Kanye West designed ‘Blexit’ t-shirts for black folks exiting the Democratic party

I honestly hoped that Kim Kardashian took Kanye West to Uganda and just left him there, and that Kanye was just going to live in Uganda from now on and we would barely hear about him. Unfortunately, Kanye is still all about that MAGA life. Even though Kanye’s great love, Donald Trump, is radicalizing terrorists all over the place and those terrorists are targeting African-Americans and every non-WASP, Kanye still believes that Trump is somehow good for black folks. So Kanye has designed some “Blexit” t-shirts. My God.

Kanye West has designed T-shirts encouraging black people to exit — or “Blexit” – the Democratic Party. West’s designs debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, a meeting of young black conservatives in Washington. West didn’t attend the conference, but was there “in spirit,” according to TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens. “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, 29. She gushed that West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.” The new shirts come in traffic-cone orange, teal and a muted lavender with designs that say “Blexit” or “We Free.” The clothes were part of a broader launch of Blexit.com, which includes testimonials from black Americans who have left the Democratic Party.

[From Page Six]

Why not just sell t-shirts that say “The Sunken Place” and just leave it at that? Well, at least the self-loathing morons will be easier to identify in their Blexit t-shirts. If you see anyone in one of those t-shirts, just walk away. It really isn’t worth it. And I bet the people buying and wearing the t-shirts will mostly be white people too.