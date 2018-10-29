Prince William & Prince Harry plan to separate their joint office in the coming months

For years now, I’ve been saying that Prince Harry and Prince William need separate communications offices. They have different roles, needs and constituencies, really, as the heir and spare. Over the years, I’ve noted – as have many other people – that the conjoined communications staff for the princes has been a bad thing for Harry. William constantly throws his younger brother under the proverbial bus, and the KP office’s priority is clearly William and Kate, at the expense of Harry’s PR and activities. When Meghan joined the Firm, I had high hopes that she would get more involved and convince Harry that they needed their own dedicated staff, working solely on their issues. Well… I think that’s what has happened? Meghan and Harry are apparently looking to branch out and have their own office and a separate “court.”
They have long appeared to be the closest of brothers, bonded in tragedy and an inseparable element in the worldwide appeal of the royal family. Yet the pressures of monarchy, marriage and their diverging royal roles are presenting new challenges for dukes of Cambridge and Sussex. Princes William, 36, and Harry, 34, are considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities.
A source close to William and Harry said: “The brothers have leant on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before.”
Roya Nikkhah, the royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, shared exclusive intel this weekend relating to Prince Harry and Prince William’s roles within the royal family. And per Nikkhah, “the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex are preparing to go their separate ways. William and Harry considering plans to split the Kensington Palace household and create two separate courts as their future roles with Kate and Meghan diverge.”
The “royal double-act” could soon be a thing of the past, “when Harry, Meghan and their child… move from Nottingham Cottage.” As Meghan’s first baby is due in the Spring of 2019, it’s likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be preparing for their exciting arrival, which might mean moving into bigger accommodation.
I’ve also been wondering about the Nottingham Cottage situation – I can’t believe the Queen hasn’t already given Harry and Meghan a bigger apartment/situation at Kensington Palace. Maybe she’ll even give them a place beyond KP – but where? I don’t know enough about how much space Charles uses at Clarence House and St. James Palace, honestly. As for the separate court… as I said, the brothers have needed separate offices for a while. Harry can’t even have devoted palace-communications coverage of one of his signature causes – say, Invictus – without William and Kate screaming “don’t forget about uuuuussssss” and demanding that Poor Jason put out a statement about how they’re super-keen about something. Of course, separate offices means there will be less coordination and the Cambridges and Sussexes will end up stepping on each other’s messaging and events more often. But… who do you think that will benefit? Meghan and Harry, just my opinion.
Its interesting.
Harry can’t outshine William but does naturally.
Hopefully Charles woman’s up and outlines the William and Harry’s roles.
+1 Woman’s up!! I likey!!!
It’s about time. Harry and Meghan should to be independent of William/ Kate. This move should force WK to be more accountable in whatever royal work they do. I hope it will force them to man up and earn their keep.
Harry has a such a different role from William and Kate their offices should never have been combined. I suspect it was a matter of convenience for Harry. Now that he has a media savvy partner, it makes no sense to run a joint office with competing priorities.
I read that William has altrady done 200 engagements this year,which is more than what Harry has ever achieved. Even Kate’s numbers before her maternity leave were higher than what Harry was doing. At least William is doing more. The ‘whatever royal work they do’ part of your comment is true for all of them. It’s offensive calling work whatever they do.
If there is going to be separate courts then Kate needs to step up. So far Meghan is leaving her in the dust. As future queen Kate needs to take the lead.
It’s about time.
Yes, Harry and Meghan will benefit the most. Harry & Meghan need to hire people who are going to be loyal to them.
The ‘fab four’ was never going to be sustainable in the long term. I don’t think there are deep rooted tensions between the two couples however this is a pre-emptive move. Two brothers & their wives living in the same palace grounds & sharing the same office space is a bit too much. It doesn’t take a genius to know that this sort of arrangement is unrealistic. It’s time the umbilical cord was cut between William & Harry!
It’s not certain who will benefit the most, a lot of it will come down to funding. Two separate offices means more money. Something tells me W&K will get the bigger slice of the budget by virtue of their position.
Yeah I agree that W&K will get the bigger budget because of their position – which is how it should be – but hopefully we see their work schedules also continue to reflect their position.
They are grown ups with families. I liked the idea of fab four, but I’m guessing that was just to ease Meg into royal duties. Just to show her from inside.
This way both Princess will get more responsibility. Guess it will be official once hm baby is born.
What do separate courts mean?
Think of it as sort of like setting up separate businesses. Will and Kate will have their own office and staff to focus on their interests as working royals, and Harry and Meg will have theirs.
They’ll be under the same umbrella (The Firm), but Harry and Meghan’s staff will put their needs and interests as top priority. With the current shared staff, Will and Kate will always take priority over anything Harry and Meg are trying to accomplish or try to share credit for the work H&M are doing.
