Khloe Kardashian dressed up True in five different Halloween costumes: adorable?

In case there was any doubt, Khloe Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom. She could not stop posting photos of True Thompson’s many Halloween costumes. True and Khloe were mommy & baby unicorns, then True was a panda, then True was a little piggie, then she was a little lamb, and then she was a little tiger! The pics are absolutely adorable, no shade. You can just feel the joy coming off these IGs. Khloe probably spent a small fortune buying all of these costumes for True, and all of the coordinated ones for herself. I mean, I would bitch about how these people have too much time and too much money, but Khloe will have these photos of True all of her life, and that’s priceless.
What’s interesting, of course, is that True’s daddy is nowhere in any of these particular photos, although last night, Tristan did post some photos indicating that he didn’t miss True’s first Halloween. Khloe apparently did go to Cleveland for a day or two to support Tristan Thompson during a Cavaliers game, but then she returned home to LA. Things are still very strained between Khloe and Tristan, obviously. Just how strained though?
A rocky romance. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still fighting to save their strained relationship six months after his cheating scandal, but it hasn’t been easy.
“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”
Us revealed earlier this month that Kardashian planned on joining Thompson, 27, in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the 2018-2019 season. Although she cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers player during his game on Tuesday, October 30, according to TMZ, a source tells Us that the Revenge Body host is still unsure about the couple’s future.
“Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely,” the insider tells Us. “She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.” The source tells Us that Kardashian’s “world won’t fall apart if the relationship with Tristan ends,” because she is “just focused” on True.
A second Kardashian insider reveals to Us that while the Strong Look’s Better Naked author’s relationship with the basketball pro “is currently strained, Khloé is the type of person who doesn’t let go easily.”
I can’t believe I’m actually wasting my brain cells even analyzing this, but here goes. My take is that Khloe is a stage-five clinger and she really wants to be seen as “ride or die” for her man. BUT she also got what she wanted, which is Baby True, so ultimately she knows she’ll be fine if and when she leaves Tristan. So why hasn’t she left yet? I think there’s a deeply masochistic side to her, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
This kid is honestly the cutest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baby True is soooooo cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! She is so so precious
Khloe pls stop putting Snapchat filters on that gorgeous face, she doesn’t need to grow up wanting modifications.
Maybe the ultimate rebellion of all these Kardashian spawn will be the eschewal of all vanity. It’d be brilliant! I hope North becomes a surgeon and True an English teacher and Reign a sculpter and Stormi an administrator. Wouldn’t that be amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how you think! That would be badass. Right now, I think Kourtney’s kids have the greatest shot of following a more normal/serious path.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she puts a lot of filters on the baby’s photos because True is slightly cross-eyed and Khloe is embarrassed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, True really is adorable, but dressing her up in multiple costumes and posting it on social media for the world to see is, just a Kardashian way to get attention. Come on Khloe, is a human child, not a doll to play dress up with
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its Halloween! Literally a day to play dress up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Beth. At least the costumes look soft and comfy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True seems to be enjoying herself! I find the K Klan revolting, but if I had a cute baby and tons of cash I would do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have quite a few ‘regular folk’ on my social media’s who have done the multiple costumes/mother-daughter costumes, etc, and posted them for the last week or so.
I just assume that these people are really into Halloween/Cosplay/Playing Dress-up. So, that’s how I look at this, as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I think Khloe did the photo shoot for herself as her costumes and photoshop alone probably took half a day. But Tru is very cute and has patience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True is a living doll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She certainly is adorable but my goodness I know I did not enjoy changing my babies’ clothes five times a day and that was due to poop, vomit, pee, sometimes all three simultaneously. To do it on purpose? Props.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be honest, with those nails, do you think she’s the one cleaning up and changing the baby?
Snark aside, that is one seriously cute kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Props to the nanny you mean
She is a ridiculously baby, though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*cute* ridiculously cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True is just adorable!! and Khloe is certainly enjoying being a mother. I am happy for her.
But, part of me thinks this drama/trauma with Tristan is not as bad as it appears. I think they are still hooking up and there will be a pregnancy announcement (and new KUWTK storyline)soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tristan left Khloe months ago. She has no say in this matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s living with him in Cleveland right now. If you didn’t see my post the other day, congrats on the Red Sox Championship!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True is so adorable. It’s Khloe’s first kid, i would probably be the same way with my first also. She is so thin now or is it Photoshop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are still together. They probably did some therapy and now they are pretending that he is a changed man. She is sticking her head in the sand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No last week they released a story that Khloe was over it. A couple of weeks ago Tristan was with another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s here in Cleveland. She was at a Cavs game on Tuesday night. Not that I’m happy about it, I don’t get a vote. Tristan posted a pic of the kid with the obvious My First Halloween. *He posted a pic last summer with his son (who is incredibly cute, doesn’t look like TT) and True who really looks like him. Jordy was angry bc she doesn’t post pics of him and knew it was either PMK or Khloe who put him up to it.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy – because I am in no way a sports fan (and not American) I was trying to quickly remember which state Cleveland is in… then I remembered one of the Drew Carey show theme songs “Cleveland rocks… Cleveland rocks… Ohio-hio-hiooo”. And that’s about all of the Ohio fact tidbits I have haha. Sorry you’re sharing your turf with them (though at least True is genuinely adorable).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were her friend I was say “dear friend, you have the perfect baby you’ve longed for your whole life….cut this man who is digging you loose. Find an older guy who isn’t a professional athlete who actually loves you. He’s out there.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she wants at least one more baby out of him before she leaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 2 year old wore the same unicorn costume! It was $6.99 at Costco. She loved wagging her little tail!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute pictures. I love the second one in the unicorn set with Chicago (Inthink, I went on Instagram to compare and I think it’s her 😂) also in the unicorn headband. Super cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute pics!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute photos. I guess the question is what does it mean to be “together” with Tristan? Being “with” a guy like Tristan means you sleep with him, get some of his time inbetween his other side chicks and probably go to sleep alone more often than not – even if you have one of his kids. What a horrible situation she is in with him. There is no way she can be happy with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse