VF: Seven years on, Duchess Kate’s ‘golden era’ is finally upon us, or something

Vanity Fair published a very interesting and slightly suspicious article about the Duchess of Cambridge. The article is called “Welcome to the Golden Era of Kate Middleton,” and the point of it seems to be that Kate is coming “back” from six months of maternity leave, and she’s ready to queen this bitch. After more than seven years of watching her duchessing, I can’t say that I really buy any of this. Is it true that Kate has seemed more relaxed in general? Sure. Is it true that the sense of “competition” has made Kate more keen? Perhaps. But if you take away Meghan’s entrance into the royal fold, what are we really left with? Yet another story about how Kate *plans* to be super-keen very soon. These stories crop up about three times a year, on average. We’re always hearing about how this time, she really means it, she’s totally going to be keen now. She never is. You can read the full Vanity Fair piece here. Some highlights (yes, this is a really long piece, so I’m editing out some of the dumb fluff):

Kate’s turning point: Post-maternity leave and with Meghan around, “It’s a huge turning point,” said Susan E. Kelley, the owner, editor, and Middletonian obsessive behind What Kate Wore. “I think this is where Kate gets to make her mark…A couple of years ago, you might still have seen her being a little bit timid. Now, she seems like she’s in a more take-charge position. I’m beginning to see the person who’s going to be the queen emerging.” Kate is a senior royal now: Kate is “no longer the “commoner” who married into the family but the future Queen Consort and mother of the future King. The role of princess-in-training has been passed on to Meghan—who, as a former actress and longtime humanitarian, is already perfectly comfortable in the public eye, but is just getting started with her own royal family and working with her chosen causes, including girls’ education. Kate has graduated to an unspoken Level Two, where she is more free to pursue her own passions—including mental-health issues, underprivileged children, and art—in a more targeted way. Kate finally knows what she wants to do: “She found her role as a working member of the royal family through bringing up her own children and realizing what’s important to her,” said ABC News royal commentator Omid Scobie. “One of the things that we’ll see her really focusing on for the months ahead is working to help support disadvantaged children in the U.K. . . . Kate has this plan in place to really work with a number of organizations, including the Royal Foundation…If you look at Queen Elizabeth, she has that strength without really saying much, that has held this country together through some of the the fiercest wars and times that we’ve faced. I think Kate has the ability to do the same.” Katie Nicholl’s take on Kate’s “work-shy” label: “She’s a mother, first and foremost. Her children are going to be her priority while they are young, and she will juggle her work commitments around the kids. The Duchess of Cambridge has been labeled work-shy in the past. But, actually, she’s taken on just a few patronages, things where she’s really made a difference. Early intervention with young children in primary schools, putting mental health on the map with Heads Together, was her idea. She’s been very instrumental.” Nicholl believes Kate is “quite grateful” to Meghan, not jealous: “People who are often saying ‘Well, is she jealous of Meghan?’ She’s really not. Kate is happier in her life now than she ever has been. She has everything she wants. She has William, she has three beautiful children . . . she is where she always wanted to be,” Nicholl said. “The fact that there is a new glamorous sister-in-law in tow is not going to worry her one bit. I think Meghan came at the right time for her, because it was at a time when Kate wanted to step out of the spotlight.”

Sigh… I understand that Kate is more conservative and she has to be more conservative, because she’ll be a Queen Consort eventually. But I’ve never understood the point of waiting around and doing next to nothing just to avoid controversy because you’re going to be queen in 25 years. The argument seems to be “well, different people are different, and Kate just wants to have a quiet life with her kids and her shopping, she doesn’t want to change the world.” And maybe that’s good enough for some of the British subjects. But if you’re paying for all of this upkeep, don’t you want a bit more? Don’t you want someone who understands their soft power and has passions beyond her kids? I don’t know. Anyway, we’ll be back here in another five months with another story about how Kate plans to be super-keen eventually.