Kind of like how insurance companies have different departments – H&M are getting their own department.
This is a smart move and was inevitable, especially once Harry got married (regardless of who he actually married, this was going to happen IMO.) I don’t think it means that the brothers aren’t as close anymore as the article implies, I just think it means someone has realized that the brothers will be better served by two separate “courts.” Or rather, Harry will be better served.
It’s good and important for the brothers to appear together, to have some joint efforts, and same thing for the duchesses, but I think separate messages are important too.
I’ve been wondering if this was going to happen especially after the convenient leak about Kate fixing Broken Britain just before we heard about Meghan’s cookbook project.
Also, who gets Poor Jason in the split?
What leak? Can you share what you’re talking about? I read things here that sound so conspiratorial and yet the week Meghan’s cookbook project was launched, I saw nothing in the news about Kate. I bought Meghan’s cookbook so obviously I heard about her project. Maybe I’m a more casual royal observer and I don’t live in the UK, but by reading this site, sometimes I think Kate is unfairly judged as a boogey man, trying to shine a light on herself when it usually seems to me quite the opposite.
The conspiracy theories have been running rampant of late! People blamed Meghan for announcing her pregnancy so soon after Eugenie’s wedding because she wanted to steal the focus, and any time Kate is seen in public it’s “don’t forget about mee.” Which theory you decide to believe depends on the woman you support!
@Ms. Turtle. Google Kate and Broken Britain and it should come up. There was a story here about it as well. It came out on, I think, the Friday before the Monday cookbook announcement.
There was no leak. There was no announcement, just one tabloid specualting and others repeating this story. We don’t know if this “Broken Britain”-charity even exists.
Fair enough. I googled it and read it. It was announcing a new solo initiative she’s launching after the start of the year. Hardly announcing she’s fixing “broken Britain.” And if they released the info before the cookbook, how is that stealing thunder?
@Clarisse. That was not an announcement but that was definitely a leak.
@Ms. Turtle. I didn’t say it was “stealing thunder.” I think it was bad pr management to have two major stories that close together. It’s disorganized and clashes. I think the cookbook was too good to be overshadowed by that story but there was a lot of potential in creating a steady stream of smaller stories about Kate’s interactions with the committee.
Do you guys know about the Vanity Fair story, “The Mouse That Roared?” It was about Princess Diana back in the 80s, before it was common knowledge that the Wales’ marriage was broken. The Palace vehemently denied it even though the story was true. Makes sense though because the Palace works for the royals and their priority was protecting their public image.
If you do follow royal gossip, there are people who refuse to believe anything unless officially endorsed by the Palace and then there are people who run wild with any drop of speculation. When Kate was pregnant was George, there were stories of a surrogate even though you could clearly see Kate’s face had physically changed. People do take things to a ridiculous level but then there is also gossip that turns out to be true and if you follow the royals over the years, it’s fun to speculate and try to figure out what’s actually happening behind the pr. I think people sometimes lose sight that it’s fun to gossip, especially on a gossip site.
Long overdue.
Another important factor is that the monarchy is going through a transitional period. Philip’s retirement, the queen scaling back, staff resignations by some of the queens old guard, Charles positioning himself as the de facto leader & in a couple of weeks he will be laying the wreath on remembrance Sunday for only the second time in history, W&K moving their family down to London full time, William attending duchy of Cornwall meetings a role that is normally reserved for the Prince of Wales, and Harry now married & starting his own family. Splitting the offices seems like the logical step because everyone’s roles is now changing.
It’s a great opportunity for both couples to forge their own paths & focus on their own interests. And it has been evident for a while now that KP simply can’t cope with managing 4 senior royals.
I’m sure this is coming long-term but the report is hedged with a million conditional clauses and predicts the split coming in a vague future, after the Sussex baby is born. This reads less like sourced reporting to me than like a reporter taking a flyer on a plausibile scenario so he has an exclusive on the weekend.
I absolutely think the split is coming. I don’t think Nikkhah knows when, any more than anyone else on the Royal beat.
The Wales brothers seem dedicated to their joint projects with the Foundation and Heads Together. The social media accounts, the press secretaries — those things can be divided and it won’t really signal anything but growth and change. But if they divide their foundation, THAT would be news.
Well there may be no hostility behind it, they will have their own families and if the 6 of them will be in the streamlined monarchy, they can split more between them and without losing focus. It’s a good thing and will force each couple to be accountable and more dynamic. Also the folks who may lose their jobs from other older working royals retiring, can be redeployed.
