VF: Seven years on, Duchess Kate’s ‘golden era’ is finally upon us, or something

Vanity Fair published a very interesting and slightly suspicious article about the Duchess of Cambridge. The article is called “Welcome to the Golden Era of Kate Middleton,” and the point of it seems to be that Kate is coming “back” from six months of maternity leave, and she’s ready to queen this bitch. After more than seven years of watching her duchessing, I can’t say that I really buy any of this. Is it true that Kate has seemed more relaxed in general? Sure. Is it true that the sense of “competition” has made Kate more keen? Perhaps. But if you take away Meghan’s entrance into the royal fold, what are we really left with? Yet another story about how Kate *plans* to be super-keen very soon. These stories crop up about three times a year, on average. We’re always hearing about how this time, she really means it, she’s totally going to be keen now. She never is. You can read the full Vanity Fair piece here. Some highlights (yes, this is a really long piece, so I’m editing out some of the dumb fluff):
Kate’s turning point: Post-maternity leave and with Meghan around, “It’s a huge turning point,” said Susan E. Kelley, the owner, editor, and Middletonian obsessive behind What Kate Wore. “I think this is where Kate gets to make her mark…A couple of years ago, you might still have seen her being a little bit timid. Now, she seems like she’s in a more take-charge position. I’m beginning to see the person who’s going to be the queen emerging.”
Kate is a senior royal now: Kate is “no longer the “commoner” who married into the family but the future Queen Consort and mother of the future King. The role of princess-in-training has been passed on to Meghan—who, as a former actress and longtime humanitarian, is already perfectly comfortable in the public eye, but is just getting started with her own royal family and working with her chosen causes, including girls’ education. Kate has graduated to an unspoken Level Two, where she is more free to pursue her own passions—including mental-health issues, underprivileged children, and art—in a more targeted way.
Kate finally knows what she wants to do: “She found her role as a working member of the royal family through bringing up her own children and realizing what’s important to her,” said ABC News royal commentator Omid Scobie. “One of the things that we’ll see her really focusing on for the months ahead is working to help support disadvantaged children in the U.K. . . . Kate has this plan in place to really work with a number of organizations, including the Royal Foundation…If you look at Queen Elizabeth, she has that strength without really saying much, that has held this country together through some of the the fiercest wars and times that we’ve faced. I think Kate has the ability to do the same.”
Katie Nicholl’s take on Kate’s “work-shy” label: “She’s a mother, first and foremost. Her children are going to be her priority while they are young, and she will juggle her work commitments around the kids. The Duchess of Cambridge has been labeled work-shy in the past. But, actually, she’s taken on just a few patronages, things where she’s really made a difference. Early intervention with young children in primary schools, putting mental health on the map with Heads Together, was her idea. She’s been very instrumental.”
Nicholl believes Kate is “quite grateful” to Meghan, not jealous: “People who are often saying ‘Well, is she jealous of Meghan?’ She’s really not. Kate is happier in her life now than she ever has been. She has everything she wants. She has William, she has three beautiful children . . . she is where she always wanted to be,” Nicholl said. “The fact that there is a new glamorous sister-in-law in tow is not going to worry her one bit. I think Meghan came at the right time for her, because it was at a time when Kate wanted to step out of the spotlight.”
Sigh… I understand that Kate is more conservative and she has to be more conservative, because she’ll be a Queen Consort eventually. But I’ve never understood the point of waiting around and doing next to nothing just to avoid controversy because you’re going to be queen in 25 years. The argument seems to be “well, different people are different, and Kate just wants to have a quiet life with her kids and her shopping, she doesn’t want to change the world.” And maybe that’s good enough for some of the British subjects. But if you’re paying for all of this upkeep, don’t you want a bit more? Don’t you want someone who understands their soft power and has passions beyond her kids? I don’t know. Anyway, we’ll be back here in another five months with another story about how Kate plans to be super-keen eventually.
I laughed so hard reading that VF article LOL
Who is this article even written for? People who follow royalty know better than believe this and those who don’t, don’t care. Did Will came up with this or was it Carol? It’s laughable.
That article was like fan fiction?
I think it was written for people who only noticed the monarchy after Netflix’s “The Queen” and after Meghan entered it. They would be looking for info on the current family because they don’t know much more than some surface details from the wedding.
