Megan Mullally believes Nicole Brown Simpson’s ghost was haunting her old house

I’m taping Busy Philipps’ new E! Show, Busy Tonight, but I haven’t watched it yet as there’s always something I’d rather see on Netflix. (This is indicative of my relationship to cable and if it wasn’t for Jeopardy and awards shows I would cut the cord. Plus Comcast has the fastest internet in my area.) Anyway Megan Mullally was on Busy’s Halloween episode and she told a story about a house she lived in once. It wasn’t the same house where Nicole Brown Simpson lived when she was murdered, but it was “on the same property where had once stood a house that OJ Simpson had rented for Nicole Brown Simpson before they were married.” So Nicole had lived on the property prior to when she lived with OJ and before she divorced OJ and was murdered in 1994. It was at least two houses before her death. Megan thinks Nicole was haunting the place though because she heard some sounds. She attributes it to the fact that her husband, Nick Offerman, wasn’t aware of Nicole’s brutal murder.
Megan: “We would have in that house, in one corner of the house like maybe where the bedroom used to be in the old house, we would have all these sounds and weird things all the time.
“I would be like, ‘That’s Nicole and she’s pissed because Nick doesn’t get it.’
“So then that whole ESPN documentary came on and the whole Ryan Murphy [show].
“Nick watched both of those and was like ‘oh my God, this is like a really big deal.’
“I was like ‘yeah, that’s what I’ve been trying to tell you.’
“Then, ever since then, no more sounds.”
Busy: “Your ghost just needed acknowledgement.”
Megan: “She needed Nick to understand what happened.”
After that Busy asked Megan if she’d ever cheated on Nick by having sex with a ghost. Megan said she had woken up from a dream like that so maybe. I think I’m about to clear some space on my DVR.
So is this tacky, to say that you were once haunted by the ghost of a famous person who still has living relatives? I think it is, a little. I also doubt that Megan would have attributed the sounds to a ghost, especially Nicole Brown Simpson’s ghost, if she didn’t know that Nicole had once lived nearby. It’s just a silly story and Megan may not even believe it though.
Here’s the video of Megan telling this story. She also talked about the book she wrote with Nick. She said it was an easy process because they wrote it in bed by recording themselves on their phones.
I straight up SAW a ghost once, so I totally believe this!
I am normally very skeptic and eye-rolly about hoo–doo voodoo stuff, so I wouldn’t make it up.
Ooh! Do tell! I love ghost stories!
I lived in a house with a ghost. Random taps on the shoulder, candles lit, lights that refused to stay off, footsteps on the stairs, the cat puffing up and hissing at something invisible, it was a bit spooky, but not scary (well coming home and finding lit candles was a bit alarming since flames should not be left unattended).
Yes, my experience was striking but not scary. Someone I knew had died unexpectedly, and I outright SAW him in bedroom door (he had passed already). It was just an outline of him but I knew it was him.
I have lived and worked in very old buildings and I love them, but I feel like you have to have respect for the energy of people who may have died in them. I read once if you see a ghost to ask them their name and explain you respect their space, you’re just passing through and mean no harm.
I’ve had some weird crap happen in our house. Shortly after the passing of our cat, we had some extra weird things happening for about a week – my husband and I, and the dog, heard a meow at one point. I think she was just kind of making sure we knew she loved us.
I used to see an old man, wearing overalls and a white long sleeved shirt, walking by my windows at work…My windows were inside a warehouse. Nobody I worked with looked like him. The office was near train tracks, and I figured he must’ve worked on a train. Lights would flicker on/off all the time, too.
Yes!!!
My friend had a pj party when we were 11. There were about ten of us there. We were running from the bedroom to the bathroom. She and I were running out of the br door and saw an old women walking down the hall. She looked filmy like a kid would envision a ghost. 👻 We screamed and ran in the bathroom. None of our friends saw her. We each described her the same to her parents. We went to the back bedroom where her grandmother was, and she was asleep with curlers in her hair. To this day, we don’t know what/who we saw. I speak to this friend occasionally and it always comes up. EWWW, day after Halloween. @Erinn, hope you get a cat soon!
NANCY!
I did! I hadn’t planned on it, but about 2 weeks ago we picked up a kitten. Cricket. She’s an absolute doll. She scarily (and endearingly) does so many of the weird quirky things that Patch did… and she was born the month she passed. So I think it was fate. Link to jpeg (sorry admins if it’s not okay!) : https://tinyurl.com/ycrt8564
Is Busy sitting like that trying to be like Amanda de Cadenet (who is quite a good interviewer). Busy is exhausting.
