Duchess Meghan got sporty & low-key in a few different looks in New Zealand

Good lord, I really hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get a good rest after this tour. They were still in New Zealand today, which is final leg of their epic South Pacific tour. Early this morning, Harry and Meghan made a trip to the Maranui Cafe in Wellington to highlight mental health with the local group Voices of Hope. They chatted with kids and adults and everything was pretty low-key. Meghan’s outfit reflected that – she wore Outback Denim jeans (the same pair we’ve seen a few times) with a Jac & Jack turtleneck sweater and a Club Monaco trench coat. Meghan and her trenches, my lord. I mean, we’re still getting used to Meghan’s style and she’s still figuring out her “duchess style,” but I hope that her over-reliance on trenches eventually fades away. She runs around looking like she just stepped out of a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-type film half the time. Her boots are Stuart Weitzman.
After that, Meghan changed into more rain-friendly gear as she and Harry made a trip to Abel Tasman National Park on New Zealand’s South Island, where their plans had to be rejiggered at the last moment because of the rain. Meg was prepared though – she wore a windbreaker by Seasalt, more Outland Denim and Stella McCartney sneakers. Oh, her scarf is Loro Piana.
And finally, Meghan and Harry stopped by Courtenay Creative in Wellington to see all of the makeup/prop skills of the local creatives. Meghan wore a Maggie Marilyn dress and a Winsor London coat.
View this post on Instagram
🎭🎬🎤 Celebrating New Zealand’s vibrant creative industries — this evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Courtenay Creative to meet talented New Zealanders from across film, music and technology. Swipe to see the spectacular group shot! #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Wellington 🎥 Kensington Palace / 📷 PA
Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.
I love this trench jacket. The white trench dress, not so much.
Same here. I almost wish the trench was just a little bit longer, though.
The white dress… yeesh.
I loathe that white dress. Absolutely loathe it. I don’t find that style to be nice on ANYONE. But I really like the trench jacket.
TO: MS. LIGHTPURPLE
Woot Woot⚾🎈🎈🏆 BOSTON RED SOX WIN THE WORLD SERIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love it too–in fact the whole black pants, sweater, and ankle boots with a small trench is something I would wear—and do wear a lot. I think she looks comfortable and chic in this outfit and more herself than she usually does.
The white dress…well, it sucks.
I feel so fancy today bc Meg and i own the same coat (mine is in beige)
her love of trenches is growing on me. The looks does suit her!
Sorry, but it’s not a trench coat, it’s a WRAP coat.
I wear it all the time.
It was a great investment.
I absolutely love her ponytail with the side part.
I was watching a movie with Meghan on TV yesterday, a bad movie about ” dating with a dating book “, but she was so charismatic in it, just shined on screen.
Omg citytv keeps playing all her hallmark movies on Sundays, they are all do cheesy but i cant help watching lol
I have it in my DVR from last year, and *still* haven’t watched it lol. But I WANT to! 😊 I’m a sucker for those cheesy movies, esp. once the weather gets cool and cloudy. Perfect fireplace movies 😊
re: Hallmark movies with Meghan — I saw my first one with her the other day — “Dater’s Handbook”, standard Hallmark fare but enjoyed that exposure to her actress self and listening to her talk. I’ve never seen Suits so it was my first chance to see her in a role for 90 minutes.
I love her black jeans, turtleneck and that gray wide lapel coat — is that the trench being referred to ? It looks like a wrap coat to meet though I guess its trench material ?? Anyway, I like the look.
I did see some pretty dresses from NZ phase and we probably are chatting about those in another post so I won’t derail
It’s either trenches or tuxedo dresses with her. I am officially bored with Meghan’s style by now. She should take notes from Letizia of Spain, who always manages to look sharp and interesting.
She runs around looking like she just stepped out of a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-type film half the time. Lol. My kind of style!
Mine too actually! I love the look
Ha ha @Kittycat and @Snazzy… and me. I also love it. I can also say don’t read comments if you follow the KP IG account. But, it helps in knowing who to block.