But, hey, Kate’s getting credit for any progress on Britain’s mental health, she does seem happier, and maybe this time she really will generate more substance-filled articles. William has also (finally) agreed to do more, so she’ll benefit from that.
I had a nice giggle over Kate having the quiet strength to hold the country together through tough times. Just like the Queen. I can’t even type that back with a straight face.
I don’t understand what this article is saying lol. I think we have all acknowledged on here many times that Kate has definitely seemed more confident recently (over the past year or so) so it will be interesting to see if that translates to…anything.
I also think they need a better defense of Kate’s work habits over the past few years than “her focus is her children.” As a mother who works fulltime outside the home, and has kids roughly the same age as Kate’s – it sets my teeth on edge every time. I think they would be better off saying something like ‘Kate was really nervous, she had some anxiety as she moved into her royal role, but she is ready to take on more now.”
Also, the timing of this article is everything. For an article that insists Kate isn’t jealous at all of Meghan….like I said, timing is everything.
The only thing my mom knows about the royals is what sees on CNN, but when Harry and Meghan got married she did comment to me that William and Kate were sitting pretty. I don’t think Kate is even a tiny bit jealous. I think she is thrilled that the media is chasing someone else down the street. William on the other hand …
It also contrasts badly with Diana, who was known for being a very involved mother and yet could definitely not be called work-shy. Kate likes to invite the comparison with Diana, but in that regard it really, really doesn’t work.
Right! I always thought Will and Kate are perfect for each other. They both don’t like to work. They work 1/3 of their 92 Queen. If they could, they’d take their millions and raise their kids in the country as rich people, and not do a single royal ‘duty’.
The timing is weird too. Why would this article come out smack in the middle of Harry and Meghan’s tour? Usually the royals don’t try to steal the thunder of others. And when you have Meghan giving multiple speeches, baking banana bread and doing a heavy schedule while pregnant during a tour, but Kate gets praised for…. doing the same which she ever has… it looks weird.
Why would the article about Kate dedicating her life to helping the children of Broken Britain have come out days before the Together cookbook announcement? Carole’s connections with the DM anyone?
“The argument seems to be “well, different people are different, and Kate just wants to have a quiet life with her kids and her shopping, she doesn’t want to change the world.” And maybe that’s good enough for some of the British subjects. But if you’re paying for all of this upkeep, don’t you want a bit more? Don’t you want someone who understands their soft power and has passions beyond her kids?”
I 100% agree BUT at the same time I recognize that this is the essential problem with monarchy. You get who you get. Prince William chose her as his wife for his own (unknown) reasons so this is who the British get representing them: a woman who, by all accounts including those paid to spin her “side” of things would rather live quietly in the countryside as a rich SAHM then use her influence to change the world. Shrug. I don’t understand why the British continue to want a monarchy in power.
Exactly. It’s a monarchy.
If she had a job description it would be primary responsibilities support William and the Queen, and make heirs, and secondary responsibilities supporting local charities and attending royal events. In modern times this looks ridiculous. But selecting an empire’s leader by birth right instead of qualification is also a bit ridiculous in modern light.
Could she do more? Should she do more? Yes. Is it required by the firm? Sadly no. Will-be-keen-forever Kate continues.
Their commitment to charities has always been a smokescreen to ensure the continuity of the monarchy by making it seem like what they do is vital & invaluable. Everyone that is part of the royal family is there to ensure that the system continues which is why I don’t buy this ‘modern’ line their constantly trying to push.
When you have an undemocratic system that propels people into privileged positions at the top of society this is what you get. Let’s face it none of the royals have earned their positions, it was handed to them on a royal encrusted diamond platter!
For many it’s history, continuity with the past, tradition, ceremony, nostalgia, etc. The royals are not the people most look to to change the world.
There have been times in the last couple years, I have slightly envied countries with monarchs for having living symbols of their nations that are theoretically above politics. I think at least some of the division in America is down to have nothing, really, that unites us. We have only elected leaders, which means some portion of the country always doesn’t like the people in power. I know not everyone in the UK approves of the royals, but at least there is that non-partisan presence.
One of the weakness of a constitutional monarchy is that everything hinges on what kind of person the monarch is. It is great if it is someone who is diligent, takes their responsibilities seriously and has a popular appeal.
