Mail: ‘Netflix were not happy’ with Duchess Meghan’s ‘too cautious’ As Ever brand

Last Friday, the confirmation came that the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand was ending their partnership with Netflix. Netflix became a silent partner in As Ever in 2024-25, helping Meghan get the brand off the ground as part of a synergistic move alongside With Love, Meghan. It was clear that Netflix was looking into lifestyle/entertaining programming, and it was also clear that Netflix’s executives (like CEO Ted Sarandos) think the world of Meghan in particular and wanted to support her foray into building a brand. My interpretation of the “split” was that As Ever’s first year has been so successful, Meghan can and will buy out Netflix’s investment and operate As Ever on her own. But obviously, the Daily Mail’s sources – a neighbor’s cousin’s hair stylist’s ex-lover’s adopted uncle who “works at Netflix” – believe they know what’s really going on.
Netflix had not been ‘not happy’ with Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand before their split. The Duchess of Sussex’s jam and flower sprinkles business just ‘didn’t fit’ and their customers showed ‘no appetite’ for it, a Los Angeles insider claimed.
The Netflix source told the Daily Mail that there has been some consternation at their HQ in Sunset Boulevard over claims Meghan felt they had been ‘too cautious’ with her As Ever brand.
‘Netflix were not happy’, the Mail’s insider said today. The source claimed that Netflix had considered whether to sell As Ever products in their new bricks and mortar stores in the US – off the back of her TV show With Love, Meghan. But it never happened.
‘They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand – so when then were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House there was no appetite for it’, the source said.
‘It just didn’t fit with Squid Game or Strangers Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped’.
Netflix has been asked to comment. But on Friday it released a statement that suggested it never planned to be a long-term backer of Meghan’s lifestyle company.
The Duchess of Sussex had apparently felt that ending their partnership after less than a year would allow her jams and candles to ‘go global’. But an insider at the streaming giant in California has said that the tie-up was another in a long list of failures between the two parties. Cookie Queens has not been picked up by Netflix despite their new ‘first look deal’. Meet Me at the Lake remains in development 2.5 years on despite their previous $100m contract.
Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants in the US, told Page Six: ‘Losing Netflix on As Ever is a brutal backlash because the halo just got ripped off, and what’s left looks like another failed Montecito money grab. The pattern starts looking like lethally unwise brand management. For Meghan, losing Netflix is the kiss of death to the pitch that prestige partners still see unlimited upside’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Sources” have been saying variations of “why didn’t Netflix sell As Ever products alongside their Bridgerton-themed products?” for months now. Those sources really don’t understand IPs versus lifestyle brands, huh? Bridgerton and Squid Game are fictional dramas and Netflix is squeezing money out of those IPs based on the popularity of the Netflix shows. Meanwhile, Netflix was doing something completely different with Meghan – they were helping her build her own stand-alone brand and they were experimenting with lifestyle programming using a charismatic celebrity they already had under contract. The Mail’s sources’ complaints boil down to “why isn’t Meghan being treated like BRIDGERTON” and I don’t know what else to say to these idiots.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was spotted arriving at her hotel after attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, exuding elegance in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt, paired with black pointed-toe heels and a sleek bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles TV series premiere of ‘Beef’ at the TUDUM Theatre.
Featuring: Ted Sarandos
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 30 Mar 2023
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
More nonsense about something they know nothing about. Yep that tracks!
I totally concur with you.
Both netfix and Meghan put out statements. Could there be more beneath surface? Idk. But what I do know is that I don’t trust anything from “sources” talking to the DM or a Murdoch outlet.
Netflix and the Sussex’s have both profited greatly since they first started working together, no one is complaining (except Peggy’s trolls) and the Sussex’s still have a “first look” contract with Netflix I highly doubt Netflix is unhappy about anything except maybe not getting that merger.
