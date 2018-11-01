Khloe Kardashian dressed up True in five different Halloween costumes: adorable?

In case there was any doubt, Khloe Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom. She could not stop posting photos of True Thompson’s many Halloween costumes. True and Khloe were mommy & baby unicorns, then True was a panda, then True was a little piggie, then she was a little lamb, and then she was a little tiger! The pics are absolutely adorable, no shade. You can just feel the joy coming off these IGs. Khloe probably spent a small fortune buying all of these costumes for True, and all of the coordinated ones for herself. I mean, I would bitch about how these people have too much time and too much money, but Khloe will have these photos of True all of her life, and that’s priceless.

What’s interesting, of course, is that True’s daddy is nowhere in any of these particular photos, although last night, Tristan did post some photos indicating that he didn’t miss True’s first Halloween. Khloe apparently did go to Cleveland for a day or two to support Tristan Thompson during a Cavaliers game, but then she returned home to LA. Things are still very strained between Khloe and Tristan, obviously. Just how strained though?

A rocky romance. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still fighting to save their strained relationship six months after his cheating scandal, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

Us revealed earlier this month that Kardashian planned on joining Thompson, 27, in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the 2018-2019 season. Although she cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers player during his game on Tuesday, October 30, according to TMZ, a source tells Us that the Revenge Body host is still unsure about the couple’s future.

“Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely,” the insider tells Us. “She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.” The source tells Us that Kardashian’s “world won’t fall apart if the relationship with Tristan ends,” because she is “just focused” on True.

A second Kardashian insider reveals to Us that while the Strong Look’s Better Naked author’s relationship with the basketball pro “is currently strained, Khloé is the type of person who doesn’t let go easily.”

[From Us Weekly]

I can’t believe I’m actually wasting my brain cells even analyzing this, but here goes. My take is that Khloe is a stage-five clinger and she really wants to be seen as “ride or die” for her man. BUT she also got what she wanted, which is Baby True, so ultimately she knows she’ll be fine if and when she leaves Tristan. So why hasn’t she left yet? I think there’s a deeply masochistic side to her, honestly.

Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.

31 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian dressed up True in five different Halloween costumes: adorable?”

  1. Rose says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    This kid is honestly the cutest.

  2. Beth says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Yes, True really is adorable, but dressing her up in multiple costumes and posting it on social media for the world to see is, just a Kardashian way to get attention. Come on Khloe, is a human child, not a doll to play dress up with

  3. Eliza says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I mean I think Khloe did the photo shoot for herself as her costumes and photoshop alone probably took half a day. But Tru is very cute and has patience.

  4. Kittycat says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    True is a living doll

  5. Tootsie McJingle says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:07 am

    She certainly is adorable but my goodness I know I did not enjoy changing my babies’ clothes five times a day and that was due to poop, vomit, pee, sometimes all three simultaneously. To do it on purpose? Props.

  6. RBC says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:08 am

    True is just adorable!! and Khloe is certainly enjoying being a mother. I am happy for her.
    But, part of me thinks this drama/trauma with Tristan is not as bad as it appears. I think they are still hooking up and there will be a pregnancy announcement (and new KUWTK storyline)soon.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Tristan left Khloe months ago. She has no say in this matter.

  8. Snowflake says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:16 am

    True is so adorable. It’s Khloe’s first kid, i would probably be the same way with my first also. She is so thin now or is it Photoshop?

  9. Lenn says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I think they are still together. They probably did some therapy and now they are pretending that he is a changed man. She is sticking her head in the sand.

    • Raven says:
      November 1, 2018 at 10:05 am

      No last week they released a story that Khloe was over it. A couple of weeks ago Tristan was with another woman.

      • Nancy says:
        November 1, 2018 at 10:29 am

        She’s here in Cleveland. She was at a Cavs game on Tuesday night. Not that I’m happy about it, I don’t get a vote. Tristan posted a pic of the kid with the obvious My First Halloween. *He posted a pic last summer with his son (who is incredibly cute, doesn’t look like TT) and True who really looks like him. Jordy was angry bc she doesn’t post pics of him and knew it was either PMK or Khloe who put him up to it.*

      • Erinn says:
        November 1, 2018 at 11:10 am

        Nancy – because I am in no way a sports fan (and not American) I was trying to quickly remember which state Cleveland is in… then I remembered one of the Drew Carey show theme songs “Cleveland rocks… Cleveland rocks… Ohio-hio-hiooo”. And that’s about all of the Ohio fact tidbits I have haha. Sorry you’re sharing your turf with them (though at least True is genuinely adorable).

  10. Lizzie says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:50 am

    If I were her friend I was say “dear friend, you have the perfect baby you’ve longed for your whole life….cut this man who is digging you loose. Find an older guy who isn’t a professional athlete who actually loves you. He’s out there.”

  11. KA says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I think she wants at least one more baby out of him before she leaves.

  12. LNG says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:08 am

    My 2 year old wore the same unicorn costume! It was $6.99 at Costco. She loved wagging her little tail!

  13. CanadianGirl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Cute pictures. I love the second one in the unicorn set with Chicago (Inthink, I went on Instagram to compare and I think it’s her 😂) also in the unicorn headband. Super cute.

  14. Sayrah says:
    November 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Cute pics!

  15. meme says:
    November 1, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Cute photos. I guess the question is what does it mean to be “together” with Tristan? Being “with” a guy like Tristan means you sleep with him, get some of his time inbetween his other side chicks and probably go to sleep alone more often than not – even if you have one of his kids. What a horrible situation she is in with him. There is no way she can be happy with him.