I Love that trench and would own it in a second if it was in my price range.
I love the all black with the trench over it. That’s a great look – chic and trendy with those boots but not overly so.
I think she and Harry are starting to look drained. I’m sure they are happy the tour is almost over.
Just out of curiosity, what do you suggest a pregnant woman going out in windy/rainy weather wear if not a trench coat?
I usually just sideye most of everything you write, but I just had to interject here, since what you wrote was ridiculous even by your standards.
KR
Comparing it to a mad max post apocalyptic scenario is especially absurd
Lol yeah I typically disagree with a lot of the fashion comments here… the Mad Max comment is completely lost on me as I’ve never seen any of the movies except for the one with Charlize Theron and none of the outfits Meghan is wearing here remind me of that movie. Also the coat she is wearing does not look like a trench coat to me. Not sure what it is but it’s loose style does not scream trench to me.
I loooove the black with the Club Monaco trench and SW boots — I would wear this all day every day. Wait. I kind of do, but I really think I want that trench. In general, I think it’s a style that fits her, and I like that she’s incorporated so many local, sustainable designers this trip. It makes sense that NZ designers would have an array of trench coat styles in their repertoire, based on climate alone.
Love the first outfit, it’s totally my style. And I love trench coats. I don’t see a problem with wearing multiples of a style of clothing that you like. It’s cohesive.
I’m here for those fabulous SW boots!
Yes! I pagemarked them but haven’t decided yet…they’ll be gone before I decide, but I just in the past week ordered another pair of black ankle boots from La Canadienne (shoes are my drug of choice), and as Mr. Lahdidah says often, “How many pairs of boots do you HAVE?!?”
Always room for one more.
I love trenches…No issues with her wearing it all the time.
Emphatically agree.
I love the boots and I love trenches, but I will say, I view trenches as things you wear to the office, not really dressing up. My two cents
Forget the outfits- how about the side parting ponytail!!!
LOVE that hair- its is flattering and feminine and looks natural and effortless. It is SO nice to see her move away from the Gwyneth Paltrow centre part.
Agree! Death to the center part! She looks so much more chic with the side part.
Seriously l!!! Love the pony! She needs to do her hair like this all the time!
She looks so much more chic with a side part.
These two…….their body language these days just screams “Born for each other”. ❤️😘😍
I love the fact that they are constantly holding hands. Something you don’t see often with Will and Kate.
True…….although I’ve noticed a slight softening with W+K. They’re not quite as militant as they used to look in their bid to look “ professional”.
But just look at Harry…..he looks like he has never been more content than when he’s holding Meghan.
Sigh. 😍❤️
Those boots are awesome
Her cazh wear doesn’t bother me much, but oh my god my eyes are seared from the horribleness that is that white dress! I think I remember seeing that godawful thing in 1993 at several 4-H events in rural Minnesota. Next thing you know she’s going to get a frizzy perm and waterfall bangs, accessorized with a little Debbie Gibson Electric Youth. Gah! That’s horrible.
I wish that her trench was custom and in a bright color. But I don’t actually mind the shape.
Her causal look is always good, I like it.
I haven’t really liked anything she’s worn on this trip. The exception being the white bridal gown. She needs a real stylist. She’s relying on/hiring her friend and it’s not working.
That’s literally not a trench coat? It’s a jacket? Presumably because it looks cool and rainy? So like…..a jacket would be normal? wtf is Mad Max about it?
I have that Club Monaco trench! I love it. The boots are trashy looking imo.
The Club Monaco coat isn’t a trench. It’s a wrap coat. You can see what it looks like closed on their website.
I had a white dress like that. My aunt sewed it for me-I was twelve!
It looks like her sneakers are Adidas Stan Smith. I have them and they look just like them. Did Stella design a line with Adidas? The duchess and I have the same taste in sneakers, lol. I also have the Vejas she wore last week!
Meghan looks great, but I squeed at the Gondor soldiers in the video