I could see 1% of this being true – someone at netflix wanted meghan to expand quickly and sell a million products, do a collab with creuset etc right away, but meghan and her team emphasized building a brand slowly and solidly first, and I’m sure others at netflix agreed. but honestly – the mail is a mix of fanfiction, evil dreams, and random unfounded leaks.
Well the British press is saying the opposite happened, that Meghan wanted to expand quickly but Netflix didn’t. I honestly think what both Meghan and Netflix have put out is the truth and let’s hope that collab with Le Creuset will happens.
Could be – investors often demand unsustainable growth, and Meghan is understandably cautious about her brand. As she should be – it certainly wouldn’t be Netflix bearing the brunt of criticism for anything less than perfection.
Given how tricky it was to scale up the production of her products while launching new ones over the last year, I personally think that playing it safe was the right choice. And now, the business has been successful enough that she can buy out the initial investment and run it just how she wants!
In some cases, that would be described as a huge entrepreneurial success.
I suspect there is interest by many retailers to carry the line. If Netflix wanted an exclusive it would have really hindered growth.
I was in a Williams-Sonoma the other day and man, the Stanley Tucci branded stuff is everywhere. Maybe this is what they were hoping for but it’s over the top and kind of cheapens the whole enterprise.
Netflix should be happy – there’s a massive amount of Bridgerton stuff at WS – not nearly as much in individual stores as there is online. Cake mixes, china, linens, glassware, and my personal favorite, confections (e.g., a multi layer Bridgerton lemon lavender cake, for $80). Dove (personal care, not the chocolate company) also has a line of Bridgerton branded items, soap, bodywash, scrub, looks like limited edition scents through Target. It’s hard to imagine Netflix would think Meghan and As ever would be in a position to do something similar so early. Though I could see them having pushed for some collaboration with Le Creuset; the bump LC got after WLM came out was quite something.
The day a “source” breaks a story before it actually happens, I may believe it. Until then, this is all bs and made up nonsense.
If DM has a Netflix insider why are they quoting a comment from Page Six? They should be able to put out more information about this. Instead they’ve just repeated their old stories.
The story is just a rehash of their previous story about why AsEver was not in Netflix stores and quotes from Page Six about why this is the end of the world. I think the public is bored with these stories. It doesn’t actually have any new reporting. It’s just a filler article.
Because as I said on Sunday they launder the criticism that they want to start through Page 6 first. Their reaction was always going to be Meghan bad, everyone hates her. It doesn’t matter what anyone says on the record or off the record legitimately, they want her to be a failure so she has to be a failure and they’re only going to view her as a failure.
But I find them amusing in how they all of a sudden have insiders and experts in every aspect of business or philanthropy the second Harry and Meghan get involved. They have Insiders everywhere but never seem to be able to break any news themselves.
“They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand…”
Right.
No one really cared so much about As Ever that initially the items sold out much faster than they could be restocked — because of the huge interest in and support of Meghan, until the brand’s suppliers managed to scale up their production lines.
And the Squaddies elsewhere still don’t have access, despite the massive demand.
I thought she had sold millions of dollars worth of jam? but no one cares? my package being delivered today says otherwise, lol.
I mean, this is going to happen with anything Meghan does – the tabloids – british and US – will spin it as a disaster. The sussexes and netflix put out statements that aligned with each other. Its clear this isn’t a sign that As Ever is failing, far from it.
But tabloids need clicks so……its another day of trashing Meghan.
Ah yes, an impartial and independent PR consultant that says things like “Montecito money grab”.
Netflix just abandoned a bid to buy Warner Brothers and Trump was pressuring them to fire board member Susan Rice. I don’t think Meghan’s start up brand or Archewell’s first look deal are their main focus or priorities. It’s literal pennies for them. However, for Meghan, maybe paying back her investor and being sole owner of her company makes more sense than being part if a massive streamer that is subject to political and business winds way out of her control. Merchandising is an offshoot of Netflix’s shows but AsEver doesn’t fit in that model. I honestly look forward to the day when the Sussexes can work with other companies and sell their productions beyond Netflix because the UK press act like Netflix is their patron and sole provider. There really isn’t much more to say about this.
