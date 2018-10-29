Kanye West designed ‘Blexit’ t-shirts for black folks exiting the Democratic party

I honestly hoped that Kim Kardashian took Kanye West to Uganda and just left him there, and that Kanye was just going to live in Uganda from now on and we would barely hear about him. Unfortunately, Kanye is still all about that MAGA life. Even though Kanye’s great love, Donald Trump, is radicalizing terrorists all over the place and those terrorists are targeting African-Americans and every non-WASP, Kanye still believes that Trump is somehow good for black folks. So Kanye has designed some “Blexit” t-shirts. My God.
Kanye West has designed T-shirts encouraging black people to exit — or “Blexit” – the Democratic Party. West’s designs debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, a meeting of young black conservatives in Washington. West didn’t attend the conference, but was there “in spirit,” according to TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens.
“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” said Owens, 29. She gushed that West “has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”
The new shirts come in traffic-cone orange, teal and a muted lavender with designs that say “Blexit” or “We Free.” The clothes were part of a broader launch of Blexit.com, which includes testimonials from black Americans who have left the Democratic Party.
Why not just sell t-shirts that say “The Sunken Place” and just leave it at that? Well, at least the self-loathing morons will be easier to identify in their Blexit t-shirts. If you see anyone in one of those t-shirts, just walk away. It really isn’t worth it. And I bet the people buying and wearing the t-shirts will mostly be white people too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“Fellow superhero”? They’re both nuts.
F*ck you, Kanye.
Why dumping this trash in Uganda? They had enough of shit, they don’t need shit from other countries.
Well he is a psychotic butt hole WHO NEEDS MEDS
Look at the last picture. If that man approached you as you left work, you’d prepare yourself for a long rant about how the moon is a magnet and we’re all iron shavings and the moon controls us.
Again, I’m not black, African Americans do not have to belong to the Democratic Party and I get the idea that blacks people are sometimes far more socially conservative than white people, but I also read polls and African American people don’t support the GOP in wide numbers at all. I can’t fathom why any African American person – save those with actual diagnosable mental illness – would want to support a party that really misses slavery and would bring it back in a heartbeat.
That image of the moon being a magnet sounds like something a crazy person really would say.
The moon magnet idea is intriguing! I need to think on that one a lil bit. 😁
Betsy, I don’t know why any marginalized person or people would vote against their own safety under the guise of conservatism.
I think social conservatives need to be pushed back against HARD with a giant Mind Your Damn Business campaign. I’m cheap, very tight fisted with money. But my frugality has never once made me think I have the right to stick my stupid nose into someone’s reproductive or civil rights.
That being said, going back to my original comment, Kanye West is a butt hole when he is on his life saving meds. When he is off his meds he is a psychotic butt hole who needs help from his managers and is clearly not getting it and his spin out is now public and possibly dangerous.
“…I don’t know why any marginalized person or people would vote against their own safety under the guise of conservatism.”
I think it happens because even among any given marginalized group, you’ll always find individuals who have at least one other marginalized group that they either actively want to harm, find uppity and burdensome, (ex., feel that that other group should ‘stop whining & b grateful Because Others Have Had It Worse In Other Times & Places), or are willing to just not give a damn about when they see some type of personal gain to be had. Of course, these individuals don’t even think about how this is harmful to people who are a part of more than one marginalized group too.
For Kanye, there’s personal gain to be had from being a Trump-loving republican. He gets attention, praise for ‘thinking for himself’ (because according to a lot of conservatives and libertarians, lazily copying your or someone else’s bigoted ancestors= being a free-thinking rebel), validation from the current president and administration, and a chance to own the past liberal president who wanted nothing to do with his shenanigans. Plus, he’s a misogynist. When you feel emasculated by the thought of a female president, are uncomfortable with feminist issues being raised, and feel that the MeToo movement is basically a witch hunt against men, supporting a man like Donald Trump becomes much more comfortable.
I’m not conservative but that’s major hyperbole and lying to say that the REpublican party misses slavery and wants it back. There are quite a few racist nutbags around, but to say that 50% of America wants racism is wrong. There were plenty of Republicans and liberatarians that fought against slavery and continue doing so.
Of course this is a ripoff. Blaxit – which popped up around the 2016 election, refers to black folks leaving the US for greener pastures.
Side note – I just mailed in my IL ballot and am still looking for my Blaxit visa honey – hit me up! 😂😂
No, ‘Blaxit’ means blacks exiting the Democrat Party. Mostly because the party pays lip service to what the people really want. The ‘leaders’ are there to make sure the votes are there every election.
There was a story here in New York about a group of nazis following and terrorizing a black man who was actually knocking doors for republicans. In the story, he says he repeatedly told them “but I’m a republican!” and they said “we don’t care what you are; you’re not welcome here.” And that is a metaphor for the republican party. Kanye and this Candace woman are deluded if they think they are welcome in the republican party. They will take their vote, but do nothing that will benefit people of color.
It irks that Kanye has so much influence and this is what he uses it for.
Was this in upstate NY? I’ve not heard anything about this in the city. Could you help me out finding the story online? Thank you very much
Sorry, it was in NC.
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/lurkingwhilewhite-white-man-charged-threatening-black-republican-poll-worker-behind-bars-203404071.html
Tried attaching the link (it was NC, not NY – my mistake), but it’s still pending.
@bythesea thank you so much for the link I really appreciate it.
Well they probably do have policies which REALLY benefit rich POC though
It’s dangerous to assume Nazis and racists are only in the Republican party. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find them in the Democratic party too.
The day Kanye went to the white house I actually felt physical pain reading the stories. I was a huge fan of his when he debuted but that day cemented for me that it was time to let go and it made me sad.
Now idek how to feel because he’s so far gone. I tried to see his logic but at this point there is none.
LOL. Five years ago, who would have thought Kanye would be this useless? At least, we can’t blame Kim for all this, it’s clearly all him. Bless his deluded heart.
I AM DONE WITH KANYE WEST.
Just as tacky as the other clothes he ‘designed. ‘
Don Junior was posting like crazy on Twitter about that young black leaders summit. It was surreal to see him surrounded by a crowd of seemingly adoring POC. I don’t get it. The cognitive dissonance required to think that the Trumps or the GOP will in any way support them is too much to contemplate.
I don’t get it, either. I’m a white woman; I find women for Republicans equally baffling. Like don’t you know you don’t count as a person to them? Do you really think that that only bad women get judged harshly by GOPpers?
With women, at least among the ones in my town, it seems that they tend to go along with their husbands. Gross, I know. But there’s no similar explanation for why young black leaders would support Trump. Being conservative is more understandable but this group is all in on the Trump train. It makes my skin crawl.
In my experience, I find that many women don’t value themselves as an unique entity, they are someone’s daughter, wife, mother. So they unconsciously buy into the “the only thing standing between me and all those bad people who don’t look like me is my (white) husband, father, son” way of thinking. They are too scared to to take a step back and see the big picture because it threatens their bubble. Stockholm syndrome.
In my experience it has to do with church. The white women I know who vote Republican are all very religious and came from conservative homes. They don’t know or want to know any different. The only argument I’ve heard is that they’re pro-life and that’s why they vote the way they do. They don’t care about other issues.
Does Junior even have a job? It seems like he’s either hosting Republican campaigns every day and posting vicious anti-Democrat tweets 24 hours a day. Jobless Junior is a turd that didn’t fall far from the asshole
Don’t get me started. In this cast of deplorable, soulless “leaders” and their minions, Junior is the absolute WORST to me. He is garbage.
How come Eric never says anything? Not that I want him too, but maybe his brother takes up all the space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
H, Eric says plenty. All garbage, too. But somehow he manages to keep a lower profile. I tend to think Don Junior likes to be the alpha.
The fact that anyone thinks they might have any credibility on anything political enrages me beyond words
It was an all expenses paid trip and they still barely filled a medium-sized conference room.
*insert shrug emoji
Ha, that explains the tight cropping in the photos!
Internalize enough racism and misogyny, and you can delude yourself into thinking you can buy your way into their club. The reality is, of course, that you can’t, you never will, and they’ll have a harsh awakening later.
West and Owen are like Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Django. They want to show they’re a “good one”, not like all the other black people out there. They are so overwhelmed with internalized racism they don’t care that they are cozying up to the very people that would opress them.
That makes sense. It’s so messed up and sad.
On top of everything else the Blexit design is terribly lame and the hats are butt ugly! The picture I saw had the design in orange on a stonewashed denim hat.
I’m convinced next he’s going to start bleaching his skin white like Sammy Sosa. After that maybe he’ll move to Utah, who knows?
This man is a clown.
He is an attention seeking idiot and the people who follow him need to educate themselves because he is not.
I’ll gladly chuck in for a one-way ticket to Uganda for this gronk. He is well past his use-by date as a contributing member of society. #KanyeIsOver
The people of Uganda don’t deserve such punishment.
I’m thinking of designing a line of Kexit shirts for folks exiting Kanye West. Feeling like maybe you shouldn’t support this moron by buying his music, going to his concerts, or wearing his ugly clothes? Time to Kexit!
Black folks wouldn’t follow Kanye to the buffet line at a rib joint, so no we’re not going to leave the Democratic Party to join the political party of the KKK.
This just tells you how stupid Kanye thinks Black people are. He thinks all he has to do is design a dumbass shirt to get Black people to do as he says. I can’t stand him.
What a grotesque human.
This f*cker has admitted to NEVER voting…and he said he doesn’t like to read. He is NOT the one to listen to !
They just want black folks, like poor white folks, to vote against their interest. Truthfully, what we really need in this country are viable other parties outside of Republican and Democrat. Until that happens, it’s not surprising that a large majority of black voters are going to vote for Democratics. Why would you vote for those in a party that doesn’t even bother to hide it’s contempt for poor people, and black and brown people.
I mean why on earth would any black person vote for someone like Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rob DeSantis, Jack Kemp, etc – when they’d take away your “right” to vote in a heartbeat and delegate you to third class citizenships in a heartbeat – hell it’s already happening. Heard about the massive voter roll purges in Georgia and Florida? Hint hint those purged were disproportionally black.
Kanye is straight up coon. He’s shucking and jiving because he is desperately seeking the approval of powerful white people.
Also, I’d encourage everyone to listen to the Seeing White series that Scene on Radio did. It’s a 14 part series on the origins of Race and Whiteness in America and it is magnificent. It’s a podcast.
He needs attention like a junkie needs dope and if he can’t get it from making great music or designing great clothes (plans A and B) he’ll get it real easy with this “Slavery was a choice”, “Trump has Dragon Energy” bullshit.
lol
Is that West just donated over $70,000 to the Democratic mayor candidate in Chicago?
Moronic moron.
How many of these shirts do you think they will sell?
They probably only printed up a dozen or so of those t-shirts and hats. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump or Kanye himself buys them up to make it look like Trump is getting the black votes. That type of tastic works for the Trump voter.
This is probably why Kanye went to go see Trump before he left the country. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was Trump idea, Kanye it’s basically a puppet.
He’s so unattractive on both the inside and outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice dilated pupils, Ye. Off his meds and self-medicating.
