Duchess Meghan got sporty & low-key in a few different looks in New Zealand

Good lord, I really hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get a good rest after this tour. They were still in New Zealand today, which is final leg of their epic South Pacific tour. Early this morning, Harry and Meghan made a trip to the Maranui Cafe in Wellington to highlight mental health with the local group Voices of Hope. They chatted with kids and adults and everything was pretty low-key. Meghan’s outfit reflected that – she wore Outback Denim jeans (the same pair we’ve seen a few times) with a Jac & Jack turtleneck sweater and a Club Monaco trench coat. Meghan and her trenches, my lord. I mean, we’re still getting used to Meghan’s style and she’s still figuring out her “duchess style,” but I hope that her over-reliance on trenches eventually fades away. She runs around looking like she just stepped out of a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-type film half the time. Her boots are Stuart Weitzman.

After that, Meghan changed into more rain-friendly gear as she and Harry made a trip to Abel Tasman National Park on New Zealand’s South Island, where their plans had to be rejiggered at the last moment because of the rain. Meg was prepared though – she wore a windbreaker by Seasalt, more Outland Denim and Stella McCartney sneakers. Oh, her scarf is Loro Piana.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

And finally, Meghan and Harry stopped by Courtenay Creative in Wellington to see all of the makeup/prop skills of the local creatives. Meghan wore a Maggie Marilyn dress and a Winsor London coat.

Embed from Getty Images