My queen, Margrethe II, is all of these things and she is well-beloved. But it will be interesting to see how her son does when he becomes king. He has the “common touch” but he also comes across as less serious than his mother and even his wife. Crown Princess Mary has done a lot of the heavy lifting in the public sphere because she’s created a foundation that has a very clear purpose and successfully collaborates with larger foundations on specific issues. Frederik’s public profile is less well-defined.
If you get a dud as a monarch then the institution suffers – like in Sweden where the King is rather unpopular. Fortunately for him, his heir Victoria is made of the right stuff and she is immensely popular. If his son had been the heir then I think the situation would have looked different.
@AOIFE I can understand the position of embodying history. But that’s QEII and for the most part she has done her duty and done it well.
However, unlike the monarch, there is no set of rules for what any other royal members are expected to do publicly beyond representing the Queen at her request. Technically speaking every duty performed by Kate is not for Kate but for the Queen and crown.
Good point—“you get whom you get.” There’s no recourse if there’s a dud.
I don’t think the reason was unknown. He thought that neither of his parents had time for him when he was growing up and Charles had the same complaint about his parents. So, looks to me like it was a conscious decision to marry a woman that wasn’t into a celebrity culture or into publicity/media, like his own mother.
She is just dull. And yes , maybe she has to be but I don’t have to like it.
She can be dull, that isn’t the problem. The problem is she and her husband are lazy.
In my spare time I have read archival posts about the Royals here on Celebitchy and announcements about how Kate is going to hit the ground running and then not, or getting pregnant, are well documented. It’s very difficult to believe that anything will be different now but it’s rather maddening that throwing out a few crumbs of keen in the media seems to shield her from accountability.
LOL what announcements?
You mean fan fic from US weekly and Co?
Yes I use the term loosely. Wonder who feeds these articles?
I read the article, what a syrupy mess. I really dislike how journalists paint Kate as some behind the scenes diplomatic whiz who wields great power. No, she is an incredibly wealthy, lazy woman who wants a life of luxury and privilege without having to do any work. ugh
She could easily have had that without marrying a future king. I know her mother pushed it, but it makes me wonder why not push for someone less in the public eye.
In hindsight, Earl Percy seems more like to provide the lifestyle she wants. Money, castle, title, tiara, with no obligation beyond, someday, hostessing at Northumberland.
I still think he was Pippa’s first pick, ha. But maybe they were never anything more than good friends.
I just wonder how she will cope with all the ceremonial responsibilities when William is POW and eventually King. We already know she is not remotely prepared to help run the Duchy of Cornwall.
She always looks so out of place during the state dinners. Sure she may have a tiara on and a fancy dress, but she never looks anything but awkward and there are going to be plenty of those types of events in the future.
In my humble opinion, Kate is following William’s lead. She knows if she is to ascend to queen consort, she cannot be another Diana. Kate cannot overshadow William, and she is more than happy to comply. If William were to be a work stallion, she would be in the trenches with him. But since he is lazy as they come, then she is happy to oblige.
@Ostone : THIS +1,000,000. Kate follows her lazy husband’s lead. She doesn’t want to rock the boat she swam to for all these years..
Naw I don’t buy that. I think Kate is bone idle lazy and William tries to keep the status quo. I don’t think William would care at all if she kept a consistent schedule of work like other royals do.
I agree she follows William’s lead that’s why I always bring up William. On the other hand…why can’t she be a Sophie after her kids are older? Does Sophie overshadow Edward?
I think she does, but I don’t think Edward cares as much.
One of many excuses for Kate’s laziness. Kate is not working because she follows William’ s lead. William is not working because he does not want to overshadow his father, blah blah
I think they’re both lazy (according to modern American standards) and entitled. There’s a reason Kate didn’t really have a “real” job for the ten years before her marriage. She didn’t need one for the money and apparently didn’t want one either. Or else she would have gotten some type of job. Eugenie works full time and no one says boo to her about it. Even the Queen, as old fashioned as they come, thought it was strange that Kate didn’t have a job!
Yes, I don’t think Kate is secretly dying to get out there and work more and William is holding her back. I think one of the reasons they probably get along as a couple is because their outlook on life is very similar, and I’m including their work ethic in that. (yes yes I know William has worked more over this past year, but he’s 36. He should be working more.)