I mentioned this on Sunday, but I feel like the British media actually wants them beholden to larger companies. They want them to be backed by Netflix or under a restrictive deal with Spotify so that they can write articles about how they aren’t meeting the terms, and constantly say oh well if you don’t do this they’re going to cancel your contract. They spent 2020 to 2024 saying how they weren’t producing enough for Netflix and how “insiders” were telling them that Netflix was unhappy with them.
When they own the product or business outright, when they distribute the product themselves the only people that they have to keep happy are the consumers. And I don’t think the British media cares for that whether it’s a larger corporate entity, or the British royal family. They want them shackled to someone else who they believe can control what they do, and more importantly how much they can make. Captured in everything else as far as media access, and money made from hit pieces, the biggest point is still proving that Harry and Meghan were wrong to leave and to disrupt the hierarchy.
The late pick up of this story suggests even the Mail are losing interest in this story. There is only so many times you can say someone is a complete failure and flop only for that person to ignore you and keep on living their millionaire life that even a portion of tabloid readers lose interest. The reporting on this from the British press has been very muted. Not the hysteria that we were getting last year.
Also, when they work with a company like Netflix, the press can paint all the sins of that company on H&M. “how can you work with a company that produces the crown?? what do you think of this movie?? do you agree with this docuseries? or this donation from Sarandos??” and on and on.
Here, its just H&M.
“From Partnership to Power: Meghan’s As Ever Goes Independent”
Meghan’s transition from Netflix collaboration to full control signals a thriving brand — proof that celebrity influence is strongest when you own it.
Source: tinyurl.com/bdh2uxte
Those lying gutter rats are clueless to Netflix or Meghan’s feelings. Because the split was handled so smoothly without drama as most of Meghan’s endeavor’s are handled, they are now trying to insert their narrative in there.
I don’t know how investors work but I feel like Netflix wasn’t happy with As Ever. If it was meeting expectations I doubt they would have pulled out so soon. I think the brand is doing fine for a new company but Netflix probably wanted more.
@Louise Legally an investor is prohibited from withdrawing their investment before the end of contract. It is not something they have the power to do. If they approached Meghan and said they wanted to withdraw their investment she could just say no, and there is nothing they can do about it. Which points to the parting of ways being mutual. The only way Netflix can exit early is if Meghan buys them out or another investor comes on board. For Meghan to pay back all of Netflix’s money, knowing she is a naturally cautious person when it comes to money means the business is doing well. I’m confused when people think that Netflix just decided to withdraw their money because that’s not something an investor can do.
And at the same time, Meghan wanted to own her own company. And expand overseas at some point. So it worked out for the both of them then.
And what exactly would Netflix be unhappy about? The demand for the products is there. Every limited edition drop has sold out, even regular products sold out frequently and production had to be scaled up. And all of this has happened without international deliveries.
And the sheeple that comment on this garbage are just as bad…hook line and sinker. As we say here in the south…”bless their little pea pickin hearts!”
How does owing your entire business equal failure? These people are all bat shit crazy as f
The “Mail’s insider” in Netflix …. LOL, right.
She solely owns it now. And we know she made like $14 million on some jam. They are in cope.
The only big studio that really understands lifestyle merchandising is Disney. The others are okay with straightforward licensing, think typical movie and TV items. Content making isn’t the same as retail.
If Meghan truly wants to grow this brand, she’d be better served by an agency who deal specifically in this industry.
That said, Netflix may still have made a return, yet opted to not go further due to lack of depth in this area.
I love this… “obviously, the Daily Mail’s sources – a neighbor’s cousin’s hair stylist’s ex-lover’s adopted uncle who “works at Netflix” – believe they know what’s really going on.” 😭😭 This quote pretty much sums DM boring hit piece