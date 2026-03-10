Quentin Tarantino is pissed that Rosanna Arquette criticized his use of the n-word

Several days ago, the Times of London published an interview with Rosanna Arquette, all part of her promotion for The Moment (the Charli XCX movie). The Times asked Rosanna about different parts of her career, including her small part in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Regarding Pulp Fiction, Arquette said, “It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.” From there, she segued into speaking about Harvey Weinstein, who produced Pulp Fiction and who sexually harassed her around that time – when she got out of that hotel room before he could assault her, he ruined her career. Basically, Rosanna has every reason to have mixed feelings about Pulp Fiction, that whole experience and any film produced by Weinstein. But Quentin Tarantino got really, really mad about her interview. He wrote a public letter/note to Rosanna:
Dear Rosanna,
I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?
Do you feel this way now?
Very possibly.
But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.
There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.
But it would appear the objective was accomplished.
Congratulations
Q
As I said in my coverage of Rosanna’s interview, it’s not like she’s the first one to ever question or criticize Tarantino’s use of the n-word. Spike Lee was on Tarantino’s ass about it for years, as were many film critics and Black writers and artists. Which makes me wonder… is Tarantino angry because Rosanna is white? Because she’s a white actress and filmmaker who appeared in one of his films and she’s now like “actually, his use of that word is f–king gross?” It does feel like an outsized response to one woman who is merely chiming in on an issue which has been around since the ‘90s. Also: does someone need to be “cynical” to look back on what previous filmmakers got away with and think “actually that was problematic?” That’s part of how art ages and how we, as a society, age and evolve as well. Additionally, I find it especially galling that Tarantino fixed his mouth to throw this hissy fit without even acknowledging Rosanna’s issues with Weinstein, which have also influenced how she looks back on Pulp Fiction.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
QT has hurtee feelings. He dished it out to Paul Dano and now is unhappy about an actress criticising his choices in film making? Is only he as a wealthy white man entitled to criticise others? Neither he nor JK Rowling own the actors who starred in their films .
Right? He said there’s supposed to be an esprit de art between colleagues. Um where was that when he trashed Dano and Lillard? Whew, someone’s sensitive.
I think Quentin is more pissed that Rosanna is a *woman* who is criticizing him more than that she is a white person who is criticizing him.
Agreed! He is such a sensitive artist who welts under criticism from a “mere” woman! Snort!
He picks and chooses who he wants to be upset with because Denzel Washington has gotten into his ass about it too, and I don’t remember an open letter to him.
I’ve been over Quentin Tarantino since he was on a talk show talking about how he was going to get the bloods and the crips together, and just talk it out and squash everything. Because of course all they need was interjection from him to handle long-standing gang issues.
So I’m just saying, that his entire perspective on a lot of things to do with black people is actually pretty racist, but he’s just one of those people that believe that because they have black friends that they have and understanding and level of comfort with saying and doing certain things, that they really don’t.
I for one am shocked -shocked!- to hear that QT isn’t taking criticism well. He seems so even-tempered and receptive to feedback that might allow him to grow beyond his narrow worldview, it’s truly astounding that he would miss this opportunity to acknowledge harm done and talk about what he would do differently compared to 1994.