I’ve been saying thwt for ages. Kate cannot outshine the golden child. Diana made that mistake and Chuck didn’t like it at all.
Harry seems to be different now, but we shall see what the future holds.
Kate can have her little projects but that’s it.
That’s the elephant in the room that is never addressed Diana. In no ways does “the firm” want another strong women in any role taking focus off where they determine it belongs. Kate will always shadow William. She pretty much just sticks to the rules as far as I can see. She doesn’t make them.
Well if we are going to call Kate and Wiliam lazy then the same should be said about Harry since he and Wiliam did the same amount of appearances last year. No one wants to acknowledge Harry’s “laziness” bc he is liked more.
I agree that Harry does not work as much as we sometimes pretend he does; but I also think that William is the future king and will be prince of wales sometimes in the relatively near future, and he should do more appearances than Harry. I think it reflects worse on William that his younger brother, who will never be king, works as much as he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps, but lets not forget that William has three young children so perhaps he is less inclined to do major overseas trips at the moment which can add up total appearances quickly. Lets be honest, Meg and Harry are liked more so they get passes that Kate and Will dont get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But even when William did more overseas trips when he and Kate were first married, they did not do the number of events we have seen from Harry and Meghan over the past two weeks.
I agree though that Harry and Meghan are liked more so they are going to get more of a pass, but I also think that Will and Kate were really well liked when they first got married. For me personally I was SUPER pro Kate and was really a fan of hers and then we didn’t really see anything from her. So I don’t begrudge Harry and Meghan their goodwill at this point. If in 5 years they are doing the same numbers that Will and Kate did at 5 years in and people are still praising them to high heaven, then I will be completely on board with you.
He has no problem going on ski trips and leaving his young children and wife alone. Don’t be so pro W&K, there are loads they can do for an hour or two here and there to make the public more aware that they are just keen, they are accountable for this position, whether they chose it or not. Kate definitely chose it. There is an article out there somewhere that well to do families called Kate and Pippa the ivy sisters because they climbed social ladders. Get out and earn your keep like the rest of the world has to.
The difference with Harry is, 1.) he’s actually GOOD at being a prince and meeting with both dignitaries and regular people. He’s very charming and personable. You can tell he is interested in other people. He is able to talk to them and put them at ease. He has real conversations with people. William looks awkward or anxious or aloof. He’s not into it and you can tell. He rushes through his chitchat with regular people. 2). Harry does have causes he is genuinely passionate about like the Invictus Games. He and Meghan are killing it on their tour. Compare their tour and the press and goodwill they’ve been generating to any one of William an d Kate’s including the one they brought their kids to and you will see the difference.
Harry should get the top job, if you are going by merit. Of course, that’s not how monarchy works.
She didn’t work for the 10 years they were together before they married. What is your excuse for that? That she couldn’t do anything at all because it would be controversial?
All of the other royal spouses have worked, most while publicly dating their eventual spouse. These constant excuses are debunked time and time again. She had all the opportunity and freedom to do something, even with galleries who promised to protect her from the press. And. She. Did. Nothing.
She isn’t following William lead. They are both lazy and selfish, always have been, always will be.
Perfectly summed up. Both lazy and looking for excuses to avoid stepping up with royal duties.
I thought she worked as a buyer at jigsaw?
Job gotten for her by mummy Carole after the famous leak from the Queen, What Does She Do All Day? And all the press articles about it.
Essentially tea girl 3 days a week at first, went down to 2 days a week almost immediately. Demanded to have complete flexibility to be free for her important boyfriend. Took multiple vacations in the total of 9 months she was there, William dumped her, she took paid compassionate leave to get over it, then quit.
She was at Jigsaw for a few months and even when there she had to have a flexible schedule to accommodate William. Or at least that is what she told the supervisor. There is an article about it online.
I didn’t think it was any of our business, before she married in. It was her life and she funded it. Now, I am irritated because they cost us an obscene amount of money, and she does very little. Yes, she has three kids. She also has paid fulltime childcare. She could do two days a week of full-on engagements and still be a full-time mother, but she doesn’t. There is no excuse for that that holds water at all. They even have a helicopter to manage transport!
@K2 I do agree with you generally – if she didn’t want to work before she got married, and her parents were happy to support her, then you do you Kate. I cant lie, it seems like a good gig if you can get it!
