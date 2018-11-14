Prince William is quietly being groomed to take over the Duchy of Cornwall

Several weekends ago, the Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Prince William were planning to separate their joint Kensington Palace office in the months to come. Harry and William have had a joint office since they reached adulthood, basically. The KP office started when both princes were in their early 20s, but their office really gained a large, dedicated staff around the time of William’s engagement to Kate, so roughly eight years ago. In those eight years, the KP office has mostly focused on William’s needs, at the expense of Harry’s work. They’ve needed to separate their office for years, is my point. I even said, months ago, that I hoped that Meghan’s entrance would mean that the Sussexes would get a separate office. Well, that’s the plan. Vanity Fair did a piece on the evolution of this issue, the “separate offices” issue, and I find all the speculation very interesting. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The separation won’t happen until next year: Harry and William already have their own private secretaries and are mapping out separate goals for the future, although a final decision about how their households will operate is unlikely to be made until after Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby is born. Sources say the princes will have separate staff and offices, but there will still be a close communication between the two. When did this first come up? Royal author and Prince Charles biographer Sally Bedell Smith believes the idea of a change was first floated on the eve of Harry’s wedding to Meghan. “I had heard that a division might be in the cards, and that it had a lot to do with Meghan—not in a negative way, but that Meghan and Harry’s interests were moving in different directions [from William and Kate’s]. This is a recognition that their roles are going to diverge in the future. William is heir to the throne and second in line to the crown. Harry is sixth, and is going to slip further down. It’s sad to see the team break up, but I think this was always inevitable and probably makes sense. The Fab Four was a nice construction, but they will only appear as a foursome from time to time….It was always an anomaly for Harry and William to be so close. When you look at Charles and his siblings, there was never that closeness. Because of Charles’s status as heir, he has inevitably been in a separate category, and now I think the same will be the case for William. His life is moving along a different path from Harry’s.” The Sussexes will be moving next to the Cambridges? Though their households may run separately, William and Harry will not be far apart. The Sussexes are rumored to be moving in next door to William and Kate, with Apartment 1—next door to the Cambridges at Kensington Palace—undergoing extensive renovations. It is expected that Harry and Meghan will move into the 21-room apartment ahead of the birth of their baby next spring. William is being groomed to take over more of Charles’ work: William is also being prepared to take on the Duchy of Cornwall from his father when Charles becomes king and William becomes Prince of Wales. William has regular meetings with his father and his grandmother to talk about the future and the important role he will play as heir.

[From Vanity Fair]

Something I’ve always thought was telling – and lame – was that Charles apparently wanted Harry or William to begin taking over The Prince’s Trust (Charles’ signature foundation), but both princes declined. It seems that William is eager enough to begin taking over the Duchy of Cornwall though, because that’s where the money is – the Duchy of Cornwall is the lucrative business which includes huge swaths of real estate, working farms and businesses. Charles even developed his organic food line attached to the Duchy too. William can’t wait to get his hands on all that money.

As for the separation of Will and Harry’s office… as I said, it was a long time coming, and honestly, they should have separated their offices years ago. It will be very interesting to see how much or how little “coordination” there is between the offices in the years to come though. I imagine that the Cambridges will do the most to pull focus from the Sussexes, but if Harry or Meghan even dare to step on one of Cambridge’s news cycles, there will be a massive Cambridge tantrum.