Jewish leaders tell Nazi Donald Trump that he’s not welcome in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh community and the Jewish community is still reeling from the deadliest domestic terrorist attack on American Jewish people in American history. On Saturday, Robert Bowers killed eleven people within the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue. Bowers wounded several more people with his AR-15, including four police officers who responded to the anti-Semitic gunman. Donald Trump made a quick statement to camera, blaming the victims in the synagogue for not having armed security within the temple – at a bris, and at Shabbat services – and then Trump traveled to one of his Nazi rallies. When asked how he could have a Nazi rally just hours after a national tragedy, he lied and claimed that the New York Stock Exchange opened the day after the 9/11 attacks. The NYSE opened six days later, on September 17th.

So far, I haven’t even heard the White House say that they plan to send Trump or Pence to Pittsburgh for any memorial service, or to sit shiva with the families of the murder victims. But in a preemptive strike, the Pittsburgh Jewish community’s Bend the Arc: A Jewish Partnership for Justice already told Trump that he’s not welcome in Pittsburgh:

“Our Jewish community is not the only group you have targeted,” the group wrote in a letter to Trump. “You have also deliberately undermined the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities. Yesterday’s massacre is not the first act of terror you incited against a minority group in our country.” The group also said Trump is not welcome in the city until he also stops targeting minorities, immigrants and refugees. The president has “spread lies and sowed fear about migrant families in Central America,” the group wrote. “The Torah teaches that every human being is made b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God. This means all of us. In our neighbors, Americans, and people worldwide who have reached out to give our community strength, there we find the image of God.”

[From The Hill]

Yes, pretty much. This is how far we’ve come in two years – an endless stream of national tragedies in which the victims have no desire to see the Nazi-in-Chief pretend to mourn. No one from the Trump administration should go to Pittsburgh, because they would just turn it into a Nazi rally anyway.

And hey, remember how Trump radicalized another terrorist into sending pipe bombs to Democrats and media outlets? Guess who is still sitting on Twitter, stoking hatred for the media?

The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Trump is clearly telling his radicalized terrorist supporters that they need to continue to target his “enemies.” That’s how it needs to be reported too.