But its hard to look at it that way when you can look back and see how those years set her up for her current schedule. and like you said, there is no excuse now. But if she never learned how to work or what a FT schedule actually looks like, why would she want to work more now? If she was just working 2-3 days a week at Jigsaw, then obviously doing 2 full days of work a week now are going to seem like a lot.
Lol I just looked at how the NYT described her during the engagement – “a former part-time assistant accessories buyer at Jigsaw.”
This is a woman who was in her 20s with a degree from a prestigious university. With her art degree and her connections she could have gotten a job at a museum or auction house. But that would be….work. Not ditch-digging, but more than occasionally showing up a day or two working for your parents’ friend.
Diana was a teenager from a posh family and didn’t have a university degree, she didn’t dig ditches either but she did work as a nanny and at the kindergarten and seemed to enjoy it.
She has a degree in art history, right? She easily could have worked a job at a museum or gallery and no one would have thought that was controversial in the slightest. In fact, jobs like that exist for people like Kate, who maybe don’t need the money but still want to have something productive to do and to contribute and have social connections out the wazoo.
Nobody is asking the royals to be interesting. Having charisma to engage for their charities is a bonus but if none of them have it, they trudge on with bread and butter events. There is really no need for such articles or PR when you are working steadfastly.
Having said that I know many here thinks Kate can’t change but sigh, I’m still gonna wait and see since she has birthed 3 kids in a short time. Night is still young? I think William is working more at least. I think? Lol!
Maxima had three kids in quick succession. Mathilde had four in quick succession. Mary has four. All of them managed to have those kids and still work for their countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Nobody is asking the royals to be interesting.…”
But royal lines being ‘divinely selected’ has lost credibility, so inspiration, entertainment and leadership are what people will want for their tax dollars. Saying royals merely need to reproduce draws attention to the archaic animal-husbandry character of monarchies.
@nash – And nobody would ever think to say of those women that their ‘job’ was to reproduce.
Lol…these two make it very hard to be emphathetic, much less defend them. Not when other non-royal couples with kids, have it much harder.
As the adage goes, a leopard doesn’t change its spots. Or buttons.
You can’t make a silk’s purse out of a sow’s ear.
“… Queen Elizabeth, she has that strength without really saying much, that has held this country together through some of the the fiercest wars and times that we’ve faced. I think Kate has the ability to do the same.”
No. I’ve never remotely seen that. People need to stop over-praising her. There’s nothing wrong with liking her for who she is.
Kate will wear the princess clothes and jewels and show up to events that she either wants to attend or that she couldn’t get out of, raise her kids to be as happy as possible and fiercely safeguard their public image and try to project a family image of stability and contentment. She’ll occasionally contribute some good ideas but the consistent work to see it through will be up to other people. That’s it.
Kate is cossetted in a way that even Elizabeth wasn’t because Liz was the actual leader and the buck was supposed to stop with her. Kate will never have that kind of expectation or scrutiny as a leader in her own right and she doesn’t care about creating a leadership position for herself. There are people who think of authority as a way of getting what they want rather than leading and I think she’s in that group.
It’s pretty insulting to Elizabeth to claim they are the same. Elizabeth helped with the military effort during the war which she didn’t have to do and once she was queen she has worked steadily for decades. The red boxes show up every day except for a few days per year and then there are the patronages and engagements she has done. Her numbers are only slowing down in her 90s but to suggest that Queen Elizabeth is a quiet doormat is insulting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But being a mom and a working person are not mutually exclusive Literally millions of women who have much less than she does, do it every day. If there is a conflict it’s because she doesn’t want to work, being a mom has little to do with it, it’s just her newest excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have children so I’m curious – if a woman is really into being a mother, does it actually make her disinterested in everything else? Like, if there were any hobbies or work. Can one really be happy with being a mother only? Then, I’m thinking, what were Kate’s interests before Will? Sports primarily. She always seemed quiet and low-key.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it obviously depends on the woman. And for some women, yes. I have some friends who freely admitted that their goal in life was to be a mother, and when they had kids, they immediately stopped working outside the home, their only friends anymore are their friends who have kids the same ages as their kids, etc.