Imho, it sounds like the Prince’s Trust is about to be thrust onto Wiliam or Harry (though it is William’s to undertake). Harry was very smart to conceive or develop Invictus. It can have a long legacy even if royals get the boot (although admittedly it wouldn’t exist if there were no armed conflicts).
The press tried to sell the “fab four” and I never bought into it at all in part because I don’t have any respect for William and Kate’s lazy, uninspired ways and Kate’s photo op engagements. I hoped that Meghan would catch on that being lumped with them would not help her and Harry’s image and encourage him to at least have separate communications. I follow Kensington Palace Twitter snd get the sense that W&K are a priority.
As for this Harry can’t outshine William nonsense I say just do the work, use your position for good and the Monarchy shines.
Good. It will be interesting to see what they accomplish with their own dedicated staff.
Unpopular opinion: H&M don’t need their own “court.” Now that the Cambridges have three children, H&M are out of the line of succession. A modern monarchy should be streamlined so that taxpayers are only supporting the central line. H&M are crown adjacent now, and are essentially state paid celebrities. If they want their own court, they need to work harder and prove that they see worth it.
They need their own court, until the 3 kids are adults. Charles and Camilla are in their 60s. They cannot just rely on Kate and William, unless a lot of charities are cut off. Then yes, HM would not need their own court.
It was already said they will cut charities. Most stuff will retire/die out with the current senior royals. Long overdue. The British monarchy is bloated
Did the Queen’s other children need their own courts? Only Charles made his own. Then William lead the charge and branched his own out of his father’s with Harry. It is only recent history that there are multiple courts. They should all be under Buck as there is only one true court – Her Madgesty’s court.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry and Meghan did align more closely with Charles.
Well George and Charlotte better get started on their royal duties then. Get rid of Harry and Meghan all that’s left is Will, Kate, the kids and senior citizens, yup that will work.
I agree. These two don’t need it, but the Cambridges do. I think that is reason for the change now. They need one big base just for the family of 5. Building up the court for the next/after next King and Queen.
Just give it 5 years and William and Kate may already be Prince and Princess of Wales.
Harry and Meghan will likely get a minor office with a few good people managing everything till they retire as their kid/kids won’t be working royals.
Come to think of it, if they cut off the charities due to lesser working royals but in turn, the charities get more money because of lesser funding for the royals, it’s a win! Idealistic but hope that happens!
There should literally only be one court. Prince Charles branched out way back when so he could play his PR games about Diana and Camilla. Will and Harry didn’t want to play games and KP was born. KP, while independent, actually tries to coordinate with BP unlike PC. They’ve tried to merge all three a couple times, but PC always pulls out. Anne, Andrew, and Edward have all done just fine under BP. They all have their own private secretaries, but they don’t all need an entire team devoted to them. People need to accept that Charles is bringing in the European/ Scandinavian model. Harry will work, but his kids won’t regardless of what he wants. Thankfully he doesn’t seem to want them to work.
I thought it was William who didn’t want to share office staff with Charles.
I actually agree. The Sussexes should be brought into the general Royal Family accounts like Anne, the Wessexes, etc.
But who will get custody of Poor Jason?
I think the Cambridges need him more
Good. Team Sussex need people who have their best interests in mind when promoting them. Also, KP until Jason has been amateurish at best. While that seemed to be okay with the Cambridges, it’s not for the more media savvy Meghan.
Finally.
As for Nottingham Cottage, aren’t there rumours that H&M are moving into the Gloucester’s old residence, Apartment 1 once the upgrades are finished?
I feel like William has fought this tooth and nail for as long as he could, it’s allowed him and Kate to coast on the success of Harry’s projects for years. Harry finally seems to be in a really good place in his life, and I think that’s what’s prompted this, he’s got the partner he’s wanted for a long time and she’s ready to put on the work. He seems really focused on the two of them being a working team, and that requires a little bit more control over his messaging.
Exactly. William and Kate have been riding Harry’s coattails for years now. Let the do-nothings out on their own and it will be quite apparent how lazy and unmotivated they are.
Yeah, except harry has only outworked William one year, 2017, so that’s certainly weird claim to make
Harry is charismatic and has done a great job with Invictus and Sentebale, but the Cambridges are no more riding Harry’s coattails than Harry is riding Will and Kate’s coattails when he does work related to conservation or mental health.
Eh I have my doubts about any drama behind the scenes.
In my opinion Harry stayed under the same KP communications because he was just by himself and that doesn’t warrant his own office. When he married and became part of a duke & Duchess team, it was time to go separate ways and start his own ventures. However I think they just waited ’till after Invictus, because that is a cause that matters a lot to him and he wanted to do it as well as previous times. Invictus ended this weekend.
