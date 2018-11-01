Khloe Kardashian dressed up True in five different Halloween costumes: adorable?

In case there was any doubt, Khloe Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom. She could not stop posting photos of True Thompson’s many Halloween costumes. True and Khloe were mommy & baby unicorns, then True was a panda, then True was a little piggie, then she was a little lamb, and then she was a little tiger! The pics are absolutely adorable, no shade. You can just feel the joy coming off these IGs. Khloe probably spent a small fortune buying all of these costumes for True, and all of the coordinated ones for herself. I mean, I would bitch about how these people have too much time and too much money, but Khloe will have these photos of True all of her life, and that’s priceless.

What’s interesting, of course, is that True’s daddy is nowhere in any of these particular photos, although last night, Tristan did post some photos indicating that he didn’t miss True’s first Halloween. Khloe apparently did go to Cleveland for a day or two to support Tristan Thompson during a Cavaliers game, but then she returned home to LA. Things are still very strained between Khloe and Tristan, obviously. Just how strained though?

A rocky romance. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still fighting to save their strained relationship six months after his cheating scandal, but it hasn’t been easy. “Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.” Us revealed earlier this month that Kardashian planned on joining Thompson, 27, in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the 2018-2019 season. Although she cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers player during his game on Tuesday, October 30, according to TMZ, a source tells Us that the Revenge Body host is still unsure about the couple’s future. “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely,” the insider tells Us. “She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.” The source tells Us that Kardashian’s “world won’t fall apart if the relationship with Tristan ends,” because she is “just focused” on True. A second Kardashian insider reveals to Us that while the Strong Look’s Better Naked author’s relationship with the basketball pro “is currently strained, Khloé is the type of person who doesn’t let go easily.”

I can’t believe I’m actually wasting my brain cells even analyzing this, but here goes. My take is that Khloe is a stage-five clinger and she really wants to be seen as “ride or die” for her man. BUT she also got what she wanted, which is Baby True, so ultimately she knows she’ll be fine if and when she leaves Tristan. So why hasn’t she left yet? I think there’s a deeply masochistic side to her, honestly.