Some women’s lives do revolve around their kids but in a healthier manner. My mother was like this – she didn’t work when we were little, and her BFFs all had kids around our age, and her life revolved around ours, but not to the point where she didn’t know what to do when we all got older. Her interests when we were little sort of just shifted a bit (so she used to love making crafts for the teachers for Christmas gifts, now she makes things for her church, stuff like that.) So there’s a difference but I’m not entirely sure what it is. Like I always knew we were important to my mother but I never felt like she didn’t have a life outside of us.
There are millions of women who successfully hold full time jobs and have hobbies and interests outside of their children. I never got the impression that Kate had any hobbies, interests or ambitions, (she played school sports but that’s just “what you do” especially at the types of schools she attended). She was a good match for a Royal because she just followed and did what she was told. I see her truly wanting to just be a mom now, and actually realizing the Royal work is at odds with what makes her happy, she might actually be looking at her position and thinking “what did I get myself into!?”
Obviously she “made her bed” so she needs to do the work of a senior royal (funded by taxpayers) but I don’t think she’ll ever be a self-starter; and I think she might start to feel resentful of the expectations of her, even if she knew what she was originally getting into by marrying Will.
Quite a lot of women enter a baby bubble when they have very small children, yeah. They are consumed by them, It’s a phase and it ends.
The problem with thinking that about Kate is that she had a decade before marriage and a few years before motherhood when married, and she’d never done anything with it to speak of.
She doesn’t need to be charismatic to be a good royal. Anne’s not charismatic either, but she worked very hard. Turning up and smiling and showing an interest in people in their working lives is their job, and while dull it’s not onerous. She could spare two days a week to do that, and they would show as full-time work, because each separate engagement is counted. So one day can be counted as plural engagements, if you visit a town and see several places when there. To have as few showing as she does is really poor, even with kids.
The sad thing is that they can raise so much money for good causes. If she had the passion for child mental health she claims to, she could host a few big-ticket events a year at Windsor and Buckingham Palace and Kensington and make millions, just by charming corporate donors and showing an interest and sweet-talking companies into donating auction prizes etc. She could even offer to host charity auctions for eg hospices, and donate personal items to them, which would send overall take rocketing. But she isn’t doing so. I think Pippa Middleton would have made a better princess, frankly, because while intellectually limited she’s never seemed exactly lazy, and I think she’d have leveraged her role for the good of the country more effectively.
I don’t blame her for being involved with her kids, or having narrow horizons. I do blame her for failing to do the bare minimum, when the role gives them astonishing privilege and luxury. She’s not holding up her end of the deal. Charles isn’t lazy. I don’t necessarily agree with the man on everything or admire his petulance, but the commitment to the country is absolutely there. Where’s hers?
Some women are content being only a mother and are laser focused on their kids, stay home and have no other outside interests. I know a few people like that and while it’s a totally fine choice they struggled once those kids got a little older and didn’t want Mom around 24/7.
I love my kid more than life itself and she is my primary focus but I personally needed to go back to work for my own fulfillment (and money, lol) and I still find a way to make time for my friends and hobbies. It also helps a lot that most of my friends started families around the same time so we are all in the trenches together and now we can plan outings with or around our kids’ schedules.
It ultimately depends on the woman. And how engaged she was in her job/hobbies before kids. People I know who were passionate about something before kids are a lot more likely to keep it up after. Kate never seemed to let on that she really cared about anything (except the ring) before kids, so it’s not surprising that she doesn’t make time for anything after.
I am a mother and if her only interest is in being a mother, that’s dangerous for her. Because children grow up and start families of their own. When she’s not as needed as she is now, which is normal as kids grow up and mature, what is she going to do? ARe they going to send the kids to the same boarding schools William went to? So when they’re not there a minimum of 5 days a week, what is she going to do? What will she do when Louis is school age (if she doesn’t have another child), what will she fill her days with if mothering is her only interest or goal? I’m really hoping she has another interest. even if it’s shopping. It will keep her saner and happier in the long run
” she’s taken on just a few patronages, things where she’s really made a difference.”- and yet she can go years without visiting them.
“realizing what’s important to her,”- its only taken nearly 40 years.
Its the same old same old with her. She’s so keen and passionate and once she deigns to work she’ll do it greatly…until she doesn’t, again.
Nothing has changed about her position in the family in 7 years, and her non-existent work ethic won’t either.
