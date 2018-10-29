Duchess Meghan got sporty & low-key in a few different looks in New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Maranui Cafe in Wellington, New Zealand

Good lord, I really hope the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get a good rest after this tour. They were still in New Zealand today, which is final leg of their epic South Pacific tour. Early this morning, Harry and Meghan made a trip to the Maranui Cafe in Wellington to highlight mental health with the local group Voices of Hope. They chatted with kids and adults and everything was pretty low-key. Meghan’s outfit reflected that – she wore Outback Denim jeans (the same pair we’ve seen a few times) with a Jac & Jack turtleneck sweater and a Club Monaco trench coat. Meghan and her trenches, my lord. I mean, we’re still getting used to Meghan’s style and she’s still figuring out her “duchess style,” but I hope that her over-reliance on trenches eventually fades away. She runs around looking like she just stepped out of a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-type film half the time. Her boots are Stuart Weitzman.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Maranui Cafe in Wellington, New Zealand

After that, Meghan changed into more rain-friendly gear as she and Harry made a trip to Abel Tasman National Park on New Zealand’s South Island, where their plans had to be rejiggered at the last moment because of the rain. Meg was prepared though – she wore a windbreaker by Seasalt, more Outland Denim and Stella McCartney sneakers. Oh, her scarf is Loro Piana.

And finally, Meghan and Harry stopped by Courtenay Creative in Wellington to see all of the makeup/prop skills of the local creatives. Meghan wore a Maggie Marilyn dress and a Winsor London coat.

Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.

44 Responses to “Duchess Meghan got sporty & low-key in a few different looks in New Zealand”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I love this trench jacket. The white trench dress, not so much.

    Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:58 am

    her love of trenches is growing on me. The looks does suit her!

    Reply
    • JANE says:
      October 29, 2018 at 10:06 am

      Sorry, but it’s not a trench coat, it’s a WRAP coat.
      I wear it all the time.
      It was a great investment.
      I absolutely love her ponytail with the side part.
      I was watching a movie with Meghan on TV yesterday, a bad movie about ” dating with a dating book “, but she was so charismatic in it, just shined on screen.

      Reply
    • YankLynn says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      re: Hallmark movies with Meghan — I saw my first one with her the other day — “Dater’s Handbook”, standard Hallmark fare but enjoyed that exposure to her actress self and listening to her talk. I’ve never seen Suits so it was my first chance to see her in a role for 90 minutes.

      I love her black jeans, turtleneck and that gray wide lapel coat — is that the trench being referred to ? It looks like a wrap coat to meet though I guess its trench material ?? Anyway, I like the look.

      I did see some pretty dresses from NZ phase and we probably are chatting about those in another post so I won’t derail :)

      Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:58 am

    It’s either trenches or tuxedo dresses with her. I am officially bored with Meghan’s style by now. She should take notes from Letizia of Spain, who always manages to look sharp and interesting.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:00 am

    She runs around looking like she just stepped out of a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-type film half the time. Lol. My kind of style!

    Reply
  5. dlc says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I Love that trench and would own it in a second if it was in my price range.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I love the all black with the trench over it. That’s a great look – chic and trendy with those boots but not overly so.

    I think she and Harry are starting to look drained. I’m sure they are happy the tour is almost over.

    Reply
  7. M says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Just out of curiosity, what do you suggest a pregnant woman going out in windy/rainy weather wear if not a trench coat?

    I usually just sideye most of everything you write, but I just had to interject here, since what you wrote was ridiculous even by your standards.

    KR

    Reply
  8. C-Shell says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I loooove the black with the Club Monaco trench and SW boots — I would wear this all day every day. Wait. I kind of do, but I really think I want that trench. In general, I think it’s a style that fits her, and I like that she’s incorporated so many local, sustainable designers this trip. It makes sense that NZ designers would have an array of trench coat styles in their repertoire, based on climate alone.

    Reply
  9. Kcat says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Love the first outfit, it’s totally my style. And I love trench coats. I don’t see a problem with wearing multiples of a style of clothing that you like. It’s cohesive.

    Reply
  10. Tangie says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I’m here for those fabulous SW boots!

    Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      October 29, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Yes! I pagemarked them but haven’t decided yet…they’ll be gone before I decide, but I just in the past week ordered another pair of black ankle boots from La Canadienne (shoes are my drug of choice), and as Mr. Lahdidah says often, “How many pairs of boots do you HAVE?!?”

      Always room for one more.

      Reply
  11. K2Squared says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I love trenches…No issues with her wearing it all the time.

    Reply
  12. manda says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I love the boots and I love trenches, but I will say, I view trenches as things you wear to the office, not really dressing up. My two cents

    Reply
  13. Maum says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Forget the outfits- how about the side parting ponytail!!!

    LOVE that hair- its is flattering and feminine and looks natural and effortless. It is SO nice to see her move away from the Gwyneth Paltrow centre part.

    Reply
  14. Bella DuPont says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:36 am

    These two…….their body language these days just screams “Born for each other”. ❤️😘😍

    Reply
  15. Coz' says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Those boots are awesome

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Her cazh wear doesn’t bother me much, but oh my god my eyes are seared from the horribleness that is that white dress! I think I remember seeing that godawful thing in 1993 at several 4-H events in rural Minnesota. Next thing you know she’s going to get a frizzy perm and waterfall bangs, accessorized with a little Debbie Gibson Electric Youth. Gah! That’s horrible.

    I wish that her trench was custom and in a bright color. But I don’t actually mind the shape.

    Reply
  17. Melania says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Her causal look is always good, I like it.

    Reply
  18. Snap Happy says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I haven’t really liked anything she’s worn on this trip. The exception being the white bridal gown. She needs a real stylist. She’s relying on/hiring her friend and it’s not working.

    Reply
  19. Liniag2 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:58 am

    That’s literally not a trench coat? It’s a jacket? Presumably because it looks cool and rainy? So like…..a jacket would be normal? wtf is Mad Max about it?

    Reply
  20. Marissa says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I have that Club Monaco trench! I love it. The boots are trashy looking imo.

    Reply
  21. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:22 am

    The Club Monaco coat isn’t a trench. It’s a wrap coat. You can see what it looks like closed on their website.

    Reply
  22. Jfromfla says:
    October 29, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I had a white dress like that. My aunt sewed it for me-I was twelve!

    Reply
  23. Becks says:
    October 29, 2018 at 10:28 am

    It looks like her sneakers are Adidas Stan Smith. I have them and they look just like them. Did Stella design a line with Adidas? The duchess and I have the same taste in sneakers, lol. I also have the Vejas she wore last week!

    Reply
  24. Rice says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Meghan looks great, but I squeed at the Gondor soldiers in the video :D

    Reply