I think this will be best for everyone in the long run, honestly. The KP accounts seemed to struggle a bit with balancing coverage of the tour and coverage of the W&K stuff back home, and I’m sure it’s frustrating to have a ton of communications staff gone for a week or two during tours.
When I read this I wondered if there was a plan in place for a regency next year and if H&M might get Clarence House once C&C move to BP. I obviously have zero evidence for this but it did get me thinking about the bigger family.
I actually think there’s been a TON of social coverage of the Sussexes since they did their first event pre-wedding. Like, often at the expense of more in depth coverage of William’s events. One thing I noticed about the tour was that we saw a few photos and videos that the Sussexes shot and KP posted. I wonder if they’ll do more of that kind of thing once they have their own branch?
BP is going to be under renovation for a very long time so I suspect Charles will never move to BP as a place of residence. I suspect he will let the government take over maintenance of BP and only use it for offices.
Bet he’ll keep the money though that supposed to go towards the upkeep of BP!
I think this is good for both. They have drastically different “brands” (W&K more traditional, H&M more modern) and it makes sense for them to be separated out now as their families are growing. I don’t think one is better than the other, just different. I know Harry has a dream of ‘normalcy’ but he is Diana’s son & married a mixed race American, so I don’t know how realistic that is. If this current tour is any indication of what’s to come from the two of them, the public interest will not fade because they appear to be dedicated to the work. I think William has stepped up a lot this year, it doesn’t get as much coverage, but he’s been making some moves (the Middle Wast trip comes to mind). Hopefully that will continue. If the Cambridges want repect to not just be in name only because William is the heir, they need to put that into action. I don’t know if Kate seemingly stepping back is by choice or not, but I would love to hear and see more from her more. She shines at events with kids so I think she should lean into that.
I agree with a poster here that i think harry and meghan should be absorbed under whatever entity looks after the other royals. Harry is 6th in line, and unless kate and wills have another kid, he’ll be fifth in line when Will becomes PoW. If they split into two separate courts, it’s just prolonging the inevitable as in 10 years or so as Meghan and Harry will begin fading into relative obscurity. Best to absorb them under the rest of the royals to save having to do it later. But with that said Harry and Meghan have a lot of attention on them right now so they can be prioritized for a while to capitalize on that attention.
Laugh of the day: I had a heart attack, because I was scrolling quickly and simply saw ” & Prince Harry are separating..” !!! Glad it was only this!!!
i dont understand the need for Harry and Meghan to get a fancy apartment in kensington palace or to be treated any differently than Andrew and Edward were treated. Andrew and Edward or Anne did not get the same homes or attention or money as Charles did. If Charles wants to cut off his brothers and their children for a smaller royal family, then he needs to start cutting off his younger son too. If there are fewer people aviailable to help, then enlist Beatrice and Eugenie and Harry.
Where exactly do you think Edward, Andrew, and Anne live? A studio apartment down the block?
I think it was always going to happen if/when Harry got married and it s about time the DoLttiles were set adrift. They cannot hide any longer I never understood why Harry setup shop with those 2 to begin with as he would have been looked after by his fathers, more experienced, household. Poor Jason was always out of his depth esp with the media genius of William. The current household setup has had issue since over the years, it was full of young and inexperienced people d it showed.
I think the Suxxes household will be staffed by more experienced people, Meghan already has someone like this at her side in her Private Sec who worked for TQ for many years.
All in all it’s a good move, I wonder if Katie Keen will finally step up and do more or will she continue to hide behind the children. This stay at home mother narrative is not sustainable, nor was it appropriate for the position she chased after for 10 years.
This should’ve happened long before Meghan entered the picture, like right after Will and Kate had a George.
WHY does everyone need their own office? That sounds so wasteful. It’s not like these are the people doing the day to day running of the charities, it’s PR people, private secretaries, and other admin. Why is this not under all one umbrella, but with someone specifically attached to each royal so that everyone’s interests are represented adequately?
Harry is no longer the spare, Charlotte is. He is 6th in line, no longer 3rd, and once Cambridge babies grow up and have kids he will fall farther and farther down the line.
Harry is in the position Andrew was once Charles had children, technically Andrew was more senior as son-of-monarch, not son of next-monarch. He should go under Buck just like I would assume Andrew, Anne and Edward are. And Clarence should support Charles and William, and then just Williams crew once Charles ascends and the remaining crew (Harry, Andrew, Anne, etc) all stay under Buck with the team’s they’ve had for decades.
No reason for more than 2 offices, 3 is already proving bad for communication 4 would be overkill.
Oh my God. The level of stanning Meghan on this site has reached such an extreme that now you believe Meghan was the one to convince Harry to seperate their offices. Wow. Nothing but just w o w