What a load of rubbish. Kate isn’t some hidden superwoman waiting to burst out of her gilded cage to lead the unwashed masses. She’s Kate Middleton, who fought for 10 years to be William’s wife first and foremost and princess of the U.K. second. If Kate had any interest in anything, we would have seen glimpses of it by now. The only thing Kate wants is to live a life of luxury with few work requirements. The fact that William wasn’t interested in his responsibilities worked out perfectly for her.
+1
This. So much this.
Sadly she could be queen sooner than 25 years.
Why sadly? Chucks is not king material. Tampon dude couldn’t even be faithful to his young bride during the very beginning of their marriage, what makes you think he’ll know what to do with the whole kingdom?
Sadly because despite what you think Charles will e a good king.
What does being a bad husband have to do with soft politics though? I can’t see any correlation. Yes he was an ass when it came to Diana, and it was wrong. Outside of that Charles seems very intelligent and dedicated to his place in the BRF. I think he will be a good king, but probably not appreciated because people don’t “like” him.
“But, she’s taken on a few patronages, places where she has really made a difference.” What? I would love to hear about these places where she reallly made a difference. As far as I can tell, the only places that she has made a differences are her favorite dress shops, certain contractors who have remodeled homes that were already lovely, and bringing more attention to Wimbledon, a little known tennis venue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forget which charity hired Ed Meehan to help with fundraising because she did so little for them. In any case, it’s really bad when this happens. The whole point of attaching a Royal to a charity is to help with fundraising.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Meghan’s workload next year. If she comes back to work and continues to work as hard as she is right now, she will quickly make Kate look really bad in comparison. Will Kate and William care about that? I could see it going either way.
Interesting they quoted the blogger from What Kate Wore. I follow What Meghan Wore and What Kate Wore (they are run by the same person, though the Meghan blog is run by another woman as well) but just because you cover someone’s fashion does not mean you have a sense of the person they are. We really don’t know all that much about Kate if you think about it. We know some things–her family, her education, dating William, and she really likes sports… I don’t think I even knew she was super into photography until she curated (?) or wrote something for the Victorian photography exhibition at that museum, forget which one. Maybe she’s super interesting behind closed doors with family and friends and she is definitely more relaxed since Louis’s birth, that much is obvious. But this narrative that this super confident and transformed Kate is emerging… no, I do not see that.
I thought that was interesting too. I love both those blogs,* but I’m not sure that the women behind them are qualified to make statements about seeing “Queen Kate” emerging.
*I think the blogs are REALLY well run and the posts are excellent, but the comments drive me crazy to the point where I don’t read the ones on WKW at all anymore and I have to ignore half the ones on WMW.
The vanity fair pr is nothing more than an attempt to make it look like kate is finally stepping up .Now that meghan has actually hit the ground running and making royal duties look like a cakewalk.Compared to every other royal married-in kate is the only one that has never worked and has given every excuse in the book before and after having kids not to work.Kate will continue doing the same as always and be praised while doing nothing.
Royals are unelected officials. None of them got their ‘job’ by merit. Whilst Meghan might be better at giving speeches & is more charismatic, it is important to remember that she too is an unelected official who like Kate has also been thrust upon the British people because of who she married. No one voted for either of them to be in their positions!
If we truly want the royals to be modern then the best way to do that would be to get rid of an hereditary monarchy and its antiquated system. Otherwise we stick with the status quo.
You know, I feel for her, actually. She always seemed to be a low-key kind of person. She probably genuinely loves Will and wanted to have a family with this man. And unlike Meghan, she doesn’t crave public attention and doesn’t bloom with it. Her sister got the best deal of them all.
I don’t think Kate is a shy or retiring person. She likes attention in the same way anyone else does, when it’s on their terms. I did think it was funny that she accepted being on the cover of Vogue for a story about how quiet and removed she was. Rather conflicting messages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate loves attention on her terms. See her and Carole requesting pap photos for the family album. Strutting on the catwalk in the sheer outfit. The expression on her face during the public parade at their daughter’s christening. Whenever they’re at movie events with celebrities and Kate lights up like a Christmas tree.
Kate loves attention on her when she wants attention on her. When all she has to do is show up in an expensive outfit and pose. What she doesn’t like is showing up for day to day events where she has to pretend to care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate enjoys her sailing engagements, visiting the Downton Abbey set, Harry Potter world etc. Attention on her terms, same as anyone else is what she enjoys. And if she’s doing things that she wants, that’s when you see her come alive. Not having a great work ethic doesn’t equal not liking attention.
