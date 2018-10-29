“Jair Bolsonaro – aka Brazil’s Trump – won Brazil’s presidential election” links

Anti-LGBT and pro-fascism candidate Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election. He’s being called “Brazil’s Trump,” but he sounds worse, if possible. [Towleroad]
50 Cent is possibly the pettiest person in the world. [Dlisted]
People really like Richard Madden in Netflix’s Bodyguard. [LaineyGossip]
Twitter might remove the “like” button. How about also removing all of the Nazis, Anti-Semites and Deplorables too? [Jezebel]
No, Justin Bieber doesn’t eat burritos like a monster. [JustJared]
Cate Blanchett wore an optical illusion dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
No one goes to see Gerard Butler’s movies anymore. [Pajiba]
Andy Cohen gives NeNe Leakes a lot of credit. [Reality Tea]
LOL, I would totally wear the Notionless costume though. [OMG Blog]
He’s only worse in the sense that he didn’t bother coding his evil behind veiled euphemisms. I guess his supporters are at least honest in their disdain for human life.
I’m Brazilian….I can’t believe this man won.
He threatened to hit a woman on,live tv and still won. I’d say he’s worse honestly
Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women and it was caught on audio – and still won. I don’t know, seems they’re pretty equally awful.
He said he would never rape the woman because of her looks (something trump has also said) and then threaten to hit her. 🤦🏻♀️
He’s worse in that he’s actually talked about killing thousands of people, or how past Dictators should have killed more people… He’s speaking about citizens of his own country so why he’d say this, and most importantly, who he’s resonating with, is mind-blowing.
Ah, yes. Us South Americans seem to really like voting for these type of individuals as presidents, for some reason.
I was living in Chile when Piñera won, and holy cow! My theory is that those who are “at the top” are desperately trying to hold on to their status. In previous generations, either you sided with the oppressive government and amassed wealth in shady ways, or you stood with the oppressed and risked being killed or blacklisted. This could be why, to this day, when a potentially oppressive rules comes along, the middle classes know that by siding with them they might get something in return.
The amount of lower-middle class people I heard spewing far-right propaganda was mind boggling.
So…. is the US a South American country now?
The middle-class, at least in Latin America, has always sided with the powerful ones, but not really out of fear.
Latin American society has remained very fond of the social structures from Colonialism. If they are told they’re going to climb in the social ladder by dressing a certain way, using foreign words, going to certain schools, or buying a certain car, they do it.
Racism also plays a big role, acting like others are “the bad ones” makes them seem superior.
Some analysts have even said that’s why corruption and other issues never got solved, because the citizens have remained divided and the government makes sure it stays that way.
Unfortunately it is something immigrants took to the USA, that’s why there were a lot of hispanics who voted for Trump.
To answer both you and Aren, you guys hit it right on the nail, at least when in comes to Argentina’s (my country) middle class.
Small quibble- the bodyguard is a BBC production not Netflix. It came out on BBC one here in the U.K. a couple of months ago. I loved it, a brilliant drama!
It is so good….saw it on BBC also and I loved it, a total must-watch
When Netflix licences a show from a territory different from the one they’re streaming it in, they put the “Netflix Original” stamp on it. Misleading, yes. Probably the reason for the confusion.
I watched the first four episodes on Netflix this weekend and also have to say it’s really fantastic. And not just for Richard Madden’s full butt shot.
Bolsonaro’s victory is complex but expected. Brazil has been under the same socialist party for a long time and the country is in turmoil, high crime rate, high unemployment, negative economic growth, etc. Not to mention the disgusting corruption that even put a former president in jail and got another president out of the office. So yeah, I can understand why the brazilians are so fed up that they are willing to give a chance to the guy who says he’s coming to change it all. We’ll have to see how bad he actually is.
“Brazil has been under the same socialist party for a long time …”
I thought Temer’s coalition was center-right?
I believe Temer is involved in the corruption scheme of the socialist party like many other politicians. If I am not mistaken, Brazil has elected 85% of Senators for their first term, removing many “old school” politicians.
His party is center but was in a coalition with the (centre-left) Labour Party, that’s why he became the President after Dilma Rousseff was impeached, he was her Vice.
It’s more than this. There was a large variety of opposers to left wing this year. What made them decide for this man was his hate, his love for violence. The brazillian elite never accepted the minorities ascension that came with Lula’s government, but this is only one of the reasons he won and his supporters suck.
The former president was framed as was the woman they impeached for things that all former politicians were getting away with and far worse. Even if Brazil has had socialist government in name, most of the corruption has been for the ruling upper economic class time and time again. The politicians that really try to change the system get set up and ousted.
Jair Bolsonaro got in because he had $$$$ backing him with smear campaigns telling total lies of the other candidate who is wrongfully jailed and was given far less platform to appeal to voters. Yet he still got a lot of the votes and could have won from Jail if the playing field were level.
Brazil is a f*cked up place right now. Lot of people voted for evil Bolsonaro, because of drug gangs violence and bad economy. But these are not necessarily the fault of socialist. Quite the opposite. People want safety, and they’re easily swayed by power, dogma and mass propaganda.
@Cranberry: how irresponsible of you to come here and spread this conspiracy theory when is fully well known that Lula is a thief through and through. That Dilma was at least an accomplice trying to cover his tracks by planning to hire him as a minister so he would not face jail.
“We’ll have to see how bad he actually is”, that sounds like when the racists from Fox where saying “You know what? Let’s give Trump a chance”.
We already know he’s bad, he has shown it; he’s violent, racist, a misogynist, somebody who has vowed to destroy the opposition, who wants to kill on mere assumptions and asks others to do the same. He doesn’t want a democracy based in laws, he wants a totalitarian regime where the upper class will never be questioned.
That’s far, very far from ending corruption.
Bolsonaro has been in Parliament for the past 25 years!!! How on earth can he claim that he’s the face of change? He’s been part of this corrupt system: he is the embodiment of it, just like Trump is no matter how often he wants to claim he’ll be draining the swamp while he’s bathing in it. PT has had serious issues, but they were overblown for the convenience of the right and what operation car wash showed was that everyone was involved in this mess.
Bolsonaro will bring Brazil back to the Generals era. The riches will become richer and the rest will suffer, especially the marginalized communities. Most of those who voted were either too young or not born when the dictatorship ended so of course they can think that it won’t be that bad, that they won’t personally be affected, it’s something we’ve seen in other countries before. They don’t know what’s about to hit them
There were other candidates that were not extremists. Yet the population focused on these two candidates. Were the other candidates perfect? No. But they were not extremists.
+1000
MISS M sounds exactly like the very elite that planted the hatred for the worker’s party and the left as whole in the people’s mind This was the fertile soil in which the seeds of fascism manage to grow Go bark your lies and half trues in somewhere else Lula is a political prisoner and Dilma is so honest that even the ones that voted to remove her didn’t dare to call her a corrupt They voted for her removal to “the family” “to God ” “against heterophobia ” “for morals and good costumes ” They remove her for a budgets maneuvers for heavens sake! Lula was convicted for “uncertain acts of corruption ” WHAT THIS EVEN MEANS?
I am ashamed of my country today. What a sad day.
Same here Lili, same here. Seremos resistência!
Three of us.
As a Brazilian, I just feel like crying. My handle here has never been more accurate.
I was shocked and terrified when I heard the news (I’m in Canada) and thought of what this will mean for women, the LGBTQTT community, and the Afro-Brazilians that he has been vilifying.
Hugs to you, please keep fighting. Hate can’t win.
I´m brazilian. I’m devastated.
Big hugs to our neighbors down south from the US. We cannot lose hope in human decency. Hang in there!!!!
Big hugs to them indeed… we know what this feels like!
PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR MINDS! I’m Brazilian American and a lot of my family members voted for Bolsonaro, most of them are evangelical Christians. I was at a family wedding in Texas this weekend and this was the talk of the wedding. Can’t wait for Christmas as most of these lunatics in my family will be visiting us here in the U.S for the holidays. I’m disgusted by these hate-filled people and I’m really scared for the world right now.
Those so called decent, traditional people were celebrating with gun shots. I’m disgusted.
I am sending zero hugs to Brazil, I cant’t believe this POS won, I’m so mad.
I am will join you. There were other candidates that were not extremists and they chose Bolsonaro and Haddad to the final. So… zero hugs from me too.
He is só worse than Trump, while trump said he would lock his oponents up bolsonazi said he would shoot them to death.
It is like the “tradicional family” against others and if you dont fit on their view of normal tradicional religious you are left/comunist/artist/ drug user.
Also one television chanel is bolsonazi oficcial PR team now, it is a religious Chanel acting like foxnews
Did you see Kelly Anne Conway said the Pittsburg shooting is the fault of atheists? Yeeeeeaaaaahhhhhh that pissed me off
Bolsonaro is the grandson of a Hitler’s soldier
I’m not joking or exaggerating His grandfather was a German that fought for Hitler There are also interviews in wich Bolsonaro says that Hitler was a great man and tha he would join him if he have lived in Germany at the time That’s a guy who have said that his son would never date a black woman because they had morals and called interracial relationships promiscuity Make no mistake this guy is a nazi
So I ask to you guy to not buy the discourse that some are trying to sell over here and others places Bolsonaro didn’t won because the worker’s party is corrupt or something like that He won because people wants a fascist in power That’s it Any other discourse is just an attempt in whitewashing him and his minions
++1
Ikr. Bolsonaro had a HUGE propaganda campaign that was full of lies and misrepresentations. This guy is bad news. He even threatened the left protesters during his campaign saying that he will deal with them harshly. Seriously. Total, complete Fascist!
That is truly frightening. I’m scared for all the black people as well as those in the LGBTT community.
The lies this man has spread, the amount of hate, is not going to be easy to overcome.
The world will soon be exactly like it was pre World War I.
It feels like the world has been going further down the toilet with each passing day since… I don’t even know when it started exactly but it surely feels like a neverending downward spiral. When will this ever stop?!
Dear Brazilians, my heart goes out to you all the way from Europe.
Bolsonaro has a vile, despicable history. Despite my confidence that the US had this one firmly locked up, The Guardian said he’s “possibly the most repulsive politician on earth.” He’s itching to privatize the Amazon; oh, this poor planet:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/19/jair-bolsonaro-brazil-presidential-candidate-trump-parallels
He awful for minorities, for economy (just the super rich will benefit from his agenda) and also for the environment. He wants to sell land in Amazonia for agriculture, to put native Indians out of their land to explore the region, to end the penalty’s that IBAMA ( the .org that care about environment issues) apply against contraband of wood and wild animals and species so he said that will benefit the business that want explore Amazonia.
This is a disaster.
thank you for sharing your insights, brazilians – even though they are inspiring more despair… this man sounds worse and scarier than dump, if there is such a thing.
He is 😔
And he is a military eith the military forces on his side. We took so long to get rid of military dictatorship just to crawl back to it.
