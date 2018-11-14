Hugh Jackman: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner have ‘always been so kind & generous’

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended Hugh Jackman’s 50th birthday party. As it turns out, Hugh and his wife have been friends with Javanka for years, and they didn’t bother to cancel that friendship when Javanka went Full Deplorable. Ordinarily, I am not eager to criticize foreigners for not knowing the nuances of American politics. Hugh Jackman is Australian, of course he doesn’t know everything that’s going on here in America. Except he spends tons of time here and he makes lots of movies in America and he even celebrated his g-ddamn 50th birthday in New York. HE KNOWS. He knows what Jared and Ivanka are all about. And he just doesn’t care, because privilege. Hugh appeared on The View this week and he was asked about his Javanka friendship. This is what he said:

“They’ve always been so kind and generous,” he said, and recalled Ivanka’s “kindness” when she wrote his late mother-in-law Fay Duncan a handwritten letter when she won the Order of Australia medal for her charity work.

“People question, ‘Really?’ And I’m kinda like, ‘OK, let’s say your friends of 15 years’ father became president. Whether you agree with the politics or not, do you just dump your friends?” Jackman said. “I’m like, ‘no, no you don’t.’ I don’t understand that.”

[From ABC News]

Let me ask that question another way, Hugh. Let’s say you’ve been friends with someone for 15 years and everything has always been peachy keen, then suddenly your friend takes a job with her father’s fascist administration, and sits there smugly complicit while babies are thrown in cages and sexual predators are put on the highest court in the land. Let’s say your friend of 15 years still insists on working in and profiting from an administration that actively aligns with white supremacists and Nazis, and even helps radicalize them even further to violently attack your friend’s many enemies. What would you do then? Would you sit there and excuse your friend, or would you say “bitch, you’re not my friend anymore”?

The Javanka section is around the 16 minute mark:

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Hugh Jackman: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner have ‘always been so kind & generous’”

  1. jan90067 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Sorry Hugh, but you’ve fallen WAY down to the bottom of the heap. You know the old saying: “You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep.” There is NO WAY I would be/am friends with anyone who believes/does the horrible things that Daughter-Wife and Ball-less Ken Doll does. If you can be, you can’t be *my* friend. NOT sorry!

    Reply
  2. Lydia says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Just ugh.

    Also, is he dumb? These people might be in serious legal trouble at some point. Does he really want to be associated with that?

    Reply
  3. Lana says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Cancelled.

    Reply
  4. Lotal says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Gross Hugh. Make better friends

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:12 am

    STFU Hugh.

    Reply
  6. Marjorie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:16 am

    He’s in so much trouble and he has no idea. He will never win an Oscar, which he wants so much he even named his son Oscar.

    Reply
  7. Lambe says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Isn’t that nice that he’s friends with the First Fascist Family?

    Reply
  8. meme says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:18 am

    #byehugh #cancelled

    Reply
  9. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Wow. I always hoped there would never be a reason for me to cancel Hugh but thjs might just be it. There seems to be a real blindspot with white Australians actors in this country when it comes to racism and politics. Nicole Kidman’s tone deaf comments about Drumpf when he was first elected comes to mind. Perhaps because racism in Australia is so casual. My question for Hugh is this: Will he still be all about his friendship with these two when they get indicted?? Or he will he somehow be able to suddenly justify no longer associating with them??

    Reply
  10. arlene says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Hugh sounds like an oblivious moron, or like that’s his intent. I don’t care how well or how long you’ve known someone; if they are complicit in supporting a tyrant, you don’t remain their friend unless you’re okay with ignoring what wrong they are doing. Hugh must be an awful person. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Ivanka got it on by the looks of them together in pictures.

    Reply
  11. Arpeggi says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:21 am

    They are active members of this administration, not just mere relatives of POTUS. Their job is to normalize the administration (and profit as much as possible from it). Isn’t Jared involved in the cover-up of Khashoggi’s murder because he’s such a good pal with MBS?

    All that are more than enough reasons to cancel a friendship.

    Reply
    • noway says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:13 pm

      100% this. If Javanka stayed in NY and didn’t participate in the whole shenanigans it would be a bit more understandable. They both have their fingers deep in the administration. Honestly, I would understand being friends with Eric Trump more, even though he says some of the dumbest things. Normally I get being friends shouldn’t change because of this, but seriously, Trump is very different. We need to stop trying to lump him in with all crazy political friendships. Trump is just so much worse.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:29 pm

      This. And this is no normal “I disagree with their politics” administration.