Meghan also wants attention on her terms, just like Kate. And she’s very good at it because I don’t think we’ve ever seen an actual candid picture of her since she met Harry. And she does seem to do better with public speaking and engaging with the public and thrive on it.
I feel like I’m diabetic after reading all that sugary b.s.
Kate is boring and lazy. She isn’t well suited for the role she is in, or will be in the future. Case in point: can’t make a speech, and doesn’t seem to try to improve that by PRACTICING. She just seems like a total WAG who likes to play dress up from time to time.
Exactly. She’s a WAG in a tiara.
“Is it true that the sense of “competition” has made Kate more keen?”
I think this is actually the explanation for Kate seeming livelier and happier lately. Her independent life revolved around competition: sports, of course, but also being the one to keep competitors at bay and win marriage with William. Once the competition was over, she seemed not to know what to do with herself. It doesn’t ring true that ‘having everything she wanted’ with three rather than two kids finally ‘gave her a personality’, as one commenter said. On the contrary, being back in competition would make everything more desirable to her – as in the PDA with William at Eugenie’s wedding. This makes her more understandable and sympathetic to me.
I agree.
As far as I can tell, her main job after producing heirs is to remain painfully thin.
By the time she eases herself into “full time” work, she’s going to be ready for early retirement. Watch for it.
You know Will and Kate could carve their own and become global world figures and big dogs which would be beneficial for the monarchy in the future esp once Charles takes the throne yet they don’t even want to do that. Diana did it. Why can’t they?
Yes Kate is where she wants to be but please she has never ever had a work ethic. She doesn’t know what hard work is, she is never consistent and has no plans to be. William is stepping up but she won’t as she just doesn’t have it in her to give back. Yes she seems happier but that’s prob down to the fact that hes around at home more since all his party mates have ‘grown up’ and he doesn’t have his pilot job anymore. If you’ve been paying attention over the years Kate always seems happier when William is giving her his attention.
And yeah the timing of this article is suspicious, a subtle attempted to jump on the good press that H&M tour has generated. They have done this soo many times and it’s usually when the Invictus games r on.
These embarrassing articles are going to do Kate a major disservice in the long run. Too bad she/her team can’t see that.
It shouldn’t take ritzy galas and opulent state dinners to get an incentive to “work”, though it’s quite clear that Kate loves to step out and show off for those types of events. Royal work in general is hardly a 9-5 deal, so it’s laughable that people continue to trot out the “she’s a dedicated MOTHER!!!” excuse.
The timing of this article is quite interesting. I’ll leave it at that.
Here we go again – Kate bad, Meghan good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the DM is not a good guide of anything!
I was really referring to here!!
I don’t think kate is bad I highly doubt majority of the comments think she bad either she just bad at her job. It took years for people to get fed up with kate laziness still to this day people are willing giving her the benefit of the doubt and places the blame on William make excuses for her I think that her and William didn’t want to work as hard as the another royals they shouldn’t never say in their engagement video that kate was going to hit the ground the running. Like it or not both William and Kate made promise to the public and seven years later kate has done the bare minimum yet. Meghan has so far kept her promise of hitting the ground running and lets face it meghan was never going to get the leeway kate has gotten over years this new roll out of the new and improved kate is just smoke and mirrors she doesn’t want to do anything but the bare minimum when it comes to Royal work. And this vanity fair article is not doing her any favor kate continues to make promises of doing more than she backtrack and says well I have small kids to raise I can’t do this and the public will accept her excuses and rinse and repeat again .
Ive always been indifferent to Kate. She’s perfectly fine, nice and pretty. This article makes Kate feel desperate when she has no need to be. She’s got nothing to really prove.
Kate has always been fine. Only peeve I’ve noticed lately is she dresses like she’s in her 40s. Someone decided conservative means midlife pearl clutcher. She’s sfill in her 30s she dresses like she’s mid 40s. It makes her look older than she is but her prerogative. I don’t get the problem with her not working at all. I’m not a royal follower. But why does it matter? I don’t think many are waiting for her big enlightenment to go make her mark. She’s a married royal raising kids. No ones expecting Kate to save the planet… but these stories make a problem when there isn’t one.
