her age and career span?
I never thought of her as one, either. I didn’t see Garden State though, and I would have been 14 when it came out, so it wasn’t really on my radar, I guess.
She is on point regarding Israel.
I’m undecided on the cover. I like the colors of her dress and the way the light frames her face, but I can’t tell if it looks like an aesthetic decision or if it was simply the best they got from the shoot so they ran with it.
I don’t know if Manic Pixie Dream Girl is that offensive. I don’t like the use of “manic” due to personal issues, but I feel like on the broad spectrum it isn’t that bad. It’s wrong to reduce women to some trope. But I think a lot of the complaint is people see Manic Pixie Dream Girls as weak, frivolous or trying too hard. I tend to think some girls are really just like that, kind of whimsical and in their own world. We shouldn’t think less of them.
Totally agree about your comment about the boilerplate woman character with boobs. Seriously not okay and also lazy.
I too, have been disappointed in the VF makeover. Sometimes it feels the new editor is making changes for the sake of, rather than improvement.
In particular she’s scaled back the # of pics accompanying articles and it’s waaaay less political. In this consequential year that’s inexcusable.
I couldn’t agree more. I’ve subscribed to VF for years, but the covers look cheap af and the articles are bland. Will not be renewing this year.
Agreed. It’s actually hard to take a bad photo of Natalie Portman, but they did it.
Same. The new layout is appalling, and the stories not nearly as gripping. I will still subscribe, but only in the hope there is a regime change soon.
I agree. I loved loved loved VF and now they got this terrible new editor who just keeps including PC fluff and the biting nuance that used to make up much of its political coverage is gone and it just feels like she is trying to make it way more identity politics than it used to be. a symptom of our modern politics.
it;s the only magazine I subscribe to and normally read it cover to cover and now I am three issues behind because some of the magic has definitely gone out of it. It’s like she’s some corporate version of an editor. all safety and lawsuit averse.
“I think what she says about Israel and Netanyahu is really interesting – you can love Israel and defend its right to exist and the right of Israelis to live and thrive in peace, AND you can still believe that Netanyahu is a warmongering jackass…”
Except we can’t, not really. As a Jew, I have felt unsafe the last two years saying I support Israel because I get called things like “Nazi.” We’re told we can’t participate in certain marches unless we denounce Israel – how many other religions are forced to pass this litmus test before they can participate in rallies on behalf of social justice causes. The Women’s March has chosen to align itself with a virulent anti-Semite who recently compared Jews to termites. I have even seen comments on this site’s comment boards.
I have never felt less safe to be a Jew. We are unwelcome on the left and the right. Most synagogues have had security long before last weekend. A security fee is actually built into our annual URJ dues. My friends and I have had our own social justice movement meetings over the last couple of years. We meet in secret. Welcome to being Jewish. It feels like 1936.
I am angry and I am scared. And I don’t understand why it’s “interesting” that we should support Israel’s right to exist – do you denounce all of America when you denounce Trump and his policies? The hypocrisy is astounding.
You’re absolutely right. Simply despising half the voters shouldn’t negate the whole. People tend to allow cherry-picking when laying out personal beliefs and environments, and then in the same breath, condemn entire countries when assigning blame through stereotyping its citizens. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I can’t possibly imagine how you truly feel living each day. I’ve always complained in anger how our current climate reminds of decades-old mentalities, but as a white woman how could I possibly know beyond my education? I can’t. It hurts my heart. My eyes well. It’s hard to breathe, and yet it doesn’t reside anywhere close to your experience. But I am hearing you. I’m listening.
I’m not Jewish but I have to let you know that I agree with everything you said. I can see the Jewish reality from the outside and I’d be scared too if I was a Jew. Most people don’t know if you have an Israeli stamp in your passport… not even being from Israel… you will be denied entry into several countries. There is definitely a silent campaign out there designed to erase Israelis from existence. I stand in solidarity with you!
If only she kept her distance from roman polanski.
That’s a terrible photo, but the dress looks like a seashell, it’s interesting.
I never saw her as the MPDG type, not sure why not, but I’m guessing her “taking those roles” happened because there wasn’t much else available for women her age.
@ReeseSmith, she actually has stated regret for signing that petition. As far as I know, she’s the only one who has done so.
Emma Thompson removed her name from it.
First thought, my god VF need to sort out their new look. I could pick better font for a power point presentation. And where is she? A parking lot?
I thought Garden State was making fun of the MPDG trope because Natalie’s character was so over the top twee, but they weren’t. It’s a movie of it’s time and definitely did not age well. There were MPDG’s way before Garden State but her character was like the ultimate example of one.
Regarding the cover, the dress is gorgeous. But I feel like I can guess the directions that the photographer was calling out to her: “Give me bitchy, really cold. Now look like you hate everyone. Thats it! Keep that look of disdain! Remember that you’re better than others! Perfect!”
the head styling and the lip and the face do not go at all with the dress. and it makes her head/neck look really squat instead of her normal lithesome face and neck. TERRIBLE.
Emily deschanel is what comes to mind when I think of that “trope”
Maybe you mean Zooey Deschanel?
I don’t know if she specifically fits the Manic Pixie Dream girl trope (people seem to have differences of opinion about this), but she’s always been an idealized vision of womanhood for men (and not necessarily a highly complicated version of it, but extremely ideal), so in some sense I think all of her roles have fit some kind of strange archetype. Even the Black Swan character had a certain fragility and idealization attache3d to the craziness. I don’t think she’s ever actively tried to avoid this idealization, and until recently enjoyed being seen as a kind of vision for men (even in the media). I really can’t tell if she’s being sincere or not because I think she’s generally come across as being the conduit through which men find themselves (even in that email exchange with the married novelist whom she had no interest in).
Like most people, she uses what she has an advantage to get what she needs in the moment. And I’m sure in the future she’ll continue to the same. I’m surprised she can’t admit that.
(To be fair to her, I think the only way she could have avoided any of those archetypes is to drop out of acting, which I don’t think is realistic, but she definitely gives off the vibe of enjoying being admired by men in some kind of capacity. Either that, or maybe she’s not talented enough to bring other qualities to her roles. I’m not sure which it is because she’s not an actively bad actress but I don’t think she’s as good as people claim ether. She gets the job done passably, I think, which results in the limitations of how we perceive some of her characters.).