      Reply
    • BabyJane says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      Meanwhile, on another CB post, commenters are lauding Michelle Obama for her praise of GWBush. Something ain’t right here.

      Reply
      • KidV says:
        November 14, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        Yeah, I don’t get that either. I don’t think it’s a big deal for her to be seen at Presidential functions being friendly and funny with him, that’s still part of the job, but dude is a war monger. He also made calls to Republicans to confirm Kavanough (or however his named is spelled). Bush is not a nice, sweet guy.

      • Arpeggi says:
        November 14, 2018 at 1:32 pm

        In that other post, I and many others said that this “nice, sweet, funny man” Michelle is talking about is a war criminal and that it cannot be forgotten no matter how awful the current POTUS is. I understand smiling at him at public functions, it’s part of the job. I wouldn’t go to his daughter’s TV show to praise him though, even if I have a book to sell, that’s pretty awful. Most of those that criticize HJ also side-eye Obama for her comment

  12. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Hey Hugh,

    Maybe take a little moment out of your day to ask your friends what they really think of poc, you know like your son, maybe ask what policies they are putting in place to target poc, you know like your son. Maybe take a moment to look your son in the face and explain to him why you are aligning yourself with people who actively hate people who look like your son.

    Be best!

    Reply
  13. Div says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Damn it, Hugh. Javanka themselves are horrible, it’s not just Trump, and Hugh has all the freedom to call it out—he’s an actor, criticizing them won’t hurt his career or ruin him.

    It’s not like he is Queen Elizabeth, Meghan and Harry, Michelle Obama, or someone who has to try and stay non-partisan for tradition/protocol/etc.

    Reply
  14. Natalie S says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Hugh Jackman is a social climber. He doesn’t care about anything beyond that. There’s a whole social circle that Javanka are part of and I think he can’t just distance himself from them without it affecting his friendships with other terrible people.

    Natalie Portman is also a social climber but she seems to get that Javanka are done. She was on Colbert’s show gleefully distancing herself.

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Horrible, horrible people. That includes you, Hugh. Ugh.

    Reply
  16. TW says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Bummer. I always really liked him. We have mutual friends and he’s always seeemd down to earth and very nice. But his privilege is showing, and it’s ugly. This could have been an oppprtinity denounce the administration or at minimum certain acts by this administration.. But he didn’t. Very telling.

    Reply
  17. Helen says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:59 am

    the way he answered that question was utterly disingenuous and he knows it. he knows it’s not about “his friend’s father becoming president,” but her active complicity in her father’s fascism. never would have figured hugh jackman to be so scummy.

    Reply
  18. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    So, those on this board are no longer talking to friends and family who support Trump? I’m asking sincerely.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      There are definitely some, but I would really like to point out that I do not accept the premise of your question. There is a difference between those who support trump as president, and those who are involved with this presidency, and I have to say, ESPECIALLY in light of the horrific murder of the WAPO journalist, which Jared is involved in on some level. Whether just the coverup or worse, he’s involved.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      @GIGI this goes waaaaaay beyond not speaking to people supporting Trump. She WORKS for Trump. She works for an administration that kidnaps and puts brown children in cages….brown children like Hugh and Deborah’s son. She WORKS for them. Big difference. I wouldn’t care if he was friendly with Tiffany Trump. Why? She’s not working for fascists!! Hugh is either an idiot to not see the difference or just doesn’t care. Either way, he’s gone way way down in my books.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      Honestly? I have. I cut them out because they weren’t just the kind to sign anything with an “R” next to it. I told them off because they’ve begun parroting his racist, misogynistic talking points, and I find that most of the people I gave some slack to after 2016 have begun doing the same if they haven’t turned on him yet. Some people would rather sink lower than admit they were wrong – or maybe that’s who they really were all along, and I didn’t want to see it. But I won’t associate with it. That’s not who I am.

      Hugh has the resources and the capability to leave the country, so this isn’t a pressing issue for him. But unfortunately, it is for me.

      Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      November 14, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      I asked a question but it is being turned into attempting to challenge my motives or tell me how it is different. Not seeking an argument, just wanted to know how people are addressing things in their personal life. I will say that there seems to be some justification going on from everyone who answered but Veronica.

      Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      November 14, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      It’s not just a case of people being friends with Trump supporters though, it’s a case of people being friends with people that actively work for the Trump administration and profit heavily from their position. They’ve been meddling with foreign countries to make Trump POTUS. Jared has been working to downplay the horrible plan to murder Khashoggi, pushing that he wasn’t a good man in the 1st place, that he probably got killed accidentally in a fight and so on while evidences of a well-planned, approved-from-the-top assassination were piling up. He and his wife are complicit.

      So yeah, I’d have no problem ditching people that are overhead-deep into the Trump administration, I wouldn’t even hesitate, I’d cut contact before it got there. And I would never, ever say people whose actions in this administration has turned so many lives into a nightmare are kind and generous. There was no generosity in putting babies in cages, there was no kindness in the muslim ban, they’ve created a trade war while trying to sell their brands in Asia, they are monsters.

      Reply
    • KidV says:
      November 14, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      I don’t speak to my family members who voted for Trump. I’ve unfollowed them on FB, I won’t see them over the holidays, etc. I don’t want my name or any photos associated with them.

      I told my brother I hope he’s happy when his grandkids in the future Google his name and see all of his crap on FB about Libtards, etc and he’ll have to explain why he supported an ignorant, racist administration. History isn’t going to be kind to this administration nor to anyone supporting it. And the internet is forever. I laugh thinking about that.

      Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Then he can pay for Nagini’s upcoming African safari

    Reply
  20. Sojaschnitzel says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    “They’ve always been so kind and generous” – so was Adolf Hitler. Especially to animals and children. Just ignore that he was not so kind to the jewish part of the country. No problem. Nothing to see here, please move on. #eyeroll

    Reply
  21. Genessee says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Why the disappointment? He is a good performer, but that’s it. He’s not politically active, probably because he’s Australian and (as a smart move) for his career, so why does everyone assume he’s “woke?” Has it ever occurred to anyone that maybe he is also “a deplorable?” That he believes in the same things/supports what Javanka and co. do? Not everyone in the Entertainment industry is a liberal/progressive/woke — nor do they have to announce if they aren’t, especially international stars.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:31 pm

      I agree that this is the danger of projecting admiration onto celebrities. On the other hand, it is awfully lacking in self-awareness and basic PR to sing their praises publicly right now. Karlie Kloss got married to a Kushner, but she hasn’t been foolish enough to bandy about their association like it’s not big deal. But I suppose that’s part of your point – he’s a famous, rich white guy, what could he possibly have to lose in the long run?

      Reply
  22. Marjorie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Haha, it seems that ABC is pulling the video of the interview from as many sites as they can. Whoops!

    I think “Kind and Generous” means that Ivanka has paid him appearance fees.

    So done, and he was pretty much my favorite movie star.

    Reply
  23. ClaraBelle says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Natalie Portman was friends with Jared too, during their Harvard college years. But she’s astute enough to see him for what he is now. On Stephen Colbert’s show she said:

    “…there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super-villain,”

    Of course Jared refers to losing friends these days as “exfoliation”.

    Reply
  24. KidV says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    With all of the photos on the internet of him with Javanka he’ll eventually be known as a Nazi/White Supremacist sympathizer. His kids/grandkids will have to deal with that. That’s the nature of his horror.

    Reply
  25. Bruhilde says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Ghey on closet
    Brazilian Ken doll said they flirted

    Reply
  26. Michel says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    At least now no one is talking about your being in the closet, Hugh! But still: buh-bye.

    Reply
  27. Leesa says:
    November 14, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Does it seem weird to anyone else that they’ve been friends for 15 years, when Javanka would have been 22, and Hugh and his wife would have been 35 & 47?

    Reply
  28. gingersnaps says:
    November 14, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Bye Hugh.

    Reply
  29. SM says:
    November 14, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Well said. It’s not like your friend just happens to have a criminal as a father. Of course that is not a reason to dump your friend. But when your friend is complicit in his crimes, that is the whole different story. Or maybe he doesn’t know the meaning of the word complicit, just like his good friend Ivanka?
    Also people are sayojg it is the same thong as Michelle Obama saying a nice thing about Bush. No, it’s not. First of all they became close when Barack was elected President. So she was never that friend that could come up to him and challange him about his decissions and his choices. Second of all, Bush is a dump, privileged legacy President woth blood on his hands. He made a lot of bad political choices, he however did not try to overthrow the American democracy and the European order. He was lying but he did not use deception as his main way of doing politics. All politicians lie, but they submit to the rules, whether this one will rather drive the country into a civil war that admit defeat. This is different

    Reply
  30. JustSayin' says:
    November 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    He is also friends with Rupert Murdoch

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment