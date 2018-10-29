Kanye West designed ‘Blexit’ t-shirts for black folks exiting the Democratic party

President Donald J. Trump meets Kanye West!

I honestly hoped that Kim Kardashian took Kanye West to Uganda and just left him there, and that Kanye was just going to live in Uganda from now on and we would barely hear about him. Unfortunately, Kanye is still all about that MAGA life. Even though Kanye’s great love, Donald Trump, is radicalizing terrorists all over the place and those terrorists are targeting African-Americans and every non-WASP, Kanye still believes that Trump is somehow good for black folks. So Kanye has designed some “Blexit” t-shirts. My God.

Kanye West has designed T-shirts encouraging black people to exit — or “Blexit” – the Democratic Party. West’s designs debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, a meeting of young black conservatives in Washington. West didn’t attend the conference, but was there “in spirit,” according to TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, 29. She gushed that West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

The new shirts come in traffic-cone orange, teal and a muted lavender with designs that say “Blexit” or “We Free.” The clothes were part of a broader launch of Blexit.com, which includes testimonials from black Americans who have left the Democratic Party.

Why not just sell t-shirts that say “The Sunken Place” and just leave it at that? Well, at least the self-loathing morons will be easier to identify in their Blexit t-shirts. If you see anyone in one of those t-shirts, just walk away. It really isn’t worth it. And I bet the people buying and wearing the t-shirts will mostly be white people too.

President Donald J. Trump meets Kanye West and Jim Brown

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

57 Responses to “Kanye West designed ‘Blexit’ t-shirts for black folks exiting the Democratic party”

  1. Alix says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:24 am

    “Fellow superhero”? They’re both nuts.

    Reply
  2. Darkladi says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:28 am

    F*ck you, Kanye.

    Reply
  3. Electric Tuba says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Well he is a psychotic butt hole WHO NEEDS MEDS

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 29, 2018 at 8:47 am

      Look at the last picture. If that man approached you as you left work, you’d prepare yourself for a long rant about how the moon is a magnet and we’re all iron shavings and the moon controls us.

      Again, I’m not black, African Americans do not have to belong to the Democratic Party and I get the idea that blacks people are sometimes far more socially conservative than white people, but I also read polls and African American people don’t support the GOP in wide numbers at all. I can’t fathom why any African American person – save those with actual diagnosable mental illness – would want to support a party that really misses slavery and would bring it back in a heartbeat.

      Reply
      • Ye says:
        October 29, 2018 at 8:52 am

        That image of the moon being a magnet sounds like something a crazy person really would say.

      • Chaine says:
        October 29, 2018 at 8:57 am

        The moon magnet idea is intriguing! I need to think on that one a lil bit. 😁

      • Electric Tuba says:
        October 29, 2018 at 9:00 am

        Betsy, I don’t know why any marginalized person or people would vote against their own safety under the guise of conservatism.

        I think social conservatives need to be pushed back against HARD with a giant Mind Your Damn Business campaign. I’m cheap, very tight fisted with money. But my frugality has never once made me think I have the right to stick my stupid nose into someone’s reproductive or civil rights.

        That being said, going back to my original comment, Kanye West is a butt hole when he is on his life saving meds. When he is off his meds he is a psychotic butt hole who needs help from his managers and is clearly not getting it and his spin out is now public and possibly dangerous.

      • ...otaku fairy says:
        October 29, 2018 at 10:16 am

        “…I don’t know why any marginalized person or people would vote against their own safety under the guise of conservatism.”

        I think it happens because even among any given marginalized group, you’ll always find individuals who have at least one other marginalized group that they either actively want to harm, find uppity and burdensome, (ex., feel that that other group should ‘stop whining & b grateful Because Others Have Had It Worse In Other Times & Places), or are willing to just not give a damn about when they see some type of personal gain to be had. Of course, these individuals don’t even think about how this is harmful to people who are a part of more than one marginalized group too.

        For Kanye, there’s personal gain to be had from being a Trump-loving republican. He gets attention, praise for ‘thinking for himself’ (because according to a lot of conservatives and libertarians, lazily copying your or someone else’s bigoted ancestors= being a free-thinking rebel), validation from the current president and administration, and a chance to own the past liberal president who wanted nothing to do with his shenanigans. Plus, he’s a misogynist. When you feel emasculated by the thought of a female president, are uncomfortable with feminist issues being raised, and feel that the MeToo movement is basically a witch hunt against men, supporting a man like Donald Trump becomes much more comfortable.

      • someone says:
        October 29, 2018 at 12:34 pm

        I’m not conservative but that’s major hyperbole and lying to say that the REpublican party misses slavery and wants it back. There are quite a few racist nutbags around, but to say that 50% of America wants racism is wrong. There were plenty of Republicans and liberatarians that fought against slavery and continue doing so.

  4. eto says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Of course this is a ripoff. Blaxit – which popped up around the 2016 election, refers to black folks leaving the US for greener pastures.

    Side note – I just mailed in my IL ballot and am still looking for my Blaxit visa honey – hit me up! 😂😂

    Reply
  5. ByTheSea says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    There was a story here in New York about a group of nazis following and terrorizing a black man who was actually knocking doors for republicans. In the story, he says he repeatedly told them “but I’m a republican!” and they said “we don’t care what you are; you’re not welcome here.” And that is a metaphor for the republican party. Kanye and this Candace woman are deluded if they think they are welcome in the republican party. They will take their vote, but do nothing that will benefit people of color.

    It irks that Kanye has so much influence and this is what he uses it for.

    Reply
  6. ElleBee says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:34 am

    The day Kanye went to the white house I actually felt physical pain reading the stories. I was a huge fan of his when he debuted but that day cemented for me that it was time to let go and it made me sad.

    Now idek how to feel because he’s so far gone. I tried to see his logic but at this point there is none.

    Reply
  7. Ifeoma says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:35 am

    LOL. Five years ago, who would have thought Kanye would be this useless? At least, we can’t blame Kim for all this, it’s clearly all him. Bless his deluded heart.

    Reply
  8. Kiki says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I AM DONE WITH KANYE WEST.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Just as tacky as the other clothes he ‘designed. ‘

    Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Don Junior was posting like crazy on Twitter about that young black leaders summit. It was surreal to see him surrounded by a crowd of seemingly adoring POC. I don’t get it. The cognitive dissonance required to think that the Trumps or the GOP will in any way support them is too much to contemplate.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:44 am

    On top of everything else the Blexit design is terribly lame and the hats are butt ugly! The picture I saw had the design in orange on a stonewashed denim hat.

    Reply
  12. Janada says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I’m convinced next he’s going to start bleaching his skin white like Sammy Sosa. After that maybe he’ll move to Utah, who knows?

    Reply
  13. Melania says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:56 am

    This man is a clown.

    Reply
  14. cee says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:03 am

    He is an attention seeking idiot and the people who follow him need to educate themselves because he is not.

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’ll gladly chuck in for a one-way ticket to Uganda for this gronk. He is well past his use-by date as a contributing member of society. #KanyeIsOver

    Reply
  16. Annabel says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I’m thinking of designing a line of Kexit shirts for folks exiting Kanye West. Feeling like maybe you shouldn’t support this moron by buying his music, going to his concerts, or wearing his ugly clothes? Time to Kexit!

    Reply
  17. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Black folks wouldn’t follow Kanye to the buffet line at a rib joint, so no we’re not going to leave the Democratic Party to join the political party of the KKK.

    Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:29 am

    What a grotesque human.

    Reply
  19. me says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:05 am

    This f*cker has admitted to NEVER voting…and he said he doesn’t like to read. He is NOT the one to listen to !

    Reply
  20. Patty says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:07 am

    They just want black folks, like poor white folks, to vote against their interest. Truthfully, what we really need in this country are viable other parties outside of Republican and Democrat. Until that happens, it’s not surprising that a large majority of black voters are going to vote for Democratics. Why would you vote for those in a party that doesn’t even bother to hide it’s contempt for poor people, and black and brown people.

    I mean why on earth would any black person vote for someone like Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rob DeSantis, Jack Kemp, etc – when they’d take away your “right” to vote in a heartbeat and delegate you to third class citizenships in a heartbeat – hell it’s already happening. Heard about the massive voter roll purges in Georgia and Florida? Hint hint those purged were disproportionally black.

    Kanye is straight up coon. He’s shucking and jiving because he is desperately seeking the approval of powerful white people.

    Also, I’d encourage everyone to listen to the Seeing White series that Scene on Radio did. It’s a 14 part series on the origins of Race and Whiteness in America and it is magnificent. It’s a podcast.

    Reply
  21. Trillion says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:08 am

    He needs attention like a junkie needs dope and if he can’t get it from making great music or designing great clothes (plans A and B) he’ll get it real easy with this “Slavery was a choice”, “Trump has Dragon Energy” bullshit.

    Reply
  22. Marty says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Is that West just donated over $70,000 to the Democratic mayor candidate in Chicago?

    Reply
  23. Harryg says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Moronic moron.

    Reply
  24. Bottom says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:49 am

    How many of these shirts do you think they will sell?

    Reply
    • Raven says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      They probably only printed up a dozen or so of those t-shirts and hats. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump or Kanye himself buys them up to make it look like Trump is getting the black votes. That type of tastic works for the Trump voter.

      This is probably why Kanye went to go see Trump before he left the country. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was Trump idea, Kanye it’s basically a puppet.

      Reply
  25. Jessica says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    He’s so unattractive on both the inside and outside.

    Funny because Travis Scott was campaigning for Beto.

    Reply
  26. tw says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Nice dilated pupils, Ye. Off his meds and self-medicating.

    Reply

