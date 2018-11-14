Hugh Jackman: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner have ‘always been so kind & generous’

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended Hugh Jackman’s 50th birthday party. As it turns out, Hugh and his wife have been friends with Javanka for years, and they didn’t bother to cancel that friendship when Javanka went Full Deplorable. Ordinarily, I am not eager to criticize foreigners for not knowing the nuances of American politics. Hugh Jackman is Australian, of course he doesn’t know everything that’s going on here in America. Except he spends tons of time here and he makes lots of movies in America and he even celebrated his g-ddamn 50th birthday in New York. HE KNOWS. He knows what Jared and Ivanka are all about. And he just doesn’t care, because privilege. Hugh appeared on The View this week and he was asked about his Javanka friendship. This is what he said:

“They’ve always been so kind and generous,” he said, and recalled Ivanka’s “kindness” when she wrote his late mother-in-law Fay Duncan a handwritten letter when she won the Order of Australia medal for her charity work. “People question, ‘Really?’ And I’m kinda like, ‘OK, let’s say your friends of 15 years’ father became president. Whether you agree with the politics or not, do you just dump your friends?” Jackman said. “I’m like, ‘no, no you don’t.’ I don’t understand that.”

Let me ask that question another way, Hugh. Let’s say you’ve been friends with someone for 15 years and everything has always been peachy keen, then suddenly your friend takes a job with her father’s fascist administration, and sits there smugly complicit while babies are thrown in cages and sexual predators are put on the highest court in the land. Let’s say your friend of 15 years still insists on working in and profiting from an administration that actively aligns with white supremacists and Nazis, and even helps radicalize them even further to violently attack your friend’s many enemies. What would you do then? Would you sit there and excuse your friend, or would you say “bitch, you’re not my friend anymore”?