I agree. Hard to watch or listen to her. She’s all into lets put our legs up and chat. Ick. Dude was living on another planet if he didn’t know about the murder. Like our dictator spouts out on a regular: FAKE!
I love Busy, but her voice grates on my last nerves. I wish her luck with this show but I don’t think I’ll be watching.
I’ve watched 2 of her shows and I agree with you about Busy’s voice. It’s a cross between valley girl and Kim Kardashian.
I love Megan and Nick, but this feels…wrong. I don’t think she thought about how that would sound to Nicole’s family. It’s pretty awful.
Also…how did Nick not know? He’s a few years older than me, and the news was inescapable at that time, and everything that followed.
Yes and yes. And seriously where tf was Nick during the whole OJ thing? How could he not possibly know about it? I think even the rest of the WORLD was aware of it.
Also, if writing a book is as easy as talking into your phone, I want that gig!
I would not be surprised if Nick Offerman was one of those “I don’t have a TV” people. If you weren’t plugged into the news cycle, you probably knew OJ Simpson was on trial for murder maybe you didn’t know the details.
Wha–? This is tacky. And how in the world would *anyone* not know that Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered? C’mon. Very inappropriate.
Agree.
Nick Offerman is 48 years old; how in the world did he not know about Nicole Brown-Simpson’s brutal murder and the entire O.J. fiasco? I wasn’t even in the U.S. during a lot of that and still knew about all of it, including the slow chase in the white Bronco.
On a completely different note, my husband and I recently watched Risky Business (the old Tom Cruise movie), and Megan has a walk on part as on of the prostitutes that comes to his house when he sets up his “business”. It was so great to see her and it must have been one of her very early roles!
I was in the third grade during the trial, and my teacher was so invested, she turned on the tv so we could watch the verdict. Strange that someone who would have been an adult had no idea…
I think everyone did that. We didn’t even have a TV in our office but someone managed to get one and we all dropped everything and watched. Nothing but stunned silence when he was acquitted.
In my very 1st home I purchased I had a very persistent ghost. ( I wasn’t a believer either )
The ghost would get particularly angry if I left for long periods of time. Once I came home from vacation and every interior door I had closed was open and every single blind I closed was open ( including 1 that was over the staircase and completely unreachable accept for a loooong ladder) upon my return.
I pulled up at night and could see in my entire house. Every single guest that stayed in my home became a believer if they stayed with me long enough…
This is a tacky story and I wonder at the producers who let it go to air.
Nicole Brown’s murder (and Rob Goldman) still makes me extremely sad. She had called the cops multiple times when he was abusing her and they wouldn’t take it seriously and sometimes would fanboy over OJ. There were so many red flags that if OJ weren’t famous he might have been stopped before he killed her. And then the disgusting media circus that came after (look up Jay Leno dancing itos on YouTube).
Was Nick Offerman living like a hermit in the 90s? I mean…
I believe in spirits…my whole family believes in spirits…I grew up in a house that had a wonderful spirit…I always felt their presence…it was strongest with me and my Mama…she said when we first moved into the house in 1972, which was pretty good size with 3 floors…she always felt as though someone was around her…but since she never felt the spirit meant her or us any harm…she was always cool with it…she said once she saw someone/thing standing over me and my sisters bed…just watching peacefully…she named the spirit “Bentley” and I guess it liked the name…cause that’s what everyone called it…and yes, noises would happen…and stuff would move…you could see things in mirrors…by the time I was ten…I just accepted the fact that…there are things you can’t see with your eyes…but it doesn’t mean they’re not there…Which was HILARIOUS when I went to go see the movie “Poltergeist” as a child…I was the only one out of my friends that was like…
“Welp, SOMETHING is pissing off the spirits…y’all need to work that out…” movie didn’t faze me in the least…taught me to ALWAYS be respectful that’s for sure…
Oh…but if Bentley didn’t care for you? OOOOOOOOWEEEEEEE…THEN you would have issues…my older Brother and my Aunt and Cousins were TERRIFIED of being in our house…because they said that whatever was up in there…it terrified them!
I always thought…”Good…it’s what you deserve…”
Gross.
I just remembered my favorite story once when I returned home after a long absence
( practically living with boyfriend ) I was rushing around getting ready for a baseball game ( go Royals!) and I had laid out my clothes on my bed and my thick heavy cotton shirt levitated and flipped in front of my eyes! I stopped short and went “Wow!” aloud and then continued rushing around. I went into my kitchen and reached for my water bottle and b4 I could grab it the cap richochied ( sp?😬) off of two walls. She was pissed I was leaving! Like others I wasn’t in the least fearful of her, for the most part she was just very playful…
